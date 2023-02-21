BreakingNews
Fulton grand juror: Multiple indictments recommended
McEachern football hires Reid off Florida’s staff

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

McEachern named Florida quality-control assistant Kareem Reid as its football coach Tuesday afternoon. Reid will replace Franklin Stephens, who took the Burke County job last month.

Reid was head coach at Griffin (2019-20) and Westlake (2016-18)) before taking college jobs at Central Florida in 2021 and Florida last season. He was director of player development at Central Florida, his alma mater, under Gus Malzahn. Florida’s Billy Napier hired him last year, and his focus was the defensive line.

Reid led Westlake to three region titles in three seasons and Griffin to the Class 5A quarterfinals in 2019. He coached his high school alma mater, Coconut Creek in Florida, from 2013 to 2015.

McEachern, a Class 7A school in Powder Springs, was 27-18 in four seasons under Stephens. McEachern is a traditionally strong program with 19 region titles in its history but no state championships.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

