McEachern football hires Reid off Florida’s staff

Reid was head coach at Griffin (2019-20) and Westlake (2016-18)) before taking college jobs at Central Florida in 2021 and Florida last season. He was director of player development at Central Florida, his alma mater, under Gus Malzahn. Florida’s Billy Napier hired him last year, and his focus was the defensive line.

Reid led Westlake to three region titles in three seasons and Griffin to the Class 5A quarterfinals in 2019. He coached his high school alma mater, Coconut Creek in Florida, from 2013 to 2015.