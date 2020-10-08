X

Maxwell Week 6 projections

By Loren Maxwell

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Oct 8

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
70.79AAAAAAAParkview86.7%28 - 919TuckerAAAAAA
61.81AABleckley County62.6%22 - 184Dodge CountyAA
54.42AAAAAAANorcross99.2%42 - 042MeadowcreekAAAAAAA
45.20AAAAAEastside88.5%31 - 1219ApalacheeAAAAA
44.94AAAALaGrange73.1%24 - 1410ShawAAAA
43.98AAAAJenkins92.3%31 - 625BeachAAA
38.36AAAATroup93.4%35 - 926ColumbusAAAA
35.47A PublicHawkinsville61.1%20 - 146Wheeler CountyA Public
26.47A PublicTelfair County84.3%28 - 1315TreutlenA Public
21.43AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate75.2%24 - 1410McNairAA

Oct 9

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
97.93AAAAAAALowndes65.4%27 - 216ValdostaAAAAAA
88.08AAAAAWarner Robins77.5%27 - 1413Lee CountyAAAAAA
87.61AAAAAAAGrayson90.5%27 - 027Mill CreekAAAAAAA
87.44AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett50.5%18 - 180North CobbAAAAAAA
84.27AAAAAVeterans52.8%16 - 142Oconee CountyAAA
82.14AAAAAWare County74.2%31 - 2110BenedictineAAAA
81.84AAAAAAAMilton62.9%21 - 174McEachernAAAAAAA
81.05AAAAAAACollins Hill73.0%27 - 189East CowetaAAAAAAA
80.27AAAAAAACamden County52.3%17 - 161CoffeeAAAAA
78.86AAAAAADacula56.6%21 - 201LanierAAAAAA
78.50AAAAAAARoswell73.2%25 - 1411WaltonAAAAAAA
78.38AAAAAACarrollton59.2%21 - 201RomeAAAAAA
77.48AAAAAAABrookwood86.1%34 - 1717MariettaAAAAAAA
77.06AAAAAAAColquitt County96.6%29 - 029Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
76.95AAAPierce County55.0%17 - 143FitzgeraldAA
76.66AAAGreater Atlanta Christian58.5%20 - 146Westminster (Atlanta)AAA
75.69AAAAJefferson76.8%25 - 1411Flowery BranchAAAA
75.30AAAAAAHouston County60.3%14 - 86NewtonAAAAAAA
75.02AAAAAAAHillgrove82.8%31 - 1615GainesvilleAAAAAAA
72.42A PublicBrooks County59.3%21 - 201Irwin CountyA Public
71.96AAAAAADouglas County70.9%22 - 148AlexanderAAAAAA
71.50AAAAAWayne County53.9%19 - 172Appling CountyAAA
70.87AAAAAJones County59.7%24 - 213StockbridgeAAAAA
70.24AAAAAStarr's Mill64.6%19 - 136Harris CountyAAAAA
68.93AAAAAAAHarrison66.1%20 - 137AlpharettaAAAAAAA
68.72AAAAAAWestlake74.6%21 - 1011ShilohAAAAAA
67.18AAAAAABrunswick50.8%19 - 181Glynn AcademyAAAAAA
66.56AAAAAARiverwood58.7%20 - 146Johns CreekAAAAAA
66.36AAAWhite County72.7%28 - 208Dawson CountyAAA
66.07AAACrisp County86.4%26 - 620Upson-LeeAAA
65.00AACallaway79.9%27 - 1413Thomas County CentralAAAA
64.78AAAAHapeville Charter67.4%27 - 207MaysAAAA
64.45AAAAAADalton64.0%24 - 204South PauldingAAAAAA
63.44AAAAADutchtown73.8%21 - 1011Union GroveAAAAA
61.21AAAAAABuford95.8%35 - 035Central GwinnettAAAAAA
61.22AAAAAAHughes78.5%21 - 714CambridgeAAAAAA
59.79AAAAAOla85.1%33 - 1617Woodland (Stockbridge)AAAAA
59.50AAACedar Grove96.7%34 - 034Carver (Atlanta)AAA
59.46AAAABaldwin69.1%23 - 158Westside (Macon)AAAA
58.83A PublicMacon County57.1%21 - 174Toombs CountyAA
58.76A PrivateAthens Academy87.6%26 - 323Hebron ChristianA Private
58.17AAALiberty County74.2%21 - 138StatesboroAAAAAA
58.16AAASandy Creek83.5%25 - 718DouglassAAA
57.48AAAThomson83.0%25 - 718Morgan CountyAAA
57.08AAAAAARichmond Hill95.8%35 - 332Bradwell InstituteAAAAAA
56.86AAAAAAWinder-Barrow52.9%21 - 210Habersham CentralAAAAAA
55.79AAAMary Persons77.2%24 - 1311Central (Macon)AAA
55.57AAHeard County74.6%28 - 199Central (Carrollton)AAAA
55.18AAAAAAATift County89.7%28 - 721Worth CountyAA
54.49AAAAAAAPebblebrook68.4%23 - 158North AtlantaAAAAAA
53.46AAANorth Murray63.4%22 - 193SonoravilleAAA
53.01AAAAAWoodward Academy88.1%27 - 720BannekerAAAAA
53.01AAAANorth Oconee67.2%21 - 147Madison CountyAAAA
51.85AAAMonroe Area75.4%21 - 813Lakeside (Evans)AAAAAA
51.71AAAAACreekside82.2%26 - 1016Tri-CitiesAAAAA
51.45AAAAAAANewnan97.6%35 - 035M.L. KingAAAAA
51.27AAWashington County81.8%28 - 1414Lamar CountyAA
50.98A PublicMarion County60.9%20 - 155Chattahoochee CountyA Public
50.96AAAAAAWheeler69.9%22 - 148LassiterAAAAAA
50.79AAAAAAKell93.9%35 - 728Kennesaw MountainAAAAAA
50.66AAAAAASouth Effingham59.6%21 - 183Effingham CountyAAAAAA
50.57A PrivateSavannah Christian75.6%26 - 1412Mount de SalesA Private
50.47A PrivateGeorge Walton Academy64.8%24 - 195Mount Vernon PresbyterianA Private
50.15AAAAASt. Pius X93.9%34 - 628NorthviewAAAAA
49.87AAAAAAChattahoochee59.7%28 - 235CentennialAAAAAA
49.84A PublicDublin91.3%32 - 725Dooly CountyA Public
49.68A PublicWashington-Wilkes61.7%20 - 146Southeast BullochAAA
49.51AAAAAClarke Central92.1%28 - 028Jackson CountyAAAAA
49.25AAAPeach County97.2%34 - 034Americus-SumterAAA
48.47AAAAAAMorrow62.0%21 - 174CampbellAAAAAAA
48.15AAARichmond Academy64.8%24 - 204HarlemAAA
48.09A PrivateChristian Heritage85.3%28 - 1315Mount Pisgah ChristianA Private
48.00AAAACedar Shoals82.4%28 - 1414East HallAAAA
47.95AAAAStephenson93.2%28 - 028Arabia MountainAAAA
47.50AAPace Academy90.4%24 - 024South AtlantaAA
47.19A PublicTaylor County50.9%21 - 210ManchesterA Public
46.84A PrivateSavannah Country Day59.3%20 - 155Stratford AcademyA Private
46.75A PublicWilcox County76.0%24 - 1410Montgomery CountyA Public
46.71A PublicMcIntosh County Academy63.3%20 - 146ClaxtonA Public
46.69AAUnion County69.6%22 - 148Woodland (Cartersville)AAAAA
46.64GISA AAAJohn Milledge Academy87.3%27 - 720Gatewood SchoolGISA AA
46.61AAAAWest Laurens93.1%31 - 031SpaldingAAAA
46.38A PublicTurner County79.6%27 - 1413Atkinson CountyA Public
46.35A PrivateAquinas80.4%27 - 1413Tattnall SquareA Private
45.79A PrivateWhitefield Academy73.4%21 - 138BrookstoneA Private
45.48AAAAAAASouth Forsyth97.2%40 - 634AlcovyAAAAAA
45.12AAAAdairsville66.0%25 - 205LaFayetteAAA
45.12AAModel55.1%20 - 191ChattoogaAA
45.06A PrivateCalvary Day78.6%24 - 1212Strong Rock ChristianA Private
45.02AAAJackson87.3%28 - 721Pike CountyAAA
44.88AAAAAAPope82.0%28 - 1414South CobbAAAAAA
44.60A PrivateHoly Innocents86.5%28 - 721Athens ChristianA Private
44.00AAElbert County70.7%21 - 147Lincoln CountyA Public
43.97AATemple84.3%26 - 719B.E.S.T. AcademyA Public
43.42A PublicCommerce88.3%27 - 621Mount Paran ChristianA Private
43.38AAAAAAAArcher99.4%40 - 040DunwoodyAAAAAAA
42.65AAAAAGreenbrier89.1%28 - 622Walnut GroveAAAAA
42.44AAAAANew Manchester89.4%30 - 921Lithia SpringsAAAAA
41.77AAANorth Hall80.1%24 - 1212West HallAAA
40.97A PublicClinch County97.1%36 - 036Charlton CountyA Public
39.93AAAAAGriffin95.0%35 - 629McIntoshAAAAA
39.75AAPutnam County83.4%22 - 616LaneyAA
39.46AAAAADecatur79.8%24 - 1212Stone MountainAAAAA
38.97A PublicBowdon67.7%21 - 147TrionA Public
38.89AAAAAVilla Rica73.2%22 - 148GradyAAAAA
38.08AAACherokee Bluff85.3%27 - 720GilmerAAA
37.66GISA AAATiftarea Academy76.2%27 - 1413Pinewood ChristianGISA AAA
36.74AACoosa56.8%21 - 201Lakeview AcademyA Private
36.54AAAALuella87.4%27 - 720McDonoughAAAA
35.64AASouthwest84.2%26 - 719MonticelloAA
34.70A PrivateFellowship Christian98.2%38 - 038St. FrancisA Private
33.16AAAAPerry97.1%35 - 035RutlandAAAA
32.39AABerrien60.7%23 - 203Tattnall CountyAAA
31.55AAARinggold85.6%31 - 1417Murray CountyAAA
31.31AARabun County99.1%42 - 042East JacksonAAA
31.14A PrivateDarlington96.8%33 - 033King's Ridge ChristianA Private
30.98AAARedan64.8%22 - 175Lakeside (Atlanta)AAAAAA
30.31AAFannin County92.8%28 - 028Gordon CentralAA
30.11AAHaralson County97.2%35 - 035Banks CountyAA
28.62AAAAIslands93.9%33 - 330Johnson (Savannah)AAA
28.54AAAAAAAllatoona99.7%42 - 042OsborneAAAAAA
28.52AAAWindsor Forest89.3%27 - 027SavannahAAA
28.37GISA AAPiedmont Academy66.4%21 - 147Westfield SchoolGISA AAA
28.21A PublicSchley County92.1%34 - 727GreenvilleA Public
27.90GISA AAABrookwood School71.8%21 - 138Terrell AcademyGISA AA
27.55A PublicMetter98.9%35 - 035Jenkins CountyA Public
27.32AAPepperell96.2%39 - 732Dade CountyAA
27.21A PublicMount Zion (Carroll)84.7%26 - 719Heritage SchoolA Private
26.97A PrivatePacelli84.2%28 - 1315Landmark ChristianA Private
26.81A PublicMitchell County96.4%35 - 035Miller CountyA Public
25.65AAAAAChapel Hill96.6%35 - 035North SpringsAAAAA
24.40AACook98.5%35 - 035Brantley CountyAAA
23.76AAAAJordan62.0%22 - 193KendrickAAAA
22.59GISA AAAFrederica Academy93.0%30 - 030Long CountyAAA
22.07AAJefferson County98.4%36 - 036JoseyAA
22.03AAAAMiller Grove87.1%23 - 023Druid HillsAAAA
21.24GISA AAASt. Andrew's School53.4%20 - 191Memorial DayGISA AA
20.88AAAAHardaway99.0%35 - 035SpencerAAAA
19.81A PublicGordon Lee96.6%38 - 632Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
19.63AAWestside (Augusta)84.1%24 - 717Glenn HillsAA
18.88AAAAALoganville98.8%38 - 038Johnson (Gainesville)AAAAA
15.90AAEast Laurens87.6%28 - 721Georgia Military CollegeA Public
15.52AAABurke County99.8%42 - 042Cross CreekAAA
15.39A PublicEmanuel County Institute98.1%37 - 037PortalA Public
15.33A PublicTerrell County93.3%34 - 727Randolph-ClayA Public
15.08A PublicSeminole County77.6%24 - 1311Baconton CharterA Public
14.72AAButler93.1%21 - 021Oglethorpe CountyAA
14.36GISA AASouthwest Georgia Academy84.5%35 - 2015Robert Toombs AcademyGISA AA
13.56A PublicWilkinson County84.4%28 - 1216ACE CharterA Public
13.05A PublicWarren County95.1%34 - 034Crawford CountyA Public
10.81A PublicScreven County98.3%36 - 036Bryan CountyA Public
10.23AAAANew Hampstead99.5%41 - 041GrovesAAA
7.48GISA AABriarwood Academy86.2%27 - 720Glascock CountyA Public
6.25GISA AABrentwood School97.9%38 - 038Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA AAA

Oct 10

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
49.25AAAAASouthwest DeKalb83.0%24 - 717LithoniaAAAAA
24.06AAColumbia95.8%33 - 033TowersAA

Oct 13

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
34.49A PublicDublin98.4%38 - 038Wheeler CountyA Public

Loren Maxwell

