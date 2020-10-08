Maxwell Week 6 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Oct 8
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|70.79
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|86.7%
|28 - 9
|19
|Tucker
|AAAAAA
|61.81
|AA
|Bleckley County
|62.6%
|22 - 18
|4
|Dodge County
|AA
|54.42
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|99.2%
|42 - 0
|42
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|45.20
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|88.5%
|31 - 12
|19
|Apalachee
|AAAAA
|44.94
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|73.1%
|24 - 14
|10
|Shaw
|AAAA
|43.98
|AAAA
|Jenkins
|92.3%
|31 - 6
|25
|Beach
|AAA
|38.36
|AAAA
|Troup
|93.4%
|35 - 9
|26
|Columbus
|AAAA
|35.47
|A Public
|Hawkinsville
|61.1%
|20 - 14
|6
|Wheeler County
|A Public
|26.47
|A Public
|Telfair County
|84.3%
|28 - 13
|15
|Treutlen
|A Public
|21.43
|AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|75.2%
|24 - 14
|10
|McNair
|AA
Oct 9
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|97.93
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|65.4%
|27 - 21
|6
|Valdosta
|AAAAAA
|88.08
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|77.5%
|27 - 14
|13
|Lee County
|AAAAAA
|87.61
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|90.5%
|27 - 0
|27
|Mill Creek
|AAAAAAA
|87.44
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|50.5%
|18 - 18
|0
|North Cobb
|AAAAAAA
|84.27
|AAAAA
|Veterans
|52.8%
|16 - 14
|2
|Oconee County
|AAA
|82.14
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|74.2%
|31 - 21
|10
|Benedictine
|AAAA
|81.84
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|62.9%
|21 - 17
|4
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|81.05
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|73.0%
|27 - 18
|9
|East Coweta
|AAAAAAA
|80.27
|AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|52.3%
|17 - 16
|1
|Coffee
|AAAAA
|78.86
|AAAAAA
|Dacula
|56.6%
|21 - 20
|1
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|78.50
|AAAAAAA
|Roswell
|73.2%
|25 - 14
|11
|Walton
|AAAAAAA
|78.38
|AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|59.2%
|21 - 20
|1
|Rome
|AAAAAA
|77.48
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|86.1%
|34 - 17
|17
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|77.06
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|96.6%
|29 - 0
|29
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|76.95
|AAA
|Pierce County
|55.0%
|17 - 14
|3
|Fitzgerald
|AA
|76.66
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|58.5%
|20 - 14
|6
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|AAA
|75.69
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|76.8%
|25 - 14
|11
|Flowery Branch
|AAAA
|75.30
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|60.3%
|14 - 8
|6
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|75.02
|AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|82.8%
|31 - 16
|15
|Gainesville
|AAAAAAA
|72.42
|A Public
|Brooks County
|59.3%
|21 - 20
|1
|Irwin County
|A Public
|71.96
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|70.9%
|22 - 14
|8
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|71.50
|AAAAA
|Wayne County
|53.9%
|19 - 17
|2
|Appling County
|AAA
|70.87
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|59.7%
|24 - 21
|3
|Stockbridge
|AAAAA
|70.24
|AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|64.6%
|19 - 13
|6
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|68.93
|AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|66.1%
|20 - 13
|7
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAAA
|68.72
|AAAAAA
|Westlake
|74.6%
|21 - 10
|11
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|67.18
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|50.8%
|19 - 18
|1
|Glynn Academy
|AAAAAA
|66.56
|AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|58.7%
|20 - 14
|6
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|66.36
|AAA
|White County
|72.7%
|28 - 20
|8
|Dawson County
|AAA
|66.07
|AAA
|Crisp County
|86.4%
|26 - 6
|20
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|65.00
|AA
|Callaway
|79.9%
|27 - 14
|13
|Thomas County Central
|AAAA
|64.78
|AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|67.4%
|27 - 20
|7
|Mays
|AAAA
|64.45
|AAAAAA
|Dalton
|64.0%
|24 - 20
|4
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|63.44
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|73.8%
|21 - 10
|11
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|61.21
|AAAAAA
|Buford
|95.8%
|35 - 0
|35
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAA
|61.22
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|78.5%
|21 - 7
|14
|Cambridge
|AAAAAA
|59.79
|AAAAA
|Ola
|85.1%
|33 - 16
|17
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAAA
|59.50
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|96.7%
|34 - 0
|34
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAA
|59.46
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|69.1%
|23 - 15
|8
|Westside (Macon)
|AAAA
|58.83
|A Public
|Macon County
|57.1%
|21 - 17
|4
|Toombs County
|AA
|58.76
|A Private
|Athens Academy
|87.6%
|26 - 3
|23
|Hebron Christian
|A Private
|58.17
|AAA
|Liberty County
|74.2%
|21 - 13
|8
|Statesboro
|AAAAAA
|58.16
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|83.5%
|25 - 7
|18
|Douglass
|AAA
|57.48
|AAA
|Thomson
|83.0%
|25 - 7
|18
|Morgan County
|AAA
|57.08
|AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|95.8%
|35 - 3
|32
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAAA
|56.86
|AAAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|52.9%
|21 - 21
|0
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|55.79
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|77.2%
|24 - 13
|11
|Central (Macon)
|AAA
|55.57
|AA
|Heard County
|74.6%
|28 - 19
|9
|Central (Carrollton)
|AAAA
|55.18
|AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|89.7%
|28 - 7
|21
|Worth County
|AA
|54.49
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|68.4%
|23 - 15
|8
|North Atlanta
|AAAAAA
|53.46
|AAA
|North Murray
|63.4%
|22 - 19
|3
|Sonoraville
|AAA
|53.01
|AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|88.1%
|27 - 7
|20
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|53.01
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|67.2%
|21 - 14
|7
|Madison County
|AAAA
|51.85
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|75.4%
|21 - 8
|13
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|51.71
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|82.2%
|26 - 10
|16
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|51.45
|AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|97.6%
|35 - 0
|35
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|51.27
|AA
|Washington County
|81.8%
|28 - 14
|14
|Lamar County
|AA
|50.98
|A Public
|Marion County
|60.9%
|20 - 15
|5
|Chattahoochee County
|A Public
|50.96
|AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|69.9%
|22 - 14
|8
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|50.79
|AAAAAA
|Kell
|93.9%
|35 - 7
|28
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAA
|50.66
|AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|59.6%
|21 - 18
|3
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|50.57
|A Private
|Savannah Christian
|75.6%
|26 - 14
|12
|Mount de Sales
|A Private
|50.47
|A Private
|George Walton Academy
|64.8%
|24 - 19
|5
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|A Private
|50.15
|AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|93.9%
|34 - 6
|28
|Northview
|AAAAA
|49.87
|AAAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|59.7%
|28 - 23
|5
|Centennial
|AAAAAA
|49.84
|A Public
|Dublin
|91.3%
|32 - 7
|25
|Dooly County
|A Public
|49.68
|A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|61.7%
|20 - 14
|6
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAA
|49.51
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|92.1%
|28 - 0
|28
|Jackson County
|AAAAA
|49.25
|AAA
|Peach County
|97.2%
|34 - 0
|34
|Americus-Sumter
|AAA
|48.47
|AAAAAA
|Morrow
|62.0%
|21 - 17
|4
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|48.15
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|64.8%
|24 - 20
|4
|Harlem
|AAA
|48.09
|A Private
|Christian Heritage
|85.3%
|28 - 13
|15
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Private
|48.00
|AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|82.4%
|28 - 14
|14
|East Hall
|AAAA
|47.95
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|93.2%
|28 - 0
|28
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAA
|47.50
|AA
|Pace Academy
|90.4%
|24 - 0
|24
|South Atlanta
|AA
|47.19
|A Public
|Taylor County
|50.9%
|21 - 21
|0
|Manchester
|A Public
|46.84
|A Private
|Savannah Country Day
|59.3%
|20 - 15
|5
|Stratford Academy
|A Private
|46.75
|A Public
|Wilcox County
|76.0%
|24 - 14
|10
|Montgomery County
|A Public
|46.71
|A Public
|McIntosh County Academy
|63.3%
|20 - 14
|6
|Claxton
|A Public
|46.69
|AA
|Union County
|69.6%
|22 - 14
|8
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|46.64
|GISA AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|87.3%
|27 - 7
|20
|Gatewood School
|GISA AA
|46.61
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|93.1%
|31 - 0
|31
|Spalding
|AAAA
|46.38
|A Public
|Turner County
|79.6%
|27 - 14
|13
|Atkinson County
|A Public
|46.35
|A Private
|Aquinas
|80.4%
|27 - 14
|13
|Tattnall Square
|A Private
|45.79
|A Private
|Whitefield Academy
|73.4%
|21 - 13
|8
|Brookstone
|A Private
|45.48
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|97.2%
|40 - 6
|34
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|45.12
|AAA
|Adairsville
|66.0%
|25 - 20
|5
|LaFayette
|AAA
|45.12
|AA
|Model
|55.1%
|20 - 19
|1
|Chattooga
|AA
|45.06
|A Private
|Calvary Day
|78.6%
|24 - 12
|12
|Strong Rock Christian
|A Private
|45.02
|AAA
|Jackson
|87.3%
|28 - 7
|21
|Pike County
|AAA
|44.88
|AAAAAA
|Pope
|82.0%
|28 - 14
|14
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|44.60
|A Private
|Holy Innocents
|86.5%
|28 - 7
|21
|Athens Christian
|A Private
|44.00
|AA
|Elbert County
|70.7%
|21 - 14
|7
|Lincoln County
|A Public
|43.97
|AA
|Temple
|84.3%
|26 - 7
|19
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|A Public
|43.42
|A Public
|Commerce
|88.3%
|27 - 6
|21
|Mount Paran Christian
|A Private
|43.38
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|99.4%
|40 - 0
|40
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAAA
|42.65
|AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|89.1%
|28 - 6
|22
|Walnut Grove
|AAAAA
|42.44
|AAAAA
|New Manchester
|89.4%
|30 - 9
|21
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|41.77
|AAA
|North Hall
|80.1%
|24 - 12
|12
|West Hall
|AAA
|40.97
|A Public
|Clinch County
|97.1%
|36 - 0
|36
|Charlton County
|A Public
|39.93
|AAAAA
|Griffin
|95.0%
|35 - 6
|29
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|39.75
|AA
|Putnam County
|83.4%
|22 - 6
|16
|Laney
|AA
|39.46
|AAAAA
|Decatur
|79.8%
|24 - 12
|12
|Stone Mountain
|AAAAA
|38.97
|A Public
|Bowdon
|67.7%
|21 - 14
|7
|Trion
|A Public
|38.89
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|73.2%
|22 - 14
|8
|Grady
|AAAAA
|38.08
|AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|85.3%
|27 - 7
|20
|Gilmer
|AAA
|37.66
|GISA AAA
|Tiftarea Academy
|76.2%
|27 - 14
|13
|Pinewood Christian
|GISA AAA
|36.74
|AA
|Coosa
|56.8%
|21 - 20
|1
|Lakeview Academy
|A Private
|36.54
|AAAA
|Luella
|87.4%
|27 - 7
|20
|McDonough
|AAAA
|35.64
|AA
|Southwest
|84.2%
|26 - 7
|19
|Monticello
|AA
|34.70
|A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|98.2%
|38 - 0
|38
|St. Francis
|A Private
|33.16
|AAAA
|Perry
|97.1%
|35 - 0
|35
|Rutland
|AAAA
|32.39
|AA
|Berrien
|60.7%
|23 - 20
|3
|Tattnall County
|AAA
|31.55
|AAA
|Ringgold
|85.6%
|31 - 14
|17
|Murray County
|AAA
|31.31
|AA
|Rabun County
|99.1%
|42 - 0
|42
|East Jackson
|AAA
|31.14
|A Private
|Darlington
|96.8%
|33 - 0
|33
|King's Ridge Christian
|A Private
|30.98
|AAA
|Redan
|64.8%
|22 - 17
|5
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAA
|30.31
|AA
|Fannin County
|92.8%
|28 - 0
|28
|Gordon Central
|AA
|30.11
|AA
|Haralson County
|97.2%
|35 - 0
|35
|Banks County
|AA
|28.62
|AAAA
|Islands
|93.9%
|33 - 3
|30
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|28.54
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|99.7%
|42 - 0
|42
|Osborne
|AAAAAA
|28.52
|AAA
|Windsor Forest
|89.3%
|27 - 0
|27
|Savannah
|AAA
|28.37
|GISA AA
|Piedmont Academy
|66.4%
|21 - 14
|7
|Westfield School
|GISA AAA
|28.21
|A Public
|Schley County
|92.1%
|34 - 7
|27
|Greenville
|A Public
|27.90
|GISA AAA
|Brookwood School
|71.8%
|21 - 13
|8
|Terrell Academy
|GISA AA
|27.55
|A Public
|Metter
|98.9%
|35 - 0
|35
|Jenkins County
|A Public
|27.32
|AA
|Pepperell
|96.2%
|39 - 7
|32
|Dade County
|AA
|27.21
|A Public
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|84.7%
|26 - 7
|19
|Heritage School
|A Private
|26.97
|A Private
|Pacelli
|84.2%
|28 - 13
|15
|Landmark Christian
|A Private
|26.81
|A Public
|Mitchell County
|96.4%
|35 - 0
|35
|Miller County
|A Public
|25.65
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|96.6%
|35 - 0
|35
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|24.40
|AA
|Cook
|98.5%
|35 - 0
|35
|Brantley County
|AAA
|23.76
|AAAA
|Jordan
|62.0%
|22 - 19
|3
|Kendrick
|AAAA
|22.59
|GISA AAA
|Frederica Academy
|93.0%
|30 - 0
|30
|Long County
|AAA
|22.07
|AA
|Jefferson County
|98.4%
|36 - 0
|36
|Josey
|AA
|22.03
|AAAA
|Miller Grove
|87.1%
|23 - 0
|23
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|21.24
|GISA AAA
|St. Andrew's School
|53.4%
|20 - 19
|1
|Memorial Day
|GISA AA
|20.88
|AAAA
|Hardaway
|99.0%
|35 - 0
|35
|Spencer
|AAAA
|19.81
|A Public
|Gordon Lee
|96.6%
|38 - 6
|32
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|19.63
|AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|84.1%
|24 - 7
|17
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|18.88
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|98.8%
|38 - 0
|38
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAAA
|15.90
|AA
|East Laurens
|87.6%
|28 - 7
|21
|Georgia Military College
|A Public
|15.52
|AAA
|Burke County
|99.8%
|42 - 0
|42
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|15.39
|A Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|98.1%
|37 - 0
|37
|Portal
|A Public
|15.33
|A Public
|Terrell County
|93.3%
|34 - 7
|27
|Randolph-Clay
|A Public
|15.08
|A Public
|Seminole County
|77.6%
|24 - 13
|11
|Baconton Charter
|A Public
|14.72
|AA
|Butler
|93.1%
|21 - 0
|21
|Oglethorpe County
|AA
|14.36
|GISA AA
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|84.5%
|35 - 20
|15
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA AA
|13.56
|A Public
|Wilkinson County
|84.4%
|28 - 12
|16
|ACE Charter
|A Public
|13.05
|A Public
|Warren County
|95.1%
|34 - 0
|34
|Crawford County
|A Public
|10.81
|A Public
|Screven County
|98.3%
|36 - 0
|36
|Bryan County
|A Public
|10.23
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|99.5%
|41 - 0
|41
|Groves
|AAA
|7.48
|GISA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|86.2%
|27 - 7
|20
|Glascock County
|A Public
|6.25
|GISA AA
|Brentwood School
|97.9%
|38 - 0
|38
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA AAA
Oct 10
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|49.25
|AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|83.0%
|24 - 7
|17
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|24.06
|AA
|Columbia
|95.8%
|33 - 0
|33
|Towers
|AA
Oct 13
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|34.49
|A Public
|Dublin
|98.4%
|38 - 0
|38
|Wheeler County
|A Public
