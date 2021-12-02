ajc logo
Maxwell Semifinal projections

By Loren Maxwell
9 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Dec 3

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
89.12AAAAAAAMilton68.4%30-246WaltonAAAAAAA
86.49AAAAAWarner Robins69.8%28-217CreeksideAAAAA
84.41AAAAAAACollins Hill96.4%32-032GraysonAAAAAAA
83.24AAAAAABuford92.6%34-1222CarrolltonAAAAAA
77.90AAAACedartown57.9%22-202Carver (Columbus)AAAA
77.78AAAAACalhoun79.2%29-1910Blessed TrinityAAAAA
77.50AAAAAAHughes78.4%25-1411DaculaAAAAAA
76.28AAAABenedictine86.1%34-1717North OconeeAAAA
74.97A PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)89.9%34-1420Eagle's Landing ChristianA Private
74.90AAACedar Grove53.4%21-210Appling CountyAAA
71.66A PrivateFellowship Christian53.8%26-242Prince Avenue ChristianA Private
71.03AAAPierce County64.2%21-147Carver (Atlanta)AAA
68.03A PublicMetter68.5%30-237Brooks CountyA Public
67.17AAFitzgerald63.1%18-135SwainsboroAA
62.06AAThomasville89.5%29-1019CallawayAA
50.88A PublicIrwin County91.2%31-823Wilcox CountyA Public
45.71GISA AAAJohn Milledge Academy92.3%34-1222Pinewood ChristianGISA AAA
23.44GISA AABrentwood School94.6%35-1223Edmund Burke AcademyGISA AA
23.20GISA AAThomas Jefferson87.5%28-1216Piedmont AcademyGISA AA

