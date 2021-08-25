Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 2

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Colquitt County Grayson Milton Grayson North Cobb Colquitt County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Milton Mill Creek Lowndes Grayson Walton Milton Mill Creek McEachern Lowndes Archer Collins Hill Grayson Reg 1, #3 16 84.00 1-0 Camden County Reg 3, #2 15 84.77 1-0 Walton Reg 7, #4 41 54.52 0-0 Duluth Reg 5, #1 6 91.51 1-0 Milton Reg 6, #3 31 72.88 1-0 North Forsyth Reg 8, #2 5 91.99 1-0 Mill Creek Reg 4, #4 24 79.27 1-0 Newton Reg 2, #1 13 85.44 1-0 McEachern Reg 3, #3 12 85.87 1-0 Harrison Reg 1, #2 3 96.06 0-1 Lowndes Reg 5, #4 29 74.14 1-0 Alpharetta Reg 7, #1 9 88.28 0-1 Archer Reg 8, #3 11 87.98 1-0 Collins Hill Reg 6, #2 25 77.87 0-1 South Forsyth Reg 2, #4 36 68.41 1-0 Pebblebrook Reg 4, #1 2 99.61 0-1 Grayson Parkview North Cobb North Gwinnett Colquitt County Parkview West Forsyth Roswell North Cobb East Coweta North Gwinnett Norcross Colquitt County Reg 2, #3 27 75.65 0-1 Newnan Reg 4, #2 8 89.06 0-1 Parkview Reg 8, #4 30 73.08 1-0 Mountain View Reg 6, #1 21 80.93 1-0 West Forsyth Reg 7, #3 40 57.68 0-1 Meadowcreek Reg 5, #2 14 85.12 1-0 Roswell Reg 1, #4 19 81.88 1-0 Tift County Reg 3, #1 10 88.06 0-1 North Cobb Reg 4, #3 22 80.57 0-1 Brookwood Reg 2, #2 20 81.15 1-0 East Coweta Reg 6, #4 32 72.18 0-1 Gainesville Reg 8, #1 4 94.11 0-1 North Gwinnett Reg 5, #3 23 80.16 1-0 Cherokee Reg 7, #2 7 89.48 1-0 Norcross Reg 3, #4 17 83.39 0-1 Marietta Reg 1, #1 1 101.98 1-0 Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 1-0 101.98 1,000,000 3.77 783,075 591,495 483,258 343,034 1.92 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 0-1 99.61 998,972 3.78 816,528 585,210 416,563 261,110 2.83 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 0-1 96.06 1,000,000 2.99 594,371 348,364 226,095 104,369 8.58 North Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 0-1 94.11 998,035 3.15 683,595 354,048 191,803 84,808 10.79 Milton 5-AAAAAAA 1-0 91.51 994,886 3.06 615,682 372,350 137,290 51,197 18.53 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 1-0 91.99 995,661 2.92 604,723 285,414 134,594 50,727 18.71 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 0-1 89.06 968,544 2.59 499,730 251,178 84,746 24,286 40.18 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 1-0 89.48 999,956 2.26 281,721 109,850 54,736 17,152 57.30 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 1-0 87.98 989,975 2.37 377,091 145,954 48,143 13,432 73.45 Archer 7-AAAAAAA 0-1 88.28 999,966 2.18 254,362 90,780 42,162 11,959 82.62 North Cobb 3-AAAAAAA 0-1 88.06 861,479 1.70 241,585 122,295 36,394 10,127 97.75 Roswell 5-AAAAAAA 1-0 85.12 957,390 2.18 324,782 141,666 31,219 6,789 146.30 McEachern 2-AAAAAAA 1-0 85.44 998,726 2.01 251,004 92,969 23,365 5,205 191.12 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 1-0 85.87 777,868 1.31 147,546 63,699 15,966 3,735 266.74 Walton 3-AAAAAAA 1-0 84.77 742,028 1.20 122,468 49,346 11,273 2,383 418.64 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 1-0 84.00 1,000,000 1.69 175,233 62,383 11,892 2,290 435.68 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 1-0 80.93 940,610 1.62 155,626 53,313 8,446 1,205 828.88 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 0-1 83.39 641,919 0.95 77,243 27,918 5,675 1,069 934.45 Tift County 1-AAAAAAA 1-0 81.88 1,000,000 1.55 131,380 41,533 6,283 1,018 981.32 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 1-0 81.15 993,789 1.65 140,716 36,897 6,357 989 1,010.12 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 0-1 83.20 660,092 0.97 78,280 27,979 5,594 970 1,029.93 Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 1-0 80.16 879,222 1.50 129,748 40,119 5,565 716 1,395.65 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 0-1 80.57 825,865 1.39 122,498 30,878 4,905 696 1,435.78 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 1-0 79.27 716,944 1.14 85,214 19,519 2,603 308 3,245.75 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-1 77.87 870,595 1.29 82,811 21,115 2,477 258 3,874.97 Newnan 2-AAAAAAA 0-1 75.65 978,032 1.27 55,806 9,757 866 69 14,491.75 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 1-0 77.70 316,614 0.38 11,498 2,549 304 30 33,332.33 Alpharetta 5-AAAAAAA 1-0 74.14 623,737 0.80 23,339 4,232 308 18 55,554.56 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 1-0 73.08 755,451 1.06 39,265 5,897 351 16 62,499.00 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 0-1 74.49 489,675 0.66 24,779 3,497 268 16 62,499.00 North Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 1-0 72.88 627,735 0.75 18,816 2,539 215 11 90,908.09 Gainesville 6-AAAAAAA 0-1 72.18 585,778 0.69 14,628 1,844 112 5 199,999.00 Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 1-0 68.41 875,856 0.94 8,589 734 33 2 499,999.00 Woodstock 5-AAAAAAA 0-1 68.99 258,622 0.30 3,151 375 13 1 999,999.00 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 0-1 71.70 542,071 0.63 12,256 1,414 90 - - Etowah 5-AAAAAAA 0-1 69.56 286,143 0.33 3,560 416 19 - - Peachtree Ridge 8-AAAAAAA 0-1 65.78 260,878 0.31 3,418 264 9 - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 1-0 67.67 286,851 0.31 2,366 175 7 - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 0-1 57.68 749,451 0.77 628 14 1 - - Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 1-0 64.50 146,360 0.15 516 17 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 54.52 613,749 0.63 215 2 - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 0-1 54.11 514,858 0.52 129 1 - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 53.45 153,597 0.15 25 1 - - - Dunwoody 7-AAAAAAA 0-1 45.68 114,529 0.12 4 - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 0-1 34.54 7,491 0.01 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 628,986 308,415 50,178 12,421 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 316,909 477,537 150,192 55,362 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 35,451 122,944 412,379 429,226 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Tift County 18,654 91,104 387,251 502,991 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAAA McEachern 544,206 312,888 109,518 32,114 998,726 1,274 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 321,803 380,339 222,050 69,597 993,789 6,211 2-AAAAAAA Newnan 109,731 233,962 411,742 222,597 978,032 21,968 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 24,142 70,879 244,589 536,246 875,856 124,144 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 118 1,932 12,101 139,446 153,597 846,403 3-AAAAAAA North Cobb 332,114 231,567 174,784 123,014 861,479 138,521 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 202,369 206,811 198,457 170,231 777,868 222,132 3-AAAAAAA Walton 190,078 194,841 186,458 170,651 742,028 257,972 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 124,792 159,244 180,799 195,257 660,092 339,908 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 122,410 152,884 173,481 193,144 641,919 358,081 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 28,237 54,653 86,021 147,703 316,614 683,386 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 748,137 212,139 31,149 7,547 998,972 1,028 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 200,780 489,259 203,433 75,072 968,544 31,456 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 25,119 145,654 365,968 289,124 825,865 174,135 4-AAAAAAA Newton 21,227 105,642 258,536 331,539 716,944 283,056 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 4,737 47,306 140,914 296,718 489,675 510,325 5-AAAAAAA Milton 629,170 267,864 79,350 18,502 994,886 5,114 5-AAAAAAA Roswell 256,013 366,096 240,699 94,582 957,390 42,610 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 89,875 246,707 353,795 188,845 879,222 120,778 5-AAAAAAA Alpharetta 18,162 77,162 188,390 340,023 623,737 376,263 5-AAAAAAA Etowah 3,679 20,897 69,694 191,873 286,143 713,857 5-AAAAAAA Woodstock 3,101 21,274 68,072 166,175 258,622 741,378 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 457,745 263,064 145,421 74,380 940,610 59,390 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 295,971 272,656 183,712 118,256 870,595 129,405 6-AAAAAAA North Forsyth 88,803 149,079 192,805 197,048 627,735 372,265 6-AAAAAAA Gainesville 71,654 133,543 181,339 199,242 585,778 414,222 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 63,388 117,102 166,298 195,283 542,071 457,929 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 17,077 45,973 86,600 137,201 286,851 713,149 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 5,362 18,583 43,825 78,590 146,360 853,640 7-AAAAAAA Archer 504,288 484,598 10,725 355 999,966 34 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 494,954 493,899 10,765 338 999,956 44 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 457 11,286 429,783 307,925 749,451 250,549 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 178 5,726 298,322 309,523 613,749 386,251 7-AAAAAAA Discovery 122 4,267 215,057 295,412 514,858 485,142 7-AAAAAAA Dunwoody 1 222 34,323 79,983 114,529 885,471 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - 2 1,025 6,464 7,491 992,509 8-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 459,625 346,480 171,408 20,522 998,035 1,965 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 385,211 355,234 216,977 38,239 995,661 4,339 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 149,828 277,572 481,805 80,770 989,975 10,025 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 4,950 17,664 109,479 623,358 755,451 244,549 8-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 386 3,050 20,331 237,111 260,878 739,122

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Buford Westlake Carrollton Westlake Allatoona Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carrollton Dacula Northside (Warner Robins) Westlake Houston County Carrollton Dacula Richmond Hill Northside (Warner Robins) Creekview Kell Westlake Reg 1, #3 13 76.56 0-1 Houston County Reg 3, #2 46 55.05 0-1 Heritage (Conyers) Reg 7, #4 28 67.51 1-0 River Ridge Reg 5, #1 6 85.13 1-0 Carrollton Reg 6, #3 22 72.78 0-0 Sprayberry Reg 8, #2 8 84.58 1-0 Dacula Reg 4, #4 20 73.05 0-1 Tucker Reg 2, #1 10 79.07 0-1 Richmond Hill Reg 3, #3 47 54.55 0-1 Alcovy Reg 1, #2 9 81.23 1-0 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 5, #4 23 72.55 1-0 Douglas County Reg 7, #1 12 76.57 1-0 Creekview Reg 8, #3 21 72.94 0-1 Lanier Reg 6, #2 14 76.00 0-1 Kell Reg 2, #4 35 64.47 1-0 Statesboro Reg 4, #1 4 86.59 1-0 Westlake Allatoona Rome Buford Lee County Hughes Allatoona Rome Evans Glynn Academy Buford Johns Creek Lee County Reg 2, #3 15 74.77 1-0 Brunswick Reg 4, #2 16 73.81 0-1 Hughes Reg 8, #4 26 68.13 0-1 Shiloh Reg 6, #1 5 85.31 0-1 Allatoona Reg 7, #3 24 71.03 1-0 Sequoyah Reg 5, #2 7 84.76 1-0 Rome Reg 1, #4 Reg 3, #1 34 64.65 1-0 Evans Reg 4, #3 18 73.75 1-0 Lovejoy Reg 2, #2 11 76.69 0-0-1 Glynn Academy Reg 6, #4 37 62.43 1-0 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 8, #1 1 98.75 1-0 Buford Reg 5, #3 19 73.53 1-0 Alexander Reg 7, #2 17 73.77 1-0 Johns Creek Reg 3, #4 49 52.97 0-1 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 1, #1 2 94.75 1-0 Lee County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-AAAAAA 1-0 98.75 999,922 4.17 932,413 669,612 585,416 477,388 1.09 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 1-0 94.75 1,000,000 3.77 912,517 478,259 385,010 257,816 2.88 Westlake 4-AAAAAA 1-0 86.59 998,017 3.24 652,743 453,639 238,391 70,034 13.28 Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 0-1 85.31 998,548 2.97 603,215 408,977 116,574 44,086 21.68 Carrollton 5-AAAAAA 1-0 85.13 979,991 2.99 640,463 371,287 145,982 43,153 22.17 Rome 5-AAAAAA 1-0 84.76 972,665 2.91 619,532 351,124 130,896 37,719 25.51 Dacula 8-AAAAAA 1-0 84.58 984,147 2.78 561,291 289,312 148,520 34,669 27.84 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 1-0 81.23 1,000,000 2.88 582,682 237,296 98,270 17,360 56.60 Richmond Hill 2-AAAAAA 0-1 79.07 990,734 2.00 223,041 90,882 29,191 4,515 220.48 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 0-1 76.56 1,000,000 2.46 382,694 118,556 33,278 3,676 271.03 Creekview 7-AAAAAA 1-0 76.57 930,393 1.72 194,606 63,222 16,109 1,929 517.40 Kell 6-AAAAAA 0-1 76.00 964,991 1.74 195,640 77,803 14,680 1,803 553.63 Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 0-0-1 76.69 980,955 1.77 154,814 55,066 12,308 1,663 600.32 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 1-0 74.77 969,182 1.63 121,268 38,386 7,082 748 1,335.90 Hughes 4-AAAAAA 0-1 73.81 923,437 1.50 108,629 35,852 5,323 520 1,922.08 Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 1-0 73.77 867,582 1.41 123,584 31,852 5,498 507 1,971.39 Lovejoy 4-AAAAAA 1-0 73.75 895,121 1.45 102,326 32,898 5,090 476 2,099.84 Sprayberry 6-AAAAAA 0-0 72.78 912,368 1.37 104,563 31,751 4,827 424 2,357.49 Tucker 4-AAAAAA 0-1 73.05 891,436 1.39 88,214 26,478 3,707 357 2,800.12 Alexander 5-AAAAAA 1-0 73.53 607,958 1.06 103,034 26,110 3,327 339 2,948.85 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 0-1 72.94 754,637 1.14 83,443 23,943 3,715 285 3,507.77 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 1-0 72.55 557,197 0.93 82,048 19,475 2,164 210 4,760.90 Sequoyah 7-AAAAAA 1-0 71.03 757,602 1.09 71,493 14,992 1,626 133 7,517.80 Dalton 5-AAAAAA 0-1 70.58 434,518 0.67 46,525 9,150 902 71 14,083.51 Evans 3-AAAAAA 1-0 64.65 980,782 1.17 124,379 17,854 504 27 37,036.04 River Ridge 7-AAAAAA 1-0 67.51 524,457 0.67 27,751 4,239 276 18 55,554.56 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 1-0 67.96 256,612 0.36 17,264 2,732 214 15 66,665.67 Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 0-1 68.13 441,594 0.56 20,428 4,160 292 14 71,427.57 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAAA 1-0 67.45 364,442 0.46 14,882 2,982 213 11 90,908.09 Cambridge 7-AAAAAA 0-0 66.84 475,278 0.59 22,473 3,282 182 11 90,908.09 Riverwood 7-AAAAAA 0-0 66.08 397,525 0.48 16,193 2,372 119 7 142,856.14 East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-1 66.62 171,049 0.23 8,856 1,191 86 5 199,999.00 Statesboro 2-AAAAAA 1-0 64.47 660,708 0.77 12,729 1,796 99 4 249,999.00 Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 0-1 65.39 284,207 0.34 7,591 1,296 55 3 333,332.33 Kennesaw Mountain 6-AAAAAA 1-0 62.43 430,568 0.46 3,336 312 19 2 499,999.00 Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 1-0 63.12 171,051 0.20 2,880 389 18 1 999,999.00 Heritage (Conyers) 3-AAAAAA 0-1 55.05 749,380 0.78 9,856 483 4 1 999,999.00 Pope 6-AAAAAA 1-0 61.51 342,829 0.36 2,055 165 19 - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 0-1 54.55 681,886 0.71 6,547 280 3 - - Wheeler 6-AAAAAA 0-1 60.40 233,775 0.24 1,014 71 3 - - North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 1-0 61.12 257,599 0.29 2,259 172 2 - - Lakeside (Evans) 3-AAAAAA 0-1 52.97 626,322 0.64 3,922 147 2 - - Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 0-0 56.03 159,975 0.17 448 20 2 - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 0-0 56.60 176,513 0.19 547 42 1 - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 0-1 58.71 20,010 0.02 217 13 1 - - Grovetown 3-AAAAAA 0-0 51.37 539,141 0.55 2,178 46 - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 0-1 49.29 422,489 0.43 959 17 - - - Chattahoochee 7-AAAAAA 0-1 56.15 33,818 0.04 185 7 - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAAA 0-1 56.21 101,896 0.10 134 4 - - - Morrow 4-AAAAAA 0-1 51.95 34,390 0.04 35 3 - - - Centennial 7-AAAAAA 0-1 53.06 13,345 0.01 42 2 - - - Bradwell Institute 2-AAAAAA 0-1 51.59 61,933 0.06 61 1 - - - South Cobb 6-AAAAAA 1-0 50.04 15,019 0.02 1 - - - - Osborne 6-AAAAAA 0-0 29.93 6 0.00 - - - - - Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 0-1 89.95 - - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 1-0 34.50 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lee County 834,769 137,351 27,880 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 109,379 539,798 350,823 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Houston County 55,852 322,851 621,297 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Valdosta - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAAA Richmond Hill 450,526 303,587 185,481 51,140 990,734 9,266 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 277,012 328,986 292,396 82,561 980,955 19,045 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 250,522 298,697 304,671 115,292 969,182 30,818 2-AAAAAA Statesboro 20,042 56,846 158,334 425,486 660,708 339,292 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 952 5,604 26,298 143,659 176,513 823,487 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 836 5,335 25,922 127,882 159,975 840,025 2-AAAAAA Bradwell Institute 110 945 6,898 53,980 61,933 938,067 3-AAAAAA Evans 657,626 206,116 83,697 33,343 980,782 19,218 3-AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 127,109 232,956 214,494 174,821 749,380 250,620 3-AAAAAA Alcovy 88,213 187,883 207,952 197,838 681,886 318,114 3-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 61,209 161,486 197,029 206,598 626,322 373,678 3-AAAAAA Grovetown 41,577 124,917 167,728 204,919 539,141 460,859 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County 24,266 86,642 129,100 182,481 422,489 577,511 4-AAAAAA Westlake 754,414 183,558 44,358 15,687 998,017 1,983 4-AAAAAA Hughes 88,336 296,344 304,196 234,561 923,437 76,563 4-AAAAAA Lovejoy 85,798 253,164 292,704 263,455 895,121 104,879 4-AAAAAA Tucker 68,962 245,440 297,868 279,166 891,436 108,564 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 2,438 20,597 55,404 179,160 257,599 742,401 4-AAAAAA Morrow 52 897 5,470 27,971 34,390 965,610 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Carrollton 478,572 346,021 115,216 40,182 979,991 20,009 5-AAAAAA Rome 431,896 360,096 131,370 49,303 972,665 27,335 5-AAAAAA Alexander 35,716 106,632 240,611 224,999 607,958 392,042 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 29,743 89,357 210,087 228,010 557,197 442,803 5-AAAAAA Dalton 16,053 57,905 156,909 203,651 434,518 565,482 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 5,384 25,277 87,648 138,303 256,612 743,388 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 2,564 14,017 53,493 100,975 171,049 828,951 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 72 695 4,666 14,577 20,010 979,990 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 694,831 230,944 64,489 8,284 998,548 1,452 6-AAAAAA Kell 192,053 400,876 288,341 83,721 964,991 35,009 6-AAAAAA Sprayberry 104,908 293,614 363,341 150,505 912,368 87,632 6-AAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 3,819 32,339 115,876 278,534 430,568 569,432 6-AAAAAA Pope 2,483 23,424 88,554 228,368 342,829 657,171 6-AAAAAA Wheeler 1,688 14,651 56,004 161,432 233,775 766,225 6-AAAAAA Lassiter 215 3,962 21,455 76,264 101,896 898,104 6-AAAAAA South Cobb 3 190 1,940 12,886 15,019 984,981 6-AAAAAA Osborne - - - 6 6 999,994 7-AAAAAA Creekview 432,069 259,963 153,301 85,060 930,393 69,607 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 278,433 259,101 197,800 132,248 867,582 132,418 7-AAAAAA Sequoyah 148,683 206,805 219,109 183,005 757,602 242,398 7-AAAAAA River Ridge 62,073 109,012 155,467 197,905 524,457 475,543 7-AAAAAA Cambridge 43,892 90,973 145,022 195,391 475,278 524,722 7-AAAAAA Riverwood 34,114 70,806 117,886 174,719 397,525 602,475 7-AAAAAA Chattahoochee 622 2,644 8,442 22,110 33,818 966,182 7-AAAAAA Centennial 114 696 2,973 9,562 13,345 986,655 8-AAAAAA Buford 843,103 148,922 7,259 638 999,922 78 8-AAAAAA Dacula 147,245 651,087 147,270 38,545 984,147 15,853 8-AAAAAA Lanier 6,692 107,979 400,168 239,798 754,637 245,363 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 1,276 38,211 163,911 238,196 441,594 558,406 8-AAAAAA Winder-Barrow 1,148 29,310 129,686 204,298 364,442 635,558 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 390 17,738 95,733 170,346 284,207 715,793 8-AAAAAA Central Gwinnett 146 6,753 55,973 108,179 171,051 828,949

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Blessed Trinity Ware County Blessed Trinity Calhoun Warner Robins First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Starr's Mill Blessed Trinity Jones County Ware County St. Pius X Eastside Starr's Mill Coffee Blessed Trinity Loganville Jones County Reg 1, #3 5 86.73 1-0 Ware County Reg 3, #2 15 74.00 1-0 Creekside Reg 7, #4 29 61.52 1-0 Cass Reg 5, #1 11 75.65 0-1 St. Pius X Reg 6, #3 40 54.83 0-1 Villa Rica Reg 8, #2 18 70.18 0-0 Eastside Reg 4, #4 19 69.88 1-0 Stockbridge Reg 2, #1 10 76.39 1-0 Starr's Mill Reg 3, #3 28 61.93 0-0 Jonesboro Reg 1, #2 4 86.80 0-0 Coffee Reg 5, #4 34 57.13 0-1 M.L. King Reg 7, #1 3 92.46 1-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 8, #3 23 64.41 0-1 Loganville Reg 6, #2 30 59.94 0-1 New Manchester Reg 2, #4 27 61.97 0-1 Northgate Reg 4, #1 6 80.91 0-1 Jones County Dutchtown Calhoun Clarke Central Warner Robins Dutchtown Chapel Hill Calhoun Veterans Griffin Clarke Central Cartersville Warner Robins Reg 2, #3 21 66.02 0-1 Harris County Reg 4, #2 8 77.31 1-0 Dutchtown Reg 8, #4 35 57.03 0-0 Greenbrier Reg 6, #1 24 63.89 0-1 Chapel Hill Reg 7, #3 7 79.66 1-0 Calhoun Reg 5, #2 22 65.85 0-1 Southwest DeKalb Reg 1, #4 9 76.51 0-1 Veterans Reg 3, #1 12 75.16 1-0 Woodward Academy Reg 4, #3 17 71.74 1-0 Ola Reg 2, #2 16 73.07 1-0 Griffin Reg 6, #4 37 55.94 0-0 Maynard Jackson Reg 8, #1 14 74.67 0-0 Clarke Central Reg 5, #3 25 62.56 1-0 Decatur Reg 7, #2 2 93.47 1-0 Cartersville Reg 3, #4 36 56.99 1-0 Banneker Reg 1, #1 1 96.11 1-0 Warner Robins

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins 1-AAAAA 1-0 96.11 996,649 3.78 665,330 621,914 519,367 364,350 1.74 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 1-0 93.47 999,750 3.57 608,221 545,772 433,547 247,712 3.04 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAA 1-0 92.46 999,558 3.49 586,236 518,716 400,803 211,229 3.73 Coffee 1-AAAAA 0-0 86.80 943,345 2.76 444,121 359,298 168,886 59,934 15.69 Ware County 1-AAAAA 1-0 86.73 942,073 2.77 455,812 368,173 165,377 59,201 15.89 Jones County 4-AAAAA 0-1 80.91 980,497 2.87 738,854 228,742 83,779 19,759 49.61 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 1-0 79.66 985,989 2.47 382,695 248,460 47,998 10,953 90.30 Dutchtown 4-AAAAA 1-0 77.31 938,401 2.41 567,387 159,251 36,280 6,619 150.08 Starr's Mill 2-AAAAA 1-0 76.39 988,202 2.28 467,454 144,047 28,410 4,650 214.05 St. Pius X 5-AAAAA 0-1 75.65 996,839 2.13 251,830 150,712 24,632 3,657 272.45 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 0-0 74.67 994,720 2.50 493,202 84,988 19,941 2,865 348.04 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAA 1-0 75.16 995,609 1.62 161,353 92,864 13,351 2,011 496.27 Veterans 1-AAAAA 0-1 76.51 576,379 1.14 136,581 77,489 11,985 1,944 513.40 Griffin 2-AAAAA 1-0 73.07 965,911 1.89 329,252 73,226 10,604 1,234 809.37 Creekside 3-AAAAA 1-0 74.00 993,832 1.51 131,864 71,312 9,218 1,188 840.75 Wayne County 1-AAAAA 0-1 75.13 541,554 1.01 109,468 57,841 7,492 1,118 893.45 Ola 4-AAAAA 1-0 71.74 793,338 1.55 271,622 49,036 6,126 637 1,568.86 Eastside 8-AAAAA 0-0 70.18 970,717 2.15 316,077 45,377 5,549 504 1,983.13 Stockbridge 4-AAAAA 1-0 69.88 652,718 1.15 171,406 27,388 2,695 232 4,309.34 Harris County 2-AAAAA 0-1 66.02 811,948 1.15 106,299 11,639 766 42 23,808.52 Union Grove 4-AAAAA 1-0 66.79 459,930 0.71 79,564 9,710 651 37 27,026.03 Chapel Hill 6-AAAAA 0-1 63.89 967,700 1.66 130,344 15,434 735 34 29,410.76 Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAAA 0-1 65.85 919,545 1.14 29,731 9,628 530 33 30,302.03 Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-1 64.41 898,703 1.65 135,407 10,698 674 29 34,481.76 Decatur 5-AAAAA 1-0 62.56 839,318 0.95 11,703 2,929 123 13 76,922.08 Northgate 2-AAAAA 0-1 61.97 642,170 0.79 41,244 2,670 131 4 249,999.00 New Manchester 6-AAAAA 0-1 59.94 910,780 1.34 59,405 4,113 127 4 249,999.00 Hiram 7-AAAAA 0-1 62.55 469,398 0.59 10,476 2,246 77 3 333,332.33 Cass 7-AAAAA 1-0 61.52 463,747 0.57 8,475 1,669 56 2 499,999.00 Whitewater 2-AAAAA 0-1 59.40 435,266 0.50 17,119 789 18 1 999,999.00 Maynard Jackson 6-AAAAA 0-0 55.94 735,050 0.92 17,231 638 11 1 999,999.00 Jonesboro 3-AAAAA 0-0 61.93 786,957 0.82 3,485 791 34 - - Villa Rica 6-AAAAA 0-1 54.83 700,006 0.86 13,196 450 9 - - Greenbrier 8-AAAAA 0-0 57.03 507,458 0.73 21,093 839 6 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 4-AAAAA 0-1 58.52 77,190 0.09 2,915 176 3 - - Apalachee 8-AAAAA 0-1 54.30 323,011 0.43 7,917 239 2 - - M.L. King 5-AAAAA 0-1 57.13 544,775 0.56 1,131 188 2 - - Locust Grove 4-AAAAA 0-1 58.17 70,377 0.08 2,522 147 2 - - Jackson County 8-AAAAA 0-0 52.29 207,399 0.27 3,449 84 1 - - Lithonia 5-AAAAA 0-1 54.64 375,957 0.38 373 47 1 - - Northview 5-AAAAA 0-1 52.61 283,853 0.29 141 12 1 - - Lithia Springs 6-AAAAA 0-1 51.59 519,831 0.59 4,289 100 - - - Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-0 56.99 525,118 0.54 485 57 - - - Northside (Columbus) 2-AAAAA 1-0 52.79 112,785 0.12 1,107 24 - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 1-0 53.29 81,558 0.09 234 21 - - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAA 0-1 55.57 376,940 0.38 219 21 - - - Eagle's Landing 4-AAAAA 1-0 55.00 27,549 0.03 508 16 - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAAA 0-1 48.83 97,356 0.12 718 13 - - - Midtown 6-AAAAA 0-1 45.63 155,884 0.16 269 3 - - - Tri-Cities 3-AAAAA 0-0 51.36 214,779 0.22 31 2 - - - McIntosh 2-AAAAA 1-0 48.13 43,718 0.04 149 1 - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-0 49.46 106,138 0.11 4 - - - - Stone Mountain 5-AAAAA 1-0 44.96 39,713 0.04 1 - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 0-1 35.10 10,749 0.01 1 - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAAA 0-1 33.70 636 0.00 - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAA 0-0 33.75 627 0.00 - - - - - Chamblee 5-AAAAA 1-0 43.91 - - - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAAA 0-0 19.18 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAAA 0-1 -14.75 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Warner Robins 630,866 259,205 87,007 19,571 996,649 3,351 1-AAAAA Coffee 182,992 333,032 298,793 128,528 943,345 56,655 1-AAAAA Ware County 165,064 303,845 331,717 141,447 942,073 57,927 1-AAAAA Veterans 12,582 59,082 152,421 352,294 576,379 423,621 1-AAAAA Wayne County 8,496 44,836 130,062 358,160 541,554 458,446 2-AAAAA Starr's Mill 518,393 311,627 121,305 36,877 988,202 11,798 2-AAAAA Griffin 345,749 347,952 191,760 80,450 965,911 34,089 2-AAAAA Harris County 90,494 185,930 300,751 234,773 811,948 188,052 2-AAAAA Northgate 29,804 96,029 219,327 297,010 642,170 357,830 2-AAAAA Whitewater 14,699 52,082 131,455 237,030 435,266 564,734 2-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 762 5,276 27,096 79,651 112,785 887,215 2-AAAAA McIntosh 99 1,104 8,306 34,209 43,718 956,282 3-AAAAA Woodward Academy 548,185 351,951 79,304 16,169 995,609 4,391 3-AAAAA Creekside 409,039 458,268 104,880 21,645 993,832 6,168 3-AAAAA Jonesboro 29,523 112,491 400,728 244,215 786,957 213,043 3-AAAAA Banneker 8,217 41,577 195,042 280,282 525,118 474,882 3-AAAAA Mundy's Mill 3,993 25,048 128,702 219,197 376,940 623,060 3-AAAAA Tri-Cities 779 7,504 63,463 143,033 214,779 785,221 3-AAAAA Drew 264 3,161 27,814 74,899 106,138 893,862 3-AAAAA Forest Park - - 67 560 627 999,373 4-AAAAA Jones County 552,427 263,069 118,375 46,626 980,497 19,503 4-AAAAA Dutchtown 274,589 346,638 208,155 109,019 938,401 61,599 4-AAAAA Ola 97,969 186,989 281,138 227,242 793,338 206,662 4-AAAAA Stockbridge 49,405 124,460 211,045 267,808 652,718 347,282 4-AAAAA Union Grove 24,081 69,099 139,691 227,059 459,930 540,070 4-AAAAA Locust Grove 758 4,358 16,796 48,465 70,377 929,623 4-AAAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 638 4,281 19,135 53,136 77,190 922,810 4-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 133 1,106 5,665 20,645 27,549 972,451 5-AAAAA St. Pius X 744,901 189,645 50,679 11,614 996,839 3,161 5-AAAAA Southwest DeKalb 138,536 379,293 272,383 129,333 919,545 80,455 5-AAAAA Decatur 90,651 264,840 296,029 187,798 839,318 160,682 5-AAAAA M.L. King 15,053 86,670 175,839 267,213 544,775 455,225 5-AAAAA Lithonia 6,427 46,962 113,917 208,651 375,957 624,043 5-AAAAA Northview 4,357 30,907 82,875 165,714 283,853 716,147 5-AAAAA Stone Mountain 75 1,683 8,278 29,677 39,713 960,287 5-AAAAA Chamblee - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Chapel Hill 492,605 273,161 138,835 63,099 967,700 32,300 6-AAAAA New Manchester 291,037 295,425 203,111 121,207 910,780 89,220 6-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 89,938 168,282 236,961 239,869 735,050 264,950 6-AAAAA Villa Rica 85,883 155,583 220,468 238,072 700,006 299,994 6-AAAAA Lithia Springs 36,605 91,644 157,400 234,182 519,831 480,169 6-AAAAA Midtown 3,892 15,587 41,327 95,078 155,884 844,116 6-AAAAA North Springs 40 318 1,898 8,493 10,749 989,251 7-AAAAA Blessed Trinity 487,018 417,048 90,478 5,014 999,558 442 7-AAAAA Cartersville 477,270 434,155 84,579 3,746 999,750 250 7-AAAAA Calhoun 35,186 142,771 719,234 88,798 985,989 14,011 7-AAAAA Hiram 324 3,452 52,743 412,879 469,398 530,602 7-AAAAA Cass 196 2,434 47,333 413,784 463,747 536,253 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 6 140 5,633 75,779 81,558 918,442 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 580,985 286,860 105,626 21,249 994,720 5,280 8-AAAAA Eastside 292,873 392,658 215,662 69,524 970,717 29,283 8-AAAAA Loganville 109,923 234,253 383,486 171,041 898,703 101,297 8-AAAAA Greenbrier 9,767 46,220 142,904 308,567 507,458 492,542 8-AAAAA Apalachee 3,950 23,513 81,872 213,676 323,011 676,989 8-AAAAA Jackson County 2,095 12,528 49,131 143,645 207,399 792,601 8-AAAAA Walnut Grove 407 3,968 21,273 71,708 97,356 902,644 8-AAAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - 46 590 636 999,364

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Marist Cedartown Flowery Branch Cedartown Marist Jefferson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Riverdale Flowery Branch Cedartown Hapeville Charter Thomas County Central Riverdale Flowery Branch Carver (Columbus) Cairo Cedartown Hapeville Charter West Laurens Reg 1, #3 17 66.03 0-1 Thomas County Central Reg 3, #2 19 63.89 1-0 Jenkins Reg 7, #4 31 57.93 0-0 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 5, #1 18 64.76 0-0 Riverdale Reg 6, #3 11 69.65 1-0 Stephenson Reg 8, #2 5 76.24 1-0 Flowery Branch Reg 4, #4 22 63.05 1-0 Westside (Macon) Reg 2, #1 8 73.58 0-1 Carver (Columbus) Reg 3, #3 21 63.23 1-0 New Hampstead Reg 1, #2 7 73.73 0-0 Cairo Reg 5, #4 38 50.47 0-0 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) Reg 7, #1 6 76.19 1-0 Cedartown Reg 8, #3 14 68.70 0-1 North Oconee Reg 6, #2 9 73.41 0-1 Hapeville Charter Reg 2, #4 29 58.97 1-0 LaGrange Reg 4, #1 13 69.28 0-1 West Laurens Marist Benedictine Jefferson Bainbridge Perry Marist Northwest Whitfield Benedictine Troup Jefferson Central (Carrollton) Bainbridge Reg 2, #3 24 61.88 0-0 Hardaway Reg 4, #2 10 69.84 1-0 Perry Reg 8, #4 20 63.66 0-0 Cedar Shoals Reg 6, #1 1 92.87 0-0 Marist Reg 7, #3 28 59.02 0-1 Northwest Whitfield Reg 5, #2 34 53.49 1-0 Fayette County Reg 1, #4 26 60.26 0-1 Westover Reg 3, #1 4 78.48 0-0 Benedictine Reg 4, #3 15 68.57 1-0 Baldwin Reg 2, #2 12 69.55 1-0 Troup Reg 6, #4 16 66.30 0-1 Mays Reg 8, #1 2 84.27 1-0 Jefferson Reg 5, #3 41 49.21 0-1 Luella Reg 7, #2 23 62.01 0-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 3, #4 27 60.22 0-0 Islands Reg 1, #1 3 82.24 0-0 Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Marist 6-AAAA 0-0 92.87 999,874 4.42 934,670 836,173 679,293 592,163 0.69 Jefferson 8-AAAA 1-0 84.27 999,051 3.49 777,691 557,493 261,287 143,418 5.97 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 0-0 82.24 999,444 3.45 806,085 498,620 218,494 103,520 8.66 Benedictine 3-AAAA 0-0 78.48 1,000,000 3.03 803,222 234,936 111,175 42,013 22.80 Cedartown 7-AAAA 1-0 76.19 997,968 3.09 579,295 349,796 195,877 38,650 24.87 Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 1-0 76.24 982,280 2.51 457,327 281,974 130,232 26,929 36.13 Cairo 1-AAAA 0-0 73.73 987,870 2.55 488,659 221,674 87,116 15,205 64.77 Carver (Columbus) 2-AAAA 0-1 73.58 996,335 2.30 304,526 188,955 78,428 12,662 77.98 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 0-1 73.41 939,107 1.95 308,504 149,250 63,549 9,575 103.44 Perry 4-AAAA 1-0 69.84 927,341 1.81 177,675 66,818 22,829 2,614 381.56 Troup 2-AAAA 1-0 69.55 986,062 1.84 161,764 74,352 21,370 2,426 411.20 West Laurens 4-AAAA 0-1 69.28 922,977 1.78 173,725 62,823 21,146 2,254 442.66 Stephenson 6-AAAA 1-0 69.65 872,225 1.43 160,078 64,609 19,667 2,104 474.29 North Oconee 8-AAAA 0-1 68.70 902,986 1.47 161,861 61,473 17,235 1,560 640.03 Baldwin 4-AAAA 1-0 68.57 893,060 1.64 140,563 49,326 14,928 1,525 654.74 Riverdale 5-AAAA 0-0 64.76 994,388 2.09 295,611 74,194 17,269 1,030 969.87 Thomas County Central 1-AAAA 0-1 66.03 923,136 1.66 233,636 57,076 12,646 876 1,140.55 Mays 6-AAAA 0-1 66.30 764,310 1.06 76,434 24,425 5,398 351 2,848.00 Jenkins 3-AAAA 1-0 63.89 1,000,000 1.52 163,256 30,935 5,763 331 3,020.15 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 1-0 63.23 1,000,000 1.46 139,190 25,259 4,341 226 4,423.78 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 0-0 62.01 838,776 1.58 120,466 17,307 2,390 124 8,063.52 Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-0 63.66 673,266 0.83 38,149 9,584 1,740 114 8,770.93 Westside (Macon) 4-AAAA 1-0 63.05 656,741 0.95 37,601 9,941 1,683 90 11,110.11 Islands 3-AAAA 0-0 60.22 1,000,000 1.29 79,856 10,907 1,398 59 16,948.15 Hardaway 2-AAAA 0-0 61.88 883,074 1.21 34,860 7,456 1,145 58 17,240.38 Westover 1-AAAA 0-1 60.26 728,666 0.98 72,796 7,874 935 34 29,410.76 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-1 59.02 754,600 1.30 73,591 7,055 676 28 35,713.29 Howard 4-AAAA 1-0 61.51 529,361 0.72 22,061 5,374 769 27 37,036.04 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 0-0 57.93 675,540 1.11 56,757 4,914 427 13 76,922.08 LaGrange 2-AAAA 1-0 58.97 777,468 0.98 19,188 2,803 308 10 99,999.00 Pickens 7-AAAA 0-0 55.47 486,389 0.74 28,443 1,973 146 4 249,999.00 Madison County 8-AAAA 1-0 58.76 385,892 0.43 8,040 1,248 120 4 249,999.00 Fayette County 5-AAAA 1-0 53.49 860,751 1.15 28,248 1,693 122 2 499,999.00 Arabia Mountain 6-AAAA 1-0 57.29 240,448 0.26 3,435 495 44 1 999,999.00 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-0 50.47 723,852 0.88 9,902 391 23 - - Monroe 1-AAAA 0-1 51.82 223,393 0.25 4,913 183 8 - - Ridgeland 7-AAAA 1-0 50.21 246,727 0.33 5,612 236 7 - - Luella 5-AAAA 0-1 49.21 674,398 0.79 6,767 203 7 - - Spalding 4-AAAA 0-1 50.94 68,298 0.07 298 33 3 - - Shaw 2-AAAA 0-0 49.25 172,002 0.19 564 23 3 - - Miller Grove 6-AAAA 1-0 50.71 130,795 0.14 412 44 2 - - Columbus 2-AAAA 0-1 48.54 147,388 0.16 440 17 1 - - Dougherty 1-AAAA 0-0 48.92 137,491 0.15 1,671 47 - - - Hampton 5-AAAA 0-1 45.51 420,084 0.46 1,513 27 - - - McDonough 5-AAAA 1-0 42.77 290,475 0.31 504 9 - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 0-0 47.50 34,265 0.04 54 1 - - - Spencer 2-AAAA 1-0 43.01 35,337 0.04 34 1 - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-0 46.20 22,260 0.02 41 - - - - North Clayton 5-AAAA 0-0 34.65 36,052 0.04 7 - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 0-1 27.90 53,241 0.05 5 - - - - Rutland 4-AAAA 0-1 38.89 2,222 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2-AAAA 0-1 34.94 2,165 0.00 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AAAA 0-1 28.79 169 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-1 35.64 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 701,860 250,906 40,618 6,060 999,444 556 1-AAAA Cairo 249,931 499,454 188,631 49,854 987,870 12,130 1-AAAA Thomas County Central 39,063 180,524 481,463 222,086 923,136 76,864 1-AAAA Westover 8,366 57,495 217,328 445,477 728,666 271,334 1-AAAA Monroe 619 7,981 44,062 170,731 223,393 776,607 1-AAAA Dougherty 161 3,640 27,898 105,792 137,491 862,509 2-AAAA Carver (Columbus) 579,389 297,019 94,606 25,321 996,335 3,665 2-AAAA Troup 319,894 409,719 189,468 66,981 986,062 13,938 2-AAAA Hardaway 67,888 177,341 369,332 268,513 883,074 116,926 2-AAAA LaGrange 31,210 102,518 270,559 373,181 777,468 222,532 2-AAAA Shaw 925 7,177 38,553 125,347 172,002 827,998 2-AAAA Columbus 652 5,670 31,907 109,159 147,388 852,612 2-AAAA Spencer 42 545 5,395 29,355 35,337 964,663 2-AAAA Jordan - 11 168 1,986 2,165 997,835 2-AAAA Kendrick - - 12 157 169 999,831 3-AAAA Benedictine 810,595 154,510 25,377 9,518 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Jenkins 84,969 323,158 315,856 276,017 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA New Hampstead 64,493 294,924 331,283 309,300 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Islands 39,943 227,408 327,484 405,165 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA West Laurens 332,302 266,993 201,000 122,682 922,977 77,023 4-AAAA Perry 305,339 273,373 219,424 129,205 927,341 72,659 4-AAAA Baldwin 251,761 251,030 230,140 160,129 893,060 106,940 4-AAAA Westside (Macon) 68,285 120,905 189,290 278,261 656,741 343,259 4-AAAA Howard 41,263 83,403 145,487 259,208 529,361 470,639 4-AAAA Spalding 1,050 4,268 14,388 48,592 68,298 931,702 4-AAAA Rutland - 28 271 1,923 2,222 997,778 5-AAAA Riverdale 743,740 183,489 51,916 15,243 994,388 5,612 5-AAAA Fayette County 137,027 331,865 239,628 152,231 860,751 139,249 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 56,508 197,562 244,550 225,232 723,852 276,148 5-AAAA Luella 42,088 165,890 232,844 233,576 674,398 325,602 5-AAAA Hampton 13,917 76,971 133,899 195,297 420,084 579,916 5-AAAA McDonough 6,591 42,092 88,503 153,289 290,475 709,525 5-AAAA North Clayton 129 2,131 8,660 25,132 36,052 963,948 6-AAAA Marist 906,899 81,282 10,295 1,398 999,874 126 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 53,681 433,281 299,291 152,854 939,107 60,893 6-AAAA Stephenson 23,215 259,493 338,058 251,459 872,225 127,775 6-AAAA Mays 8,901 156,004 260,677 338,728 764,310 235,690 6-AAAA Druid Hills 6,850 46,391 - - 53,241 946,759 6-AAAA Arabia Mountain 382 17,924 54,883 167,259 240,448 759,552 6-AAAA Miller Grove 72 5,625 36,796 88,302 130,795 869,205 7-AAAA Cedartown 819,563 142,161 28,410 7,834 997,968 2,032 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 93,635 323,267 253,726 168,148 838,776 161,224 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 42,011 240,414 258,751 213,424 754,600 245,400 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 26,553 163,728 231,430 253,829 675,540 324,460 7-AAAA Pickens 15,804 97,387 154,751 218,447 486,389 513,611 7-AAAA Ridgeland 2,434 33,043 72,932 138,318 246,727 753,273 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Jefferson 738,938 211,154 40,722 8,237 999,051 949 8-AAAA Flowery Branch 199,242 487,974 229,636 65,428 982,280 17,720 8-AAAA North Oconee 47,424 215,005 422,128 218,429 902,986 97,014 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 12,154 61,375 204,181 395,556 673,266 326,734 8-AAAA Madison County 2,220 23,833 94,638 265,201 385,892 614,108 8-AAAA East Hall 16 431 5,297 28,521 34,265 965,735 8-AAAA Chestatee 6 228 3,398 18,628 22,260 977,740

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Oconee County Cedar Grove Appling County Greater Atlanta Christian Oconee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cedar Grove Peach County Appling County Thomson Windsor Forest Cedar Grove Monroe Area Peach County Appling County Sandy Creek Hart County Thomson Reg 1, #3 43 44.52 1-0 Tattnall County Reg 3, #2 31 56.22 0-1 Windsor Forest Reg 7, #4 33 54.41 1-0 Cherokee Bluff Reg 5, #1 1 91.40 0-0 Cedar Grove Reg 6, #3 30 56.27 1-0 Adairsville Reg 8, #2 12 70.50 1-0 Monroe Area Reg 4, #4 24 61.54 0-0 Richmond Academy Reg 2, #1 2 84.34 0-1 Peach County Reg 3, #3 34 53.85 0-0 Southeast Bulloch Reg 1, #2 10 74.34 1-0 Appling County Reg 5, #4 8 75.38 1-0 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #1 14 67.97 0-1 White County Reg 8, #3 15 67.31 1-0 Hart County Reg 6, #2 25 61.12 0-0 North Murray Reg 2, #4 21 63.65 0-1 Upson-Lee Reg 4, #1 11 71.62 1-0 Thomson Rockmart Greater Atlanta Christian Oconee County Pierce County Burke County Rockmart Greater Atlanta Christian Liberty County Crisp County Oconee County Westminster (Atlanta) Pierce County Reg 2, #3 17 66.80 1-0 Mary Persons Reg 4, #2 16 66.83 0-0 Burke County Reg 8, #4 19 65.07 1-0 Stephens County Reg 6, #1 7 75.94 0-1 Rockmart Reg 7, #3 20 64.68 1-0 North Hall Reg 5, #2 4 83.19 0-1 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 1, #4 45 43.71 0-0 Brantley County Reg 3, #1 28 57.73 0-1 Liberty County Reg 4, #3 22 62.49 0-0 Morgan County Reg 2, #2 5 81.75 0-0 Crisp County Reg 6, #4 35 52.47 1-0 Sonoraville Reg 8, #1 3 83.21 1-0 Oconee County Reg 5, #3 9 75.09 1-0 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 7, #2 18 65.99 0-1 Dawson County Reg 3, #4 47 42.64 0-0 Beach Reg 1, #1 6 81.04 0-1 Pierce County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 0-0 91.40 997,109 4.33 954,723 757,325 645,773 498,059 1.01 Peach County 2-AAA 0-1 84.34 998,036 3.23 713,763 339,922 236,352 115,645 7.65 Greater Atlanta Christian 5-AAA 0-1 83.19 972,274 3.46 778,194 516,444 297,538 114,770 7.71 Oconee County 8-AAA 1-0 83.21 999,059 3.14 601,232 354,336 207,633 86,171 10.60 Pierce County 1-AAA 0-1 81.04 999,997 3.25 691,610 400,701 176,066 64,937 14.40 Crisp County 2-AAA 0-0 81.75 995,752 2.92 589,420 266,287 155,862 60,808 15.45 Rockmart 6-AAA 0-1 75.94 999,681 2.71 583,513 247,431 79,892 18,845 52.06 Appling County 1-AAA 1-0 74.34 999,944 2.82 523,147 293,974 56,344 13,233 74.57 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 1-0 75.38 809,190 1.97 331,483 164,174 42,327 9,821 100.82 Westminster (Atlanta) 5-AAA 1-0 75.09 810,343 1.95 327,040 158,457 40,249 8,883 111.57 Thomson 4-AAA 1-0 71.62 988,095 2.19 380,299 149,712 23,450 4,290 232.10 Monroe Area 8-AAA 1-0 70.50 941,770 1.96 242,947 65,540 11,083 1,662 600.68 White County 7-AAA 0-1 67.97 980,742 1.39 95,762 37,043 4,333 557 1,794.33 Hart County 8-AAA 1-0 67.31 889,635 1.66 177,342 40,074 4,479 528 1,892.94 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 0-1 68.78 359,774 0.67 69,326 26,368 3,170 429 2,330.00 Burke County 4-AAA 0-0 66.83 953,167 1.55 155,798 39,543 4,140 427 2,340.92 Mary Persons 2-AAA 1-0 66.80 728,079 1.23 121,601 25,375 2,716 285 3,507.77 Dawson County 7-AAA 0-1 65.99 968,769 1.26 68,014 21,229 2,176 201 4,974.12 Stephens County 8-AAA 1-0 65.07 850,495 1.43 125,269 23,253 1,981 150 6,665.67 North Hall 7-AAA 1-0 64.68 952,606 1.19 54,597 14,891 1,323 115 8,694.65 Morgan County 4-AAA 0-0 62.49 849,639 1.12 56,736 9,353 636 46 21,738.13 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 0-1 63.65 505,665 0.76 56,988 9,863 634 38 26,314.79 North Murray 6-AAA 0-0 61.12 938,478 1.32 76,166 11,734 573 32 31,249.00 Richmond Academy 4-AAA 0-0 61.54 822,476 1.01 35,903 5,108 328 21 47,618.05 Jackson 2-AAA 0-1 61.78 400,467 0.57 34,102 4,912 252 18 55,554.56 Liberty County 3-AAA 0-1 57.73 988,305 1.71 44,033 6,277 321 11 90,908.09 Windsor Forest 3-AAA 0-1 56.22 978,245 1.59 31,474 3,817 157 6 166,665.67 Central (Macon) 2-AAA 0-1 59.38 217,688 0.29 12,553 1,386 41 4 249,999.00 Cherokee Bluff 7-AAA 1-0 54.41 779,270 0.81 6,601 490 19 3 333,332.33 Douglass 5-AAA 0-1 58.98 47,620 0.06 1,874 372 12 2 499,999.00 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 0-0 53.85 963,635 1.42 17,777 1,644 54 1 999,999.00 Adairsville 6-AAA 1-0 56.27 795,938 0.94 15,697 1,387 39 1 999,999.00 Franklin County 8-AAA 1-0 55.87 310,493 0.38 9,453 737 30 1 999,999.00 Sumter County 2-AAA 0-0 57.12 143,477 0.18 5,443 481 10 - - Sonoraville 6-AAA 1-0 52.47 527,736 0.57 3,094 177 5 - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-0 48.92 235,669 0.24 635 18 1 - - Harlem 4-AAA 0-0 50.13 158,083 0.16 342 15 1 - - Tattnall County 1-AAA 1-0 44.52 916,199 1.09 1,666 37 - - - Ringgold 6-AAA 0-0 49.99 378,484 0.40 1,104 35 - - - Brantley County 1-AAA 0-0 43.71 887,306 1.04 1,505 30 - - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 0-0 51.52 226,848 0.24 762 30 - - - LaFayette 6-AAA 0-0 47.92 214,355 0.22 361 9 - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-0 42.64 573,824 0.61 316 7 - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-0 40.55 424,397 0.44 158 1 - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 0-0 44.39 90,584 0.09 39 1 - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-1 47.90 10,836 0.01 58 - - - - Gilmer 7-AAA 0-0 41.19 52,699 0.05 25 - - - - Long County 1-AAA 0-1 31.21 196,554 0.20 21 - - - - Salem 5-AAA 1-0 49.20 3,431 0.00 17 - - - - Murray County 6-AAA 1-0 41.57 36,856 0.04 9 - - - - East Jackson 8-AAA 0-1 39.11 8,548 0.01 5 - - - - Savannah 3-AAA 0-0 30.94 67,410 0.07 1 - - - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 1-0 38.76 17,888 0.02 1 - - - - Redan 5-AAA 0-0 43.08 259 0.00 1 - - - - East Forsyth 7-AAA 0-1 28.21 28,610 0.03 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-1 20.37 4,184 0.00 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 0-1 33.57 1,692 0.00 - - - - - Lumpkin County 7-AAA 0-1 30.14 1,635 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Pierce County 732,426 265,026 2,472 73 999,997 3 1-AAA Appling County 267,030 713,988 18,130 796 999,944 56 1-AAA Tattnall County 295 10,345 530,591 374,968 916,199 83,801 1-AAA Brantley County 246 10,127 411,496 465,437 887,306 112,694 1-AAA Long County 3 514 37,311 158,726 196,554 803,446 2-AAA Peach County 602,510 332,614 54,244 8,668 998,036 1,964 2-AAA Crisp County 370,311 514,331 94,737 16,373 995,752 4,248 2-AAA Mary Persons 19,310 90,074 377,939 240,756 728,079 271,921 2-AAA Upson-Lee 4,916 33,440 202,823 264,486 505,665 494,335 2-AAA Jackson 2,001 18,276 149,514 230,676 400,467 599,533 2-AAA Central (Macon) 673 7,601 73,302 136,112 217,688 782,312 2-AAA Sumter County 276 3,610 45,307 94,284 143,477 856,523 2-AAA Pike County 3 54 2,134 8,645 10,836 989,164 3-AAA Liberty County 421,604 322,411 195,353 48,937 988,305 11,695 3-AAA Windsor Forest 337,585 314,243 251,445 74,972 978,245 21,755 3-AAA Southeast Bulloch 221,604 295,723 333,478 112,830 963,635 36,365 3-AAA Beach 12,695 41,860 128,297 390,972 573,824 426,176 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 6,385 24,512 83,007 310,493 424,397 575,603 3-AAA Savannah 127 1,232 8,227 57,824 67,410 932,590 3-AAA Groves - 19 193 3,972 4,184 995,816 4-AAA Thomson 566,372 261,673 114,995 45,055 988,095 11,905 4-AAA Burke County 236,403 336,601 248,562 131,601 953,167 46,833 4-AAA Morgan County 122,101 216,758 276,446 234,334 849,639 150,361 4-AAA Richmond Academy 69,575 156,726 272,131 324,044 822,476 177,524 4-AAA Hephzibah 3,319 17,173 52,144 154,212 226,848 773,152 4-AAA Harlem 2,230 11,064 35,563 109,226 158,083 841,917 4-AAA Cross Creek - 5 159 1,528 1,692 998,308 5-AAA Cedar Grove 687,376 232,859 59,787 17,087 997,109 2,891 5-AAA Greater Atlanta Christian 225,894 458,990 207,882 79,508 972,274 27,726 5-AAA Westminster (Atlanta) 41,201 141,044 321,216 306,882 810,343 189,657 5-AAA Sandy Creek 41,109 135,361 305,748 326,972 809,190 190,810 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 4,365 30,500 95,796 229,113 359,774 640,226 5-AAA Douglass 55 1,229 9,196 37,140 47,620 952,380 5-AAA Salem - 16 357 3,058 3,431 996,569 5-AAA Redan - 1 18 240 259 999,741 6-AAA Rockmart 884,094 101,389 12,333 1,865 999,681 319 6-AAA North Murray 82,655 523,315 234,936 97,572 938,478 61,522 6-AAA Adairsville 22,461 219,203 343,857 210,417 795,938 204,062 6-AAA Sonoraville 7,244 80,896 185,010 254,586 527,736 472,264 6-AAA Ringgold 2,275 44,824 123,132 208,253 378,484 621,516 6-AAA LaFayette 1,037 21,881 64,514 126,923 214,355 785,645 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 194 6,160 23,708 60,522 90,584 909,416 6-AAA Murray County 37 1,810 8,857 26,152 36,856 963,144 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 3 522 3,653 13,710 17,888 982,112 7-AAA White County 404,245 297,148 197,137 82,212 980,742 19,258 7-AAA Dawson County 286,266 299,491 259,062 123,950 968,769 31,231 7-AAA North Hall 237,688 271,332 293,335 150,251 952,606 47,394 7-AAA Cherokee Bluff 42,273 113,770 198,350 424,877 779,270 220,730 7-AAA East Forsyth 25,986 2,624 - - 28,610 971,390 7-AAA West Hall 3,414 14,513 45,717 172,025 235,669 764,331 7-AAA Gilmer 127 1,117 6,275 45,180 52,699 947,301 7-AAA Lumpkin County 1 5 124 1,505 1,635 998,365 8-AAA Oconee County 782,924 170,267 34,988 10,880 999,059 941 8-AAA Monroe Area 105,478 386,341 286,583 163,368 941,770 58,230 8-AAA Hart County 67,389 239,411 324,541 258,294 889,635 110,365 8-AAA Stephens County 42,251 177,293 283,782 347,169 850,495 149,505 8-AAA Franklin County 1,955 26,621 68,966 212,951 310,493 689,507 8-AAA East Jackson 3 67 1,140 7,338 8,548 991,452

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Callaway Fitzgerald Callaway Thomasville Lovett Fitzgerald First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Callaway Vidalia Thomasville Jefferson County Washington County Callaway Elbert County Vidalia Thomasville Fannin County Pace Academy Jefferson County Reg 1, #3 15 63.36 1-0 Early County Reg 3, #2 8 67.69 0-0 Washington County Reg 7, #4 35 49.36 0-1 Chattooga Reg 5, #1 1 80.56 1-0 Callaway Reg 6, #3 26 53.99 1-0 Washington Reg 8, #2 23 58.74 0-1 Elbert County Reg 4, #4 37 44.44 1-0 Laney Reg 2, #1 14 64.64 0-0 Vidalia Reg 3, #3 9 67.51 1-0 Bleckley County Reg 1, #2 4 77.15 1-0 Thomasville Reg 5, #4 17 62.29 1-0 Haralson County Reg 7, #1 21 61.58 1-0 Fannin County Reg 8, #3 24 56.78 0-1 Union County Reg 6, #2 11 66.01 0-0 Pace Academy Reg 2, #4 19 61.75 0-1 Toombs County Reg 4, #1 7 68.52 0-1 Jefferson County Lovett Dodge County Rabun County Fitzgerald Swainsboro Lovett Bremen Dodge County Jeff Davis Rabun County Heard County Fitzgerald Reg 2, #3 18 62.00 0-1 Swainsboro Reg 4, #2 30 52.22 0-0 Putnam County Reg 8, #4 44 40.53 0-1 Banks County Reg 6, #1 5 70.68 0-1 Lovett Reg 7, #3 32 51.33 0-1 Model Reg 5, #2 10 67.15 1-0 Bremen Reg 1, #4 20 61.59 0-1 Cook Reg 3, #1 6 69.89 1-0 Dodge County Reg 4, #3 39 44.20 0-0 Westside (Augusta) Reg 2, #2 16 62.89 1-0 Jeff Davis Reg 6, #4 27 53.86 0-1 South Atlanta Reg 8, #1 3 77.94 0-1 Rabun County Reg 5, #3 12 65.45 1-0 Heard County Reg 7, #2 22 60.81 0-1 Pepperell Reg 3, #4 13 65.08 1-0 Northeast Reg 1, #1 2 80.49 0-0 Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Callaway 5-AA 1-0 80.56 998,366 3.95 798,341 694,709 486,059 310,400 2.22 Fitzgerald 1-AA 0-0 80.49 998,486 3.59 768,276 551,395 399,790 249,794 3.00 Rabun County 8-AA 0-1 77.94 999,989 3.61 851,633 467,785 340,803 181,002 4.52 Thomasville 1-AA 1-0 77.15 994,924 3.16 644,330 446,483 269,410 131,269 6.62 Lovett 6-AA 0-1 70.68 997,056 3.04 663,235 350,596 114,709 37,729 25.50 Dodge County 3-AA 1-0 69.89 973,258 2.11 307,938 181,787 59,940 18,186 53.99 Jefferson County 4-AA 0-1 68.52 999,917 2.50 479,803 199,853 66,039 18,020 54.49 Pace Academy 6-AA 0-0 66.01 984,783 2.44 455,032 170,157 40,092 8,719 113.69 Bremen 5-AA 1-0 67.15 914,425 2.08 275,222 132,659 37,132 8,561 115.81 Washington County 3-AA 0-0 67.69 941,467 1.74 209,875 109,332 31,163 7,909 125.44 Bleckley County 3-AA 1-0 67.51 935,685 1.68 196,047 100,251 28,505 7,066 140.52 Vidalia 2-AA 0-0 64.64 951,575 2.17 338,194 87,574 23,566 4,444 224.02 Heard County 5-AA 1-0 65.45 881,137 1.83 204,088 86,945 20,989 4,135 240.84 Northeast 3-AA 1-0 65.08 873,315 1.34 119,168 49,962 12,073 2,483 401.74 Jeff Davis 2-AA 1-0 62.89 920,414 1.98 279,167 63,319 14,552 2,466 404.52 Swainsboro 2-AA 0-1 62.00 918,159 1.90 247,025 52,472 10,914 1,600 624.00 Toombs County 2-AA 0-1 61.75 901,386 1.84 234,505 48,889 9,921 1,447 690.09 Early County 1-AA 1-0 63.36 840,673 1.27 93,899 37,229 7,138 1,260 792.65 Haralson County 5-AA 1-0 62.29 811,610 1.46 112,646 37,594 6,930 1,067 936.21 Fannin County 7-AA 1-0 61.58 988,064 1.56 90,102 29,132 5,600 845 1,182.43 Pepperell 7-AA 0-1 60.81 984,927 1.50 75,550 22,616 3,996 530 1,885.79 Cook 1-AA 0-1 61.59 769,638 1.09 66,704 22,540 3,427 447 2,236.14 Elbert County 8-AA 0-1 58.74 991,316 1.68 174,337 23,511 3,963 384 2,603.17 Union County 8-AA 0-1 56.78 984,336 1.49 113,747 13,456 1,787 139 7,193.24 South Atlanta 6-AA 0-1 53.86 674,126 0.89 41,732 3,740 312 26 38,460.54 Washington 6-AA 1-0 53.99 679,068 0.90 42,442 3,892 360 24 41,665.67 Temple 5-AA 0-1 55.12 394,462 0.56 15,317 2,735 237 16 62,499.00 Putnam County 4-AA 0-0 52.22 972,951 1.25 34,155 3,664 228 15 66,665.67 Columbia 6-AA 0-1 52.20 563,666 0.70 23,593 1,844 145 9 111,110.11 Worth County 1-AA 1-0 53.83 283,501 0.33 6,082 1,049 64 3 333,332.33 Lamar County 3-AA 1-0 52.24 173,576 0.19 1,636 189 12 2 499,999.00 Laney 4-AA 1-0 44.44 805,468 0.88 5,679 175 7 2 499,999.00 Model 7-AA 0-1 51.33 806,051 0.91 8,655 1,112 79 1 999,999.00 Bacon County 2-AA 0-1 49.61 263,302 0.34 7,702 496 34 - - Chattooga 7-AA 0-1 49.36 711,307 0.78 4,617 514 18 - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 0-0 44.20 786,833 0.86 5,204 166 3 - - Berrien 1-AA 1-0 48.29 112,778 0.12 711 61 2 - - Southwest 3-AA 0-0 49.60 81,353 0.09 457 41 1 - - Banks County 8-AA 0-1 40.53 596,543 0.62 1,590 40 - - - Coosa 7-AA 0-0 40.99 199,252 0.20 158 10 - - - Riverside Military Academy 8-AA 0-0 36.61 427,816 0.44 437 7 - - - East Laurens 2-AA 1-0 41.79 45,164 0.05 237 7 - - - Butler 4-AA 0-1 35.44 237,579 0.24 229 4 - - - Dade County 7-AA 1-0 39.06 129,354 0.13 40 3 - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 0-1 40.06 46,030 0.05 106 2 - - - Therrell 6-AA 0-0 40.59 52,782 0.05 138 1 - - - Oglethorpe County 4-AA 0-0 31.99 110,156 0.11 61 1 - - - Jasper County 3-AA 0-1 44.23 21,346 0.02 34 1 - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-1 40.57 181,045 0.18 107 - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-0 29.72 57,209 0.06 13 - - - - Josey 4-AA 0-0 26.94 29,887 0.03 2 - - - - Towers 6-AA 0-1 31.34 2,408 0.00 2 - - - - McNair 6-AA 0-0 23.48 81 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 624,421 308,948 54,422 10,695 998,486 1,514 1-AA Thomasville 333,493 496,231 134,447 30,753 994,924 5,076 1-AA Early County 23,561 108,912 408,985 299,215 840,673 159,327 1-AA Cook 17,371 74,547 299,732 377,988 769,638 230,362 1-AA Worth County 1,045 9,649 78,126 194,681 283,501 716,499 1-AA Berrien 109 1,713 24,288 86,668 112,778 887,222 2-AA Vidalia 296,944 261,056 226,407 167,168 951,575 48,425 2-AA Jeff Davis 259,272 247,515 227,689 185,938 920,414 79,586 2-AA Swainsboro 224,646 237,329 243,258 212,926 918,159 81,841 2-AA Toombs County 211,125 228,232 240,417 221,612 901,386 98,614 2-AA Bacon County 7,657 24,071 54,803 176,771 263,302 736,698 2-AA East Laurens 356 1,797 7,426 35,585 45,164 954,836 3-AA Dodge County 402,325 275,218 184,969 110,746 973,258 26,742 3-AA Washington County 249,298 271,384 245,329 175,456 941,467 58,533 3-AA Bleckley County 218,008 254,693 263,221 199,763 935,685 64,315 3-AA Northeast 126,139 181,237 253,725 312,214 873,315 126,685 3-AA Lamar County 3,310 12,869 35,149 122,248 173,576 826,424 3-AA Southwest 829 4,084 14,572 61,868 81,353 918,647 3-AA Jasper County 91 515 3,035 17,705 21,346 978,654 4-AA Jefferson County 896,336 93,972 8,383 1,226 999,917 83 4-AA Putnam County 77,761 564,575 240,355 90,260 972,951 27,049 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 15,026 171,412 318,289 282,106 786,833 213,167 4-AA Laney 10,278 147,906 323,798 323,486 805,468 194,532 4-AA Butler 505 14,683 65,112 157,279 237,579 762,421 4-AA Oglethorpe County 67 5,168 26,503 78,418 110,156 889,844 4-AA Glenn Hills 20 1,613 12,036 43,540 57,209 942,791 4-AA Josey 7 671 5,524 23,685 29,887 970,113 5-AA Callaway 759,603 186,055 40,216 12,492 998,366 1,634 5-AA Bremen 118,560 338,982 279,565 177,318 914,425 85,575 5-AA Heard County 80,574 263,604 312,905 224,054 881,137 118,863 5-AA Haralson County 36,672 169,070 272,330 333,538 811,610 188,390 5-AA Temple 4,591 42,289 94,984 252,598 394,462 605,538 6-AA Lovett 598,592 322,356 62,968 13,140 997,056 2,944 6-AA Pace Academy 351,641 443,701 144,725 44,716 984,783 15,217 6-AA South Atlanta 20,101 87,056 276,241 290,728 674,126 325,874 6-AA Washington 18,976 87,028 281,408 291,656 679,068 320,932 6-AA Columbia 10,588 57,863 211,833 283,382 563,666 436,334 6-AA Therrell 59 1,046 12,225 39,452 52,782 947,218 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 43 938 10,275 34,774 46,030 953,970 6-AA Towers - 12 318 2,078 2,408 997,592 6-AA McNair - - 7 74 81 999,919 7-AA Fannin County 499,137 324,141 125,358 39,428 988,064 11,936 7-AA Pepperell 396,328 386,373 151,873 50,353 984,927 15,073 7-AA Model 62,212 149,430 322,842 271,567 806,051 193,949 7-AA Chattooga 37,728 111,783 266,603 295,193 711,307 288,693 7-AA Coosa 2,054 11,913 53,135 132,150 199,252 800,748 7-AA Gordon Central 1,647 10,142 47,508 121,748 181,045 818,955 7-AA Dade County 894 6,218 32,681 89,561 129,354 870,646 8-AA Rabun County 904,228 85,926 9,316 519 999,989 11 8-AA Elbert County 53,214 527,899 361,498 48,705 991,316 8,684 8-AA Union County 41,841 361,360 505,014 76,121 984,336 15,664 8-AA Banks County 610 17,640 80,256 498,037 596,543 403,457 8-AA Riverside Military Academy 107 7,175 43,916 376,618 427,816 572,184

Class A Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Irwin County Brooks County Irwin County Dublin Clinch County Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Marion County Irwin County Mitchell County Dublin McIntosh County Academy Marion County Washington-Wilkes Irwin County Mitchell County Warren County Lincoln County Dublin Reg 1, #3 39 43.15 0-1 Miller County Reg 3, #2 15 57.25 0-0-1 McIntosh County Academy Reg 7, #4 47 35.24 1-0 Georgia Military College Reg 5, #1 13 59.09 0-1 Marion County Reg 6, #3 29 50.22 0-1 Gordon Lee Reg 8, #2 14 58.73 0-1 Washington-Wilkes Reg 4, #4 26 52.16 0-0 Telfair County Reg 2, #1 1 82.56 0-0 Irwin County Reg 3, #3 18 55.39 1-0 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #2 11 60.16 0-1 Mitchell County Reg 5, #4 19 54.78 1-0 Chattahoochee County Reg 7, #1 22 53.79 1-0 Warren County Reg 8, #3 12 59.18 0-0 Lincoln County Reg 6, #2 32 49.50 1-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 2, #4 9 61.63 0-1 Turner County Reg 4, #1 3 73.05 0-0 Dublin Clinch County Metter Brooks County Pelham Clinch County Bowdon Macon County Metter Brooks County Commerce Manchester Pelham Reg 2, #3 4 72.92 0-1 Clinch County Reg 4, #2 8 62.06 0-0 Wilcox County Reg 8, #4 41 38.94 1-0 Social Circle Reg 6, #1 17 55.67 1-0 Bowdon Reg 7, #3 44 37.60 0-0 Wilkinson County Reg 5, #2 10 60.26 1-0 Macon County Reg 1, #4 38 45.22 1-0 Terrell County Reg 3, #1 6 66.37 1-0 Metter Reg 4, #3 23 53.77 0-0 Johnson County Reg 2, #2 2 79.85 0-1 Brooks County Reg 6, #4 36 46.22 0-1 B.E.S.T. Academy Reg 8, #1 5 67.28 1-0 Commerce Reg 5, #3 16 56.28 0-0 Manchester Reg 7, #2 28 50.33 0-0 Hancock Central Reg 3, #4 31 49.70 0-0 Screven County Reg 1, #1 7 64.40 1-0 Pelham

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Irwin County 2-A Public 0-0 82.56 998,557 4.41 902,590 847,749 699,667 484,486 1.06 Brooks County 2-A Public 0-1 79.85 996,151 4.13 846,037 765,537 583,772 312,969 2.20 Dublin 4-A Public 0-0 73.05 999,161 3.19 662,525 571,336 209,596 80,501 11.42 Clinch County 2-A Public 0-1 72.92 964,592 3.06 638,855 498,342 203,351 68,819 13.53 Metter 3-A Public 1-0 66.37 992,530 2.98 717,972 267,194 80,933 17,133 57.37 Commerce 8-A Public 1-0 67.28 999,496 2.36 227,475 158,753 61,821 14,214 69.35 Pelham 1-A Public 1-0 64.40 999,820 2.69 649,432 161,655 51,801 9,135 108.47 Wilcox County 4-A Public 0-0 62.06 958,437 1.49 174,439 93,192 16,641 2,402 415.32 Mitchell County 1-A Public 0-1 60.16 996,597 2.27 458,560 113,175 15,447 2,036 490.16 Macon County 5-A Public 1-0 60.26 872,573 2.10 389,993 67,252 14,324 1,868 534.33 Turner County 2-A Public 0-1 61.63 627,016 1.02 124,536 64,517 9,782 1,349 740.29 Marion County 5-A Public 0-1 59.09 858,941 2.03 365,985 54,945 11,057 1,232 810.69 Lincoln County 8-A Public 0-0 59.18 991,729 1.91 107,277 53,340 8,845 1,083 922.36 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Public 0-1 58.73 992,492 1.89 100,610 49,121 7,690 863 1,157.75 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Public 0-0-1 57.25 882,511 1.76 283,219 40,702 6,006 593 1,685.34 Manchester 5-A Public 0-0 56.28 719,521 1.50 209,859 28,051 3,735 310 3,224.81 Bowdon 6-A Public 1-0 55.67 958,336 1.69 94,646 34,183 3,806 295 3,388.83 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Public 1-0 55.39 805,817 1.44 192,428 23,965 2,751 211 4,738.34 Chattahoochee County 5-A Public 1-0 54.78 605,564 1.20 146,348 17,462 1,946 140 7,141.86 Warren County 7-A Public 1-0 53.79 999,002 1.64 157,291 22,530 1,967 115 8,694.65 Schley County 5-A Public 1-0 53.72 550,195 1.05 117,559 13,157 1,275 78 12,819.51 Johnson County 4-A Public 0-0 53.77 659,949 0.72 15,893 4,765 488 31 32,257.06 Taylor County 5-A Public 1-0 52.31 379,970 0.69 67,024 6,258 560 29 34,481.76 Atkinson County 2-A Public 1-0 54.23 185,635 0.23 11,422 3,691 256 22 45,453.55 Charlton County 2-A Public 0-0 54.44 180,258 0.22 11,747 3,899 293 20 49,999.00 Hancock Central 7-A Public 0-0 50.33 996,061 1.44 86,045 8,197 537 18 55,554.56 Gordon Lee 6-A Public 0-1 50.22 860,705 1.21 26,843 6,483 395 12 83,332.33 Telfair County 4-A Public 0-0 52.16 584,778 0.63 10,923 2,920 269 10 99,999.00 Mount Zion (Carroll) 6-A Public 1-0 49.50 821,953 1.11 19,915 4,644 281 8 124,999.00 Screven County 3-A Public 0-0 49.70 513,404 0.70 44,477 2,950 187 7 142,856.14 Claxton 3-A Public 0-1 49.89 535,138 0.76 52,498 3,775 242 4 249,999.00 Dooly County 4-A Public 1-0 50.43 461,983 0.48 4,815 1,076 89 2 499,999.00 Trion 6-A Public 0-0 46.71 693,622 0.86 8,322 1,472 57 2 499,999.00 Terrell County 1-A Public 1-0 45.22 717,541 0.85 22,394 818 28 2 499,999.00 Jenkins County 3-A Public 0-1 46.06 262,806 0.33 11,769 524 18 1 999,999.00 B.E.S.T. Academy 6-A Public 0-1 46.22 633,462 0.77 6,031 1,027 38 - - Montgomery County 4-A Public 0-0 48.24 300,543 0.31 1,747 325 18 - - Miller County 1-A Public 0-1 43.15 754,705 0.87 15,809 494 17 - - Lanier County 2-A Public 1-0 48.70 47,791 0.05 949 198 6 - - Seminole County 1-A Public 0-1 38.21 505,558 0.54 3,124 70 4 - - Social Circle 8-A Public 1-0 38.94 458,259 0.53 1,516 106 2 - - Wilkinson County 7-A Public 0-0 37.60 935,495 1.01 5,224 88 1 - - Towns County 8-A Public 1-0 35.52 264,731 0.29 380 17 1 - - Greene County 8-A Public 0-0 36.01 293,293 0.33 491 21 - - - Georgia Military College 7-A Public 1-0 35.24 810,742 0.86 2,749 19 - - - Greenville 5-A Public 1-0 37.90 13,229 0.02 197 4 - - - Hawkinsville 4-A Public 0-0 39.16 27,090 0.03 14 1 - - - ACE Charter 7-A Public 0-1 22.77 128,912 0.13 17 - - - - Crawford County 7-A Public 0-1 22.49 100,488 0.10 11 - - - - Bryan County 3-A Public 1-0 31.58 5,674 0.01 9 - - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Public 0-0 22.23 25,779 0.03 4 - - - - Twiggs County 7-A Public 0-1 19.31 29,300 0.03 2 - - - - Armuchee 6-A Public 0-0 28.98 31,922 0.03 1 - - - - Wheeler County 4-A Public 0-0 34.27 5,105 0.01 1 - - - - Portal 3-A Public 0-0 28.98 2,120 0.00 1 - - - - Treutlen 4-A Public 0-1 33.03 2,954 0.00 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 5-A Public 0-1 20.59 7 0.00 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Public 0-0 20.88 - - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Public 0-0 16.57 - - - - - - - Glascock County 7-A Public 0-0 14.32 - - - - - - - GSIC 7-A Public 0-0 -1.67 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Public Mitchell County 495,517 434,761 55,349 12,735 998,362 1,638 1-A Public Pelham 484,175 442,784 62,865 8,829 998,653 1,347 1-A Public Miller County 9,819 61,450 361,594 336,434 769,297 230,703 1-A Public Terrell County 9,296 47,130 330,144 313,726 700,296 299,704 1-A Public Seminole County 1,193 13,819 184,284 308,051 507,347 492,653 1-A Public Randolph-Clay - 56 5,764 20,225 26,045 973,955 1-A Public Baconton Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 1-A Public Pataula Charter - - - - - 1,000,000 2-A Public Irwin County 545,836 318,774 118,591 15,189 998,390 1,610 2-A Public Brooks County 338,254 407,261 222,014 29,454 996,983 3,017 2-A Public Clinch County 110,616 245,333 477,008 138,521 971,478 28,522 2-A Public Turner County 4,877 24,301 140,374 491,162 660,714 339,286 2-A Public Charlton County 249 2,439 22,273 145,655 170,616 829,384 2-A Public Atkinson County 160 1,684 16,714 141,375 159,933 840,067 2-A Public Lanier County 8 208 3,026 38,644 41,886 958,114 3-A Public Metter 720,675 189,373 61,225 20,212 991,485 8,515 3-A Public McIntosh County Academy 132,992 326,745 245,069 155,633 860,439 139,561 3-A Public Emanuel County Institute 75,624 217,837 258,864 213,564 765,889 234,111 3-A Public Claxton 42,912 137,919 196,077 230,822 607,730 392,270 3-A Public Screven County 19,914 88,496 157,535 233,791 499,736 500,264 3-A Public Jenkins County 7,881 39,572 80,805 143,216 271,474 728,526 3-A Public Portal 2 43 307 1,838 2,190 997,810 3-A Public Bryan County - 15 118 924 1,057 998,943 4-A Public Dublin 820,457 153,493 21,722 3,618 999,290 710 4-A Public Wilcox County 144,381 543,912 199,431 74,685 962,409 37,591 4-A Public Johnson County 15,748 122,666 284,429 257,335 680,178 319,822 4-A Public Telfair County 14,277 107,336 237,852 244,781 604,246 395,754 4-A Public Dooly County 3,185 41,956 140,262 210,537 395,940 604,060 4-A Public Montgomery County 1,917 29,467 108,020 179,891 319,295 680,705 4-A Public Hawkinsville 31 1,019 6,627 21,409 29,086 970,914 4-A Public Wheeler County 4 80 960 4,539 5,583 994,417 4-A Public Treutlen - 71 697 3,205 3,973 996,027 5-A Public Marion County 424,341 226,231 149,204 101,486 901,262 98,738 5-A Public Macon County 253,653 257,806 196,059 139,862 847,380 152,620 5-A Public Manchester 134,886 192,477 207,598 193,055 728,016 271,984 5-A Public Chattahoochee County 78,816 137,930 168,011 208,226 592,983 407,017 5-A Public Schley County 60,225 113,008 148,940 200,732 522,905 477,095 5-A Public Taylor County 48,027 72,242 128,452 150,826 399,547 600,453 5-A Public Greenville 52 306 1,735 5,801 7,894 992,106 5-A Public Central (Talbotton) - - 1 12 13 999,987 6-A Public Bowdon 417,318 261,192 163,834 99,663 942,007 57,993 6-A Public Gordon Lee 249,825 249,283 215,297 163,463 877,868 122,132 6-A Public Mount Zion (Carroll) 156,499 208,048 226,486 211,104 802,137 197,863 6-A Public B.E.S.T. Academy 90,233 142,269 197,975 256,251 686,728 313,272 6-A Public Trion 85,914 138,097 190,969 249,232 664,212 335,788 6-A Public Armuchee 211 1,111 5,439 20,287 27,048 972,952 7-A Public Warren County 530,538 368,002 86,959 13,715 999,214 786 7-A Public Hancock Central 388,827 430,936 147,165 30,225 997,153 2,847 7-A Public Wilkinson County 73,574 160,376 524,851 179,339 938,140 61,860 7-A Public Georgia Military College 6,816 36,297 185,450 464,147 692,710 307,290 7-A Public ACE Charter 132 2,174 28,209 145,712 176,227 823,773 7-A Public Crawford County 58 1,222 14,507 97,219 113,006 886,994 7-A Public Twiggs County 55 993 12,859 69,643 83,550 916,450 7-A Public Glascock County - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Public GSIC - - - - - 1,000,000 8-A Public Commerce 628,615 260,155 106,127 4,785 999,682 318 8-A Public Washington-Wilkes 188,707 394,982 382,072 30,232 995,993 4,007 8-A Public Lincoln County 181,856 336,506 431,361 44,007 993,730 6,270 8-A Public Social Circle 418 4,119 37,508 388,989 431,034 568,966 8-A Public Greene County 340 3,130 29,556 334,465 367,491 632,509 8-A Public Towns County 64 1,108 13,376 197,522 212,070 787,930

Class A Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Eagle's Landing Christian Prince Avenue Christian Eagle's Landing Christian Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Fellowship Christian Prince Avenue Christian First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Wesleyan Eagle's Landing Christian North Cobb Christian Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Calvary Day Wesleyan Athens Academy Eagle's Landing Christian Aquinas North Cobb Christian George Walton Academy Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 1, #3 22 53.95 1-0 Mount de Sales Reg 3, #2 9 64.35 1-0 Calvary Day Reg 7, #4 21 55.27 1-0 Mount Paran Christian Reg 5, #1 5 71.14 1-0 Wesleyan Reg 6, #3 32 41.33 0-1 St. Francis Reg 8, #2 3 75.35 0-1 Athens Academy Reg 4, #4 29 47.12 0-1 Heritage (Newnan) Reg 2, #1 1 82.11 0-1 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 3, #3 18 58.09 0-0 Aquinas Reg 1, #2 20 55.93 1-0 First Presbyterian Reg 5, #4 15 59.87 0-1 Mount Vernon Presbyterian Reg 7, #1 13 62.46 1-0 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #3 11 63.04 0-1 George Walton Academy Reg 6, #2 24 52.72 0-1 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 2, #4 Reg 4, #1 6 67.49 1-0 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Fellowship Christian Savannah Christian Prince Avenue Christian Darlington Brookstone Fellowship Christian Holy Innocents Savannah Christian Whitefield Academy Prince Avenue Christian Darlington Stratford Academy Reg 2, #3 33 40.91 0-1 Landmark Christian Reg 4, #2 23 52.76 1-0 Brookstone Reg 8, #4 26 48.88 1-0 Athens Christian Reg 6, #1 4 73.42 1-0 Fellowship Christian Reg 7, #3 10 63.63 0-1 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #2 8 65.09 0-0 Holy Innocents Reg 1, #4 25 50.96 0-0 Tattnall Square Reg 3, #1 7 66.23 0-1 Savannah Christian Reg 4, #3 27 48.17 1-0 St. Anne-Pacelli Reg 2, #2 16 59.20 1-0 Whitefield Academy Reg 6, #4 31 41.35 0-1 Lakeview Academy Reg 8, #1 2 78.41 0-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 5, #3 14 60.16 0-0 Hebron Christian Reg 7, #2 12 62.73 0-0 Darlington Reg 3, #4 19 57.06 1-0 Savannah Country Day Reg 1, #1 17 58.21 0-0 Stratford Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Eagle's Landing Christian 2-A Private 0-1 82.11 1,000,000 3.90 720,062 629,316 562,253 401,804 1.49 Prince Avenue Christian 8-A Private 0-1 78.41 999,900 3.56 645,709 562,996 420,643 234,646 3.26 Athens Academy 8-A Private 0-1 75.35 999,628 3.10 514,868 422,088 285,825 129,546 6.72 Fellowship Christian 6-A Private 1-0 73.42 999,981 3.58 804,134 609,678 287,472 115,088 7.69 Wesleyan 5-A Private 1-0 71.14 998,853 2.84 653,686 219,121 118,137 44,498 21.47 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-A Private 1-0 67.49 1,000,000 2.27 600,315 408,755 96,951 28,654 33.90 Savannah Christian 3-A Private 0-1 66.23 1,000,000 2.50 465,573 152,066 45,267 11,331 87.25 Holy Innocents 5-A Private 0-0 65.09 992,056 2.29 428,274 123,110 32,439 7,458 133.08 Calvary Day 3-A Private 1-0 64.35 1,000,000 2.34 399,596 114,485 28,482 5,959 166.81 Christian Heritage 7-A Private 0-1 63.63 990,347 2.31 418,483 149,556 28,797 5,888 168.84 Darlington 7-A Private 0-0 62.73 987,338 2.17 368,310 124,568 22,133 4,246 234.52 North Cobb Christian 7-A Private 1-0 62.46 983,087 2.16 365,988 124,875 21,310 4,170 238.81 Hebron Christian 5-A Private 0-0 60.16 980,288 1.90 265,147 70,876 9,221 1,379 724.16 George Walton Academy 8-A Private 0-1 63.04 990,852 1.26 51,983 24,471 7,549 1,373 727.33 Mount Vernon Presbyterian 5-A Private 0-1 59.87 978,430 1.89 259,852 70,254 8,854 1,251 798.36 Whitefield Academy 2-A Private 1-0 59.20 1,000,000 1.91 86,832 36,034 7,553 887 1,126.40 Aquinas 3-A Private 0-0 58.09 1,000,000 1.84 198,807 36,194 4,540 532 1,878.70 Stratford Academy 1-A Private 0-0 58.21 935,385 1.54 156,449 27,425 3,915 486 2,056.61 Savannah Country Day 3-A Private 1-0 57.06 1,000,000 1.76 171,223 27,537 3,160 337 2,966.36 First Presbyterian 1-A Private 1-0 55.93 888,134 1.32 96,091 14,287 1,532 168 5,951.38 Mount Paran Christian 7-A Private 1-0 55.27 908,266 1.23 77,446 11,871 1,165 125 7,999.00 Brookstone 4-A Private 1-0 52.76 1,000,000 1.52 71,758 16,913 1,179 78 12,819.51 Mount de Sales 1-A Private 1-0 53.95 802,766 1.10 57,143 7,201 599 39 25,640.03 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Private 0-1 52.72 976,330 1.07 26,891 5,776 541 29 34,481.76 Tattnall Square 1-A Private 0-0 50.96 650,694 0.81 24,097 2,291 135 9 111,110.11 St. Anne-Pacelli 4-A Private 1-0 48.17 1,000,000 1.26 20,056 2,968 129 7 142,856.14 Athens Christian 8-A Private 1-0 48.88 764,552 0.83 16,611 2,042 99 5 199,999.00 Heritage (Newnan) 4-A Private 0-1 47.12 1,000,000 1.22 15,304 2,105 90 5 199,999.00 Deerfield-Windsor 1-A Private 0-1 47.90 453,421 0.53 7,940 570 21 2 499,999.00 Landmark Christian 2-A Private 0-1 40.91 1,000,000 1.20 6,530 350 5 - - Strong Rock Christian 1-A Private 0-1 43.96 269,600 0.30 1,884 84 4 - - Lakeview Academy 6-A Private 0-1 41.35 685,146 0.69 869 48 - - - St. Francis 6-A Private 0-1 41.33 720,516 0.73 650 45 - - - Loganville Christian 8-A Private 0-1 38.72 245,068 0.25 812 26 - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Private 0-0 38.35 618,027 0.62 352 13 - - - Providence Christian 5-A Private 1-0 35.22 50,373 0.05 87 5 - - - Walker 7-A Private 0-1 38.52 130,962 0.13 188 - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.