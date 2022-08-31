Maxwell playoff projections after Week 2

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|100.62
|998,624
|3.66
|777,456
|551,123
|372,350
|251,647
|2.97
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|99.15
|999,049
|3.63
|722,156
|560,788
|378,857
|228,441
|3.38
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|98.71
|998,913
|3.58
|710,663
|543,804
|360,513
|211,358
|3.73
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|93.52
|999,960
|2.60
|359,782
|261,292
|129,220
|59,278
|15.87
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-0
|92.30
|993,723
|2.86
|546,311
|295,808
|132,671
|55,053
|17.16
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|91.04
|997,574
|2.80
|517,693
|302,009
|128,683
|47,425
|20.09
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|91.37
|991,240
|2.68
|472,427
|213,861
|95,314
|38,281
|25.12
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|89.76
|996,534
|2.65
|469,124
|252,711
|99,417
|33,861
|28.53
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|89.17
|999,812
|2.25
|247,953
|155,613
|67,392
|22,354
|43.73
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|85.34
|999,807
|2.41
|448,847
|193,128
|58,116
|13,683
|72.08
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|85.48
|999,412
|2.26
|421,243
|111,994
|41,099
|10,195
|97.09
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|85.93
|992,570
|2.18
|367,157
|106,947
|32,212
|9,053
|109.46
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|84.78
|999,282
|2.18
|392,066
|99,820
|34,714
|8,217
|120.70
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|82.41
|826,075
|1.69
|225,471
|71,528
|18,688
|3,467
|287.43
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|82.33
|978,648
|1.90
|251,590
|70,775
|16,344
|3,422
|291.23
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|79.32
|849,664
|1.48
|140,114
|40,237
|7,740
|1,145
|872.36
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|79.03
|693,140
|1.25
|131,989
|30,219
|6,123
|861
|1,160.44
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|78.18
|814,846
|1.34
|111,316
|29,955
|5,423
|729
|1,370.74
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|77.81
|632,479
|1.09
|104,484
|20,948
|3,877
|458
|2,182.41
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|77.17
|932,886
|1.46
|121,852
|20,824
|3,775
|435
|2,297.85
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|76.09
|736,230
|1.10
|70,456
|16,548
|2,424
|260
|3,845.15
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|74.50
|451,077
|0.70
|48,317
|6,938
|951
|89
|11,234.96
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|73.31
|599,079
|0.81
|35,517
|6,909
|790
|72
|13,887.89
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|72.60
|991,092
|1.23
|52,319
|8,571
|926
|67
|14,924.37
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|73.57
|398,605
|0.60
|37,457
|4,882
|607
|56
|17,856.14
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|71.31
|797,644
|1.02
|34,910
|4,675
|462
|30
|33,332.33
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|71.42
|981,552
|1.21
|38,747
|4,836
|453
|20
|49,999.00
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|68.37
|504,445
|0.65
|27,604
|3,391
|242
|15
|66,665.67
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|67.74
|466,903
|0.59
|23,200
|2,645
|176
|10
|99,999.00
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|68.59
|691,137
|0.82
|16,726
|1,865
|137
|10
|99,999.00
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|66.47
|659,848
|0.78
|19,217
|899
|76
|3
|333,332.33
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|66.50
|585,763
|0.67
|9,101
|836
|49
|2
|499,999.00
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|65.52
|957,144
|1.02
|8,285
|779
|46
|2
|499,999.00
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|65.06
|937,117
|1.03
|11,449
|1,235
|60
|1
|999,999.00
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|62.16
|889,381
|0.99
|10,158
|672
|36
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|62.68
|899,501
|1.01
|11,588
|786
|32
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|59.20
|857,252
|0.88
|1,154
|52
|3
|-
|-
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|61.11
|367,396
|0.40
|3,939
|91
|1
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|51.94
|36,967
|0.04
|110
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|42.73
|82,637
|0.08
|12
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|44.45
|145,070
|0.15
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|49.71
|8,941
|0.01
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|45.88
|149,065
|0.15
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|41.07
|62,281
|0.06
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|38.74
|49,468
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|13.84
|167
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|466,117
|348,236
|162,427
|20,794
|997,574
|2,426
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|397,897
|376,020
|195,538
|27,079
|996,534
|3,466
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|130,926
|251,942
|491,282
|104,498
|978,648
|21,352
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|4,282
|18,035
|109,409
|528,122
|659,848
|340,152
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|778
|5,767
|41,344
|319,507
|367,396
|632,604
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|484,575
|386,222
|103,336
|25,279
|999,412
|588
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|446,040
|408,872
|115,473
|28,897
|999,282
|718
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|54,327
|152,497
|495,060
|279,668
|981,552
|18,448
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|15,038
|51,972
|281,124
|588,983
|937,117
|62,883
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|20
|437
|5,007
|77,173
|82,637
|917,363
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|657,615
|238,669
|70,251
|26,035
|992,570
|7,430
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|208,105
|364,910
|234,874
|124,997
|932,886
|67,114
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|70,871
|185,643
|285,870
|255,260
|797,644
|202,356
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|39,331
|123,934
|229,023
|298,849
|691,137
|308,863
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|24,078
|86,844
|179,982
|294,859
|585,763
|414,237
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|857,476
|115,471
|20,497
|5,180
|998,624
|1,376
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|68,844
|340,491
|252,028
|164,712
|826,075
|173,925
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|32,434
|208,022
|237,182
|215,502
|693,140
|306,860
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|24,032
|169,738
|215,311
|223,398
|632,479
|367,521
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|9,838
|91,352
|146,852
|203,035
|451,077
|548,923
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|7,376
|74,926
|128,130
|188,173
|398,605
|601,395
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|615,577
|366,200
|16,889
|1,294
|999,960
|40
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|379,219
|576,456
|40,402
|3,735
|999,812
|188
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|2,756
|29,435
|463,878
|403,432
|899,501
|100,499
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|2,437
|27,179
|435,542
|424,223
|889,381
|110,619
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|9
|607
|31,499
|116,950
|149,065
|850,935
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|2
|123
|11,790
|50,366
|62,281
|937,719
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|683,867
|211,949
|67,252
|28,172
|991,240
|8,760
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|122,008
|268,732
|257,800
|201,124
|849,664
|150,336
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|97,201
|233,313
|258,033
|226,299
|814,846
|185,154
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|63,408
|173,741
|234,644
|264,437
|736,230
|263,770
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|33,508
|112,082
|180,666
|272,823
|599,079
|400,921
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|8
|183
|1,605
|7,145
|8,941
|991,059
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|777,451
|186,388
|30,205
|5,763
|999,807
|193
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|163,709
|501,350
|246,587
|79,446
|991,092
|8,908
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|46,768
|226,296
|439,083
|244,997
|957,144
|42,856
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|11,954
|82,198
|257,538
|505,562
|857,252
|142,748
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|102
|3,187
|20,803
|120,978
|145,070
|854,930
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|16
|581
|5,784
|43,087
|49,468
|950,532
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|167
|167
|999,833
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|432,256
|351,575
|203,002
|12,216
|999,049
|951
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|406,611
|360,265
|218,178
|13,859
|998,913
|1,087
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|160,073
|281,049
|502,514
|50,087
|993,723
|6,277
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|584
|3,778
|40,195
|459,888
|504,445
|495,555
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|474
|3,303
|35,128
|427,998
|466,903
|533,097
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|2
|30
|983
|35,952
|36,967
|963,033
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|101.63
|999,879
|4.48
|965,170
|793,031
|727,187
|628,662
|0.59
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|91.09
|999,418
|3.48
|797,681
|400,962
|318,605
|147,636
|5.77
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|87.24
|997,917
|3.29
|702,807
|377,362
|274,078
|87,328
|10.45
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|2-0
|83.32
|999,260
|3.04
|619,503
|466,389
|104,437
|41,199
|23.27
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|2-0
|82.93
|995,449
|2.53
|363,444
|206,937
|123,726
|27,329
|35.59
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|76.42
|998,277
|3.88
|857,252
|417,397
|119,816
|15,763
|62.44
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|1-1
|78.48
|905,634
|2.48
|508,926
|226,016
|82,259
|13,241
|74.52
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|78.44
|905,444
|2.48
|508,539
|225,469
|81,310
|12,916
|76.42
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|2-0
|83.43
|996,374
|1.51
|139,340
|93,408
|21,208
|8,877
|111.65
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|1-1
|76.18
|998,978
|2.33
|330,255
|103,519
|41,022
|5,380
|184.87
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|73.62
|772,828
|1.78
|314,589
|113,046
|23,702
|2,779
|358.84
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|1-0
|72.36
|909,950
|1.85
|257,915
|110,100
|21,919
|2,149
|464.33
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|2-0
|73.83
|945,986
|1.65
|127,619
|42,172
|10,926
|1,495
|667.90
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-0
|73.16
|932,222
|1.55
|119,764
|49,285
|5,850
|1,123
|889.47
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|73.22
|932,675
|1.55
|120,016
|49,237
|6,034
|1,099
|908.92
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|71.04
|994,171
|1.72
|225,537
|72,800
|8,534
|1,092
|914.75
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-1
|70.23
|994,278
|1.93
|181,658
|43,845
|8,056
|725
|1,378.31
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-0
|67.45
|993,905
|2.10
|253,811
|81,359
|10,324
|659
|1,516.45
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|2-0
|66.18
|984,394
|1.71
|131,530
|27,247
|2,736
|190
|5,262.16
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|65.04
|878,775
|1.19
|67,744
|18,656
|1,977
|83
|12,047.19
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|64.48
|962,346
|1.29
|79,383
|17,674
|1,630
|80
|12,499.00
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|64.82
|660,939
|0.95
|62,647
|17,695
|1,551
|70
|14,284.71
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|61.57
|914,758
|1.36
|64,411
|13,121
|967
|35
|28,570.43
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|64.03
|267,434
|0.44
|42,144
|8,107
|619
|35
|28,570.43
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|61.61
|767,961
|0.92
|28,344
|5,848
|501
|15
|66,665.67
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|2-0
|63.49
|623,039
|0.76
|15,838
|3,653
|209
|12
|83,332.33
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|62.89
|588,602
|0.70
|12,956
|2,873
|153
|11
|90,908.09
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-2
|60.56
|148,781
|0.22
|14,966
|2,214
|116
|5
|199,999.00
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|60.59
|459,227
|0.52
|6,456
|1,255
|38
|4
|249,999.00
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|58.78
|291,651
|0.34
|3,473
|419
|37
|4
|249,999.00
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|58.22
|600,213
|0.67
|10,333
|1,552
|103
|2
|499,999.00
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|56.65
|789,327
|0.87
|12,980
|1,365
|96
|1
|999,999.00
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-0
|59.72
|343,451
|0.41
|4,936
|700
|56
|1
|999,999.00
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|54.00
|667,992
|0.79
|9,189
|762
|45
|-
|-
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|56.65
|507,495
|0.55
|6,121
|783
|40
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-1
|56.63
|216,063
|0.25
|5,411
|857
|35
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|59.22
|316,231
|0.37
|4,163
|532
|31
|-
|-
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|59.24
|385,681
|0.43
|3,851
|674
|22
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-2
|48.77
|611,663
|0.71
|7,578
|777
|14
|-
|-
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|54.87
|158,059
|0.18
|2,880
|378
|10
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-2
|51.76
|544,872
|0.57
|2,595
|153
|9
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|56.05
|175,958
|0.20
|1,232
|126
|7
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-2
|43.89
|334,550
|0.37
|1,581
|95
|1
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|49.64
|356,760
|0.39
|1,508
|52
|1
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|49.96
|180,403
|0.19
|467
|39
|1
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|1-0
|47.07
|278,310
|0.28
|433
|15
|1
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|47.06
|278,971
|0.28
|406
|13
|1
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|49.69
|57,654
|0.06
|376
|28
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|0-1
|43.72
|152,003
|0.15
|103
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|1-0
|34.84
|76,137
|0.08
|48
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|45.10
|65,893
|0.07
|64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-0
|37.96
|53,883
|0.06
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|45.07
|11,438
|0.01
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|33.08
|14,030
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-2
|35.46
|2,016
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-1
|24.44
|395
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|2-0
|30.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|901,300
|87,828
|8,818
|1,933
|999,879
|121
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|42,066
|352,662
|315,643
|195,263
|905,634
|94,366
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|41,559
|351,746
|315,203
|196,936
|905,444
|94,556
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|14,053
|172,436
|259,268
|327,071
|772,828
|227,172
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|799
|25,207
|66,800
|174,628
|267,434
|732,566
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|223
|10,121
|34,268
|104,169
|148,781
|851,219
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|641,841
|260,664
|73,763
|17,903
|994,171
|5,829
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|269,921
|423,193
|196,311
|72,921
|962,346
|37,654
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|61,260
|181,155
|327,105
|219,807
|789,327
|210,673
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|17,601
|75,209
|189,438
|262,624
|544,872
|455,128
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|4,138
|24,882
|85,734
|164,217
|278,971
|721,029
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|4,039
|25,018
|85,403
|163,850
|278,310
|721,690
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|1,200
|9,879
|42,246
|98,678
|152,003
|847,997
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|678,873
|243,412
|63,262
|12,730
|998,277
|1,723
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|232,310
|457,109
|244,240
|60,246
|993,905
|6,095
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|74,942
|226,844
|407,079
|205,893
|914,758
|85,242
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|12,701
|64,402
|196,972
|393,917
|667,992
|332,008
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|1,134
|7,257
|78,634
|269,735
|356,760
|643,240
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|37
|869
|8,235
|44,742
|53,883
|946,117
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|3
|107
|1,559
|12,361
|14,030
|985,970
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|19
|376
|395
|999,605
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|580,986
|288,735
|117,657
|11,600
|998,978
|1,022
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|271,289
|395,966
|287,641
|39,382
|994,278
|5,722
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|144,266
|293,747
|461,378
|85,003
|984,394
|15,606
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|2,875
|16,031
|91,816
|500,941
|611,663
|388,337
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|570
|5,172
|36,406
|292,402
|334,550
|665,450
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|14
|349
|5,102
|70,672
|76,137
|923,863
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|674,476
|230,725
|76,917
|14,256
|996,374
|3,626
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|156,902
|340,237
|316,135
|119,401
|932,675
|67,325
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|155,073
|338,753
|318,171
|120,225
|932,222
|67,778
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|4,790
|29,954
|90,255
|218,452
|343,451
|656,549
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|4,158
|26,485
|81,634
|203,954
|316,231
|683,769
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|3,386
|23,265
|74,404
|190,596
|291,651
|708,349
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|1,207
|10,387
|41,008
|123,356
|175,958
|824,042
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|8
|194
|1,476
|9,760
|11,438
|988,562
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|711,462
|220,938
|50,483
|12,566
|995,449
|4,551
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|220,108
|445,459
|198,949
|81,470
|945,986
|54,014
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|26,500
|115,387
|237,908
|243,244
|623,039
|376,961
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|22,420
|103,050
|220,800
|242,332
|588,602
|411,398
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|11,705
|65,699
|161,499
|220,324
|459,227
|540,773
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|7,804
|49,448
|130,112
|198,317
|385,681
|614,319
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|1
|19
|249
|1,747
|2,016
|997,984
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|590,410
|346,364
|56,325
|6,319
|999,418
|582
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|376,232
|494,554
|111,326
|15,805
|997,917
|2,083
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|28,740
|123,414
|527,847
|229,949
|909,950
|90,050
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|4,255
|29,637
|214,379
|412,668
|660,939
|339,061
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|244
|3,581
|48,375
|163,863
|216,063
|783,937
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|106
|2,141
|32,844
|122,968
|158,059
|841,941
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|13
|309
|8,904
|48,428
|57,654
|942,346
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|868,257
|110,643
|16,935
|3,425
|999,260
|740
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|72,706
|390,564
|261,949
|153,556
|878,775
|121,225
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|34,656
|241,372
|274,572
|217,361
|767,961
|232,039
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|14,275
|134,269
|206,184
|245,485
|600,213
|399,787
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|9,092
|98,455
|169,605
|230,343
|507,495
|492,505
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|896
|20,029
|53,461
|106,017
|180,403
|819,597
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|118
|4,668
|17,294
|43,813
|65,893
|934,107
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|88.63
|998,599
|4.24
|930,801
|812,484
|545,167
|365,473
|1.74
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|2-0
|88.36
|999,908
|3.79
|840,654
|627,019
|399,373
|261,549
|2.82
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|2-0
|83.16
|993,194
|3.66
|818,379
|632,524
|364,251
|156,976
|5.37
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|1-0
|82.55
|999,905
|2.99
|682,769
|371,068
|188,833
|87,812
|10.39
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|78.26
|997,776
|2.82
|592,016
|306,267
|136,153
|41,974
|22.82
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|77.86
|999,534
|2.50
|524,736
|251,869
|104,148
|33,171
|29.15
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|2-0
|74.25
|945,528
|2.12
|411,003
|210,408
|67,221
|15,916
|61.83
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|72.48
|994,170
|2.55
|505,172
|157,933
|51,599
|10,776
|91.80
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-0
|73.52
|940,900
|2.29
|483,051
|141,422
|43,280
|10,588
|93.45
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|70.58
|999,027
|2.17
|259,675
|84,477
|22,378
|4,218
|236.08
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|70.51
|882,481
|1.85
|333,107
|84,379
|21,510
|4,078
|244.22
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|2-0
|69.86
|998,779
|2.12
|243,263
|74,299
|18,699
|3,266
|305.18
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|2-0
|68.07
|826,252
|1.30
|173,542
|55,863
|11,631
|1,713
|582.77
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-0
|65.85
|997,824
|2.12
|185,689
|46,712
|8,951
|1,064
|938.85
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|65.18
|685,375
|1.09
|123,224
|23,175
|4,043
|408
|2,449.98
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|61.67
|992,581
|1.95
|115,337
|20,493
|2,593
|224
|4,463.29
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|61.70
|899,248
|1.51
|131,110
|17,714
|2,201
|224
|4,463.29
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|1-0
|61.53
|907,785
|1.34
|116,273
|16,924
|2,189
|196
|5,101.04
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|2-0
|62.38
|533,660
|0.75
|60,796
|9,557
|1,281
|112
|8,927.57
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|1-0
|61.52
|482,879
|0.66
|48,289
|7,360
|941
|82
|12,194.12
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|2-0
|61.31
|474,019
|0.64
|45,539
|6,721
|822
|61
|16,392.44
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|57.10
|970,706
|1.43
|74,799
|6,572
|503
|37
|27,026.03
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|56.95
|929,914
|1.05
|41,390
|8,646
|727
|32
|31,249.00
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|0-2
|54.95
|970,526
|1.66
|45,495
|8,204
|547
|21
|47,618.05
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|56.89
|740,470
|1.03
|42,597
|4,086
|317
|15
|66,665.67
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|0-2
|50.95
|925,599
|1.41
|21,515
|2,595
|119
|4
|249,999.00
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|0-2
|53.31
|651,731
|0.78
|26,825
|1,751
|99
|4
|249,999.00
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-1
|54.20
|600,609
|0.77
|20,093
|1,589
|97
|2
|499,999.00
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-0
|53.91
|581,542
|0.74
|18,419
|1,366
|78
|2
|499,999.00
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|56.12
|206,169
|0.23
|7,947
|898
|67
|2
|499,999.00
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|51.22
|905,493
|1.12
|26,580
|1,572
|56
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|1-1
|48.76
|884,251
|1.26
|13,241
|1,335
|52
|-
|-
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|50.03
|766,283
|0.80
|10,071
|1,262
|40
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|1-1
|45.63
|756,561
|1.05
|7,506
|585
|14
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|48.90
|397,443
|0.45
|7,702
|320
|11
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|1-0
|43.44
|660,257
|0.88
|4,538
|280
|7
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|1-1
|41.49
|616,875
|0.73
|1,926
|72
|1
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-2
|39.61
|446,805
|0.55
|1,566
|64
|1
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-1
|41.26
|602,749
|0.71
|1,726
|59
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-2
|40.04
|236,070
|0.24
|487
|28
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|45.01
|144,493
|0.16
|646
|27
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|0-2
|45.65
|28,383
|0.03
|176
|11
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|0-2
|32.25
|145,972
|0.16
|124
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|33.37
|108,367
|0.11
|72
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|36.00
|45,357
|0.05
|63
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-2
|32.88
|68,294
|0.07
|36
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|39.18
|38,207
|0.04
|35
|1
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-1
|22.31
|11,361
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|19.66
|6,267
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-1
|34.23
|1,875
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|27.75
|1,261
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|32.91
|686
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|1-0
|34.48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-1
|-5.96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|622,376
|350,176
|25,438
|1,915
|999,905
|95
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|367,049
|563,377
|63,338
|5,770
|999,534
|466
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|8,965
|67,024
|589,758
|264,167
|929,914
|70,086
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|1,551
|17,457
|260,234
|487,041
|766,283
|233,717
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|59
|1,791
|49,547
|184,673
|236,070
|763,930
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|175
|11,685
|56,434
|68,294
|931,706
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|603,385
|295,041
|81,297
|18,876
|998,599
|1,401
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|307,401
|436,553
|192,465
|56,775
|993,194
|6,806
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|70,092
|192,005
|436,401
|247,030
|945,528
|54,472
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|18,614
|70,831
|252,961
|483,846
|826,252
|173,748
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|496
|5,393
|33,813
|166,467
|206,169
|793,831
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|12
|175
|3,002
|25,194
|28,383
|971,617
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|2
|61
|1,812
|1,875
|998,125
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|468,445
|281,321
|149,371
|71,389
|970,526
|29,474
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|264,502
|291,013
|233,007
|137,077
|925,599
|74,401
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|184,410
|245,249
|270,026
|184,566
|884,251
|115,749
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|42,647
|92,953
|176,748
|304,527
|616,875
|383,125
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|39,996
|89,464
|170,848
|302,441
|602,749
|397,251
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|598,022
|334,723
|55,207
|9,872
|997,824
|2,176
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|367,165
|486,212
|114,470
|24,734
|992,581
|7,419
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|19,637
|88,711
|360,347
|287,866
|756,561
|243,439
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|11,124
|59,359
|273,689
|316,085
|660,257
|339,743
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|3,771
|26,969
|155,451
|260,614
|446,805
|553,195
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|281
|4,026
|40,836
|100,829
|145,972
|854,028
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|722,023
|196,746
|57,836
|17,565
|994,170
|5,830
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|159,310
|360,318
|239,883
|139,737
|899,248
|100,752
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|58,850
|192,007
|258,193
|231,420
|740,470
|259,530
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|30,155
|120,967
|200,945
|248,542
|600,609
|399,391
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|27,944
|114,500
|193,440
|245,658
|581,542
|418,458
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|1,569
|13,465
|40,517
|88,942
|144,493
|855,507
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|147
|1,982
|9,023
|27,055
|38,207
|961,793
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|2
|15
|163
|1,081
|1,261
|998,739
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|482,474
|379,263
|110,094
|27,196
|999,027
|973
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|441,603
|401,538
|124,052
|31,586
|998,779
|1,221
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|58,703
|158,226
|474,832
|278,945
|970,706
|29,294
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|17,164
|59,977
|278,808
|549,544
|905,493
|94,507
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|54
|975
|11,280
|96,058
|108,367
|891,633
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|2
|18
|663
|10,678
|11,361
|988,639
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|3
|271
|5,993
|6,267
|993,733
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|749,055
|233,540
|16,110
|1,203
|999,908
|92
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|238,140
|637,745
|109,381
|12,510
|997,776
|2,224
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|11,083
|99,302
|558,941
|238,459
|907,785
|92,215
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|1,394
|21,018
|206,428
|422,891
|651,731
|348,269
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|326
|8,201
|101,126
|287,790
|397,443
|602,557
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|2
|194
|8,014
|37,147
|45,357
|954,643
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|460,634
|259,362
|146,857
|74,047
|940,900
|59,100
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|290,199
|278,338
|194,885
|119,059
|882,481
|117,519
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|105,982
|168,663
|209,171
|201,559
|685,375
|314,625
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|55,420
|109,337
|162,467
|206,436
|533,660
|466,340
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|44,957
|93,939
|144,286
|199,697
|482,879
|517,121
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|42,806
|90,352
|142,242
|198,619
|474,019
|525,981
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|2
|9
|92
|583
|686
|999,314
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|2-0
|83.12
|999,919
|3.96
|897,688
|613,019
|474,376
|327,022
|2.06
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|1-1
|81.12
|999,777
|3.80
|777,561
|670,373
|493,038
|286,068
|2.50
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|1-1
|79.89
|999,966
|3.36
|746,566
|400,320
|279,056
|166,843
|4.99
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|73.56
|999,411
|3.21
|710,250
|444,362
|154,653
|68,486
|13.60
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|73.64
|958,133
|2.73
|506,006
|340,639
|166,033
|62,406
|15.02
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|68.57
|990,014
|2.16
|353,901
|182,577
|61,239
|16,600
|59.24
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|68.48
|863,208
|1.89
|285,621
|150,859
|55,081
|14,590
|67.54
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-2
|66.94
|935,964
|2.32
|412,242
|181,006
|62,634
|14,231
|69.27
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|0-1
|66.51
|962,580
|2.29
|330,433
|157,648
|42,517
|10,574
|93.57
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|2-0
|64.26
|971,921
|2.03
|324,588
|100,436
|32,534
|6,170
|161.07
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|65.57
|761,851
|1.44
|184,209
|85,117
|25,696
|5,606
|177.38
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|1-1
|63.21
|993,681
|2.05
|241,538
|116,193
|33,530
|5,401
|184.15
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|63.43
|964,417
|1.94
|289,754
|86,357
|26,141
|4,652
|213.96
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|1-1
|62.20
|822,736
|1.66
|223,454
|70,140
|17,965
|2,775
|359.36
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-0
|60.89
|855,436
|1.61
|145,141
|56,808
|12,725
|1,864
|535.48
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|0-2
|62.28
|598,376
|0.97
|95,956
|38,245
|9,695
|1,609
|620.50
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|2-0
|58.08
|900,324
|1.73
|224,617
|52,059
|10,800
|1,070
|933.58
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-1
|59.60
|719,334
|1.31
|150,649
|38,062
|8,156
|977
|1,022.54
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|59.03
|693,121
|1.24
|136,229
|32,667
|6,907
|802
|1,245.88
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|59.04
|411,444
|0.59
|42,485
|14,304
|2,981
|355
|2,815.90
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|58.89
|405,023
|0.57
|40,790
|13,618
|2,817
|347
|2,880.84
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|56.74
|874,412
|1.16
|58,124
|16,607
|2,641
|239
|4,183.10
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|1-1
|56.30
|863,914
|1.13
|53,680
|14,808
|2,266
|216
|4,628.63
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|0-2
|55.85
|519,182
|0.83
|72,870
|13,325
|2,242
|186
|5,375.34
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|2-0
|53.85
|789,709
|1.26
|108,726
|17,467
|2,581
|178
|5,616.98
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-2
|55.54
|618,208
|0.93
|45,841
|13,573
|2,180
|176
|5,680.82
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|2-0
|53.62
|782,825
|1.24
|103,615
|16,277
|2,306
|144
|6,943.44
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|52.80
|661,908
|0.91
|47,032
|7,465
|892
|69
|14,491.75
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|51.35
|724,384
|1.02
|59,814
|7,682
|942
|56
|17,856.14
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|50.92
|702,407
|0.97
|53,015
|6,512
|768
|51
|19,606.84
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|51.81
|606,542
|0.81
|37,975
|5,617
|625
|38
|26,314.79
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-1
|50.47
|679,692
|0.93
|47,094
|5,690
|696
|35
|28,570.43
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-2
|50.30
|908,628
|1.21
|26,515
|5,883
|644
|33
|30,302.03
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|52.38
|432,355
|0.58
|17,985
|4,223
|477
|33
|30,302.03
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|52.31
|427,481
|0.57
|17,767
|4,077
|503
|30
|33,332.33
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|52.37
|429,634
|0.58
|17,873
|4,247
|554
|25
|39,999.00
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|1-1
|51.88
|309,663
|0.44
|26,925
|3,350
|431
|22
|45,453.55
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|1-1
|48.14
|516,926
|0.68
|26,226
|2,500
|212
|6
|166,665.67
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|0-2
|49.48
|274,306
|0.34
|6,690
|1,243
|123
|5
|199,999.00
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|47.28
|338,510
|0.41
|11,354
|1,126
|86
|3
|333,332.33
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|47.11
|480,099
|0.59
|17,401
|1,582
|130
|2
|499,999.00
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|2-0
|47.29
|339,591
|0.41
|11,546
|1,157
|92
|2
|499,999.00
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|0-2
|42.11
|185,820
|0.20
|950
|114
|9
|1
|999,999.00
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|0-2
|39.93
|564,689
|0.62
|2,278
|136
|4
|1
|999,999.00
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|2-0
|39.33
|533,036
|0.58
|1,911
|115
|2
|1
|999,999.00
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|43.34
|268,550
|0.31
|4,612
|285
|15
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|1-0
|41.58
|117,025
|0.13
|1,561
|84
|4
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-1
|38.76
|104,586
|0.11
|663
|27
|1
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-2
|37.78
|86,063
|0.09
|176
|15
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|35.07
|40,864
|0.04
|100
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-2
|36.12
|1,962
|0.00
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|2-0
|26.58
|10,297
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|18.07
|86
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|1-0
|12.63
|7
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-1
|20.69
|3
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|0-2
|21.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|13.53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|1-0
|10.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|0-1
|-0.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|861,974
|130,245
|7,149
|598
|999,966
|34
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|125,584
|676,689
|167,662
|23,746
|993,681
|6,319
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|10,991
|148,778
|535,849
|213,010
|908,628
|91,372
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|760
|23,461
|152,001
|388,467
|564,689
|435,311
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|691
|20,827
|137,339
|374,179
|533,036
|466,964
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|567,153
|239,982
|107,608
|47,837
|962,580
|37,420
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|237,394
|298,161
|196,633
|123,248
|855,436
|144,564
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|77,892
|156,057
|197,222
|187,037
|618,208
|381,792
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|34,755
|87,505
|138,166
|171,929
|432,355
|567,645
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|34,223
|85,948
|136,540
|170,770
|427,481
|572,519
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|33,940
|86,726
|137,187
|171,781
|429,634
|570,366
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|14,643
|45,621
|86,644
|127,398
|274,306
|725,694
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|787,273
|186,388
|21,971
|4,145
|999,777
|223
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|176,453
|556,293
|197,514
|59,754
|990,014
|9,986
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|18,974
|129,366
|370,618
|355,454
|874,412
|125,588
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|17,029
|120,302
|354,537
|372,046
|863,914
|136,086
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|238
|6,004
|39,112
|140,466
|185,820
|814,180
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|33
|1,647
|16,248
|68,135
|86,063
|913,937
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|511,944
|251,389
|132,750
|62,050
|958,133
|41,867
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|232,550
|274,148
|215,831
|140,679
|863,208
|136,792
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|134,487
|206,068
|229,482
|191,814
|761,851
|238,149
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|65,013
|128,487
|181,822
|223,054
|598,376
|401,624
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|28,347
|71,106
|120,612
|191,379
|411,444
|588,556
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|27,657
|68,760
|119,242
|189,364
|405,023
|594,977
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|2
|42
|261
|1,657
|1,962
|998,038
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|3
|3
|999,997
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|463,400
|324,561
|133,106
|50,854
|971,921
|28,079
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|413,638
|340,974
|149,482
|60,323
|964,417
|35,583
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|54,889
|131,340
|244,618
|231,061
|661,908
|338,092
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|43,117
|110,128
|218,365
|234,932
|606,542
|393,458
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|11,716
|42,265
|109,890
|174,639
|338,510
|661,490
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|11,706
|42,068
|110,752
|175,065
|339,591
|660,409
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|1,534
|8,664
|33,776
|73,051
|117,025
|882,975
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|11
|75
|86
|999,914
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|461,335
|246,854
|147,484
|80,291
|935,964
|64,036
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|215,490
|240,143
|210,009
|157,094
|822,736
|177,264
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|130,290
|184,374
|205,993
|198,677
|719,334
|280,666
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|116,160
|172,505
|200,489
|203,967
|693,121
|306,879
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|56,395
|106,502
|149,934
|206,351
|519,182
|480,818
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|20,330
|49,622
|86,091
|153,620
|309,663
|690,337
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|929,510
|64,846
|4,482
|1,081
|999,919
|81
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|37,469
|406,509
|286,667
|169,679
|900,324
|99,676
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|15,156
|225,113
|279,144
|270,296
|789,709
|210,291
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|14,425
|218,210
|275,351
|274,839
|782,825
|217,175
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|3,439
|85,124
|152,340
|276,023
|516,926
|483,074
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|1
|198
|2,016
|8,082
|10,297
|989,703
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|908,316
|77,356
|11,438
|2,301
|999,411
|589
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|29,563
|265,869
|237,051
|191,901
|724,384
|275,616
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|26,770
|246,482
|232,344
|196,811
|702,407
|297,593
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|23,788
|227,674
|227,596
|200,634
|679,692
|320,308
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|8,847
|118,238
|162,429
|190,585
|480,099
|519,901
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|2,321
|48,095
|87,611
|130,523
|268,550
|731,450
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|351
|12,777
|30,625
|60,833
|104,586
|895,414
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|44
|3,509
|10,906
|26,405
|40,864
|959,136
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|-
|-
|-
|7
|7
|999,993
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|1-0
|91.47
|1,000,000
|4.65
|933,816
|888,772
|833,335
|751,153
|0.33
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-0
|73.64
|996,995
|3.45
|796,897
|527,551
|240,915
|67,109
|13.90
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|1-1
|74.89
|995,628
|3.03
|493,075
|382,429
|228,463
|62,275
|15.06
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|2-0
|71.32
|1,000,000
|3.10
|594,256
|385,077
|206,579
|38,813
|24.76
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|2-0
|69.45
|1,000,000
|2.95
|567,947
|336,427
|153,893
|25,478
|38.25
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|1-1
|66.19
|976,770
|2.53
|543,055
|250,443
|62,020
|12,442
|79.37
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|1-1
|66.35
|999,343
|2.39
|499,959
|158,351
|61,579
|9,998
|99.02
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|0-2
|64.65
|967,231
|2.32
|474,732
|193,655
|43,793
|7,966
|124.53
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|1-1
|64.99
|942,909
|2.15
|292,369
|152,015
|36,348
|6,707
|148.10
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|1-0
|64.07
|994,477
|2.41
|430,924
|84,095
|31,890
|5,317
|187.08
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|1-1
|64.04
|930,315
|2.07
|281,914
|139,536
|29,745
|5,100
|195.08
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|2-0
|63.42
|998,371
|2.08
|386,023
|102,959
|30,506
|4,394
|226.58
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|2-0
|57.32
|965,333
|1.98
|233,114
|44,996
|8,426
|663
|1,507.30
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|1-1
|57.85
|967,140
|1.55
|139,072
|47,349
|6,250
|600
|1,665.67
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|1-1
|57.08
|959,547
|1.50
|124,573
|40,465
|4,995
|469
|2,131.20
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|0-1
|56.60
|734,864
|1.29
|125,977
|39,367
|4,503
|403
|2,480.39
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|1-0
|55.34
|975,793
|1.66
|168,622
|52,395
|4,012
|379
|2,637.52
|White County
|7-AAA
|1-1
|55.30
|937,707
|1.36
|90,801
|27,047
|2,614
|218
|4,586.16
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-1
|52.98
|980,813
|1.32
|104,374
|23,296
|1,850
|113
|8,848.56
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-0
|52.21
|893,196
|1.59
|116,416
|21,334
|1,978
|96
|10,415.67
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|1-1
|52.14
|943,113
|1.35
|86,239
|21,381
|1,312
|83
|12,047.19
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|2-0
|50.42
|992,948
|1.52
|79,249
|15,832
|942
|50
|19,999.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-0
|49.70
|828,070
|1.37
|77,274
|13,357
|858
|44
|22,726.27
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|2-0
|51.65
|648,732
|0.89
|66,385
|8,393
|860
|39
|25,640.03
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|2-0
|49.95
|992,066
|1.50
|73,490
|13,942
|865
|35
|28,570.43
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|2-0
|50.15
|374,300
|0.54
|27,895
|5,567
|371
|21
|47,618.05
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-2
|47.91
|948,491
|1.11
|42,062
|6,669
|348
|14
|71,427.57
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|1-1
|46.15
|980,399
|1.31
|37,836
|4,197
|214
|8
|124,999.00
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|0-1
|48.05
|852,330
|1.03
|29,498
|5,305
|276
|5
|199,999.00
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|1-1
|46.68
|358,907
|0.43
|16,981
|1,288
|92
|3
|333,332.33
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|1-1
|42.76
|1,000,000
|1.30
|34,792
|4,144
|78
|3
|333,332.33
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|1-1
|42.24
|955,852
|1.16
|17,098
|1,086
|48
|1
|999,999.00
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|2-0
|43.14
|462,177
|0.50
|3,203
|407
|18
|1
|999,999.00
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-1
|40.43
|469,484
|0.49
|1,922
|179
|7
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|2-0
|40.55
|315,887
|0.33
|1,185
|106
|6
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|1-1
|38.10
|219,740
|0.28
|3,181
|294
|4
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|1-1
|38.56
|355,433
|0.37
|825
|68
|3
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|0-2
|40.56
|315,728
|0.33
|1,219
|127
|2
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-1
|37.91
|319,075
|0.33
|660
|50
|2
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-1
|33.65
|96,736
|0.11
|592
|34
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-1
|35.33
|51,365
|0.05
|334
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-2
|34.49
|21,984
|0.02
|119
|6
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-1
|30.40
|41,814
|0.04
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-2
|24.18
|72,982
|0.07
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|0-2
|29.44
|52,550
|0.05
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-2
|18.93
|78,016
|0.08
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-2
|18.61
|2,417
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-1
|27.56
|32,222
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-2
|-2.30
|719
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-1
|6.06
|31
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|593,912
|273,264
|108,844
|20,975
|996,995
|3,005
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|220,188
|354,596
|312,230
|89,756
|976,770
|23,230
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|172,100
|312,247
|365,521
|117,363
|967,231
|32,769
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|11,205
|43,971
|145,576
|447,980
|648,732
|351,268
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|2,557
|15,313
|62,262
|278,775
|358,907
|641,093
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|38
|609
|5,567
|45,151
|51,365
|948,635
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|531,972
|335,986
|100,490
|30,895
|999,343
|657
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|371,220
|413,919
|158,838
|54,394
|998,371
|1,629
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|70,832
|172,492
|439,824
|297,665
|980,813
|19,187
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|25,964
|77,107
|296,770
|548,650
|948,491
|51,509
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|12
|496
|4,078
|68,396
|72,982
|927,018
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|597,808
|264,161
|97,789
|34,719
|994,477
|5,523
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|243,012
|356,238
|242,618
|123,465
|965,333
|34,667
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|98,321
|212,516
|319,499
|262,860
|893,196
|106,804
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|58,122
|149,024
|274,786
|346,138
|828,070
|171,930
|3-AAA
|Long County
|2,290
|14,148
|46,968
|156,334
|219,740
|780,260
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|447
|3,898
|18,122
|74,269
|96,736
|903,264
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|15
|218
|2,184
|2,417
|997,583
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|31
|31
|999,969
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|365,115
|297,876
|204,134
|125,823
|992,948
|7,052
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|342,474
|299,884
|213,637
|136,071
|992,066
|7,934
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|193,698
|244,551
|294,150
|248,000
|980,399
|19,601
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|98,612
|156,333
|282,436
|418,471
|955,852
|44,148
|4-AAA
|Salem
|101
|1,355
|5,617
|70,943
|78,016
|921,984
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|1
|26
|692
|719
|999,281
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|881,422
|103,069
|15,163
|346
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|69,273
|489,896
|417,798
|23,033
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|49,154
|403,121
|514,445
|33,280
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|151
|3,914
|52,594
|943,341
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|496,035
|286,462
|141,661
|51,635
|975,793
|24,207
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|308,955
|326,247
|212,342
|95,569
|943,113
|56,887
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|147,684
|238,344
|292,312
|173,990
|852,330
|147,670
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|23,219
|66,085
|141,204
|238,976
|469,484
|530,516
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|12,875
|42,622
|102,881
|197,055
|355,433
|644,567
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|10,654
|36,479
|91,179
|180,763
|319,075
|680,925
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|396
|2,510
|11,871
|37,773
|52,550
|947,450
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|182
|1,251
|6,550
|24,239
|32,222
|967,778
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|377,534
|302,441
|212,856
|74,309
|967,140
|32,860
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|335,833
|305,503
|232,502
|85,709
|959,547
|40,453
|7-AAA
|White County
|253,705
|287,434
|279,848
|116,720
|937,707
|62,293
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|17,193
|49,202
|118,312
|277,470
|462,177
|537,823
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|7,787
|27,191
|74,520
|206,389
|315,887
|684,113
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|7,777
|27,101
|75,182
|205,668
|315,728
|684,272
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|171
|1,128
|6,780
|33,735
|41,814
|958,186
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|650,051
|240,447
|80,148
|24,982
|995,628
|4,372
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|169,301
|326,263
|296,753
|150,592
|942,909
|57,091
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|143,302
|297,734
|315,949
|173,330
|930,315
|69,685
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|31,696
|104,553
|219,223
|379,392
|734,864
|265,136
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|5,635
|30,657
|84,817
|253,191
|374,300
|625,700
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|15
|346
|3,110
|18,513
|21,984
|978,016
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|2-0
|78.48
|999,365
|4.14
|880,645
|728,356
|532,875
|368,910
|1.71
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|1-0
|75.61
|999,606
|3.76
|829,502
|582,047
|409,666
|236,356
|3.23
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|1-1
|73.56
|999,891
|3.58
|816,790
|467,336
|319,569
|163,333
|5.12
|Appling County
|3-AA
|1-0
|70.38
|997,915
|3.20
|685,323
|421,071
|219,000
|91,254
|9.96
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|1-1
|67.27
|999,318
|3.06
|700,253
|281,540
|125,039
|45,503
|20.98
|Thomson
|4-AA
|1-1
|65.51
|998,832
|2.74
|482,806
|339,975
|118,398
|35,195
|27.41
|Callaway
|5-AA
|0-2
|64.84
|998,412
|2.77
|565,808
|216,240
|83,870
|25,340
|38.46
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|1-1
|62.89
|999,885
|2.41
|376,340
|147,005
|44,662
|12,093
|81.69
|Cook
|1-AA
|1-1
|58.77
|841,295
|1.98
|261,608
|127,414
|29,676
|5,162
|192.72
|Columbia
|5-AA
|2-0
|58.42
|992,204
|2.21
|336,526
|81,282
|19,319
|3,633
|274.25
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-1
|56.36
|983,823
|2.23
|378,722
|121,375
|22,498
|3,199
|311.60
|Northeast
|2-AA
|0-1
|58.94
|999,609
|1.93
|190,846
|72,557
|14,548
|3,063
|325.48
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|2-0
|56.20
|998,840
|1.92
|190,219
|48,685
|10,902
|1,609
|620.50
|Washington County
|4-AA
|0-1
|55.73
|980,339
|1.60
|129,838
|53,108
|9,303
|1,292
|772.99
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|0-2
|55.24
|700,331
|1.43
|140,148
|54,334
|9,936
|1,270
|786.40
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|2-0
|51.42
|992,533
|1.77
|195,625
|49,677
|5,633
|482
|2,073.69
|Worth County
|1-AA
|2-0
|53.16
|588,629
|1.12
|89,397
|30,000
|4,574
|467
|2,140.33
|North Murray
|7-AA
|1-1
|51.22
|948,877
|1.65
|172,121
|39,007
|4,703
|428
|2,335.45
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|1-0
|50.95
|991,406
|1.72
|181,653
|44,269
|4,814
|415
|2,408.64
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|1-0
|52.47
|958,532
|1.34
|74,107
|22,801
|3,037
|332
|3,011.05
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|2-0
|52.15
|829,994
|1.22
|68,171
|22,292
|2,828
|270
|3,702.70
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-2
|51.89
|513,530
|0.94
|65,437
|20,029
|2,775
|242
|4,131.23
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|2-0
|50.25
|763,553
|1.07
|50,756
|15,773
|1,604
|116
|8,619.69
|Laney
|4-AA
|2-0
|46.14
|853,932
|0.98
|19,951
|3,089
|318
|13
|76,922.08
|Berrien
|1-AA
|1-1
|45.28
|184,225
|0.28
|9,013
|1,547
|123
|8
|124,999.00
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-1
|44.95
|172,625
|0.26
|8,203
|1,396
|90
|7
|142,856.14
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|0-2
|40.77
|676,778
|0.81
|16,222
|1,485
|57
|3
|333,332.33
|Union County
|8-AA
|1-1
|38.17
|918,317
|1.07
|24,190
|2,012
|56
|3
|333,332.33
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-1
|35.69
|533,968
|0.65
|12,796
|861
|15
|1
|999,999.00
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-1
|35.01
|743,516
|0.81
|3,027
|225
|6
|1
|999,999.00
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|0-1
|38.40
|842,085
|0.93
|10,401
|741
|38
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|2-0
|39.95
|217,815
|0.25
|3,117
|511
|19
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-2
|36.94
|792,847
|0.86
|6,740
|402
|19
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-2
|36.49
|802,726
|0.89
|4,384
|412
|16
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|1-1
|34.30
|453,131
|0.54
|8,489
|501
|7
|-
|-
|Model
|7-AA
|0-2
|35.49
|369,774
|0.41
|3,119
|181
|3
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-1
|35.71
|100,454
|0.11
|707
|106
|2
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|1-0
|30.96
|717,111
|0.76
|3,645
|140
|1
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-0
|31.59
|570,562
|0.60
|1,084
|79
|1
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|0-2
|35.23
|90,663
|0.10
|600
|85
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|2-0
|29.56
|452,078
|0.47
|569
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|0-2
|29.06
|424,324
|0.44
|461
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-2
|33.27
|183,426
|0.19
|300
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|1-0
|27.21
|266,099
|0.27
|154
|1
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|0-2
|20.85
|197,693
|0.20
|95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|0-2
|19.86
|168,154
|0.17
|60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-1
|21.78
|100,265
|0.10
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-2
|16.10
|21,331
|0.02
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-2
|17.37
|12,169
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-2
|13.17
|14,765
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-0
|20.93
|12,826
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|1-0
|20.05
|10,219
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-2
|16.16
|9,261
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-2
|10.07
|6,239
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-1
|14.14
|1,894
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|0-2
|2.83
|1,063
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-1
|4.29
|946
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|1-0
|18.54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|891,602
|91,860
|13,304
|2,599
|999,365
|635
|1-AA
|Cook
|57,220
|374,980
|249,865
|159,230
|841,295
|158,705
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|25,456
|218,842
|244,842
|211,191
|700,331
|299,669
|1-AA
|Worth County
|14,096
|150,041
|204,625
|219,867
|588,629
|411,371
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|9,743
|117,405
|175,836
|210,546
|513,530
|486,470
|1-AA
|Berrien
|996
|24,448
|57,747
|101,034
|184,225
|815,775
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|887
|22,424
|53,781
|95,533
|172,625
|827,375
|2-AA
|Northeast
|910,649
|77,251
|9,727
|1,982
|999,609
|391
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|39,384
|329,901
|253,888
|179,553
|802,726
|197,274
|2-AA
|Spencer
|27,729
|262,942
|250,932
|201,913
|743,516
|256,484
|2-AA
|Rutland
|11,054
|145,598
|194,102
|219,808
|570,562
|429,438
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|6,130
|96,669
|150,179
|199,100
|452,078
|547,922
|2-AA
|Southwest
|5,053
|87,383
|139,898
|191,990
|424,324
|575,676
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|1
|244
|1,154
|4,840
|6,239
|993,761
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|12
|120
|814
|946
|999,054
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|632,798
|327,564
|34,896
|4,348
|999,606
|394
|3-AA
|Appling County
|347,960
|541,939
|92,872
|15,144
|997,915
|2,085
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|11,799
|73,157
|427,742
|317,296
|829,994
|170,006
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|7,141
|51,121
|340,375
|364,916
|763,553
|236,447
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|240
|4,203
|60,119
|153,253
|217,815
|782,185
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|35
|1,060
|23,416
|75,943
|100,454
|899,546
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|27
|956
|20,580
|69,100
|90,663
|909,337
|4-AA
|Thomson
|674,279
|235,469
|69,524
|19,560
|998,832
|1,168
|4-AA
|Washington County
|188,043
|379,071
|283,417
|129,808
|980,339
|19,661
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|107,839
|271,035
|363,482
|216,176
|958,532
|41,468
|4-AA
|Laney
|29,208
|107,753
|252,839
|464,132
|853,932
|146,068
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|630
|6,550
|28,825
|147,421
|183,426
|816,574
|4-AA
|Josey
|1
|78
|1,034
|11,713
|12,826
|987,174
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|42
|799
|9,378
|10,219
|989,781
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|2
|80
|1,812
|1,894
|998,106
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|682,879
|246,610
|67,892
|2,510
|999,891
|109
|5-AA
|Callaway
|233,178
|476,018
|272,239
|16,977
|998,412
|1,588
|5-AA
|Columbia
|83,384
|270,443
|578,220
|60,157
|992,204
|7,796
|5-AA
|Redan
|341
|3,979
|46,204
|483,444
|533,968
|466,032
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|218
|2,937
|34,887
|415,089
|453,131
|546,869
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|13
|552
|20,766
|21,331
|978,669
|5-AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|6
|1,057
|1,063
|998,937
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|467,563
|362,070
|125,545
|37,355
|992,533
|7,467
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|441,112
|374,390
|134,716
|41,188
|991,406
|8,594
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|51,784
|138,388
|348,061
|303,852
|842,085
|157,915
|6-AA
|Washington
|37,026
|108,312
|301,533
|345,976
|792,847
|207,153
|6-AA
|Therrell
|2,196
|13,849
|67,123
|182,931
|266,099
|733,901
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|308
|2,872
|21,024
|76,061
|100,265
|899,735
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|11
|119
|1,998
|12,637
|14,765
|985,235
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|727,767
|215,421
|48,436
|7,694
|999,318
|682
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|186,653
|454,439
|271,632
|71,099
|983,823
|16,177
|7-AA
|North Murray
|76,672
|266,404
|437,990
|167,811
|948,877
|51,123
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|7,423
|47,746
|169,802
|451,807
|676,778
|323,222
|7-AA
|Model
|1,484
|15,933
|70,517
|281,840
|369,774
|630,226
|7-AA
|Murray County
|1
|39
|945
|11,184
|12,169
|987,831
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|18
|678
|8,565
|9,261
|990,739
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|671,127
|301,331
|25,495
|1,932
|999,885
|115
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|314,069
|585,301
|89,787
|9,683
|998,840
|1,160
|8-AA
|Union County
|12,745
|87,938
|566,809
|250,825
|918,317
|81,683
|8-AA
|Banks County
|1,942
|22,092
|240,228
|452,849
|717,111
|282,889
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|70
|1,926
|42,504
|153,193
|197,693
|802,307
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|47
|1,412
|35,177
|131,518
|168,154
|831,846
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|2-0
|77.76
|1,000,000
|4.14
|881,783
|814,845
|513,654
|335,103
|1.98
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|2-0
|76.28
|1,000,000
|3.94
|899,552
|661,189
|396,097
|234,345
|3.27
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|75.00
|1,000,000
|3.83
|825,831
|620,483
|415,191
|208,942
|3.79
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|70.48
|1,000,000
|3.41
|716,053
|602,580
|276,372
|103,468
|8.66
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|2-0
|68.66
|998,639
|3.04
|733,053
|305,624
|138,240
|51,040
|18.59
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|2-0
|68.46
|998,564
|3.02
|726,037
|300,595
|134,469
|48,735
|19.52
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|1-1
|60.30
|999,996
|2.48
|388,082
|87,407
|29,792
|5,504
|180.69
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|58.53
|997,197
|2.42
|523,509
|114,412
|22,559
|3,954
|251.91
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|2-0
|57.95
|1,000,000
|2.17
|279,629
|81,308
|19,136
|2,903
|343.47
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|2-0
|54.87
|1,000,000
|2.43
|448,747
|88,108
|13,287
|1,589
|628.33
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|2-0
|55.00
|1,000,000
|2.19
|159,338
|80,901
|12,248
|1,485
|672.40
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|1-0
|56.01
|969,096
|1.51
|172,134
|55,497
|9,639
|1,251
|798.36
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-0
|53.15
|1,000,000
|2.31
|381,322
|64,975
|8,327
|875
|1,141.86
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-1
|51.33
|1,000,000
|2.04
|106,736
|41,385
|4,452
|391
|2,556.54
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|1-1
|49.34
|1,000,000
|1.72
|179,645
|23,904
|2,325
|171
|5,846.95
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|49.60
|964,603
|1.62
|183,846
|23,696
|2,233
|158
|6,328.11
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-2
|47.26
|850,172
|0.96
|29,766
|7,258
|530
|32
|31,249.00
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|1-1
|44.40
|1,000,000
|1.65
|94,559
|8,002
|496
|19
|52,630.58
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|46.36
|1,000,000
|1.17
|36,256
|4,166
|367
|14
|71,427.57
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|1-1
|43.09
|855,900
|1.10
|43,419
|3,455
|187
|13
|76,922.08
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-0
|41.26
|1,000,000
|1.32
|66,273
|3,748
|150
|4
|249,999.00
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|2-0
|37.55
|990,687
|1.38
|17,319
|928
|45
|2
|499,999.00
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|2-0
|40.68
|1,000,000
|1.40
|40,936
|2,499
|98
|1
|999,999.00
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|1-1
|38.66
|1,000,000
|1.59
|25,951
|1,854
|80
|1
|999,999.00
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|1-1
|34.63
|1,000,000
|1.21
|13,482
|440
|10
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|1-1
|32.17
|971,595
|1.17
|4,593
|200
|6
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-1
|34.82
|481,000
|0.52
|3,780
|152
|5
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|1-0
|28.68
|1,000,000
|1.10
|5,793
|87
|2
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|1-1
|29.12
|1,000,000
|1.11
|6,163
|106
|1
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|31.26
|292,394
|0.31
|1,067
|45
|1
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|0-2
|27.18
|1,000,000
|1.01
|2,085
|27
|1
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-1
|33.44
|402,568
|0.43
|2,447
|81
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-1
|32.95
|183,529
|0.19
|343
|32
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|1-1
|23.05
|855,078
|0.90
|359
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-2
|14.51
|1,000,000
|1.02
|108
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-2
|8.58
|182,644
|0.18
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|13.38
|6,338
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|0-1
|24.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|690,723
|298,150
|10,991
|136
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|305,353
|647,666
|46,219
|762
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|3,893
|53,220
|837,414
|105,473
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|31
|964
|105,376
|893,629
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|466,815
|389,517
|118,673
|23,634
|998,639
|1,361
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|456,445
|394,845
|122,731
|24,543
|998,564
|1,436
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|66,145
|174,089
|513,737
|215,125
|969,096
|30,904
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|10,484
|39,632
|226,126
|573,930
|850,172
|149,828
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|111
|1,917
|18,733
|162,768
|183,529
|816,471
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|918,303
|75,688
|5,284
|721
|999,996
|4
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|57,989
|559,976
|292,259
|80,463
|990,687
|9,313
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|20,666
|292,576
|464,345
|194,008
|971,595
|28,405
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|3,010
|68,121
|219,871
|564,076
|855,078
|144,922
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|32
|3,639
|18,241
|160,732
|182,644
|817,356
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|578,220
|340,368
|79,304
|2,108
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|371,346
|476,483
|147,479
|4,692
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|50,203
|181,462
|712,713
|55,622
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|231
|1,687
|60,504
|937,578
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|989,397
|10,463
|120
|20
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|6,564
|511,162
|301,238
|181,036
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|2,098
|246,891
|353,303
|397,708
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|1,941
|231,484
|345,339
|421,236
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|470,329
|334,173
|135,638
|59,860
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|381,919
|365,054
|171,079
|81,948
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|98,395
|190,361
|381,465
|329,779
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|49,357
|110,412
|311,818
|528,413
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|693,643
|233,614
|58,374
|11,566
|997,197
|2,803
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|222,000
|439,964
|227,758
|74,881
|964,603
|35,397
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|67,581
|217,334
|369,051
|201,934
|855,900
|144,100
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|8,371
|49,851
|147,019
|275,759
|481,000
|519,000
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|5,606
|37,220
|117,364
|242,378
|402,568
|597,432
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|2,798
|21,970
|79,728
|187,898
|292,394
|707,606
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|1
|47
|706
|5,584
|6,338
|993,662
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|877,659
|112,051
|8,978
|1,312
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|98,124
|609,374
|229,835
|62,667
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|20,347
|219,770
|504,685
|255,198
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|3,870
|58,805
|256,502
|680,823
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|2-0
|58.84
|997,838
|3.62
|748,811
|549,198
|396,739
|277,004
|2.61
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|2-0
|53.99
|991,029
|3.05
|603,365
|378,245
|226,343
|117,555
|7.51
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|1-0
|53.29
|980,273
|3.00
|577,999
|341,307
|187,636
|98,793
|9.12
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|2-0
|53.09
|979,845
|2.35
|539,303
|285,594
|162,502
|85,021
|10.76
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|2-0
|52.34
|999,953
|2.72
|516,271
|300,350
|146,820
|74,144
|12.49
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|51.73
|970,067
|2.80
|521,020
|284,666
|144,191
|68,829
|13.53
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|1-0
|50.78
|964,802
|2.13
|437,306
|209,788
|105,254
|47,891
|19.88
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|49.74
|994,744
|2.35
|368,653
|184,123
|83,779
|35,782
|26.95
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|1-1
|50.11
|1,000,000
|2.20
|333,266
|175,764
|78,736
|34,521
|27.97
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|0-2
|48.95
|971,573
|2.39
|417,851
|204,648
|87,780
|34,332
|28.13
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|1-0
|47.75
|983,514
|2.07
|260,151
|122,852
|50,640
|18,951
|51.77
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|47.68
|983,054
|2.06
|257,708
|121,399
|50,091
|18,836
|52.09
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|2-0
|47.51
|927,249
|1.80
|297,436
|123,074
|49,519
|18,369
|53.44
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-1
|47.14
|1,000,000
|1.92
|244,555
|108,748
|41,393
|14,831
|66.43
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|45.63
|881,104
|1.97
|281,692
|106,019
|36,988
|12,022
|82.18
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-1
|45.72
|972,802
|1.88
|209,446
|86,691
|30,927
|10,207
|96.97
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|1-0
|45.32
|999,892
|1.87
|225,520
|81,110
|29,468
|9,302
|106.50
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|44.35
|847,938
|1.80
|236,012
|81,279
|25,866
|7,631
|130.04
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|1-0
|43.39
|973,328
|1.70
|165,291
|57,059
|17,272
|4,809
|206.94
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|42.75
|969,494
|1.65
|149,166
|49,565
|14,294
|3,773
|264.04
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|0-1
|42.54
|813,871
|1.30
|134,840
|42,414
|11,768
|3,009
|331.34
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|41.17
|958,478
|1.46
|128,979
|38,502
|9,689
|2,251
|443.25
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|2-0
|40.37
|1,000,000
|1.46
|108,000
|29,246
|6,932
|1,476
|676.51
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|1-1
|35.79
|878,333
|1.17
|42,521
|8,636
|1,427
|219
|4,565.21
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|1-1
|36.07
|721,717
|0.98
|53,060
|10,470
|1,599
|203
|4,925.11
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|34.34
|833,705
|1.00
|30,861
|5,374
|787
|86
|11,626.91
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-1
|33.70
|996,036
|1.25
|34,763
|4,884
|616
|71
|14,083.51
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|32.58
|700,444
|0.88
|25,081
|3,439
|427
|43
|23,254.81
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|1-1
|32.62
|285,911
|0.35
|9,685
|1,434
|153
|12
|83,332.33
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|1-1
|32.30
|217,756
|0.31
|11,550
|1,513
|157
|11
|90,908.09
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|29.50
|620,795
|0.68
|7,640
|821
|78
|6
|166,665.67
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-2
|28.47
|317,843
|0.36
|5,957
|583
|45
|6
|166,665.67
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|2-0
|26.33
|360,186
|0.41
|4,250
|310
|26
|3
|333,332.33
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|27.77
|523,506
|0.56
|4,442
|423
|30
|1
|999,999.00
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|27.87
|94,657
|0.12
|2,371
|209
|16
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|21.47
|940,463
|0.99
|2,502
|122
|6
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-2
|20.81
|931,618
|0.97
|2,089
|103
|5
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|21.07
|169,898
|0.18
|459
|33
|1
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|1-1
|20.13
|28,322
|0.03
|70
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-1
|14.46
|63,554
|0.06
|33
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|17.64
|8,191
|0.01
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|8.45
|14,203
|0.01
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|0.42
|92,828
|0.09
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-1
|-4.07
|39,163
|0.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|-2.00
|14
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|-21.32
|9
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|2-0
|2.86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|8-A Division II
|0-2
|-55.16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|777,626
|196,756
|24,146
|1,425
|999,953
|47
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|173,155
|455,561
|237,233
|92,529
|958,478
|41,522
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|47,022
|200,949
|347,120
|238,614
|833,705
|166,295
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|1,257
|83,819
|211,318
|324,401
|620,795
|379,205
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|859
|60,809
|166,161
|295,677
|523,506
|476,494
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|81
|2,106
|14,022
|47,345
|63,554
|936,446
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|9
|9
|999,991
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|555,266
|300,942
|120,119
|21,511
|997,838
|2,162
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|297,978
|388,419
|249,689
|54,943
|991,029
|8,971
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|136,386
|268,151
|437,647
|129,389
|971,573
|28,427
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|9,375
|35,168
|152,281
|524,893
|721,717
|278,283
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|995
|7,320
|40,264
|269,264
|317,843
|682,157
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|357,491
|315,315
|237,329
|73,379
|983,514
|16,486
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|353,306
|316,583
|238,701
|74,464
|983,054
|16,946
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|264,835
|299,609
|303,527
|104,831
|972,802
|27,198
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|20,789
|52,984
|162,669
|464,002
|700,444
|299,556
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|3,579
|15,509
|57,774
|283,324
|360,186
|639,814
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|528,035
|281,909
|131,512
|53,288
|994,744
|5,256
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|219,229
|303,476
|286,706
|163,917
|973,328
|26,672
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|197,743
|287,222
|302,667
|181,862
|969,494
|30,506
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|54,070
|121,109
|254,810
|448,344
|878,333
|121,667
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|916
|6,155
|23,102
|139,725
|169,898
|830,102
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|7
|129
|1,203
|12,864
|14,203
|985,797
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|767,592
|202,024
|24,940
|5,336
|999,892
|108
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|193,505
|554,484
|187,657
|60,390
|996,036
|3,964
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|20,699
|127,720
|397,205
|394,839
|940,463
|59,537
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|18,164
|114,184
|372,933
|426,337
|931,618
|68,382
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|35
|1,293
|12,528
|78,972
|92,828
|907,172
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|5
|295
|4,737
|34,126
|39,163
|960,837
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|431,288
|298,350
|168,886
|81,749
|980,273
|19,727
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|344,876
|312,313
|204,850
|108,028
|970,067
|29,933
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|123,666
|199,674
|288,403
|269,361
|881,104
|118,896
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|95,636
|169,128
|271,666
|311,508
|847,938
|152,062
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|3,688
|15,965
|47,198
|150,905
|217,756
|782,244
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|837
|4,462
|18,061
|71,297
|94,657
|905,343
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|9
|108
|936
|7,138
|8,191
|991,809
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|14
|14
|999,986
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|517,424
|326,010
|156,566
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|352,769
|397,185
|250,046
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|129,807
|276,805
|593,388
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|428,992
|294,615
|173,848
|82,390
|979,845
|20,155
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|310,635
|303,071
|228,264
|122,832
|964,802
|35,198
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|183,881
|247,649
|291,869
|203,850
|927,249
|72,751
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|71,189
|133,170
|244,033
|365,479
|813,871
|186,129
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|5,226
|20,918
|58,243
|201,524
|285,911
|714,089
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|77
|577
|3,743
|23,925
|28,322
|971,678
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
