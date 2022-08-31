BreakingNews
14-year-old arrested in connection with Peachtree City Walmart fire
Maxwell playoff projections after Week 2

August 20, 2021 - Kennesaw, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawale (4) celebrates his receiving touchdown with running back Victor Venn (6) during the second half against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.. Buford won 35-27. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Combined ShapeCaption
August 20, 2021 - Kennesaw, Ga: Buford wide receiver Tobi Olawale (4) celebrates his receiving touchdown with running back Victor Venn (6) during the second half against North Cobb at North Cobb high school Friday, August 20, 2021 in Kennesaw, Ga.. Buford won 35-27. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Grayson
Mill Creek
Lowndes
Mill Creek
Buford
Grayson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
North Gwinnett
Lowndes
Mill Creek
Westlake
West Forsyth
North Gwinnett
Parkview
Lowndes
Walton
Mill Creek
Brookwood
Westlake
Reg 5, #3
35
62.68
2-0
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 6, #2
16
79.32
1-1
West Forsyth
Reg 8, #4
29
68.37
1-1
Mountain View
Reg 7, #1
12
85.34
2-0
North Gwinnett
Reg 3, #3
27
71.31
0-2
McEachern
Reg 4, #2
14
82.41
2-0
Parkview
Reg 2, #4
34
65.06
1-1
Pebblebrook
Reg 1, #1
7
91.04
1-1
Lowndes
Reg 6, #3
18
78.18
2-0
South Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
9
89.17
1-1
Walton
Reg 7, #4
38
59.20
1-1
Meadowcreek
Reg 8, #1
2
99.15
2-0
Mill Creek
Reg 4, #3
17
79.03
1-1
Brookwood
Reg 3, #2
20
77.17
2-0
North Paulding
Reg 1, #4
32
66.47
1-1
Richmond Hill
Reg 2, #1
11
85.48
1-1
Westlake
Marietta
Buford
Grayson
Collins Hill
Carrollton
Marietta
Buford
North Cobb
Colquitt County
Grayson
Collins Hill
Milton
Reg 1, #3
15
82.33
2-0
Valdosta
Reg 2, #2
13
84.78
2-0
Carrollton
Reg 4, #4
19
77.81
2-0
Newton
Reg 3, #1
10
85.93
1-1
Marietta
Reg 7, #3
33
65.52
2-0
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #2
3
98.71
2-0
Buford
Reg 6, #4
21
76.09
2-0
Lambert
Reg 5, #1
4
93.52
1-0
North Cobb
Reg 2, #3
26
71.42
1-1
East Coweta
Reg 1, #2
8
89.76
2-0
Colquitt County
Reg 3, #4
28
68.59
0-2
Harrison
Reg 4, #1
1
100.62
2-0
Grayson
Reg 8, #3
5
92.30
1-0
Collins Hill
Reg 7, #2
25
72.60
0-2
Norcross
Reg 5, #4
36
62.16
0-2
Cherokee
Reg 6, #1
6
91.37
0-2
Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Grayson4-AAAAAAA2-0100.62998,6243.66777,456551,123372,350251,6472.97
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA2-099.15999,0493.63722,156560,788378,857228,4413.38
Buford8-AAAAAAA2-098.71998,9133.58710,663543,804360,513211,3583.73
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA1-093.52999,9602.60359,782261,292129,22059,27815.87
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-092.30993,7232.86546,311295,808132,67155,05317.16
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA1-191.04997,5742.80517,693302,009128,68347,42520.09
Milton6-AAAAAAA0-291.37991,2402.68472,427213,86195,31438,28125.12
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA2-089.76996,5342.65469,124252,71199,41733,86128.53
Walton5-AAAAAAA1-189.17999,8122.25247,953155,61367,39222,35443.73
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA2-085.34999,8072.41448,847193,12858,11613,68372.08
Westlake2-AAAAAAA1-185.48999,4122.26421,243111,99441,09910,19597.09
Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-185.93992,5702.18367,157106,94732,2129,053109.46
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA2-084.78999,2822.18392,06699,82034,7148,217120.70
Parkview4-AAAAAAA2-082.41826,0751.69225,47171,52818,6883,467287.43
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA2-082.33978,6481.90251,59070,77516,3443,422291.23
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-179.32849,6641.48140,11440,2377,7401,145872.36
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-179.03693,1401.25131,98930,2196,1238611,160.44
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA2-078.18814,8461.34111,31629,9555,4237291,370.74
Newton4-AAAAAAA2-077.81632,4791.09104,48420,9483,8774582,182.41
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA2-077.17932,8861.46121,85220,8243,7754352,297.85
Lambert6-AAAAAAA2-076.09736,2301.1070,45616,5482,4242603,845.15
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA2-074.50451,0770.7048,3176,9389518911,234.96
Denmark6-AAAAAAA1-173.31599,0790.8135,5176,9097907213,887.89
Norcross7-AAAAAAA0-272.60991,0921.2352,3198,5719266714,924.37
Archer4-AAAAAAA0-273.57398,6050.6037,4574,8826075617,856.14
McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-271.31797,6441.0234,9104,6754623033,332.33
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA1-171.42981,5521.2138,7474,8364532049,999.00
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA1-168.37504,4450.6527,6043,3912421566,665.67
Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-267.74466,9030.5923,2002,6451761099,999.00
Harrison3-AAAAAAA0-268.59691,1370.8216,7261,8651371099,999.00
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA1-166.47659,8480.7819,217899763333,332.33
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA1-166.50585,7630.679,101836492499,999.00
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA2-065.52957,1441.028,285779462499,999.00
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA1-165.06937,1171.0311,4491,235601999,999.00
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-262.16889,3810.9910,15867236--
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA2-062.68899,5011.0111,58878632--
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA1-159.20857,2520.881,154523--
Camden County1-AAAAAAA0-261.11367,3960.403,939911--
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-051.9436,9670.0411031--
Campbell2-AAAAAAA0-242.7382,6370.08121---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA1-144.45145,0700.1561---
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-149.718,9410.0121---
Osborne5-AAAAAAA2-045.88149,0650.1530----
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA0-241.0762,2810.062----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA0-238.7449,4680.05-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA1-113.841670.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAALowndes466,117348,236162,42720,794997,5742,426
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County397,897376,020195,53827,079996,5343,466
1-AAAAAAAValdosta130,926251,942491,282104,498978,64821,352
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill4,28218,035109,409528,122659,848340,152
1-AAAAAAACamden County7785,76741,344319,507367,396632,604
2-AAAAAAAWestlake484,575386,222103,33625,279999,412588
2-AAAAAAACarrollton446,040408,872115,47328,897999,282718
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta54,327152,497495,060279,668981,55218,448
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook15,03851,972281,124588,983937,11762,883
2-AAAAAAACampbell204375,00777,17382,637917,363
3-AAAAAAAMarietta657,615238,66970,25126,035992,5707,430
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding208,105364,910234,874124,997932,88667,114
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern70,871185,643285,870255,260797,644202,356
3-AAAAAAAHarrison39,331123,934229,023298,849691,137308,863
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove24,07886,844179,982294,859585,763414,237
4-AAAAAAAGrayson857,476115,47120,4975,180998,6241,376
4-AAAAAAAParkview68,844340,491252,028164,712826,075173,925
4-AAAAAAABrookwood32,434208,022237,182215,502693,140306,860
4-AAAAAAANewton24,032169,738215,311223,398632,479367,521
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett9,83891,352146,852203,035451,077548,923
4-AAAAAAAArcher7,37674,926128,130188,173398,605601,395
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb615,577366,20016,8891,294999,96040
5-AAAAAAAWalton379,219576,45640,4023,735999,812188
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain2,75629,435463,878403,432899,501100,499
5-AAAAAAACherokee2,43727,179435,542424,223889,381110,619
5-AAAAAAAOsborne960731,499116,950149,065850,935
5-AAAAAAAWheeler212311,79050,36662,281937,719
6-AAAAAAAMilton683,867211,94967,25228,172991,2408,760
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth122,008268,732257,800201,124849,664150,336
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth97,201233,313258,033226,299814,846185,154
6-AAAAAAALambert63,408173,741234,644264,437736,230263,770
6-AAAAAAADenmark33,508112,082180,666272,823599,079400,921
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central81831,6057,1458,941991,059
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett777,451186,38830,2055,763999,807193
7-AAAAAAANorcross163,709501,350246,58779,446991,0928,908
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge46,768226,296439,083244,997957,14442,856
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek11,95482,198257,538505,562857,252142,748
7-AAAAAAADuluth1023,18720,803120,978145,070854,930
7-AAAAAAADiscovery165815,78443,08749,468950,532
7-AAAAAAABerkmar---167167999,833
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek432,256351,575203,00212,216999,049951
8-AAAAAAABuford406,611360,265218,17813,859998,9131,087
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill160,073281,049502,51450,087993,7236,277
8-AAAAAAAMountain View5843,77840,195459,888504,445495,555
8-AAAAAAADacula4743,30335,128427,998466,903533,097
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett23098335,95236,967963,033

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Roswell
Lee County
Gainesville
Hughes
Roswell
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Blessed Trinity
Lee County
Gainesville
Houston County
River Ridge
Blessed Trinity
St. Pius X
Lee County
Douglas County
Gainesville
Lovejoy
Houston County
Reg 5, #3
13
73.22
1-1
South Paulding
Reg 6, #2
11
73.83
2-0
River Ridge
Reg 8, #4
34
58.22
1-1
Habersham Central
Reg 7, #1
2
91.09
2-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 3, #3
27
61.57
1-1
Jonesboro
Reg 4, #2
17
70.23
1-1
St. Pius X
Reg 2, #4
41
51.76
0-2
Effingham County
Reg 1, #1
1
101.63
2-0
Lee County
Reg 6, #3
24
63.49
2-0
Etowah
Reg 5, #2
14
73.16
2-0
Douglas County
Reg 7, #4
21
64.82
0-2
Johns Creek
Reg 8, #1
5
83.32
2-0
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
19
66.18
2-0
North Atlanta
Reg 3, #2
18
67.45
2-0
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #4
12
73.62
2-0
Houston County
Reg 2, #1
16
71.04
2-0
Brunswick
Thomas County Central
Hughes
Northside (Warner Robins)
Roswell
Thomas County Central
Woodward Academy
Alpharetta
Hughes
Northside (Warner Robins)
Marist
Roswell
Rome
Reg 1, #3
8
78.44
2-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 2, #2
22
64.48
2-0
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #4
45
48.77
0-2
Riverwood
Reg 3, #1
9
76.42
1-1
Woodward Academy
Reg 7, #3
15
72.36
1-0
Alpharetta
Reg 8, #2
20
65.04
1-1
North Forsyth
Reg 6, #4
25
62.89
0-2
Allatoona
Reg 5, #1
4
83.43
Hughes
Reg 2, #3
35
56.65
1-0
Evans
Reg 1, #2
7
78.48
1-1
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 3, #4
40
54.00
1-1
Alcovy
Reg 4, #1
10
76.18
1-1
Marist
Reg 8, #3
26
61.61
0-2
Shiloh
Reg 7, #2
3
87.24
2-0
Roswell
Reg 5, #4
30
59.72
2-0
Paulding County
Reg 6, #1
6
82.93
2-0
Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County1-AAAAAA2-0101.63999,8794.48965,170793,031727,187628,6620.59
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA2-091.09999,4183.48797,681400,962318,605147,6365.77
Roswell7-AAAAAA2-087.24997,9173.29702,807377,362274,07887,32810.45
Gainesville8-AAAAAA2-083.32999,2603.04619,503466,389104,43741,19923.27
Rome6-AAAAAA2-082.93995,4492.53363,444206,937123,72627,32935.59
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA1-176.42998,2773.88857,252417,397119,81615,76362.44
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA1-178.48905,6342.48508,926226,01682,25913,24174.52
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA2-078.44905,4442.48508,539225,46981,31012,91676.42
Hughes5-AAAAAA2-083.43996,3741.51139,34093,40821,2088,877111.65
Marist4-AAAAAA1-176.18998,9782.33330,255103,51941,0225,380184.87
Houston County1-AAAAAA2-073.62772,8281.78314,589113,04623,7022,779358.84
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA1-072.36909,9501.85257,915110,10021,9192,149464.33
River Ridge6-AAAAAA2-073.83945,9861.65127,61942,17210,9261,495667.90
Douglas County5-AAAAAA2-073.16932,2221.55119,76449,2855,8501,123889.47
South Paulding5-AAAAAA1-173.22932,6751.55120,01649,2376,0341,099908.92
Brunswick2-AAAAAA2-071.04994,1711.72225,53772,8008,5341,092914.75
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-170.23994,2781.93181,65843,8458,0567251,378.31
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA2-067.45993,9052.10253,81181,35910,3246591,516.45
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA2-066.18984,3941.71131,53027,2472,7361905,262.16
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA1-165.04878,7751.1967,74418,6561,9778312,047.19
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA2-064.48962,3461.2979,38317,6741,6308012,499.00
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-264.82660,9390.9562,64717,6951,5517014,284.71
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA1-161.57914,7581.3664,41113,1219673528,570.43
Veterans1-AAAAAA2-064.03267,4340.4442,1448,1076193528,570.43
Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-261.61767,9610.9228,3445,8485011566,665.67
Etowah6-AAAAAA2-063.49623,0390.7615,8383,6532091283,332.33
Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-262.89588,6020.7012,9562,8731531190,908.09
Tift County1-AAAAAA0-260.56148,7810.2214,9662,2141165199,999.00
Creekview6-AAAAAA0-260.59459,2270.526,4561,255384249,999.00
Newnan5-AAAAAA0-258.78291,6510.343,473419374249,999.00
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA1-158.22600,2130.6710,3331,5521032499,999.00
Evans2-AAAAAA1-056.65789,3270.8712,9801,365961999,999.00
Paulding County5-AAAAAA2-059.72343,4510.414,936700561999,999.00
Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-154.00667,9920.799,18976245--
Lanier8-AAAAAA0-256.65507,4950.556,12178340--
Pope7-AAAAAA0-156.63216,0630.255,41185735--
Alexander5-AAAAAA1-159.22316,2310.374,16353231--
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-259.24385,6810.433,85167422--
Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-248.77611,6630.717,57877714--
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA1-154.87158,0590.182,88037810--
Effingham County2-AAAAAA0-251.76544,8720.572,5951539--
East Paulding5-AAAAAA1-156.05175,9580.201,2321267--
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-243.89334,5500.371,581951--
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA1-149.64356,7600.391,508521--
Jackson County8-AAAAAA1-149.96180,4030.19467391--
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA1-047.07278,3100.28433151--
Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-047.06278,9710.28406131--
Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-149.6957,6540.0637628---
South Effingham2-AAAAAA0-143.72152,0030.151032---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA1-034.8476,1370.08481---
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-245.1065,8930.0764----
Morrow3-AAAAAA2-037.9653,8830.0616----
New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-245.0711,4380.019----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-133.0814,0300.012----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-235.462,0160.00-----
Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-124.443950.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA2-030.41-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAALee County901,30087,8288,8181,933999,879121
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)42,066352,662315,643195,263905,63494,366
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central41,559351,746315,203196,936905,44494,556
1-AAAAAAHouston County14,053172,436259,268327,071772,828227,172
1-AAAAAAVeterans79925,20766,800174,628267,434732,566
1-AAAAAATift County22310,12134,268104,169148,781851,219
2-AAAAAABrunswick641,841260,66473,76317,903994,1715,829
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy269,921423,193196,31172,921962,34637,654
2-AAAAAAEvans61,260181,155327,105219,807789,327210,673
2-AAAAAAEffingham County17,60175,209189,438262,624544,872455,128
2-AAAAAAGrovetown4,13824,88285,734164,217278,971721,029
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)4,03925,01885,403163,850278,310721,690
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham1,2009,87942,24698,678152,003847,997
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy678,873243,41263,26212,730998,2771,723
3-AAAAAALovejoy232,310457,109244,24060,246993,9056,095
3-AAAAAAJonesboro74,942226,844407,079205,893914,75885,242
3-AAAAAAAlcovy12,70164,402196,972393,917667,992332,008
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill1,1347,25778,634269,735356,760643,240
3-AAAAAAMorrow378698,23544,74253,883946,117
3-AAAAAARockdale County31071,55912,36114,030985,970
3-AAAAAAForest Park--19376395999,605
4-AAAAAAMarist580,986288,735117,65711,600998,9781,022
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X271,289395,966287,64139,382994,2785,722
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta144,266293,747461,37885,003984,39415,606
4-AAAAAARiverwood2,87516,03191,816500,941611,663388,337
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb5705,17236,406292,402334,550665,450
4-AAAAAADunwoody143495,10270,67276,137923,863
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes674,476230,72576,91714,256996,3743,626
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding156,902340,237316,135119,401932,67567,325
5-AAAAAADouglas County155,073338,753318,171120,225932,22267,778
5-AAAAAAPaulding County4,79029,95490,255218,452343,451656,549
5-AAAAAAAlexander4,15826,48581,634203,954316,231683,769
5-AAAAAANewnan3,38623,26574,404190,596291,651708,349
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding1,20710,38741,008123,356175,958824,042
5-AAAAAANew Manchester81941,4769,76011,438988,562
6-AAAAAARome711,462220,93850,48312,566995,4494,551
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge220,108445,459198,94981,470945,98654,014
6-AAAAAAEtowah26,500115,387237,908243,244623,039376,961
6-AAAAAAAllatoona22,420103,050220,800242,332588,602411,398
6-AAAAAACreekview11,70565,699161,499220,324459,227540,773
6-AAAAAASequoyah7,80449,448130,112198,317385,681614,319
6-AAAAAAWoodstock1192491,7472,016997,984
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity590,410346,36456,3256,319999,418582
7-AAAAAARoswell376,232494,554111,32615,805997,9172,083
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta28,740123,414527,847229,949909,95090,050
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek4,25529,637214,379412,668660,939339,061
7-AAAAAAPope2443,58148,375163,863216,063783,937
7-AAAAAASprayberry1062,14132,844122,968158,059841,941
7-AAAAAALassiter133098,90448,42857,654942,346
8-AAAAAAGainesville868,257110,64316,9353,425999,260740
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth72,706390,564261,949153,556878,775121,225
8-AAAAAAShiloh34,656241,372274,572217,361767,961232,039
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central14,275134,269206,184245,485600,213399,787
8-AAAAAALanier9,09298,455169,605230,343507,495492,505
8-AAAAAAJackson County89620,02953,461106,017180,403819,597
8-AAAAAAApalachee1184,66817,29443,81365,893934,107

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Warner Robins
Jones County
Cartersville
Warner Robins
Jones County
Calhoun
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cartersville
Ware County
Flowery Branch
Warner Robins
Kell
Cartersville
Decatur
Ware County
Mays
Flowery Branch
Northgate
Warner Robins
Reg 5, #3
24
56.89
1-1
Lithia Springs
Reg 6, #2
12
69.86
2-0
Kell
Reg 8, #4
16
62.38
2-0
Loganville
Reg 7, #1
2
88.36
2-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
34
48.76
1-1
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 4, #2
18
61.67
1-1
Decatur
Reg 2, #4
13
68.07
2-0
Ola
Reg 1, #1
4
82.55
1-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
22
57.10
1-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 5, #2
17
61.70
1-1
Mays
Reg 7, #4
29
53.31
0-2
Cass
Reg 8, #1
8
73.52
2-0
Flowery Branch
Reg 4, #3
36
45.63
1-1
Arabia Mountain
Reg 3, #2
31
50.95
0-2
Northgate
Reg 1, #4
32
50.03
1-1
Jenkins
Reg 2, #1
1
88.63
0-1
Warner Robins
Jones County
Creekside
Coffee
Calhoun
Jones County
Harris County
Jefferson
Creekside
Coffee
Tucker
Calhoun
Cambridge
Reg 1, #3
23
56.95
1-1
Statesboro
Reg 2, #2
3
83.16
2-0
Jones County
Reg 4, #4
38
43.44
1-0
Chamblee
Reg 3, #1
26
54.95
0-2
Harris County
Reg 7, #3
19
61.53
1-0
Dalton
Reg 8, #2
11
70.51
1-1
Jefferson
Reg 6, #4
30
51.22
1-1
Centennial
Reg 5, #1
9
72.48
0-1
Creekside
Reg 2, #3
7
74.25
2-0
Dutchtown
Reg 1, #2
6
77.86
1-1
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
39
41.49
1-1
McIntosh
Reg 4, #1
14
65.85
2-0
Tucker
Reg 8, #3
15
65.18
1-1
Clarke Central
Reg 7, #2
5
78.26
1-1
Calhoun
Reg 5, #4
27
54.20
0-1
Villa Rica
Reg 6, #1
10
70.58
1-1
Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Warner Robins2-AAAAA0-188.63998,5994.24930,801812,484545,167365,4731.74
Cartersville7-AAAAA2-088.36999,9083.79840,654627,019399,373261,5492.82
Jones County2-AAAAA2-083.16993,1943.66818,379632,524364,251156,9765.37
Ware County1-AAAAA1-082.55999,9052.99682,769371,068188,83387,81210.39
Calhoun7-AAAAA1-178.26997,7762.82592,016306,267136,15341,97422.82
Coffee1-AAAAA1-177.86999,5342.50524,736251,869104,14833,17129.15
Dutchtown2-AAAAA2-074.25945,5282.12411,003210,40867,22115,91661.83
Creekside5-AAAAA0-172.48994,1702.55505,172157,93351,59910,77691.80
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-073.52940,9002.29483,051141,42243,28010,58893.45
Cambridge6-AAAAA1-170.58999,0272.17259,67584,47722,3784,218236.08
Jefferson8-AAAAA1-170.51882,4811.85333,10784,37921,5104,078244.22
Kell6-AAAAA2-069.86998,7792.12243,26374,29918,6993,266305.18
Ola2-AAAAA2-068.07826,2521.30173,54255,86311,6311,713582.77
Tucker4-AAAAA2-065.85997,8242.12185,68946,7128,9511,064938.85
Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-165.18685,3751.09123,22423,1754,0434082,449.98
Decatur4-AAAAA1-161.67992,5811.95115,33720,4932,5932244,463.29
Mays5-AAAAA1-161.70899,2481.51131,11017,7142,2012244,463.29
Dalton7-AAAAA1-061.53907,7851.34116,27316,9242,1891965,101.04
Loganville8-AAAAA2-062.38533,6600.7560,7969,5571,2811128,927.57
Eastside8-AAAAA1-061.52482,8790.6648,2897,3609418212,194.12
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA2-061.31474,0190.6445,5396,7218226116,392.44
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA1-157.10970,7061.4374,7996,5725033727,026.03
Statesboro1-AAAAA1-156.95929,9141.0541,3908,6467273231,249.00
Harris County3-AAAAA0-254.95970,5261.6645,4958,2045472147,618.05
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-156.89740,4701.0342,5974,0863171566,665.67
Northgate3-AAAAA0-250.95925,5991.4121,5152,5951194249,999.00
Cass7-AAAAA0-253.31651,7310.7826,8251,751994249,999.00
Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-154.20600,6090.7720,0931,589972499,999.00
Banneker5-AAAAA2-053.91581,5420.7418,4191,366782499,999.00
Union Grove2-AAAAA1-156.12206,1690.237,947898672499,999.00
Centennial6-AAAAA1-151.22905,4931.1226,5801,57256--
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA1-148.76884,2511.2613,2411,33552--
Jenkins1-AAAAA1-150.03766,2830.8010,0711,26240--
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-145.63756,5611.057,50658514--
Hiram7-AAAAA1-148.90397,4430.457,70232011--
Chamblee4-AAAAA1-043.44660,2570.884,5382807--
McIntosh3-AAAAA1-141.49616,8750.731,926721--
Lithonia4-AAAAA0-239.61446,8050.551,566641--
Drew3-AAAAA0-141.26602,7490.711,72659---
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-240.04236,0700.2448728---
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA1-145.01144,4930.1664627---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-245.6528,3830.0317611---
M.L. King4-AAAAA0-232.25145,9720.161244---
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-233.37108,3670.11722---
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-136.0045,3570.05632---
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-232.8868,2940.07361---
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA1-139.1838,2070.04351---
North Springs6-AAAAA0-122.3111,3610.01-----
Northview6-AAAAA1-119.666,2670.01-----
Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-134.231,8750.00-----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA0-227.751,2610.00-----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA1-132.916860.00-----
Midtown5-AAAAA1-034.48-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-1-5.96-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County622,376350,17625,4381,915999,90595
1-AAAAACoffee367,049563,37763,3385,770999,534466
1-AAAAAStatesboro8,96567,024589,758264,167929,91470,086
1-AAAAAJenkins1,55117,457260,234487,041766,283233,717
1-AAAAAGreenbrier591,79149,547184,673236,070763,930
1-AAAAABradwell Institute-17511,68556,43468,294931,706
2-AAAAAWarner Robins603,385295,04181,29718,876998,5991,401
2-AAAAAJones County307,401436,553192,46556,775993,1946,806
2-AAAAADutchtown70,092192,005436,401247,030945,52854,472
2-AAAAAOla18,61470,831252,961483,846826,252173,748
2-AAAAAUnion Grove4965,39333,813166,467206,169793,831
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing121753,00225,19428,383971,617
2-AAAAALocust Grove-2611,8121,875998,125
3-AAAAAHarris County468,445281,321149,37171,389970,52629,474
3-AAAAANorthgate264,502291,013233,007137,077925,59974,401
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)184,410245,249270,026184,566884,251115,749
3-AAAAAMcIntosh42,64792,953176,748304,527616,875383,125
3-AAAAADrew39,99689,464170,848302,441602,749397,251
4-AAAAATucker598,022334,72355,2079,872997,8242,176
4-AAAAADecatur367,165486,212114,47024,734992,5817,419
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain19,63788,711360,347287,866756,561243,439
4-AAAAAChamblee11,12459,359273,689316,085660,257339,743
4-AAAAALithonia3,77126,969155,451260,614446,805553,195
4-AAAAAM.L. King2814,02640,836100,829145,972854,028
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside722,023196,74657,83617,565994,1705,830
5-AAAAAMays159,310360,318239,883139,737899,248100,752
5-AAAAALithia Springs58,850192,007258,193231,420740,470259,530
5-AAAAAVilla Rica30,155120,967200,945248,542600,609399,391
5-AAAAABanneker27,944114,500193,440245,658581,542418,458
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson1,56913,46540,51788,942144,493855,507
5-AAAAAChapel Hill1471,9829,02327,05538,207961,793
5-AAAAATri-Cities2151631,0811,261998,739
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAACambridge482,474379,263110,09427,196999,027973
6-AAAAAKell441,603401,538124,05231,586998,7791,221
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian58,703158,226474,832278,945970,70629,294
6-AAAAACentennial17,16459,977278,808549,544905,49394,507
6-AAAAAChattahoochee5497511,28096,058108,367891,633
6-AAAAANorth Springs21866310,67811,361988,639
6-AAAAANorthview-32715,9936,267993,733
7-AAAAACartersville749,055233,54016,1101,203999,90892
7-AAAAACalhoun238,140637,745109,38112,510997,7762,224
7-AAAAADalton11,08399,302558,941238,459907,78592,215
7-AAAAACass1,39421,018206,428422,891651,731348,269
7-AAAAAHiram3268,201101,126287,790397,443602,557
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)21948,01437,14745,357954,643
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch460,634259,362146,85774,047940,90059,100
8-AAAAAJefferson290,199278,338194,885119,059882,481117,519
8-AAAAAClarke Central105,982168,663209,171201,559685,375314,625
8-AAAAALoganville55,420109,337162,467206,436533,660466,340
8-AAAAAEastside44,95793,939144,286199,697482,879517,121
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow42,80690,352142,242198,619474,019525,981
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)2992583686999,314

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedartown
Benedictine
Cedartown
North Oconee
Benedictine
Starr's Mill
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cedartown
Bainbridge
North Oconee
Burke County
Holy Innocents
Cedartown
Troup
Bainbridge
Stockbridge
North Oconee
Burke County
Perry
Reg 5, #3
28
52.80
1-1
Woodland (Stockbridge)
Reg 6, #2
15
62.20
1-1
Holy Innocents
Reg 8, #4
36
50.47
1-1
Madison County
Reg 7, #1
1
83.12
2-0
Cedartown
Reg 3, #3
22
56.74
2-0
New Hampstead
Reg 4, #2
7
68.48
2-0
Troup
Reg 2, #4
30
52.37
2-0
Westside (Macon)
Reg 1, #1
3
79.89
1-1
Bainbridge
Reg 6, #3
17
59.60
1-1
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 5, #2
12
63.43
1-1
Stockbridge
Reg 7, #4
27
53.62
2-0
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 8, #1
5
73.56
1-0
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
10
65.57
2-0
Whitewater
Reg 3, #2
6
68.57
2-0
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
46
39.93
0-2
Westover
Reg 2, #1
9
66.51
0-1
Perry
Benedictine
Pace Academy
Starr's Mill
Hapeville Charter
West Laurens
Benedictine
Northwest Whitfield
Pace Academy
Cairo
Starr's Mill
Central (Carrollton)
Hapeville Charter
Reg 1, #3
37
50.30
0-2
Hardaway
Reg 2, #2
16
60.89
1-0
West Laurens
Reg 4, #4
14
62.28
0-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 3, #1
2
81.12
1-1
Benedictine
Reg 7, #3
26
53.85
2-0
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 8, #2
34
51.35
0-2
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 6, #4
19
59.03
0-1
Stephenson
Reg 5, #1
11
64.26
2-0
Pace Academy
Reg 2, #3
25
55.54
0-2
Griffin
Reg 1, #2
13
63.21
1-1
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
23
56.30
1-1
Wayne County
Reg 4, #1
4
73.64
2-0
Starr's Mill
Reg 8, #3
35
50.92
0-1
North Hall
Reg 7, #2
21
58.08
2-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 5, #4
33
51.81
0-2
Lovett
Reg 6, #1
8
66.94
0-2
Hapeville Charter

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedartown7-AAAA2-083.12999,9193.96897,688613,019474,376327,0222.06
Benedictine3-AAAA1-181.12999,7773.80777,561670,373493,038286,0682.50
Bainbridge1-AAAA1-179.89999,9663.36746,566400,320279,056166,8434.99
North Oconee8-AAAA1-073.56999,4113.21710,250444,362154,65368,48613.60
Starr's Mill4-AAAA2-073.64958,1332.73506,006340,639166,03362,40615.02
Burke County3-AAAA2-068.57990,0142.16353,901182,57761,23916,60059.24
Troup4-AAAA2-068.48863,2081.89285,621150,85955,08114,59067.54
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-266.94935,9642.32412,242181,00662,63414,23169.27
Perry2-AAAA0-166.51962,5802.29330,433157,64842,51710,57493.57
Pace Academy5-AAAA2-064.26971,9212.03324,588100,43632,5346,170161.07
Whitewater4-AAAA2-065.57761,8511.44184,20985,11725,6965,606177.38
Cairo1-AAAA1-163.21993,6812.05241,538116,19333,5305,401184.15
Stockbridge5-AAAA1-163.43964,4171.94289,75486,35726,1414,652213.96
Holy Innocents6-AAAA1-162.20822,7361.66223,45470,14017,9652,775359.36
West Laurens2-AAAA1-060.89855,4361.61145,14156,80812,7251,864535.48
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA0-262.28598,3760.9795,95638,2459,6951,609620.50
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA2-058.08900,3241.73224,61752,05910,8001,070933.58
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-159.60719,3341.31150,64938,0628,1569771,022.54
Stephenson6-AAAA0-159.03693,1211.24136,22932,6676,9078021,245.88
LaGrange4-AAAA2-059.04411,4440.5942,48514,3042,9813552,815.90
Riverdale4-AAAA1-158.89405,0230.5740,79013,6182,8173472,880.84
New Hampstead3-AAAA2-056.74874,4121.1658,12416,6072,6412394,183.10
Wayne County3-AAAA1-156.30863,9141.1353,68014,8082,2662164,628.63
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA0-255.85519,1820.8372,87013,3252,2421865,375.34
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA2-053.85789,7091.26108,72617,4672,5811785,616.98
Griffin2-AAAA0-255.54618,2080.9345,84113,5732,1801765,680.82
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA2-053.62782,8251.24103,61516,2772,3061446,943.44
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA1-152.80661,9080.9147,0327,4658926914,491.75
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-251.35724,3841.0259,8147,6829425617,856.14
North Hall8-AAAA0-150.92702,4070.9753,0156,5127685119,606.84
Lovett5-AAAA0-251.81606,5420.8137,9755,6176253826,314.79
Madison County8-AAAA1-150.47679,6920.9347,0945,6906963528,570.43
Hardaway1-AAAA0-250.30908,6281.2126,5155,8836443330,302.03
Howard2-AAAA2-052.38432,3550.5817,9854,2234773330,302.03
Spalding2-AAAA1-152.31427,4810.5717,7674,0775033033,332.33
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA2-052.37429,6340.5817,8734,2475542539,999.00
Miller Grove6-AAAA1-151.88309,6630.4426,9253,3504312245,453.55
Sonoraville7-AAAA1-148.14516,9260.6826,2262,5002126166,665.67
Baldwin2-AAAA0-249.48274,3060.346,6901,2431235199,999.00
Luella5-AAAA0-247.28338,5100.4111,3541,126863333,332.33
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-247.11480,0990.5917,4011,5821302499,999.00
Hampton5-AAAA2-047.29339,5910.4111,5461,157922499,999.00
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA0-242.11185,8200.2095011491999,999.00
Westover1-AAAA0-239.93564,6890.622,27813641999,999.00
Shaw1-AAAA2-039.33533,0360.581,91111521999,999.00
Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-043.34268,5500.314,61228515--
McDonough5-AAAA1-041.58117,0250.131,561844--
Chestatee8-AAAA0-138.76104,5860.11663271--
Islands3-AAAA0-237.7886,0630.0917615---
East Hall8-AAAA1-035.0740,8640.041004---
Fayette County4-AAAA0-236.121,9620.003----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA2-026.5810,2970.01-----
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-218.07860.00-----
East Forsyth8-AAAA1-012.6370.00-----
North Clayton4-AAAA1-120.6930.00-----
Stone Mountain6-AAAA0-221.17-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA0-213.53-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA1-010.99-------
Clarkston6-AAAA0-1-0.39-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge861,974130,2457,149598999,96634
1-AAAACairo125,584676,689167,66223,746993,6816,319
1-AAAAHardaway10,991148,778535,849213,010908,62891,372
1-AAAAWestover76023,461152,001388,467564,689435,311
1-AAAAShaw69120,827137,339374,179533,036466,964
2-AAAAPerry567,153239,982107,60847,837962,58037,420
2-AAAAWest Laurens237,394298,161196,633123,248855,436144,564
2-AAAAGriffin77,892156,057197,222187,037618,208381,792
2-AAAAHoward34,75587,505138,166171,929432,355567,645
2-AAAASpalding34,22385,948136,540170,770427,481572,519
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)33,94086,726137,187171,781429,634570,366
2-AAAABaldwin14,64345,62186,644127,398274,306725,694
3-AAAABenedictine787,273186,38821,9714,145999,777223
3-AAAABurke County176,453556,293197,51459,754990,0149,986
3-AAAANew Hampstead18,974129,366370,618355,454874,412125,588
3-AAAAWayne County17,029120,302354,537372,046863,914136,086
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch2386,00439,112140,466185,820814,180
3-AAAAIslands331,64716,24868,13586,063913,937
4-AAAAStarr's Mill511,944251,389132,75062,050958,13341,867
4-AAAATroup232,550274,148215,831140,679863,208136,792
4-AAAAWhitewater134,487206,068229,482191,814761,851238,149
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)65,013128,487181,822223,054598,376401,624
4-AAAALaGrange28,34771,106120,612191,379411,444588,556
4-AAAARiverdale27,65768,760119,242189,364405,023594,977
4-AAAAFayette County2422611,6571,962998,038
4-AAAANorth Clayton---33999,997
5-AAAAPace Academy463,400324,561133,10650,854971,92128,079
5-AAAAStockbridge413,638340,974149,48260,323964,41735,583
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)54,889131,340244,618231,061661,908338,092
5-AAAALovett43,117110,128218,365234,932606,542393,458
5-AAAALuella11,71642,265109,890174,639338,510661,490
5-AAAAHampton11,70642,068110,752175,065339,591660,409
5-AAAAMcDonough1,5348,66433,77673,051117,025882,975
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)--117586999,914
6-AAAAHapeville Charter461,335246,854147,48480,291935,96464,036
6-AAAAHoly Innocents215,490240,143210,009157,094822,736177,264
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)130,290184,374205,993198,677719,334280,666
6-AAAAStephenson116,160172,505200,489203,967693,121306,879
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb56,395106,502149,934206,351519,182480,818
6-AAAAMiller Grove20,33049,62286,091153,620309,663690,337
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACedartown929,51064,8464,4821,081999,91981
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)37,469406,509286,667169,679900,32499,676
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield15,156225,113279,144270,296789,709210,291
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)14,425218,210275,351274,839782,825217,175
7-AAAASonoraville3,43985,124152,340276,023516,926483,074
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield11982,0168,08210,297989,703
8-AAAANorth Oconee908,31677,35611,4382,301999,411589
8-AAAACherokee Bluff29,563265,869237,051191,901724,384275,616
8-AAAANorth Hall26,770246,482232,344196,811702,407297,593
8-AAAAMadison County23,788227,674227,596200,634679,692320,308
8-AAAACedar Shoals8,847118,238162,429190,585480,099519,901
8-AAAAWalnut Grove2,32148,09587,611130,523268,550731,450
8-AAAAChestatee35112,77730,62560,833104,586895,414
8-AAAAEast Hall443,50910,90626,40540,864959,136
8-AAAAEast Forsyth---77999,993
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Carver (Columbus)
Oconee County
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Carver (Columbus)
Oconee County
Peach County
Carver (Atlanta)
Dawson County
Savannah Country Day
Carver (Columbus)
Sandy Creek
Oconee County
Savannah Christian
Peach County
Reg 5, #3
5
69.45
2-0
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 6, #2
21
52.14
1-1
Bremen
Reg 8, #4
16
56.60
0-1
Hart County
Reg 7, #1
13
57.85
1-1
Dawson County
Reg 3, #3
20
52.21
2-0
Savannah Country Day
Reg 4, #2
25
49.95
2-0
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
28
47.91
0-2
Upson-Lee
Reg 1, #1
3
73.64
2-0
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 6, #3
27
48.05
0-1
Ringgold
Reg 5, #2
4
71.32
2-0
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
31
43.14
2-0
Gilmer
Reg 8, #1
2
74.89
1-1
Oconee County
Reg 4, #3
30
46.15
1-1
Richmond Academy
Reg 3, #2
14
57.32
2-0
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
22
51.65
2-0
Dougherty
Reg 2, #1
6
66.35
1-1
Peach County
Thomasville
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
Monroe Area
Thomasville
Calvary Day
Stephens County
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
Morgan County
Monroe Area
Adairsville
Reg 1, #3
9
64.65
0-2
Thomasville
Reg 2, #2
12
63.42
2-0
Mary Persons
Reg 4, #4
33
42.24
1-1
Hephzibah
Reg 3, #1
10
64.07
1-0
Calvary Day
Reg 7, #3
18
55.30
1-1
White County
Reg 8, #2
8
64.99
1-1
Stephens County
Reg 6, #4
36
40.43
1-1
LaFayette
Reg 5, #1
1
91.47
1-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 2, #3
19
52.98
0-1
Jackson
Reg 1, #2
7
66.19
1-1
Crisp County
Reg 3, #4
26
49.70
2-0
Liberty County
Reg 4, #1
23
50.42
2-0
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
11
64.04
1-1
Monroe Area
Reg 7, #2
15
57.08
1-1
Wesleyan
Reg 5, #4
32
42.76
1-1
Douglass
Reg 6, #1
17
55.34
1-0
Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA1-091.471,000,0004.65933,816888,772833,335751,1530.33
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-073.64996,9953.45796,897527,551240,91567,10913.90
Oconee County8-AAA1-174.89995,6283.03493,075382,429228,46362,27515.06
Sandy Creek5-AAA2-071.321,000,0003.10594,256385,077206,57938,81324.76
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA2-069.451,000,0002.95567,947336,427153,89325,47838.25
Crisp County1-AAA1-166.19976,7702.53543,055250,44362,02012,44279.37
Peach County2-AAA1-166.35999,3432.39499,959158,35161,5799,99899.02
Thomasville1-AAA0-264.65967,2312.32474,732193,65543,7937,966124.53
Stephens County8-AAA1-164.99942,9092.15292,369152,01536,3486,707148.10
Calvary Day3-AAA1-064.07994,4772.41430,92484,09531,8905,317187.08
Monroe Area8-AAA1-164.04930,3152.07281,914139,53629,7455,100195.08
Mary Persons2-AAA2-063.42998,3712.08386,023102,95930,5064,394226.58
Savannah Christian3-AAA2-057.32965,3331.98233,11444,9968,4266631,507.30
Dawson County7-AAA1-157.85967,1401.55139,07247,3496,2506001,665.67
Wesleyan7-AAA1-157.08959,5471.50124,57340,4654,9954692,131.20
Hart County8-AAA0-156.60734,8641.29125,97739,3674,5034032,480.39
Adairsville6-AAA1-055.34975,7931.66168,62252,3954,0123792,637.52
White County7-AAA1-155.30937,7071.3690,80127,0472,6142184,586.16
Jackson2-AAA0-152.98980,8131.32104,37423,2961,8501138,848.56
Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-052.21893,1961.59116,41621,3341,9789610,415.67
Bremen6-AAA1-152.14943,1131.3586,23921,3811,3128312,047.19
Morgan County4-AAA2-050.42992,9481.5279,24915,8329425019,999.00
Liberty County3-AAA2-049.70828,0701.3777,27413,3578584422,726.27
Dougherty1-AAA2-051.65648,7320.8966,3858,3938603925,640.03
Harlem4-AAA2-049.95992,0661.5073,49013,9428653528,570.43
Hebron Christian8-AAA2-050.15374,3000.5427,8955,5673712147,618.05
Upson-Lee2-AAA0-247.91948,4911.1142,0626,6693481471,427.57
Richmond Academy4-AAA1-146.15980,3991.3137,8364,1972148124,999.00
Ringgold6-AAA0-148.05852,3301.0329,4985,3052765199,999.00
Monroe1-AAA1-146.68358,9070.4316,9811,288923333,332.33
Douglass5-AAA1-142.761,000,0001.3034,7924,144783333,332.33
Hephzibah4-AAA1-142.24955,8521.1617,0981,086481999,999.00
Gilmer7-AAA2-043.14462,1770.503,203407181999,999.00
LaFayette6-AAA1-140.43469,4840.491,9221797--
Lumpkin County7-AAA2-040.55315,8870.331,1851066--
Long County3-AAA1-138.10219,7400.283,1812944--
Coahulla Creek6-AAA1-138.56355,4330.37825683--
Pickens7-AAA0-240.56315,7280.331,2191272--
Ridgeland6-AAA0-137.91319,0750.33660502--
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-133.6596,7360.1159234---
Columbus1-AAA1-135.3351,3650.053348---
Franklin County8-AAA0-234.4921,9840.021196---
West Hall7-AAA1-130.4041,8140.0481---
Pike County2-AAA0-224.1872,9820.0717----
Gordon Lee6-AAA0-229.4452,5500.0513----
Salem4-AAA0-218.9378,0160.086----
Beach3-AAA0-218.612,4170.001----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-127.5632,2220.03-----
Cross Creek4-AAA0-2-2.307190.00-----
Groves3-AAA0-16.06310.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAACarver (Columbus)593,912273,264108,84420,975996,9953,005
1-AAACrisp County220,188354,596312,23089,756976,77023,230
1-AAAThomasville172,100312,247365,521117,363967,23132,769
1-AAADougherty11,20543,971145,576447,980648,732351,268
1-AAAMonroe2,55715,31362,262278,775358,907641,093
1-AAAColumbus386095,56745,15151,365948,635
2-AAAPeach County531,972335,986100,49030,895999,343657
2-AAAMary Persons371,220413,919158,83854,394998,3711,629
2-AAAJackson70,832172,492439,824297,665980,81319,187
2-AAAUpson-Lee25,96477,107296,770548,650948,49151,509
2-AAAPike County124964,07868,39672,982927,018
3-AAACalvary Day597,808264,16197,78934,719994,4775,523
3-AAASavannah Christian243,012356,238242,618123,465965,33334,667
3-AAASavannah Country Day98,321212,516319,499262,860893,196106,804
3-AAALiberty County58,122149,024274,786346,138828,070171,930
3-AAALong County2,29014,14846,968156,334219,740780,260
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)4473,89818,12274,26996,736903,264
3-AAABeach-152182,1842,417997,583
3-AAAGroves---3131999,969
4-AAAMorgan County365,115297,876204,134125,823992,9487,052
4-AAAHarlem342,474299,884213,637136,071992,0667,934
4-AAARichmond Academy193,698244,551294,150248,000980,39919,601
4-AAAHephzibah98,612156,333282,436418,471955,85244,148
4-AAASalem1011,3555,61770,94378,016921,984
4-AAACross Creek-126692719999,281
5-AAACedar Grove881,422103,06915,1633461,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek69,273489,896417,79823,0331,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)49,154403,121514,44533,2801,000,000-
5-AAADouglass1513,91452,594943,3411,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville496,035286,462141,66151,635975,79324,207
6-AAABremen308,955326,247212,34295,569943,11356,887
6-AAARinggold147,684238,344292,312173,990852,330147,670
6-AAALaFayette23,21966,085141,204238,976469,484530,516
6-AAACoahulla Creek12,87542,622102,881197,055355,433644,567
6-AAARidgeland10,65436,47991,179180,763319,075680,925
6-AAAGordon Lee3962,51011,87137,77352,550947,450
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe1821,2516,55024,23932,222967,778
7-AAADawson County377,534302,441212,85674,309967,14032,860
7-AAAWesleyan335,833305,503232,50285,709959,54740,453
7-AAAWhite County253,705287,434279,848116,720937,70762,293
7-AAAGilmer17,19349,202118,312277,470462,177537,823
7-AAALumpkin County7,78727,19174,520206,389315,887684,113
7-AAAPickens7,77727,10175,182205,668315,728684,272
7-AAAWest Hall1711,1286,78033,73541,814958,186
8-AAAOconee County650,051240,44780,14824,982995,6284,372
8-AAAStephens County169,301326,263296,753150,592942,90957,091
8-AAAMonroe Area143,302297,734315,949173,330930,31569,685
8-AAAHart County31,696104,553219,223379,392734,864265,136
8-AAAHebron Christian5,63530,65784,817253,191374,300625,700
8-AAAFranklin County153463,11018,51321,984978,016

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Pierce County
Fitzgerald
Appling County
Pierce County
Thomson
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rockmart
Fitzgerald
Callaway
Appling County
Columbia
Rockmart
Washington County
Fitzgerald
Callaway
Fellowship Christian
Appling County
Northeast
Reg 5, #3
11
58.42
2-0
Columbia
Reg 6, #2
22
50.95
1-0
South Atlanta
Reg 8, #4
41
30.96
1-0
Banks County
Reg 7, #1
5
67.27
1-1
Rockmart
Reg 3, #3
18
52.15
2-0
Vidalia
Reg 4, #2
14
55.73
0-1
Washington County
Reg 2, #4
40
31.59
2-0
Rutland
Reg 1, #1
1
78.48
2-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 6, #3
29
38.40
0-1
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 5, #2
7
64.84
0-2
Callaway
Reg 7, #4
27
40.77
0-2
Fannin County
Reg 8, #1
8
62.89
1-1
Fellowship Christian
Reg 4, #3
17
52.47
1-0
Putnam County
Reg 3, #2
4
70.38
1-0
Appling County
Reg 1, #4
16
53.16
2-0
Worth County
Reg 2, #1
9
58.94
0-1
Northeast
Pierce County
Eagle's Landing Christian
Thomson
Haralson County
Dodge County
Pierce County
Athens Academy
Eagle's Landing Christian
Cook
Thomson
Haralson County
North Cobb Christian
Reg 1, #3
15
55.24
0-2
Dodge County
Reg 2, #2
32
36.49
0-2
Central (Macon)
Reg 4, #4
24
46.14
2-0
Laney
Reg 3, #1
2
75.61
1-0
Pierce County
Reg 7, #3
21
51.22
1-1
North Murray
Reg 8, #2
13
56.20
2-0
Athens Academy
Reg 6, #4
31
36.94
0-2
Washington
Reg 5, #1
3
73.56
1-1
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 2, #3
37
35.01
1-1
Spencer
Reg 1, #2
10
58.77
1-1
Cook
Reg 3, #4
23
50.25
2-0
Toombs County
Reg 4, #1
6
65.51
1-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
30
38.17
1-1
Union County
Reg 7, #2
12
56.36
1-1
Haralson County
Reg 5, #4
34
35.69
1-1
Redan
Reg 6, #1
20
51.42
2-0
North Cobb Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald1-AA2-078.48999,3654.14880,645728,356532,875368,9101.71
Pierce County3-AA1-075.61999,6063.76829,502582,047409,666236,3563.23
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA1-173.56999,8913.58816,790467,336319,569163,3335.12
Appling County3-AA1-070.38997,9153.20685,323421,071219,00091,2549.96
Rockmart7-AA1-167.27999,3183.06700,253281,540125,03945,50320.98
Thomson4-AA1-165.51998,8322.74482,806339,975118,39835,19527.41
Callaway5-AA0-264.84998,4122.77565,808216,24083,87025,34038.46
Fellowship Christian8-AA1-162.89999,8852.41376,340147,00544,66212,09381.69
Cook1-AA1-158.77841,2951.98261,608127,41429,6765,162192.72
Columbia5-AA2-058.42992,2042.21336,52681,28219,3193,633274.25
Haralson County7-AA1-156.36983,8232.23378,722121,37522,4983,199311.60
Northeast2-AA0-158.94999,6091.93190,84672,55714,5483,063325.48
Athens Academy8-AA2-056.20998,8401.92190,21948,68510,9021,609620.50
Washington County4-AA0-155.73980,3391.60129,83853,1089,3031,292772.99
Dodge County1-AA0-255.24700,3311.43140,14854,3349,9361,270786.40
North Cobb Christian6-AA2-051.42992,5331.77195,62549,6775,6334822,073.69
Worth County1-AA2-053.16588,6291.1289,39730,0004,5744672,140.33
North Murray7-AA1-151.22948,8771.65172,12139,0074,7034282,335.45
South Atlanta6-AA1-050.95991,4061.72181,65344,2694,8144152,408.64
Putnam County4-AA1-052.47958,5321.3474,10722,8013,0373323,011.05
Vidalia3-AA2-052.15829,9941.2268,17122,2922,8282703,702.70
Jeff Davis1-AA0-251.89513,5300.9465,43720,0292,7752424,131.23
Toombs County3-AA2-050.25763,5531.0750,75615,7731,6041168,619.69
Laney4-AA2-046.14853,9320.9819,9513,0893181376,922.08
Berrien1-AA1-145.28184,2250.289,0131,5471238124,999.00
Sumter County1-AA1-144.95172,6250.268,2031,396907142,856.14
Fannin County7-AA0-240.77676,7780.8116,2221,485573333,332.33
Union County8-AA1-138.17918,3171.0724,1902,012563333,332.33
Redan5-AA1-135.69533,9680.6512,796861151999,999.00
Spencer2-AA1-135.01743,5160.813,02722561999,999.00
Mount Paran Christian6-AA0-138.40842,0850.9310,40174138--
Brantley County3-AA2-039.95217,8150.253,11751119--
Washington6-AA0-236.94792,8470.866,74040219--
Central (Macon)2-AA0-236.49802,7260.894,38441216--
Landmark Christian5-AA1-134.30453,1310.548,4895017--
Model7-AA0-235.49369,7740.413,1191813--
Tattnall County3-AA1-135.71100,4540.117071062--
Banks County8-AA1-030.96717,1110.763,6451401--
Rutland2-AA2-031.59570,5620.601,084791--
Windsor Forest3-AA0-235.2390,6630.1060085---
ACE Charter2-AA2-029.56452,0780.4756924---
Southwest2-AA0-229.06424,3240.4446118---
Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-233.27183,4260.1930011---
Therrell6-AA1-027.21266,0990.271541---
East Jackson8-AA0-220.85197,6930.2095----
Providence Christian8-AA0-219.86168,1540.1760----
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-121.78100,2650.1018----
Towers5-AA0-216.1021,3310.0211----
Murray County7-AA0-217.3712,1690.012----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-213.1714,7650.011----
Josey4-AA1-020.9312,8260.01-----
Butler4-AA1-020.0510,2190.01-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-216.169,2610.01-----
Kendrick2-AA0-210.076,2390.01-----
Glenn Hills4-AA1-114.141,8940.00-----
McNair5-AA0-22.831,0630.00-----
Jordan2-AA0-14.299460.00-----
Walker6-AA1-018.54-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald891,60291,86013,3042,599999,365635
1-AACook57,220374,980249,865159,230841,295158,705
1-AADodge County25,456218,842244,842211,191700,331299,669
1-AAWorth County14,096150,041204,625219,867588,629411,371
1-AAJeff Davis9,743117,405175,836210,546513,530486,470
1-AABerrien99624,44857,747101,034184,225815,775
1-AASumter County88722,42453,78195,533172,625827,375
2-AANortheast910,64977,2519,7271,982999,609391
2-AACentral (Macon)39,384329,901253,888179,553802,726197,274
2-AASpencer27,729262,942250,932201,913743,516256,484
2-AARutland11,054145,598194,102219,808570,562429,438
2-AAACE Charter6,13096,669150,179199,100452,078547,922
2-AASouthwest5,05387,383139,898191,990424,324575,676
2-AAKendrick12441,1544,8406,239993,761
2-AAJordan-12120814946999,054
3-AAPierce County632,798327,56434,8964,348999,606394
3-AAAppling County347,960541,93992,87215,144997,9152,085
3-AAVidalia11,79973,157427,742317,296829,994170,006
3-AAToombs County7,14151,121340,375364,916763,553236,447
3-AABrantley County2404,20360,119153,253217,815782,185
3-AATattnall County351,06023,41675,943100,454899,546
3-AAWindsor Forest2795620,58069,10090,663909,337
4-AAThomson674,279235,46969,52419,560998,8321,168
4-AAWashington County188,043379,071283,417129,808980,33919,661
4-AAPutnam County107,839271,035363,482216,176958,53241,468
4-AALaney29,208107,753252,839464,132853,932146,068
4-AAWestside (Augusta)6306,55028,825147,421183,426816,574
4-AAJosey1781,03411,71312,826987,174
4-AAButler-427999,37810,219989,781
4-AAGlenn Hills-2801,8121,894998,106
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian682,879246,61067,8922,510999,891109
5-AACallaway233,178476,018272,23916,977998,4121,588
5-AAColumbia83,384270,443578,22060,157992,2047,796
5-AARedan3413,97946,204483,444533,968466,032
5-AALandmark Christian2182,93734,887415,089453,131546,869
5-AATowers-1355220,76621,331978,669
5-AAMcNair--61,0571,063998,937
6-AANorth Cobb Christian467,563362,070125,54537,355992,5337,467
6-AASouth Atlanta441,112374,390134,71641,188991,4068,594
6-AAMount Paran Christian51,784138,388348,061303,852842,085157,915
6-AAWashington37,026108,312301,533345,976792,847207,153
6-AATherrell2,19613,84967,123182,931266,099733,901
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy3082,87221,02476,061100,265899,735
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate111191,99812,63714,765985,235
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart727,767215,42148,4367,694999,318682
7-AAHaralson County186,653454,439271,63271,099983,82316,177
7-AANorth Murray76,672266,404437,990167,811948,87751,123
7-AAFannin County7,42347,746169,802451,807676,778323,222
7-AAModel1,48415,93370,517281,840369,774630,226
7-AAMurray County13994511,18412,169987,831
7-AAGordon Central-186788,5659,261990,739
8-AAFellowship Christian671,127301,33125,4951,932999,885115
8-AAAthens Academy314,069585,30189,7879,683998,8401,160
8-AAUnion County12,74587,938566,809250,825918,31781,683
8-AABanks County1,94222,092240,228452,849717,111282,889
8-AAEast Jackson701,92642,504153,193197,693802,307
8-AAProvidence Christian471,41235,177131,518168,154831,846

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Brooks County
Prince Avenue Christian
Brooks County
Rabun County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Darlington
Brooks County
Rabun County
Bleckley County
Mount Pisgah Christian
Darlington
Heard County
Brooks County
Mount Vernon
Rabun County
Temple
Bleckley County
Reg 5, #3
31
29.12
1-1
Jasper County
Reg 6, #2
13
53.15
2-0
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 8, #4
21
41.26
1-0
Athens Christian
Reg 7, #1
8
58.53
2-0
Darlington
Reg 3, #3
29
32.17
1-1
Bryan County
Reg 4, #2
14
51.33
0-1
Heard County
Reg 2, #4
17
47.26
0-2
Jefferson County
Reg 1, #1
1
77.76
2-0
Brooks County
Reg 6, #3
19
44.40
1-1
Mount Vernon
Reg 5, #2
26
34.63
1-1
Social Circle
Reg 7, #4
25
34.82
1-1
Dade County
Reg 8, #1
2
76.28
2-0
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
23
38.66
1-1
Temple
Reg 3, #2
24
37.55
2-0
Screven County
Reg 1, #4
33
27.18
0-2
Bacon County
Reg 2, #1
5
68.66
2-0
Bleckley County
Swainsboro
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Whitefield Academy
Swainsboro
Metter
Elbert County
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Lamar County
Trion
Whitefield Academy
Reg 1, #3
18
46.36
1-1
Pelham
Reg 2, #2
6
68.46
2-0
Swainsboro
Reg 4, #4
36
14.51
0-2
Crawford County
Reg 3, #1
7
60.30
1-1
Metter
Reg 7, #3
20
43.09
1-1
Pepperell
Reg 8, #2
9
57.95
2-0
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
22
40.68
2-0
St. Francis
Reg 5, #1
3
75.00
1-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 2, #3
10
56.01
1-0
Dublin
Reg 1, #2
4
70.48
1-1
Irwin County
Reg 3, #4
35
23.05
1-1
Claxton
Reg 4, #1
11
55.00
2-0
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
16
49.34
1-1
Commerce
Reg 7, #2
15
49.60
2-0
Trion
Reg 5, #4
32
28.68
1-0
Oglethorpe County
Reg 6, #1
12
54.87
2-0
Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Brooks County1-A Division I2-077.761,000,0004.14881,783814,845513,654335,1031.98
Rabun County8-A Division I2-076.281,000,0003.94899,552661,189396,097234,3453.27
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I1-075.001,000,0003.83825,831620,483415,191208,9423.79
Irwin County1-A Division I1-170.481,000,0003.41716,053602,580276,372103,4688.66
Bleckley County2-A Division I2-068.66998,6393.04733,053305,624138,24051,04018.59
Swainsboro2-A Division I2-068.46998,5643.02726,037300,595134,46948,73519.52
Metter3-A Division I1-160.30999,9962.48388,08287,40729,7925,504180.69
Darlington7-A Division I2-058.53997,1972.42523,509114,41222,5593,954251.91
Elbert County8-A Division I2-057.951,000,0002.17279,62981,30819,1362,903343.47
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I2-054.871,000,0002.43448,74788,10813,2871,589628.33
Lamar County4-A Division I2-055.001,000,0002.19159,33880,90112,2481,485672.40
Dublin2-A Division I1-056.01969,0961.51172,13455,4979,6391,251798.36
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I2-053.151,000,0002.31381,32264,9758,3278751,141.86
Heard County4-A Division I0-151.331,000,0002.04106,73641,3854,4523912,556.54
Commerce8-A Division I1-149.341,000,0001.72179,64523,9042,3251715,846.95
Trion7-A Division I2-049.60964,6031.62183,84623,6962,2331586,328.11
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-247.26850,1720.9629,7667,2585303231,249.00
Mount Vernon6-A Division I1-144.401,000,0001.6594,5598,0024961952,630.58
Pelham1-A Division I1-146.361,000,0001.1736,2564,1663671471,427.57
Pepperell7-A Division I1-143.09855,9001.1043,4193,4551871376,922.08
Athens Christian8-A Division I1-041.261,000,0001.3266,2733,7481504249,999.00
Screven County3-A Division I2-037.55990,6871.3817,319928452499,999.00
St. Francis6-A Division I2-040.681,000,0001.4040,9362,499981999,999.00
Temple4-A Division I1-138.661,000,0001.5925,9511,854801999,999.00
Social Circle5-A Division I1-134.631,000,0001.2113,48244010--
Bryan County3-A Division I1-132.17971,5951.174,5932006--
Dade County7-A Division I1-134.82481,0000.523,7801525--
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I1-028.681,000,0001.105,793872--
Jasper County5-A Division I1-129.121,000,0001.116,1631061--
Armuchee7-A Division I2-031.26292,3940.311,067451--
Bacon County1-A Division I0-227.181,000,0001.012,085271--
Chattooga7-A Division I0-133.44402,5680.432,44781---
East Laurens2-A Division I0-132.95183,5290.1934332---
Claxton3-A Division I1-123.05855,0780.9035910---
Crawford County4-A Division I0-214.511,000,0001.021081---
Savannah3-A Division I0-28.58182,6440.184----
Coosa7-A Division I0-213.386,3380.01-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I0-124.06-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IBrooks County690,723298,15010,9911361,000,000-
1-A Division IIrwin County305,353647,66646,2197621,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham3,89353,220837,414105,4731,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County31964105,376893,6291,000,000-
2-A Division IBleckley County466,815389,517118,67323,634998,6391,361
2-A Division ISwainsboro456,445394,845122,73124,543998,5641,436
2-A Division IDublin66,145174,089513,737215,125969,09630,904
2-A Division IJefferson County10,48439,632226,126573,930850,172149,828
2-A Division IEast Laurens1111,91718,733162,768183,529816,471
3-A Division IMetter918,30375,6885,284721999,9964
3-A Division IScreven County57,989559,976292,25980,463990,6879,313
3-A Division IBryan County20,666292,576464,345194,008971,59528,405
3-A Division IClaxton3,01068,121219,871564,076855,078144,922
3-A Division ISavannah323,63918,241160,732182,644817,356
4-A Division ILamar County578,220340,36879,3042,1081,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County371,346476,483147,4794,6921,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple50,203181,462712,71355,6221,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County2311,68760,504937,5781,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian989,39710,463120201,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle6,564511,162301,238181,0361,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County2,098246,891353,303397,7081,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County1,941231,484345,339421,2361,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy470,329334,173135,63859,8601,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian381,919365,054171,07981,9481,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon98,395190,361381,465329,7791,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis49,357110,412311,818528,4131,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division IDarlington693,643233,61458,37411,566997,1972,803
7-A Division ITrion222,000439,964227,75874,881964,60335,397
7-A Division IPepperell67,581217,334369,051201,934855,900144,100
7-A Division IDade County8,37149,851147,019275,759481,000519,000
7-A Division IChattooga5,60637,220117,364242,378402,568597,432
7-A Division IArmuchee2,79821,97079,728187,898292,394707,606
7-A Division ICoosa1477065,5846,338993,662
8-A Division IRabun County877,659112,0518,9781,3121,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County98,124609,374229,83562,6671,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce20,347219,770504,685255,1981,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian3,87058,805256,502680,8231,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Clinch County
Charlton County
Early County
Clinch County
Charlton County
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Macon County
Early County
Aquinas
Clinch County
Macon County
Bowdon
Emanuel County Institute
Early County
Manchester
Aquinas
McIntosh County Academy
Clinch County
Reg 5, #3
36
21.47
0-1
Wilkinson County
Reg 6, #2
6
51.73
0-2
Macon County
Reg 8, #4
21
42.54
0-1
Warren County
Reg 7, #1
8
50.11
1-1
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
15
45.72
0-1
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 4, #2
19
43.39
1-0
Telfair County
Reg 2, #4
24
36.07
1-1
Lanier County
Reg 1, #1
5
52.34
2-0
Early County
Reg 6, #3
16
45.63
0-1
Manchester
Reg 5, #2
27
33.70
1-1
Hancock Central
Reg 7, #4
Reg 8, #1
4
53.09
2-0
Aquinas
Reg 4, #3
20
42.75
0-2
Dooly County
Reg 3, #2
12
47.68
1-1
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 1, #4
31
29.50
1-1
Miller County
Reg 2, #1
1
58.84
2-0
Clinch County
Charlton County
Washington-Wilkes
Wilcox County
Schley County
Charlton County
Montgomery County
Washington-Wilkes
Johnson County
Turner County
Wilcox County
Lincoln County
Schley County
Reg 1, #3
26
34.34
0-1
Terrell County
Reg 2, #2
2
53.99
2-0
Charlton County
Reg 4, #4
25
35.79
1-1
Wheeler County
Reg 3, #1
11
47.75
1-0
Montgomery County
Reg 7, #3
23
40.37
2-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 8, #2
7
50.78
1-0
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 6, #4
18
44.35
0-1
Chattahoochee County
Reg 5, #1
17
45.32
1-0
Johnson County
Reg 2, #3
10
48.95
0-2
Turner County
Reg 1, #2
22
41.17
0-2
Mitchell County
Reg 3, #4
29
32.58
1-1
Jenkins County
Reg 4, #1
9
49.74
0-2
Wilcox County
Reg 8, #3
13
47.51
2-0
Lincoln County
Reg 7, #2
14
47.14
1-1
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
38
20.81
0-2
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 6, #1
3
53.29
1-0
Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Clinch County2-A Division II2-058.84997,8383.62748,811549,198396,739277,0042.61
Charlton County2-A Division II2-053.99991,0293.05603,365378,245226,343117,5557.51
Schley County6-A Division II1-053.29980,2733.00577,999341,307187,63698,7939.12
Aquinas8-A Division II2-053.09979,8452.35539,303285,594162,50285,02110.76
Early County1-A Division II2-052.34999,9532.72516,271300,350146,82074,14412.49
Macon County6-A Division II0-251.73970,0672.80521,020284,666144,19168,82913.53
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II1-050.78964,8022.13437,306209,788105,25447,89119.88
Wilcox County4-A Division II0-249.74994,7442.35368,653184,12383,77935,78226.95
Bowdon7-A Division II1-150.111,000,0002.20333,266175,76478,73634,52127.97
Turner County2-A Division II0-248.95971,5732.39417,851204,64887,78034,33228.13
Montgomery County3-A Division II1-047.75983,5142.07260,151122,85250,64018,95151.77
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-147.68983,0542.06257,708121,39950,09118,83652.09
Lincoln County8-A Division II2-047.51927,2491.80297,436123,07449,51918,36953.44
Christian Heritage7-A Division II1-147.141,000,0001.92244,555108,74841,39314,83166.43
Manchester6-A Division II0-145.63881,1041.97281,692106,01936,98812,02282.18
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-145.72972,8021.88209,44686,69130,92710,20796.97
Johnson County5-A Division II1-045.32999,8921.87225,52081,11029,4689,302106.50
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-144.35847,9381.80236,01281,27925,8667,631130.04
Telfair County4-A Division II1-043.39973,3281.70165,29157,05917,2724,809206.94
Dooly County4-A Division II0-242.75969,4941.65149,16649,56514,2943,773264.04
Warren County8-A Division II0-142.54813,8711.30134,84042,41411,7683,009331.34
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-241.17958,4781.46128,97938,5029,6892,251443.25
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II2-040.371,000,0001.46108,00029,2466,9321,476676.51
Wheeler County4-A Division II1-135.79878,3331.1742,5218,6361,4272194,565.21
Lanier County2-A Division II1-136.07721,7170.9853,06010,4701,5992034,925.11
Terrell County1-A Division II0-134.34833,7051.0030,8615,3747878611,626.91
Hancock Central5-A Division II1-133.70996,0361.2534,7634,8846167114,083.51
Jenkins County3-A Division II1-132.58700,4440.8825,0813,4394274323,254.81
Greene County8-A Division II1-132.62285,9110.359,6851,4341531283,332.33
Taylor County6-A Division II1-132.30217,7560.3111,5501,5131571190,908.09
Miller County1-A Division II1-129.50620,7950.687,640821786166,665.67
Atkinson County2-A Division II0-228.47317,8430.365,957583456166,665.67
Portal3-A Division II2-026.33360,1860.414,250310263333,332.33
Seminole County1-A Division II1-127.77523,5060.564,442423301999,999.00
Marion County6-A Division II0-227.8794,6570.122,37120916--
Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-121.47940,4630.992,5021226--
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-220.81931,6180.972,0891035--
Hawkinsville4-A Division II0-221.07169,8980.18459331--
Towns County8-A Division II1-120.1328,3220.03704---
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-114.4663,5540.06331---
Greenville6-A Division II0-217.648,1910.0120----
Treutlen4-A Division II0-28.4514,2030.014----
Glascock County5-A Division II0-10.4292,8280.091----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-1-4.0739,1630.04-----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-2.00140.00-----
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-2-21.3290.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II2-02.86-------
GSIC8-A Division II0-2-55.16-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County777,626196,75624,1461,425999,95347
1-A Division IIMitchell County173,155455,561237,23392,529958,47841,522
1-A Division IITerrell County47,022200,949347,120238,614833,705166,295
1-A Division IIMiller County1,25783,819211,318324,401620,795379,205
1-A Division IISeminole County85960,809166,161295,677523,506476,494
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay812,10614,02247,34563,554936,446
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter---99999,991
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County555,266300,942120,11921,511997,8382,162
2-A Division IICharlton County297,978388,419249,68954,943991,0298,971
2-A Division IITurner County136,386268,151437,647129,389971,57328,427
2-A Division IILanier County9,37535,168152,281524,893721,717278,283
2-A Division IIAtkinson County9957,32040,264269,264317,843682,157
3-A Division IIMontgomery County357,491315,315237,32973,379983,51416,486
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy353,306316,583238,70174,464983,05416,946
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute264,835299,609303,527104,831972,80227,198
3-A Division IIJenkins County20,78952,984162,669464,002700,444299,556
3-A Division IIPortal3,57915,50957,774283,324360,186639,814
4-A Division IIWilcox County528,035281,909131,51253,288994,7445,256
4-A Division IITelfair County219,229303,476286,706163,917973,32826,672
4-A Division IIDooly County197,743287,222302,667181,862969,49430,506
4-A Division IIWheeler County54,070121,109254,810448,344878,333121,667
4-A Division IIHawkinsville9166,15523,102139,725169,898830,102
4-A Division IITreutlen71291,20312,86414,203985,797
5-A Division IIJohnson County767,592202,02424,9405,336999,892108
5-A Division IIHancock Central193,505554,484187,65760,390996,0363,964
5-A Division IIWilkinson County20,699127,720397,205394,839940,46359,537
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep18,164114,184372,933426,337931,61868,382
5-A Division IIGlascock County351,29312,52878,97292,828907,172
5-A Division IITwiggs County52954,73734,12639,163960,837
6-A Division IISchley County431,288298,350168,88681,749980,27319,727
6-A Division IIMacon County344,876312,313204,850108,028970,06729,933
6-A Division IIManchester123,666199,674288,403269,361881,104118,896
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County95,636169,128271,666311,508847,938152,062
6-A Division IITaylor County3,68815,96547,198150,905217,756782,244
6-A Division IIMarion County8374,46218,06171,29794,657905,343
6-A Division IIGreenville91089367,1388,191991,809
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)---1414999,986
7-A Division IIBowdon517,424326,010156,566-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage352,769397,185250,046-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)129,807276,805593,388-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIAquinas428,992294,615173,84882,390979,84520,155
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes310,635303,071228,264122,832964,80235,198
8-A Division IILincoln County183,881247,649291,869203,850927,24972,751
8-A Division IIWarren County71,189133,170244,033365,479813,871186,129
8-A Division IIGreene County5,22620,91858,243201,524285,911714,089
8-A Division IITowns County775773,74323,92528,322971,678
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000
8-A Division IIGSIC-----1,000,000

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
