Maxwell playoff projections after Week 2

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Grayson Mill Creek Lowndes Mill Creek Buford Grayson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal North Gwinnett Lowndes Mill Creek Westlake West Forsyth North Gwinnett Parkview Lowndes Walton Mill Creek Brookwood Westlake Reg 5, #3 35 62.68 2-0 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 6, #2 16 79.32 1-1 West Forsyth Reg 8, #4 29 68.37 1-1 Mountain View Reg 7, #1 12 85.34 2-0 North Gwinnett Reg 3, #3 27 71.31 0-2 McEachern Reg 4, #2 14 82.41 2-0 Parkview Reg 2, #4 34 65.06 1-1 Pebblebrook Reg 1, #1 7 91.04 1-1 Lowndes Reg 6, #3 18 78.18 2-0 South Forsyth Reg 5, #2 9 89.17 1-1 Walton Reg 7, #4 38 59.20 1-1 Meadowcreek Reg 8, #1 2 99.15 2-0 Mill Creek Reg 4, #3 17 79.03 1-1 Brookwood Reg 3, #2 20 77.17 2-0 North Paulding Reg 1, #4 32 66.47 1-1 Richmond Hill Reg 2, #1 11 85.48 1-1 Westlake Marietta Buford Grayson Collins Hill Carrollton Marietta Buford North Cobb Colquitt County Grayson Collins Hill Milton Reg 1, #3 15 82.33 2-0 Valdosta Reg 2, #2 13 84.78 2-0 Carrollton Reg 4, #4 19 77.81 2-0 Newton Reg 3, #1 10 85.93 1-1 Marietta Reg 7, #3 33 65.52 2-0 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #2 3 98.71 2-0 Buford Reg 6, #4 21 76.09 2-0 Lambert Reg 5, #1 4 93.52 1-0 North Cobb Reg 2, #3 26 71.42 1-1 East Coweta Reg 1, #2 8 89.76 2-0 Colquitt County Reg 3, #4 28 68.59 0-2 Harrison Reg 4, #1 1 100.62 2-0 Grayson Reg 8, #3 5 92.30 1-0 Collins Hill Reg 7, #2 25 72.60 0-2 Norcross Reg 5, #4 36 62.16 0-2 Cherokee Reg 6, #1 6 91.37 0-2 Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 2-0 100.62 998,624 3.66 777,456 551,123 372,350 251,647 2.97 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 2-0 99.15 999,049 3.63 722,156 560,788 378,857 228,441 3.38 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 2-0 98.71 998,913 3.58 710,663 543,804 360,513 211,358 3.73 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 1-0 93.52 999,960 2.60 359,782 261,292 129,220 59,278 15.87 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 1-0 92.30 993,723 2.86 546,311 295,808 132,671 55,053 17.16 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 1-1 91.04 997,574 2.80 517,693 302,009 128,683 47,425 20.09 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 0-2 91.37 991,240 2.68 472,427 213,861 95,314 38,281 25.12 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 2-0 89.76 996,534 2.65 469,124 252,711 99,417 33,861 28.53 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 1-1 89.17 999,812 2.25 247,953 155,613 67,392 22,354 43.73 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 2-0 85.34 999,807 2.41 448,847 193,128 58,116 13,683 72.08 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 1-1 85.48 999,412 2.26 421,243 111,994 41,099 10,195 97.09 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 1-1 85.93 992,570 2.18 367,157 106,947 32,212 9,053 109.46 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 2-0 84.78 999,282 2.18 392,066 99,820 34,714 8,217 120.70 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 2-0 82.41 826,075 1.69 225,471 71,528 18,688 3,467 287.43 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 2-0 82.33 978,648 1.90 251,590 70,775 16,344 3,422 291.23 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 1-1 79.32 849,664 1.48 140,114 40,237 7,740 1,145 872.36 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 1-1 79.03 693,140 1.25 131,989 30,219 6,123 861 1,160.44 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 2-0 78.18 814,846 1.34 111,316 29,955 5,423 729 1,370.74 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 2-0 77.81 632,479 1.09 104,484 20,948 3,877 458 2,182.41 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 2-0 77.17 932,886 1.46 121,852 20,824 3,775 435 2,297.85 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 2-0 76.09 736,230 1.10 70,456 16,548 2,424 260 3,845.15 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 2-0 74.50 451,077 0.70 48,317 6,938 951 89 11,234.96 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 1-1 73.31 599,079 0.81 35,517 6,909 790 72 13,887.89 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 0-2 72.60 991,092 1.23 52,319 8,571 926 67 14,924.37 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 0-2 73.57 398,605 0.60 37,457 4,882 607 56 17,856.14 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 0-2 71.31 797,644 1.02 34,910 4,675 462 30 33,332.33 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 1-1 71.42 981,552 1.21 38,747 4,836 453 20 49,999.00 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 1-1 68.37 504,445 0.65 27,604 3,391 242 15 66,665.67 Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 0-2 67.74 466,903 0.59 23,200 2,645 176 10 99,999.00 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 0-2 68.59 691,137 0.82 16,726 1,865 137 10 99,999.00 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 1-1 66.47 659,848 0.78 19,217 899 76 3 333,332.33 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 1-1 66.50 585,763 0.67 9,101 836 49 2 499,999.00 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 2-0 65.52 957,144 1.02 8,285 779 46 2 499,999.00 Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 1-1 65.06 937,117 1.03 11,449 1,235 60 1 999,999.00 Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 0-2 62.16 889,381 0.99 10,158 672 36 - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 2-0 62.68 899,501 1.01 11,588 786 32 - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 1-1 59.20 857,252 0.88 1,154 52 3 - - Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 0-2 61.11 367,396 0.40 3,939 91 1 - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 2-0 51.94 36,967 0.04 110 3 1 - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 0-2 42.73 82,637 0.08 12 1 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 1-1 44.45 145,070 0.15 6 1 - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 1-1 49.71 8,941 0.01 2 1 - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 2-0 45.88 149,065 0.15 30 - - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 0-2 41.07 62,281 0.06 2 - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 0-2 38.74 49,468 0.05 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 1-1 13.84 167 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 466,117 348,236 162,427 20,794 997,574 2,426 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 397,897 376,020 195,538 27,079 996,534 3,466 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 130,926 251,942 491,282 104,498 978,648 21,352 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 4,282 18,035 109,409 528,122 659,848 340,152 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 778 5,767 41,344 319,507 367,396 632,604 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 484,575 386,222 103,336 25,279 999,412 588 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 446,040 408,872 115,473 28,897 999,282 718 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 54,327 152,497 495,060 279,668 981,552 18,448 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 15,038 51,972 281,124 588,983 937,117 62,883 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 20 437 5,007 77,173 82,637 917,363 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 657,615 238,669 70,251 26,035 992,570 7,430 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 208,105 364,910 234,874 124,997 932,886 67,114 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 70,871 185,643 285,870 255,260 797,644 202,356 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 39,331 123,934 229,023 298,849 691,137 308,863 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 24,078 86,844 179,982 294,859 585,763 414,237 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 857,476 115,471 20,497 5,180 998,624 1,376 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 68,844 340,491 252,028 164,712 826,075 173,925 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 32,434 208,022 237,182 215,502 693,140 306,860 4-AAAAAAA Newton 24,032 169,738 215,311 223,398 632,479 367,521 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 9,838 91,352 146,852 203,035 451,077 548,923 4-AAAAAAA Archer 7,376 74,926 128,130 188,173 398,605 601,395 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 615,577 366,200 16,889 1,294 999,960 40 5-AAAAAAA Walton 379,219 576,456 40,402 3,735 999,812 188 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 2,756 29,435 463,878 403,432 899,501 100,499 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 2,437 27,179 435,542 424,223 889,381 110,619 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 9 607 31,499 116,950 149,065 850,935 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 2 123 11,790 50,366 62,281 937,719 6-AAAAAAA Milton 683,867 211,949 67,252 28,172 991,240 8,760 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 122,008 268,732 257,800 201,124 849,664 150,336 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 97,201 233,313 258,033 226,299 814,846 185,154 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 63,408 173,741 234,644 264,437 736,230 263,770 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 33,508 112,082 180,666 272,823 599,079 400,921 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 8 183 1,605 7,145 8,941 991,059 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 777,451 186,388 30,205 5,763 999,807 193 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 163,709 501,350 246,587 79,446 991,092 8,908 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 46,768 226,296 439,083 244,997 957,144 42,856 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 11,954 82,198 257,538 505,562 857,252 142,748 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 102 3,187 20,803 120,978 145,070 854,930 7-AAAAAAA Discovery 16 581 5,784 43,087 49,468 950,532 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - 167 167 999,833 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 432,256 351,575 203,002 12,216 999,049 951 8-AAAAAAA Buford 406,611 360,265 218,178 13,859 998,913 1,087 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 160,073 281,049 502,514 50,087 993,723 6,277 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 584 3,778 40,195 459,888 504,445 495,555 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 474 3,303 35,128 427,998 466,903 533,097 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 2 30 983 35,952 36,967 963,033

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Roswell Lee County Gainesville Hughes Roswell First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Blessed Trinity Lee County Gainesville Houston County River Ridge Blessed Trinity St. Pius X Lee County Douglas County Gainesville Lovejoy Houston County Reg 5, #3 13 73.22 1-1 South Paulding Reg 6, #2 11 73.83 2-0 River Ridge Reg 8, #4 34 58.22 1-1 Habersham Central Reg 7, #1 2 91.09 2-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 3, #3 27 61.57 1-1 Jonesboro Reg 4, #2 17 70.23 1-1 St. Pius X Reg 2, #4 41 51.76 0-2 Effingham County Reg 1, #1 1 101.63 2-0 Lee County Reg 6, #3 24 63.49 2-0 Etowah Reg 5, #2 14 73.16 2-0 Douglas County Reg 7, #4 21 64.82 0-2 Johns Creek Reg 8, #1 5 83.32 2-0 Gainesville Reg 4, #3 19 66.18 2-0 North Atlanta Reg 3, #2 18 67.45 2-0 Lovejoy Reg 1, #4 12 73.62 2-0 Houston County Reg 2, #1 16 71.04 2-0 Brunswick Thomas County Central Hughes Northside (Warner Robins) Roswell Thomas County Central Woodward Academy Alpharetta Hughes Northside (Warner Robins) Marist Roswell Rome Reg 1, #3 8 78.44 2-0 Thomas County Central Reg 2, #2 22 64.48 2-0 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #4 45 48.77 0-2 Riverwood Reg 3, #1 9 76.42 1-1 Woodward Academy Reg 7, #3 15 72.36 1-0 Alpharetta Reg 8, #2 20 65.04 1-1 North Forsyth Reg 6, #4 25 62.89 0-2 Allatoona Reg 5, #1 4 83.43 2-0 Hughes Reg 2, #3 35 56.65 1-0 Evans Reg 1, #2 7 78.48 1-1 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 3, #4 40 54.00 1-1 Alcovy Reg 4, #1 10 76.18 1-1 Marist Reg 8, #3 26 61.61 0-2 Shiloh Reg 7, #2 3 87.24 2-0 Roswell Reg 5, #4 30 59.72 2-0 Paulding County Reg 6, #1 6 82.93 2-0 Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 1-AAAAAA 2-0 101.63 999,879 4.48 965,170 793,031 727,187 628,662 0.59 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 2-0 91.09 999,418 3.48 797,681 400,962 318,605 147,636 5.77 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 2-0 87.24 997,917 3.29 702,807 377,362 274,078 87,328 10.45 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 2-0 83.32 999,260 3.04 619,503 466,389 104,437 41,199 23.27 Rome 6-AAAAAA 2-0 82.93 995,449 2.53 363,444 206,937 123,726 27,329 35.59 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 1-1 76.42 998,277 3.88 857,252 417,397 119,816 15,763 62.44 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 1-1 78.48 905,634 2.48 508,926 226,016 82,259 13,241 74.52 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 2-0 78.44 905,444 2.48 508,539 225,469 81,310 12,916 76.42 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 2-0 83.43 996,374 1.51 139,340 93,408 21,208 8,877 111.65 Marist 4-AAAAAA 1-1 76.18 998,978 2.33 330,255 103,519 41,022 5,380 184.87 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 2-0 73.62 772,828 1.78 314,589 113,046 23,702 2,779 358.84 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 1-0 72.36 909,950 1.85 257,915 110,100 21,919 2,149 464.33 River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 2-0 73.83 945,986 1.65 127,619 42,172 10,926 1,495 667.90 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 2-0 73.16 932,222 1.55 119,764 49,285 5,850 1,123 889.47 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 1-1 73.22 932,675 1.55 120,016 49,237 6,034 1,099 908.92 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 2-0 71.04 994,171 1.72 225,537 72,800 8,534 1,092 914.75 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 1-1 70.23 994,278 1.93 181,658 43,845 8,056 725 1,378.31 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 2-0 67.45 993,905 2.10 253,811 81,359 10,324 659 1,516.45 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 2-0 66.18 984,394 1.71 131,530 27,247 2,736 190 5,262.16 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 1-1 65.04 878,775 1.19 67,744 18,656 1,977 83 12,047.19 Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 2-0 64.48 962,346 1.29 79,383 17,674 1,630 80 12,499.00 Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 0-2 64.82 660,939 0.95 62,647 17,695 1,551 70 14,284.71 Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 1-1 61.57 914,758 1.36 64,411 13,121 967 35 28,570.43 Veterans 1-AAAAAA 2-0 64.03 267,434 0.44 42,144 8,107 619 35 28,570.43 Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 0-2 61.61 767,961 0.92 28,344 5,848 501 15 66,665.67 Etowah 6-AAAAAA 2-0 63.49 623,039 0.76 15,838 3,653 209 12 83,332.33 Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 0-2 62.89 588,602 0.70 12,956 2,873 153 11 90,908.09 Tift County 1-AAAAAA 0-2 60.56 148,781 0.22 14,966 2,214 116 5 199,999.00 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 0-2 60.59 459,227 0.52 6,456 1,255 38 4 249,999.00 Newnan 5-AAAAAA 0-2 58.78 291,651 0.34 3,473 419 37 4 249,999.00 Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 1-1 58.22 600,213 0.67 10,333 1,552 103 2 499,999.00 Evans 2-AAAAAA 1-0 56.65 789,327 0.87 12,980 1,365 96 1 999,999.00 Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 2-0 59.72 343,451 0.41 4,936 700 56 1 999,999.00 Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 1-1 54.00 667,992 0.79 9,189 762 45 - - Lanier 8-AAAAAA 0-2 56.65 507,495 0.55 6,121 783 40 - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-1 56.63 216,063 0.25 5,411 857 35 - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 1-1 59.22 316,231 0.37 4,163 532 31 - - Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 0-2 59.24 385,681 0.43 3,851 674 22 - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 0-2 48.77 611,663 0.71 7,578 777 14 - - Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 1-1 54.87 158,059 0.18 2,880 378 10 - - Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 0-2 51.76 544,872 0.57 2,595 153 9 - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 1-1 56.05 175,958 0.20 1,232 126 7 - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-2 43.89 334,550 0.37 1,581 95 1 - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 1-1 49.64 356,760 0.39 1,508 52 1 - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 1-1 49.96 180,403 0.19 467 39 1 - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 1-0 47.07 278,310 0.28 433 15 1 - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 2-0 47.06 278,971 0.28 406 13 1 - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 1-1 49.69 57,654 0.06 376 28 - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 0-1 43.72 152,003 0.15 103 2 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 1-0 34.84 76,137 0.08 48 1 - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-2 45.10 65,893 0.07 64 - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 2-0 37.96 53,883 0.06 16 - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 0-2 45.07 11,438 0.01 9 - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-1 33.08 14,030 0.01 2 - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-2 35.46 2,016 0.00 - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 0-1 24.44 395 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 2-0 30.41 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lee County 901,300 87,828 8,818 1,933 999,879 121 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 42,066 352,662 315,643 195,263 905,634 94,366 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 41,559 351,746 315,203 196,936 905,444 94,556 1-AAAAAA Houston County 14,053 172,436 259,268 327,071 772,828 227,172 1-AAAAAA Veterans 799 25,207 66,800 174,628 267,434 732,566 1-AAAAAA Tift County 223 10,121 34,268 104,169 148,781 851,219 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 641,841 260,664 73,763 17,903 994,171 5,829 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 269,921 423,193 196,311 72,921 962,346 37,654 2-AAAAAA Evans 61,260 181,155 327,105 219,807 789,327 210,673 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 17,601 75,209 189,438 262,624 544,872 455,128 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 4,138 24,882 85,734 164,217 278,971 721,029 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 4,039 25,018 85,403 163,850 278,310 721,690 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 1,200 9,879 42,246 98,678 152,003 847,997 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 678,873 243,412 63,262 12,730 998,277 1,723 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 232,310 457,109 244,240 60,246 993,905 6,095 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 74,942 226,844 407,079 205,893 914,758 85,242 3-AAAAAA Alcovy 12,701 64,402 196,972 393,917 667,992 332,008 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 1,134 7,257 78,634 269,735 356,760 643,240 3-AAAAAA Morrow 37 869 8,235 44,742 53,883 946,117 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County 3 107 1,559 12,361 14,030 985,970 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - 19 376 395 999,605 4-AAAAAA Marist 580,986 288,735 117,657 11,600 998,978 1,022 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 271,289 395,966 287,641 39,382 994,278 5,722 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 144,266 293,747 461,378 85,003 984,394 15,606 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 2,875 16,031 91,816 500,941 611,663 388,337 4-AAAAAA South Cobb 570 5,172 36,406 292,402 334,550 665,450 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 14 349 5,102 70,672 76,137 923,863 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 674,476 230,725 76,917 14,256 996,374 3,626 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 156,902 340,237 316,135 119,401 932,675 67,325 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 155,073 338,753 318,171 120,225 932,222 67,778 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 4,790 29,954 90,255 218,452 343,451 656,549 5-AAAAAA Alexander 4,158 26,485 81,634 203,954 316,231 683,769 5-AAAAAA Newnan 3,386 23,265 74,404 190,596 291,651 708,349 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 1,207 10,387 41,008 123,356 175,958 824,042 5-AAAAAA New Manchester 8 194 1,476 9,760 11,438 988,562 6-AAAAAA Rome 711,462 220,938 50,483 12,566 995,449 4,551 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 220,108 445,459 198,949 81,470 945,986 54,014 6-AAAAAA Etowah 26,500 115,387 237,908 243,244 623,039 376,961 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 22,420 103,050 220,800 242,332 588,602 411,398 6-AAAAAA Creekview 11,705 65,699 161,499 220,324 459,227 540,773 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 7,804 49,448 130,112 198,317 385,681 614,319 6-AAAAAA Woodstock 1 19 249 1,747 2,016 997,984 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 590,410 346,364 56,325 6,319 999,418 582 7-AAAAAA Roswell 376,232 494,554 111,326 15,805 997,917 2,083 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 28,740 123,414 527,847 229,949 909,950 90,050 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 4,255 29,637 214,379 412,668 660,939 339,061 7-AAAAAA Pope 244 3,581 48,375 163,863 216,063 783,937 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry 106 2,141 32,844 122,968 158,059 841,941 7-AAAAAA Lassiter 13 309 8,904 48,428 57,654 942,346 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 868,257 110,643 16,935 3,425 999,260 740 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 72,706 390,564 261,949 153,556 878,775 121,225 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 34,656 241,372 274,572 217,361 767,961 232,039 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 14,275 134,269 206,184 245,485 600,213 399,787 8-AAAAAA Lanier 9,092 98,455 169,605 230,343 507,495 492,505 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 896 20,029 53,461 106,017 180,403 819,597 8-AAAAAA Apalachee 118 4,668 17,294 43,813 65,893 934,107

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Warner Robins Jones County Cartersville Warner Robins Jones County Calhoun First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cartersville Ware County Flowery Branch Warner Robins Kell Cartersville Decatur Ware County Mays Flowery Branch Northgate Warner Robins Reg 5, #3 24 56.89 1-1 Lithia Springs Reg 6, #2 12 69.86 2-0 Kell Reg 8, #4 16 62.38 2-0 Loganville Reg 7, #1 2 88.36 2-0 Cartersville Reg 3, #3 34 48.76 1-1 Northside (Columbus) Reg 4, #2 18 61.67 1-1 Decatur Reg 2, #4 13 68.07 2-0 Ola Reg 1, #1 4 82.55 1-0 Ware County Reg 6, #3 22 57.10 1-1 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 5, #2 17 61.70 1-1 Mays Reg 7, #4 29 53.31 0-2 Cass Reg 8, #1 8 73.52 2-0 Flowery Branch Reg 4, #3 36 45.63 1-1 Arabia Mountain Reg 3, #2 31 50.95 0-2 Northgate Reg 1, #4 32 50.03 1-1 Jenkins Reg 2, #1 1 88.63 0-1 Warner Robins Jones County Creekside Coffee Calhoun Jones County Harris County Jefferson Creekside Coffee Tucker Calhoun Cambridge Reg 1, #3 23 56.95 1-1 Statesboro Reg 2, #2 3 83.16 2-0 Jones County Reg 4, #4 38 43.44 1-0 Chamblee Reg 3, #1 26 54.95 0-2 Harris County Reg 7, #3 19 61.53 1-0 Dalton Reg 8, #2 11 70.51 1-1 Jefferson Reg 6, #4 30 51.22 1-1 Centennial Reg 5, #1 9 72.48 0-1 Creekside Reg 2, #3 7 74.25 2-0 Dutchtown Reg 1, #2 6 77.86 1-1 Coffee Reg 3, #4 39 41.49 1-1 McIntosh Reg 4, #1 14 65.85 2-0 Tucker Reg 8, #3 15 65.18 1-1 Clarke Central Reg 7, #2 5 78.26 1-1 Calhoun Reg 5, #4 27 54.20 0-1 Villa Rica Reg 6, #1 10 70.58 1-1 Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 0-1 88.63 998,599 4.24 930,801 812,484 545,167 365,473 1.74 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 2-0 88.36 999,908 3.79 840,654 627,019 399,373 261,549 2.82 Jones County 2-AAAAA 2-0 83.16 993,194 3.66 818,379 632,524 364,251 156,976 5.37 Ware County 1-AAAAA 1-0 82.55 999,905 2.99 682,769 371,068 188,833 87,812 10.39 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 1-1 78.26 997,776 2.82 592,016 306,267 136,153 41,974 22.82 Coffee 1-AAAAA 1-1 77.86 999,534 2.50 524,736 251,869 104,148 33,171 29.15 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 2-0 74.25 945,528 2.12 411,003 210,408 67,221 15,916 61.83 Creekside 5-AAAAA 0-1 72.48 994,170 2.55 505,172 157,933 51,599 10,776 91.80 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 2-0 73.52 940,900 2.29 483,051 141,422 43,280 10,588 93.45 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 1-1 70.58 999,027 2.17 259,675 84,477 22,378 4,218 236.08 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 1-1 70.51 882,481 1.85 333,107 84,379 21,510 4,078 244.22 Kell 6-AAAAA 2-0 69.86 998,779 2.12 243,263 74,299 18,699 3,266 305.18 Ola 2-AAAAA 2-0 68.07 826,252 1.30 173,542 55,863 11,631 1,713 582.77 Tucker 4-AAAAA 2-0 65.85 997,824 2.12 185,689 46,712 8,951 1,064 938.85 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 1-1 65.18 685,375 1.09 123,224 23,175 4,043 408 2,449.98 Decatur 4-AAAAA 1-1 61.67 992,581 1.95 115,337 20,493 2,593 224 4,463.29 Mays 5-AAAAA 1-1 61.70 899,248 1.51 131,110 17,714 2,201 224 4,463.29 Dalton 7-AAAAA 1-0 61.53 907,785 1.34 116,273 16,924 2,189 196 5,101.04 Loganville 8-AAAAA 2-0 62.38 533,660 0.75 60,796 9,557 1,281 112 8,927.57 Eastside 8-AAAAA 1-0 61.52 482,879 0.66 48,289 7,360 941 82 12,194.12 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 2-0 61.31 474,019 0.64 45,539 6,721 822 61 16,392.44 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 1-1 57.10 970,706 1.43 74,799 6,572 503 37 27,026.03 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 1-1 56.95 929,914 1.05 41,390 8,646 727 32 31,249.00 Harris County 3-AAAAA 0-2 54.95 970,526 1.66 45,495 8,204 547 21 47,618.05 Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-1 56.89 740,470 1.03 42,597 4,086 317 15 66,665.67 Northgate 3-AAAAA 0-2 50.95 925,599 1.41 21,515 2,595 119 4 249,999.00 Cass 7-AAAAA 0-2 53.31 651,731 0.78 26,825 1,751 99 4 249,999.00 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 0-1 54.20 600,609 0.77 20,093 1,589 97 2 499,999.00 Banneker 5-AAAAA 2-0 53.91 581,542 0.74 18,419 1,366 78 2 499,999.00 Union Grove 2-AAAAA 1-1 56.12 206,169 0.23 7,947 898 67 2 499,999.00 Centennial 6-AAAAA 1-1 51.22 905,493 1.12 26,580 1,572 56 - - Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 1-1 48.76 884,251 1.26 13,241 1,335 52 - - Jenkins 1-AAAAA 1-1 50.03 766,283 0.80 10,071 1,262 40 - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 1-1 45.63 756,561 1.05 7,506 585 14 - - Hiram 7-AAAAA 1-1 48.90 397,443 0.45 7,702 320 11 - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 1-0 43.44 660,257 0.88 4,538 280 7 - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 1-1 41.49 616,875 0.73 1,926 72 1 - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 0-2 39.61 446,805 0.55 1,566 64 1 - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-1 41.26 602,749 0.71 1,726 59 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-2 40.04 236,070 0.24 487 28 - - - Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 1-1 45.01 144,493 0.16 646 27 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 0-2 45.65 28,383 0.03 176 11 - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 0-2 32.25 145,972 0.16 124 4 - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 0-2 33.37 108,367 0.11 72 2 - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 1-1 36.00 45,357 0.05 63 2 - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-2 32.88 68,294 0.07 36 1 - - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 1-1 39.18 38,207 0.04 35 1 - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 0-1 22.31 11,361 0.01 - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 1-1 19.66 6,267 0.01 - - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-1 34.23 1,875 0.00 - - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 0-2 27.75 1,261 0.00 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 1-1 32.91 686 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 1-0 34.48 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-1 -5.96 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 622,376 350,176 25,438 1,915 999,905 95 1-AAAAA Coffee 367,049 563,377 63,338 5,770 999,534 466 1-AAAAA Statesboro 8,965 67,024 589,758 264,167 929,914 70,086 1-AAAAA Jenkins 1,551 17,457 260,234 487,041 766,283 233,717 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 59 1,791 49,547 184,673 236,070 763,930 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute - 175 11,685 56,434 68,294 931,706 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 603,385 295,041 81,297 18,876 998,599 1,401 2-AAAAA Jones County 307,401 436,553 192,465 56,775 993,194 6,806 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 70,092 192,005 436,401 247,030 945,528 54,472 2-AAAAA Ola 18,614 70,831 252,961 483,846 826,252 173,748 2-AAAAA Union Grove 496 5,393 33,813 166,467 206,169 793,831 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 12 175 3,002 25,194 28,383 971,617 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - 2 61 1,812 1,875 998,125 3-AAAAA Harris County 468,445 281,321 149,371 71,389 970,526 29,474 3-AAAAA Northgate 264,502 291,013 233,007 137,077 925,599 74,401 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 184,410 245,249 270,026 184,566 884,251 115,749 3-AAAAA McIntosh 42,647 92,953 176,748 304,527 616,875 383,125 3-AAAAA Drew 39,996 89,464 170,848 302,441 602,749 397,251 4-AAAAA Tucker 598,022 334,723 55,207 9,872 997,824 2,176 4-AAAAA Decatur 367,165 486,212 114,470 24,734 992,581 7,419 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 19,637 88,711 360,347 287,866 756,561 243,439 4-AAAAA Chamblee 11,124 59,359 273,689 316,085 660,257 339,743 4-AAAAA Lithonia 3,771 26,969 155,451 260,614 446,805 553,195 4-AAAAA M.L. King 281 4,026 40,836 100,829 145,972 854,028 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 722,023 196,746 57,836 17,565 994,170 5,830 5-AAAAA Mays 159,310 360,318 239,883 139,737 899,248 100,752 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 58,850 192,007 258,193 231,420 740,470 259,530 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 30,155 120,967 200,945 248,542 600,609 399,391 5-AAAAA Banneker 27,944 114,500 193,440 245,658 581,542 418,458 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 1,569 13,465 40,517 88,942 144,493 855,507 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill 147 1,982 9,023 27,055 38,207 961,793 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities 2 15 163 1,081 1,261 998,739 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Cambridge 482,474 379,263 110,094 27,196 999,027 973 6-AAAAA Kell 441,603 401,538 124,052 31,586 998,779 1,221 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 58,703 158,226 474,832 278,945 970,706 29,294 6-AAAAA Centennial 17,164 59,977 278,808 549,544 905,493 94,507 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 54 975 11,280 96,058 108,367 891,633 6-AAAAA North Springs 2 18 663 10,678 11,361 988,639 6-AAAAA Northview - 3 271 5,993 6,267 993,733 7-AAAAA Cartersville 749,055 233,540 16,110 1,203 999,908 92 7-AAAAA Calhoun 238,140 637,745 109,381 12,510 997,776 2,224 7-AAAAA Dalton 11,083 99,302 558,941 238,459 907,785 92,215 7-AAAAA Cass 1,394 21,018 206,428 422,891 651,731 348,269 7-AAAAA Hiram 326 8,201 101,126 287,790 397,443 602,557 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 2 194 8,014 37,147 45,357 954,643 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 460,634 259,362 146,857 74,047 940,900 59,100 8-AAAAA Jefferson 290,199 278,338 194,885 119,059 882,481 117,519 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 105,982 168,663 209,171 201,559 685,375 314,625 8-AAAAA Loganville 55,420 109,337 162,467 206,436 533,660 466,340 8-AAAAA Eastside 44,957 93,939 144,286 199,697 482,879 517,121 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 42,806 90,352 142,242 198,619 474,019 525,981 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 2 9 92 583 686 999,314

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedartown Benedictine Cedartown North Oconee Benedictine Starr's Mill First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cedartown Bainbridge North Oconee Burke County Holy Innocents Cedartown Troup Bainbridge Stockbridge North Oconee Burke County Perry Reg 5, #3 28 52.80 1-1 Woodland (Stockbridge) Reg 6, #2 15 62.20 1-1 Holy Innocents Reg 8, #4 36 50.47 1-1 Madison County Reg 7, #1 1 83.12 2-0 Cedartown Reg 3, #3 22 56.74 2-0 New Hampstead Reg 4, #2 7 68.48 2-0 Troup Reg 2, #4 30 52.37 2-0 Westside (Macon) Reg 1, #1 3 79.89 1-1 Bainbridge Reg 6, #3 17 59.60 1-1 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 5, #2 12 63.43 1-1 Stockbridge Reg 7, #4 27 53.62 2-0 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 8, #1 5 73.56 1-0 North Oconee Reg 4, #3 10 65.57 2-0 Whitewater Reg 3, #2 6 68.57 2-0 Burke County Reg 1, #4 46 39.93 0-2 Westover Reg 2, #1 9 66.51 0-1 Perry Benedictine Pace Academy Starr's Mill Hapeville Charter West Laurens Benedictine Northwest Whitfield Pace Academy Cairo Starr's Mill Central (Carrollton) Hapeville Charter Reg 1, #3 37 50.30 0-2 Hardaway Reg 2, #2 16 60.89 1-0 West Laurens Reg 4, #4 14 62.28 0-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 3, #1 2 81.12 1-1 Benedictine Reg 7, #3 26 53.85 2-0 Northwest Whitfield Reg 8, #2 34 51.35 0-2 Cherokee Bluff Reg 6, #4 19 59.03 0-1 Stephenson Reg 5, #1 11 64.26 2-0 Pace Academy Reg 2, #3 25 55.54 0-2 Griffin Reg 1, #2 13 63.21 1-1 Cairo Reg 3, #4 23 56.30 1-1 Wayne County Reg 4, #1 4 73.64 2-0 Starr's Mill Reg 8, #3 35 50.92 0-1 North Hall Reg 7, #2 21 58.08 2-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 5, #4 33 51.81 0-2 Lovett Reg 6, #1 8 66.94 0-2 Hapeville Charter

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-0 83.12 999,919 3.96 897,688 613,019 474,376 327,022 2.06 Benedictine 3-AAAA 1-1 81.12 999,777 3.80 777,561 670,373 493,038 286,068 2.50 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 1-1 79.89 999,966 3.36 746,566 400,320 279,056 166,843 4.99 North Oconee 8-AAAA 1-0 73.56 999,411 3.21 710,250 444,362 154,653 68,486 13.60 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 2-0 73.64 958,133 2.73 506,006 340,639 166,033 62,406 15.02 Burke County 3-AAAA 2-0 68.57 990,014 2.16 353,901 182,577 61,239 16,600 59.24 Troup 4-AAAA 2-0 68.48 863,208 1.89 285,621 150,859 55,081 14,590 67.54 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 0-2 66.94 935,964 2.32 412,242 181,006 62,634 14,231 69.27 Perry 2-AAAA 0-1 66.51 962,580 2.29 330,433 157,648 42,517 10,574 93.57 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 2-0 64.26 971,921 2.03 324,588 100,436 32,534 6,170 161.07 Whitewater 4-AAAA 2-0 65.57 761,851 1.44 184,209 85,117 25,696 5,606 177.38 Cairo 1-AAAA 1-1 63.21 993,681 2.05 241,538 116,193 33,530 5,401 184.15 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 1-1 63.43 964,417 1.94 289,754 86,357 26,141 4,652 213.96 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 1-1 62.20 822,736 1.66 223,454 70,140 17,965 2,775 359.36 West Laurens 2-AAAA 1-0 60.89 855,436 1.61 145,141 56,808 12,725 1,864 535.48 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 0-2 62.28 598,376 0.97 95,956 38,245 9,695 1,609 620.50 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 2-0 58.08 900,324 1.73 224,617 52,059 10,800 1,070 933.58 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 1-1 59.60 719,334 1.31 150,649 38,062 8,156 977 1,022.54 Stephenson 6-AAAA 0-1 59.03 693,121 1.24 136,229 32,667 6,907 802 1,245.88 LaGrange 4-AAAA 2-0 59.04 411,444 0.59 42,485 14,304 2,981 355 2,815.90 Riverdale 4-AAAA 1-1 58.89 405,023 0.57 40,790 13,618 2,817 347 2,880.84 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 2-0 56.74 874,412 1.16 58,124 16,607 2,641 239 4,183.10 Wayne County 3-AAAA 1-1 56.30 863,914 1.13 53,680 14,808 2,266 216 4,628.63 Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 0-2 55.85 519,182 0.83 72,870 13,325 2,242 186 5,375.34 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 2-0 53.85 789,709 1.26 108,726 17,467 2,581 178 5,616.98 Griffin 2-AAAA 0-2 55.54 618,208 0.93 45,841 13,573 2,180 176 5,680.82 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 2-0 53.62 782,825 1.24 103,615 16,277 2,306 144 6,943.44 Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 1-1 52.80 661,908 0.91 47,032 7,465 892 69 14,491.75 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 0-2 51.35 724,384 1.02 59,814 7,682 942 56 17,856.14 North Hall 8-AAAA 0-1 50.92 702,407 0.97 53,015 6,512 768 51 19,606.84 Lovett 5-AAAA 0-2 51.81 606,542 0.81 37,975 5,617 625 38 26,314.79 Madison County 8-AAAA 1-1 50.47 679,692 0.93 47,094 5,690 696 35 28,570.43 Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-2 50.30 908,628 1.21 26,515 5,883 644 33 30,302.03 Howard 2-AAAA 2-0 52.38 432,355 0.58 17,985 4,223 477 33 30,302.03 Spalding 2-AAAA 1-1 52.31 427,481 0.57 17,767 4,077 503 30 33,332.33 Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 2-0 52.37 429,634 0.58 17,873 4,247 554 25 39,999.00 Miller Grove 6-AAAA 1-1 51.88 309,663 0.44 26,925 3,350 431 22 45,453.55 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 1-1 48.14 516,926 0.68 26,226 2,500 212 6 166,665.67 Baldwin 2-AAAA 0-2 49.48 274,306 0.34 6,690 1,243 123 5 199,999.00 Luella 5-AAAA 0-2 47.28 338,510 0.41 11,354 1,126 86 3 333,332.33 Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-2 47.11 480,099 0.59 17,401 1,582 130 2 499,999.00 Hampton 5-AAAA 2-0 47.29 339,591 0.41 11,546 1,157 92 2 499,999.00 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 0-2 42.11 185,820 0.20 950 114 9 1 999,999.00 Westover 1-AAAA 0-2 39.93 564,689 0.62 2,278 136 4 1 999,999.00 Shaw 1-AAAA 2-0 39.33 533,036 0.58 1,911 115 2 1 999,999.00 Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 1-0 43.34 268,550 0.31 4,612 285 15 - - McDonough 5-AAAA 1-0 41.58 117,025 0.13 1,561 84 4 - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-1 38.76 104,586 0.11 663 27 1 - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-2 37.78 86,063 0.09 176 15 - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 1-0 35.07 40,864 0.04 100 4 - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 0-2 36.12 1,962 0.00 3 - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 2-0 26.58 10,297 0.01 - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-2 18.07 86 0.00 - - - - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 1-0 12.63 7 0.00 - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 1-1 20.69 3 0.00 - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 0-2 21.17 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 0-2 13.53 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 1-0 10.99 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 0-1 -0.39 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 861,974 130,245 7,149 598 999,966 34 1-AAAA Cairo 125,584 676,689 167,662 23,746 993,681 6,319 1-AAAA Hardaway 10,991 148,778 535,849 213,010 908,628 91,372 1-AAAA Westover 760 23,461 152,001 388,467 564,689 435,311 1-AAAA Shaw 691 20,827 137,339 374,179 533,036 466,964 2-AAAA Perry 567,153 239,982 107,608 47,837 962,580 37,420 2-AAAA West Laurens 237,394 298,161 196,633 123,248 855,436 144,564 2-AAAA Griffin 77,892 156,057 197,222 187,037 618,208 381,792 2-AAAA Howard 34,755 87,505 138,166 171,929 432,355 567,645 2-AAAA Spalding 34,223 85,948 136,540 170,770 427,481 572,519 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 33,940 86,726 137,187 171,781 429,634 570,366 2-AAAA Baldwin 14,643 45,621 86,644 127,398 274,306 725,694 3-AAAA Benedictine 787,273 186,388 21,971 4,145 999,777 223 3-AAAA Burke County 176,453 556,293 197,514 59,754 990,014 9,986 3-AAAA New Hampstead 18,974 129,366 370,618 355,454 874,412 125,588 3-AAAA Wayne County 17,029 120,302 354,537 372,046 863,914 136,086 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 238 6,004 39,112 140,466 185,820 814,180 3-AAAA Islands 33 1,647 16,248 68,135 86,063 913,937 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 511,944 251,389 132,750 62,050 958,133 41,867 4-AAAA Troup 232,550 274,148 215,831 140,679 863,208 136,792 4-AAAA Whitewater 134,487 206,068 229,482 191,814 761,851 238,149 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 65,013 128,487 181,822 223,054 598,376 401,624 4-AAAA LaGrange 28,347 71,106 120,612 191,379 411,444 588,556 4-AAAA Riverdale 27,657 68,760 119,242 189,364 405,023 594,977 4-AAAA Fayette County 2 42 261 1,657 1,962 998,038 4-AAAA North Clayton - - - 3 3 999,997 5-AAAA Pace Academy 463,400 324,561 133,106 50,854 971,921 28,079 5-AAAA Stockbridge 413,638 340,974 149,482 60,323 964,417 35,583 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 54,889 131,340 244,618 231,061 661,908 338,092 5-AAAA Lovett 43,117 110,128 218,365 234,932 606,542 393,458 5-AAAA Luella 11,716 42,265 109,890 174,639 338,510 661,490 5-AAAA Hampton 11,706 42,068 110,752 175,065 339,591 660,409 5-AAAA McDonough 1,534 8,664 33,776 73,051 117,025 882,975 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - 11 75 86 999,914 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 461,335 246,854 147,484 80,291 935,964 64,036 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 215,490 240,143 210,009 157,094 822,736 177,264 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 130,290 184,374 205,993 198,677 719,334 280,666 6-AAAA Stephenson 116,160 172,505 200,489 203,967 693,121 306,879 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 56,395 106,502 149,934 206,351 519,182 480,818 6-AAAA Miller Grove 20,330 49,622 86,091 153,620 309,663 690,337 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Cedartown 929,510 64,846 4,482 1,081 999,919 81 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 37,469 406,509 286,667 169,679 900,324 99,676 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 15,156 225,113 279,144 270,296 789,709 210,291 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 14,425 218,210 275,351 274,839 782,825 217,175 7-AAAA Sonoraville 3,439 85,124 152,340 276,023 516,926 483,074 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield 1 198 2,016 8,082 10,297 989,703 8-AAAA North Oconee 908,316 77,356 11,438 2,301 999,411 589 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 29,563 265,869 237,051 191,901 724,384 275,616 8-AAAA North Hall 26,770 246,482 232,344 196,811 702,407 297,593 8-AAAA Madison County 23,788 227,674 227,596 200,634 679,692 320,308 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 8,847 118,238 162,429 190,585 480,099 519,901 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 2,321 48,095 87,611 130,523 268,550 731,450 8-AAAA Chestatee 351 12,777 30,625 60,833 104,586 895,414 8-AAAA East Hall 44 3,509 10,906 26,405 40,864 959,136 8-AAAA East Forsyth - - - 7 7 999,993 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Oconee County Carver (Columbus) Oconee County Cedar Grove Crisp County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Carver (Columbus) Oconee County Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Dawson County Savannah Country Day Carver (Columbus) Sandy Creek Oconee County Savannah Christian Peach County Reg 5, #3 5 69.45 2-0 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #2 21 52.14 1-1 Bremen Reg 8, #4 16 56.60 0-1 Hart County Reg 7, #1 13 57.85 1-1 Dawson County Reg 3, #3 20 52.21 2-0 Savannah Country Day Reg 4, #2 25 49.95 2-0 Harlem Reg 2, #4 28 47.91 0-2 Upson-Lee Reg 1, #1 3 73.64 2-0 Carver (Columbus) Reg 6, #3 27 48.05 0-1 Ringgold Reg 5, #2 4 71.32 2-0 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 31 43.14 2-0 Gilmer Reg 8, #1 2 74.89 1-1 Oconee County Reg 4, #3 30 46.15 1-1 Richmond Academy Reg 3, #2 14 57.32 2-0 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 22 51.65 2-0 Dougherty Reg 2, #1 6 66.35 1-1 Peach County Thomasville Cedar Grove Crisp County Monroe Area Thomasville Calvary Day Stephens County Cedar Grove Crisp County Morgan County Monroe Area Adairsville Reg 1, #3 9 64.65 0-2 Thomasville Reg 2, #2 12 63.42 2-0 Mary Persons Reg 4, #4 33 42.24 1-1 Hephzibah Reg 3, #1 10 64.07 1-0 Calvary Day Reg 7, #3 18 55.30 1-1 White County Reg 8, #2 8 64.99 1-1 Stephens County Reg 6, #4 36 40.43 1-1 LaFayette Reg 5, #1 1 91.47 1-0 Cedar Grove Reg 2, #3 19 52.98 0-1 Jackson Reg 1, #2 7 66.19 1-1 Crisp County Reg 3, #4 26 49.70 2-0 Liberty County Reg 4, #1 23 50.42 2-0 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 11 64.04 1-1 Monroe Area Reg 7, #2 15 57.08 1-1 Wesleyan Reg 5, #4 32 42.76 1-1 Douglass Reg 6, #1 17 55.34 1-0 Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 1-0 91.47 1,000,000 4.65 933,816 888,772 833,335 751,153 0.33 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 2-0 73.64 996,995 3.45 796,897 527,551 240,915 67,109 13.90 Oconee County 8-AAA 1-1 74.89 995,628 3.03 493,075 382,429 228,463 62,275 15.06 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 2-0 71.32 1,000,000 3.10 594,256 385,077 206,579 38,813 24.76 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 2-0 69.45 1,000,000 2.95 567,947 336,427 153,893 25,478 38.25 Crisp County 1-AAA 1-1 66.19 976,770 2.53 543,055 250,443 62,020 12,442 79.37 Peach County 2-AAA 1-1 66.35 999,343 2.39 499,959 158,351 61,579 9,998 99.02 Thomasville 1-AAA 0-2 64.65 967,231 2.32 474,732 193,655 43,793 7,966 124.53 Stephens County 8-AAA 1-1 64.99 942,909 2.15 292,369 152,015 36,348 6,707 148.10 Calvary Day 3-AAA 1-0 64.07 994,477 2.41 430,924 84,095 31,890 5,317 187.08 Monroe Area 8-AAA 1-1 64.04 930,315 2.07 281,914 139,536 29,745 5,100 195.08 Mary Persons 2-AAA 2-0 63.42 998,371 2.08 386,023 102,959 30,506 4,394 226.58 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 2-0 57.32 965,333 1.98 233,114 44,996 8,426 663 1,507.30 Dawson County 7-AAA 1-1 57.85 967,140 1.55 139,072 47,349 6,250 600 1,665.67 Wesleyan 7-AAA 1-1 57.08 959,547 1.50 124,573 40,465 4,995 469 2,131.20 Hart County 8-AAA 0-1 56.60 734,864 1.29 125,977 39,367 4,503 403 2,480.39 Adairsville 6-AAA 1-0 55.34 975,793 1.66 168,622 52,395 4,012 379 2,637.52 White County 7-AAA 1-1 55.30 937,707 1.36 90,801 27,047 2,614 218 4,586.16 Jackson 2-AAA 0-1 52.98 980,813 1.32 104,374 23,296 1,850 113 8,848.56 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 2-0 52.21 893,196 1.59 116,416 21,334 1,978 96 10,415.67 Bremen 6-AAA 1-1 52.14 943,113 1.35 86,239 21,381 1,312 83 12,047.19 Morgan County 4-AAA 2-0 50.42 992,948 1.52 79,249 15,832 942 50 19,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 2-0 49.70 828,070 1.37 77,274 13,357 858 44 22,726.27 Dougherty 1-AAA 2-0 51.65 648,732 0.89 66,385 8,393 860 39 25,640.03 Harlem 4-AAA 2-0 49.95 992,066 1.50 73,490 13,942 865 35 28,570.43 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 2-0 50.15 374,300 0.54 27,895 5,567 371 21 47,618.05 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 0-2 47.91 948,491 1.11 42,062 6,669 348 14 71,427.57 Richmond Academy 4-AAA 1-1 46.15 980,399 1.31 37,836 4,197 214 8 124,999.00 Ringgold 6-AAA 0-1 48.05 852,330 1.03 29,498 5,305 276 5 199,999.00 Monroe 1-AAA 1-1 46.68 358,907 0.43 16,981 1,288 92 3 333,332.33 Douglass 5-AAA 1-1 42.76 1,000,000 1.30 34,792 4,144 78 3 333,332.33 Hephzibah 4-AAA 1-1 42.24 955,852 1.16 17,098 1,086 48 1 999,999.00 Gilmer 7-AAA 2-0 43.14 462,177 0.50 3,203 407 18 1 999,999.00 LaFayette 6-AAA 1-1 40.43 469,484 0.49 1,922 179 7 - - Lumpkin County 7-AAA 2-0 40.55 315,887 0.33 1,185 106 6 - - Long County 3-AAA 1-1 38.10 219,740 0.28 3,181 294 4 - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 1-1 38.56 355,433 0.37 825 68 3 - - Pickens 7-AAA 0-2 40.56 315,728 0.33 1,219 127 2 - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-1 37.91 319,075 0.33 660 50 2 - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-1 33.65 96,736 0.11 592 34 - - - Columbus 1-AAA 1-1 35.33 51,365 0.05 334 8 - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 0-2 34.49 21,984 0.02 119 6 - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-1 30.40 41,814 0.04 8 1 - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-2 24.18 72,982 0.07 17 - - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 0-2 29.44 52,550 0.05 13 - - - - Salem 4-AAA 0-2 18.93 78,016 0.08 6 - - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-2 18.61 2,417 0.00 1 - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 1-1 27.56 32,222 0.03 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 0-2 -2.30 719 0.00 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-1 6.06 31 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 593,912 273,264 108,844 20,975 996,995 3,005 1-AAA Crisp County 220,188 354,596 312,230 89,756 976,770 23,230 1-AAA Thomasville 172,100 312,247 365,521 117,363 967,231 32,769 1-AAA Dougherty 11,205 43,971 145,576 447,980 648,732 351,268 1-AAA Monroe 2,557 15,313 62,262 278,775 358,907 641,093 1-AAA Columbus 38 609 5,567 45,151 51,365 948,635 2-AAA Peach County 531,972 335,986 100,490 30,895 999,343 657 2-AAA Mary Persons 371,220 413,919 158,838 54,394 998,371 1,629 2-AAA Jackson 70,832 172,492 439,824 297,665 980,813 19,187 2-AAA Upson-Lee 25,964 77,107 296,770 548,650 948,491 51,509 2-AAA Pike County 12 496 4,078 68,396 72,982 927,018 3-AAA Calvary Day 597,808 264,161 97,789 34,719 994,477 5,523 3-AAA Savannah Christian 243,012 356,238 242,618 123,465 965,333 34,667 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 98,321 212,516 319,499 262,860 893,196 106,804 3-AAA Liberty County 58,122 149,024 274,786 346,138 828,070 171,930 3-AAA Long County 2,290 14,148 46,968 156,334 219,740 780,260 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 447 3,898 18,122 74,269 96,736 903,264 3-AAA Beach - 15 218 2,184 2,417 997,583 3-AAA Groves - - - 31 31 999,969 4-AAA Morgan County 365,115 297,876 204,134 125,823 992,948 7,052 4-AAA Harlem 342,474 299,884 213,637 136,071 992,066 7,934 4-AAA Richmond Academy 193,698 244,551 294,150 248,000 980,399 19,601 4-AAA Hephzibah 98,612 156,333 282,436 418,471 955,852 44,148 4-AAA Salem 101 1,355 5,617 70,943 78,016 921,984 4-AAA Cross Creek - 1 26 692 719 999,281 5-AAA Cedar Grove 881,422 103,069 15,163 346 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 69,273 489,896 417,798 23,033 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 49,154 403,121 514,445 33,280 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 151 3,914 52,594 943,341 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 496,035 286,462 141,661 51,635 975,793 24,207 6-AAA Bremen 308,955 326,247 212,342 95,569 943,113 56,887 6-AAA Ringgold 147,684 238,344 292,312 173,990 852,330 147,670 6-AAA LaFayette 23,219 66,085 141,204 238,976 469,484 530,516 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 12,875 42,622 102,881 197,055 355,433 644,567 6-AAA Ridgeland 10,654 36,479 91,179 180,763 319,075 680,925 6-AAA Gordon Lee 396 2,510 11,871 37,773 52,550 947,450 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 182 1,251 6,550 24,239 32,222 967,778 7-AAA Dawson County 377,534 302,441 212,856 74,309 967,140 32,860 7-AAA Wesleyan 335,833 305,503 232,502 85,709 959,547 40,453 7-AAA White County 253,705 287,434 279,848 116,720 937,707 62,293 7-AAA Gilmer 17,193 49,202 118,312 277,470 462,177 537,823 7-AAA Lumpkin County 7,787 27,191 74,520 206,389 315,887 684,113 7-AAA Pickens 7,777 27,101 75,182 205,668 315,728 684,272 7-AAA West Hall 171 1,128 6,780 33,735 41,814 958,186 8-AAA Oconee County 650,051 240,447 80,148 24,982 995,628 4,372 8-AAA Stephens County 169,301 326,263 296,753 150,592 942,909 57,091 8-AAA Monroe Area 143,302 297,734 315,949 173,330 930,315 69,685 8-AAA Hart County 31,696 104,553 219,223 379,392 734,864 265,136 8-AAA Hebron Christian 5,635 30,657 84,817 253,191 374,300 625,700 8-AAA Franklin County 15 346 3,110 18,513 21,984 978,016

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Pierce County Fitzgerald Appling County Pierce County Thomson First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Rockmart Fitzgerald Callaway Appling County Columbia Rockmart Washington County Fitzgerald Callaway Fellowship Christian Appling County Northeast Reg 5, #3 11 58.42 2-0 Columbia Reg 6, #2 22 50.95 1-0 South Atlanta Reg 8, #4 41 30.96 1-0 Banks County Reg 7, #1 5 67.27 1-1 Rockmart Reg 3, #3 18 52.15 2-0 Vidalia Reg 4, #2 14 55.73 0-1 Washington County Reg 2, #4 40 31.59 2-0 Rutland Reg 1, #1 1 78.48 2-0 Fitzgerald Reg 6, #3 29 38.40 0-1 Mount Paran Christian Reg 5, #2 7 64.84 0-2 Callaway Reg 7, #4 27 40.77 0-2 Fannin County Reg 8, #1 8 62.89 1-1 Fellowship Christian Reg 4, #3 17 52.47 1-0 Putnam County Reg 3, #2 4 70.38 1-0 Appling County Reg 1, #4 16 53.16 2-0 Worth County Reg 2, #1 9 58.94 0-1 Northeast Pierce County Eagle's Landing Christian Thomson Haralson County Dodge County Pierce County Athens Academy Eagle's Landing Christian Cook Thomson Haralson County North Cobb Christian Reg 1, #3 15 55.24 0-2 Dodge County Reg 2, #2 32 36.49 0-2 Central (Macon) Reg 4, #4 24 46.14 2-0 Laney Reg 3, #1 2 75.61 1-0 Pierce County Reg 7, #3 21 51.22 1-1 North Murray Reg 8, #2 13 56.20 2-0 Athens Academy Reg 6, #4 31 36.94 0-2 Washington Reg 5, #1 3 73.56 1-1 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 2, #3 37 35.01 1-1 Spencer Reg 1, #2 10 58.77 1-1 Cook Reg 3, #4 23 50.25 2-0 Toombs County Reg 4, #1 6 65.51 1-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 30 38.17 1-1 Union County Reg 7, #2 12 56.36 1-1 Haralson County Reg 5, #4 34 35.69 1-1 Redan Reg 6, #1 20 51.42 2-0 North Cobb Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald 1-AA 2-0 78.48 999,365 4.14 880,645 728,356 532,875 368,910 1.71 Pierce County 3-AA 1-0 75.61 999,606 3.76 829,502 582,047 409,666 236,356 3.23 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 1-1 73.56 999,891 3.58 816,790 467,336 319,569 163,333 5.12 Appling County 3-AA 1-0 70.38 997,915 3.20 685,323 421,071 219,000 91,254 9.96 Rockmart 7-AA 1-1 67.27 999,318 3.06 700,253 281,540 125,039 45,503 20.98 Thomson 4-AA 1-1 65.51 998,832 2.74 482,806 339,975 118,398 35,195 27.41 Callaway 5-AA 0-2 64.84 998,412 2.77 565,808 216,240 83,870 25,340 38.46 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 1-1 62.89 999,885 2.41 376,340 147,005 44,662 12,093 81.69 Cook 1-AA 1-1 58.77 841,295 1.98 261,608 127,414 29,676 5,162 192.72 Columbia 5-AA 2-0 58.42 992,204 2.21 336,526 81,282 19,319 3,633 274.25 Haralson County 7-AA 1-1 56.36 983,823 2.23 378,722 121,375 22,498 3,199 311.60 Northeast 2-AA 0-1 58.94 999,609 1.93 190,846 72,557 14,548 3,063 325.48 Athens Academy 8-AA 2-0 56.20 998,840 1.92 190,219 48,685 10,902 1,609 620.50 Washington County 4-AA 0-1 55.73 980,339 1.60 129,838 53,108 9,303 1,292 772.99 Dodge County 1-AA 0-2 55.24 700,331 1.43 140,148 54,334 9,936 1,270 786.40 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 2-0 51.42 992,533 1.77 195,625 49,677 5,633 482 2,073.69 Worth County 1-AA 2-0 53.16 588,629 1.12 89,397 30,000 4,574 467 2,140.33 North Murray 7-AA 1-1 51.22 948,877 1.65 172,121 39,007 4,703 428 2,335.45 South Atlanta 6-AA 1-0 50.95 991,406 1.72 181,653 44,269 4,814 415 2,408.64 Putnam County 4-AA 1-0 52.47 958,532 1.34 74,107 22,801 3,037 332 3,011.05 Vidalia 3-AA 2-0 52.15 829,994 1.22 68,171 22,292 2,828 270 3,702.70 Jeff Davis 1-AA 0-2 51.89 513,530 0.94 65,437 20,029 2,775 242 4,131.23 Toombs County 3-AA 2-0 50.25 763,553 1.07 50,756 15,773 1,604 116 8,619.69 Laney 4-AA 2-0 46.14 853,932 0.98 19,951 3,089 318 13 76,922.08 Berrien 1-AA 1-1 45.28 184,225 0.28 9,013 1,547 123 8 124,999.00 Sumter County 1-AA 1-1 44.95 172,625 0.26 8,203 1,396 90 7 142,856.14 Fannin County 7-AA 0-2 40.77 676,778 0.81 16,222 1,485 57 3 333,332.33 Union County 8-AA 1-1 38.17 918,317 1.07 24,190 2,012 56 3 333,332.33 Redan 5-AA 1-1 35.69 533,968 0.65 12,796 861 15 1 999,999.00 Spencer 2-AA 1-1 35.01 743,516 0.81 3,027 225 6 1 999,999.00 Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 0-1 38.40 842,085 0.93 10,401 741 38 - - Brantley County 3-AA 2-0 39.95 217,815 0.25 3,117 511 19 - - Washington 6-AA 0-2 36.94 792,847 0.86 6,740 402 19 - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-2 36.49 802,726 0.89 4,384 412 16 - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 1-1 34.30 453,131 0.54 8,489 501 7 - - Model 7-AA 0-2 35.49 369,774 0.41 3,119 181 3 - - Tattnall County 3-AA 1-1 35.71 100,454 0.11 707 106 2 - - Banks County 8-AA 1-0 30.96 717,111 0.76 3,645 140 1 - - Rutland 2-AA 2-0 31.59 570,562 0.60 1,084 79 1 - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 0-2 35.23 90,663 0.10 600 85 - - - ACE Charter 2-AA 2-0 29.56 452,078 0.47 569 24 - - - Southwest 2-AA 0-2 29.06 424,324 0.44 461 18 - - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 0-2 33.27 183,426 0.19 300 11 - - - Therrell 6-AA 1-0 27.21 266,099 0.27 154 1 - - - East Jackson 8-AA 0-2 20.85 197,693 0.20 95 - - - - Providence Christian 8-AA 0-2 19.86 168,154 0.17 60 - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 0-1 21.78 100,265 0.10 18 - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-2 16.10 21,331 0.02 11 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-2 17.37 12,169 0.01 2 - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 0-2 13.17 14,765 0.01 1 - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-0 20.93 12,826 0.01 - - - - - Butler 4-AA 1-0 20.05 10,219 0.01 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-2 16.16 9,261 0.01 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 0-2 10.07 6,239 0.01 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 1-1 14.14 1,894 0.00 - - - - - McNair 5-AA 0-2 2.83 1,063 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-1 4.29 946 0.00 - - - - - Walker 6-AA 1-0 18.54 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 891,602 91,860 13,304 2,599 999,365 635 1-AA Cook 57,220 374,980 249,865 159,230 841,295 158,705 1-AA Dodge County 25,456 218,842 244,842 211,191 700,331 299,669 1-AA Worth County 14,096 150,041 204,625 219,867 588,629 411,371 1-AA Jeff Davis 9,743 117,405 175,836 210,546 513,530 486,470 1-AA Berrien 996 24,448 57,747 101,034 184,225 815,775 1-AA Sumter County 887 22,424 53,781 95,533 172,625 827,375 2-AA Northeast 910,649 77,251 9,727 1,982 999,609 391 2-AA Central (Macon) 39,384 329,901 253,888 179,553 802,726 197,274 2-AA Spencer 27,729 262,942 250,932 201,913 743,516 256,484 2-AA Rutland 11,054 145,598 194,102 219,808 570,562 429,438 2-AA ACE Charter 6,130 96,669 150,179 199,100 452,078 547,922 2-AA Southwest 5,053 87,383 139,898 191,990 424,324 575,676 2-AA Kendrick 1 244 1,154 4,840 6,239 993,761 2-AA Jordan - 12 120 814 946 999,054 3-AA Pierce County 632,798 327,564 34,896 4,348 999,606 394 3-AA Appling County 347,960 541,939 92,872 15,144 997,915 2,085 3-AA Vidalia 11,799 73,157 427,742 317,296 829,994 170,006 3-AA Toombs County 7,141 51,121 340,375 364,916 763,553 236,447 3-AA Brantley County 240 4,203 60,119 153,253 217,815 782,185 3-AA Tattnall County 35 1,060 23,416 75,943 100,454 899,546 3-AA Windsor Forest 27 956 20,580 69,100 90,663 909,337 4-AA Thomson 674,279 235,469 69,524 19,560 998,832 1,168 4-AA Washington County 188,043 379,071 283,417 129,808 980,339 19,661 4-AA Putnam County 107,839 271,035 363,482 216,176 958,532 41,468 4-AA Laney 29,208 107,753 252,839 464,132 853,932 146,068 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 630 6,550 28,825 147,421 183,426 816,574 4-AA Josey 1 78 1,034 11,713 12,826 987,174 4-AA Butler - 42 799 9,378 10,219 989,781 4-AA Glenn Hills - 2 80 1,812 1,894 998,106 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 682,879 246,610 67,892 2,510 999,891 109 5-AA Callaway 233,178 476,018 272,239 16,977 998,412 1,588 5-AA Columbia 83,384 270,443 578,220 60,157 992,204 7,796 5-AA Redan 341 3,979 46,204 483,444 533,968 466,032 5-AA Landmark Christian 218 2,937 34,887 415,089 453,131 546,869 5-AA Towers - 13 552 20,766 21,331 978,669 5-AA McNair - - 6 1,057 1,063 998,937 6-AA North Cobb Christian 467,563 362,070 125,545 37,355 992,533 7,467 6-AA South Atlanta 441,112 374,390 134,716 41,188 991,406 8,594 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 51,784 138,388 348,061 303,852 842,085 157,915 6-AA Washington 37,026 108,312 301,533 345,976 792,847 207,153 6-AA Therrell 2,196 13,849 67,123 182,931 266,099 733,901 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 308 2,872 21,024 76,061 100,265 899,735 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 11 119 1,998 12,637 14,765 985,235 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 727,767 215,421 48,436 7,694 999,318 682 7-AA Haralson County 186,653 454,439 271,632 71,099 983,823 16,177 7-AA North Murray 76,672 266,404 437,990 167,811 948,877 51,123 7-AA Fannin County 7,423 47,746 169,802 451,807 676,778 323,222 7-AA Model 1,484 15,933 70,517 281,840 369,774 630,226 7-AA Murray County 1 39 945 11,184 12,169 987,831 7-AA Gordon Central - 18 678 8,565 9,261 990,739 8-AA Fellowship Christian 671,127 301,331 25,495 1,932 999,885 115 8-AA Athens Academy 314,069 585,301 89,787 9,683 998,840 1,160 8-AA Union County 12,745 87,938 566,809 250,825 918,317 81,683 8-AA Banks County 1,942 22,092 240,228 452,849 717,111 282,889 8-AA East Jackson 70 1,926 42,504 153,193 197,693 802,307 8-AA Providence Christian 47 1,412 35,177 131,518 168,154 831,846

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Brooks County Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Darlington Brooks County Rabun County Bleckley County Mount Pisgah Christian Darlington Heard County Brooks County Mount Vernon Rabun County Temple Bleckley County Reg 5, #3 31 29.12 1-1 Jasper County Reg 6, #2 13 53.15 2-0 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 8, #4 21 41.26 1-0 Athens Christian Reg 7, #1 8 58.53 2-0 Darlington Reg 3, #3 29 32.17 1-1 Bryan County Reg 4, #2 14 51.33 0-1 Heard County Reg 2, #4 17 47.26 0-2 Jefferson County Reg 1, #1 1 77.76 2-0 Brooks County Reg 6, #3 19 44.40 1-1 Mount Vernon Reg 5, #2 26 34.63 1-1 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 25 34.82 1-1 Dade County Reg 8, #1 2 76.28 2-0 Rabun County Reg 4, #3 23 38.66 1-1 Temple Reg 3, #2 24 37.55 2-0 Screven County Reg 1, #4 33 27.18 0-2 Bacon County Reg 2, #1 5 68.66 2-0 Bleckley County Swainsboro Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Whitefield Academy Swainsboro Metter Elbert County Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Lamar County Trion Whitefield Academy Reg 1, #3 18 46.36 1-1 Pelham Reg 2, #2 6 68.46 2-0 Swainsboro Reg 4, #4 36 14.51 0-2 Crawford County Reg 3, #1 7 60.30 1-1 Metter Reg 7, #3 20 43.09 1-1 Pepperell Reg 8, #2 9 57.95 2-0 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 22 40.68 2-0 St. Francis Reg 5, #1 3 75.00 1-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 2, #3 10 56.01 1-0 Dublin Reg 1, #2 4 70.48 1-1 Irwin County Reg 3, #4 35 23.05 1-1 Claxton Reg 4, #1 11 55.00 2-0 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 16 49.34 1-1 Commerce Reg 7, #2 15 49.60 2-0 Trion Reg 5, #4 32 28.68 1-0 Oglethorpe County Reg 6, #1 12 54.87 2-0 Whitefield Academy

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Brooks County 1-A Division I 2-0 77.76 1,000,000 4.14 881,783 814,845 513,654 335,103 1.98 Rabun County 8-A Division I 2-0 76.28 1,000,000 3.94 899,552 661,189 396,097 234,345 3.27 Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 1-0 75.00 1,000,000 3.83 825,831 620,483 415,191 208,942 3.79 Irwin County 1-A Division I 1-1 70.48 1,000,000 3.41 716,053 602,580 276,372 103,468 8.66 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 2-0 68.66 998,639 3.04 733,053 305,624 138,240 51,040 18.59 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 2-0 68.46 998,564 3.02 726,037 300,595 134,469 48,735 19.52 Metter 3-A Division I 1-1 60.30 999,996 2.48 388,082 87,407 29,792 5,504 180.69 Darlington 7-A Division I 2-0 58.53 997,197 2.42 523,509 114,412 22,559 3,954 251.91 Elbert County 8-A Division I 2-0 57.95 1,000,000 2.17 279,629 81,308 19,136 2,903 343.47 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 2-0 54.87 1,000,000 2.43 448,747 88,108 13,287 1,589 628.33 Lamar County 4-A Division I 2-0 55.00 1,000,000 2.19 159,338 80,901 12,248 1,485 672.40 Dublin 2-A Division I 1-0 56.01 969,096 1.51 172,134 55,497 9,639 1,251 798.36 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 2-0 53.15 1,000,000 2.31 381,322 64,975 8,327 875 1,141.86 Heard County 4-A Division I 0-1 51.33 1,000,000 2.04 106,736 41,385 4,452 391 2,556.54 Commerce 8-A Division I 1-1 49.34 1,000,000 1.72 179,645 23,904 2,325 171 5,846.95 Trion 7-A Division I 2-0 49.60 964,603 1.62 183,846 23,696 2,233 158 6,328.11 Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-2 47.26 850,172 0.96 29,766 7,258 530 32 31,249.00 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 1-1 44.40 1,000,000 1.65 94,559 8,002 496 19 52,630.58 Pelham 1-A Division I 1-1 46.36 1,000,000 1.17 36,256 4,166 367 14 71,427.57 Pepperell 7-A Division I 1-1 43.09 855,900 1.10 43,419 3,455 187 13 76,922.08 Athens Christian 8-A Division I 1-0 41.26 1,000,000 1.32 66,273 3,748 150 4 249,999.00 Screven County 3-A Division I 2-0 37.55 990,687 1.38 17,319 928 45 2 499,999.00 St. Francis 6-A Division I 2-0 40.68 1,000,000 1.40 40,936 2,499 98 1 999,999.00 Temple 4-A Division I 1-1 38.66 1,000,000 1.59 25,951 1,854 80 1 999,999.00 Social Circle 5-A Division I 1-1 34.63 1,000,000 1.21 13,482 440 10 - - Bryan County 3-A Division I 1-1 32.17 971,595 1.17 4,593 200 6 - - Dade County 7-A Division I 1-1 34.82 481,000 0.52 3,780 152 5 - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 1-0 28.68 1,000,000 1.10 5,793 87 2 - - Jasper County 5-A Division I 1-1 29.12 1,000,000 1.11 6,163 106 1 - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 2-0 31.26 292,394 0.31 1,067 45 1 - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 0-2 27.18 1,000,000 1.01 2,085 27 1 - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 0-1 33.44 402,568 0.43 2,447 81 - - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 0-1 32.95 183,529 0.19 343 32 - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 1-1 23.05 855,078 0.90 359 10 - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 0-2 14.51 1,000,000 1.02 108 1 - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-2 8.58 182,644 0.18 4 - - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 0-2 13.38 6,338 0.01 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 0-1 24.06 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Brooks County 690,723 298,150 10,991 136 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Irwin County 305,353 647,666 46,219 762 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 3,893 53,220 837,414 105,473 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 31 964 105,376 893,629 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Bleckley County 466,815 389,517 118,673 23,634 998,639 1,361 2-A Division I Swainsboro 456,445 394,845 122,731 24,543 998,564 1,436 2-A Division I Dublin 66,145 174,089 513,737 215,125 969,096 30,904 2-A Division I Jefferson County 10,484 39,632 226,126 573,930 850,172 149,828 2-A Division I East Laurens 111 1,917 18,733 162,768 183,529 816,471 3-A Division I Metter 918,303 75,688 5,284 721 999,996 4 3-A Division I Screven County 57,989 559,976 292,259 80,463 990,687 9,313 3-A Division I Bryan County 20,666 292,576 464,345 194,008 971,595 28,405 3-A Division I Claxton 3,010 68,121 219,871 564,076 855,078 144,922 3-A Division I Savannah 32 3,639 18,241 160,732 182,644 817,356 4-A Division I Lamar County 578,220 340,368 79,304 2,108 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 371,346 476,483 147,479 4,692 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 50,203 181,462 712,713 55,622 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 231 1,687 60,504 937,578 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 989,397 10,463 120 20 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 6,564 511,162 301,238 181,036 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 2,098 246,891 353,303 397,708 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 1,941 231,484 345,339 421,236 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 470,329 334,173 135,638 59,860 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 381,919 365,054 171,079 81,948 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 98,395 190,361 381,465 329,779 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 49,357 110,412 311,818 528,413 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Darlington 693,643 233,614 58,374 11,566 997,197 2,803 7-A Division I Trion 222,000 439,964 227,758 74,881 964,603 35,397 7-A Division I Pepperell 67,581 217,334 369,051 201,934 855,900 144,100 7-A Division I Dade County 8,371 49,851 147,019 275,759 481,000 519,000 7-A Division I Chattooga 5,606 37,220 117,364 242,378 402,568 597,432 7-A Division I Armuchee 2,798 21,970 79,728 187,898 292,394 707,606 7-A Division I Coosa 1 47 706 5,584 6,338 993,662 8-A Division I Rabun County 877,659 112,051 8,978 1,312 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 98,124 609,374 229,835 62,667 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 20,347 219,770 504,685 255,198 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian 3,870 58,805 256,502 680,823 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Clinch County Charlton County Early County Clinch County Charlton County Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Macon County Early County Aquinas Clinch County Macon County Bowdon Emanuel County Institute Early County Manchester Aquinas McIntosh County Academy Clinch County Reg 5, #3 36 21.47 0-1 Wilkinson County Reg 6, #2 6 51.73 0-2 Macon County Reg 8, #4 21 42.54 0-1 Warren County Reg 7, #1 8 50.11 1-1 Bowdon Reg 3, #3 15 45.72 0-1 Emanuel County Institute Reg 4, #2 19 43.39 1-0 Telfair County Reg 2, #4 24 36.07 1-1 Lanier County Reg 1, #1 5 52.34 2-0 Early County Reg 6, #3 16 45.63 0-1 Manchester Reg 5, #2 27 33.70 1-1 Hancock Central Reg 7, #4 Reg 8, #1 4 53.09 2-0 Aquinas Reg 4, #3 20 42.75 0-2 Dooly County Reg 3, #2 12 47.68 1-1 McIntosh County Academy Reg 1, #4 31 29.50 1-1 Miller County Reg 2, #1 1 58.84 2-0 Clinch County Charlton County Washington-Wilkes Wilcox County Schley County Charlton County Montgomery County Washington-Wilkes Johnson County Turner County Wilcox County Lincoln County Schley County Reg 1, #3 26 34.34 0-1 Terrell County Reg 2, #2 2 53.99 2-0 Charlton County Reg 4, #4 25 35.79 1-1 Wheeler County Reg 3, #1 11 47.75 1-0 Montgomery County Reg 7, #3 23 40.37 2-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 8, #2 7 50.78 1-0 Washington-Wilkes Reg 6, #4 18 44.35 0-1 Chattahoochee County Reg 5, #1 17 45.32 1-0 Johnson County Reg 2, #3 10 48.95 0-2 Turner County Reg 1, #2 22 41.17 0-2 Mitchell County Reg 3, #4 29 32.58 1-1 Jenkins County Reg 4, #1 9 49.74 0-2 Wilcox County Reg 8, #3 13 47.51 2-0 Lincoln County Reg 7, #2 14 47.14 1-1 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 38 20.81 0-2 Georgia Military Prep Reg 6, #1 3 53.29 1-0 Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Clinch County 2-A Division II 2-0 58.84 997,838 3.62 748,811 549,198 396,739 277,004 2.61 Charlton County 2-A Division II 2-0 53.99 991,029 3.05 603,365 378,245 226,343 117,555 7.51 Schley County 6-A Division II 1-0 53.29 980,273 3.00 577,999 341,307 187,636 98,793 9.12 Aquinas 8-A Division II 2-0 53.09 979,845 2.35 539,303 285,594 162,502 85,021 10.76 Early County 1-A Division II 2-0 52.34 999,953 2.72 516,271 300,350 146,820 74,144 12.49 Macon County 6-A Division II 0-2 51.73 970,067 2.80 521,020 284,666 144,191 68,829 13.53 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 1-0 50.78 964,802 2.13 437,306 209,788 105,254 47,891 19.88 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 0-2 49.74 994,744 2.35 368,653 184,123 83,779 35,782 26.95 Bowdon 7-A Division II 1-1 50.11 1,000,000 2.20 333,266 175,764 78,736 34,521 27.97 Turner County 2-A Division II 0-2 48.95 971,573 2.39 417,851 204,648 87,780 34,332 28.13 Montgomery County 3-A Division II 1-0 47.75 983,514 2.07 260,151 122,852 50,640 18,951 51.77 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 1-1 47.68 983,054 2.06 257,708 121,399 50,091 18,836 52.09 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 2-0 47.51 927,249 1.80 297,436 123,074 49,519 18,369 53.44 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 1-1 47.14 1,000,000 1.92 244,555 108,748 41,393 14,831 66.43 Manchester 6-A Division II 0-1 45.63 881,104 1.97 281,692 106,019 36,988 12,022 82.18 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 0-1 45.72 972,802 1.88 209,446 86,691 30,927 10,207 96.97 Johnson County 5-A Division II 1-0 45.32 999,892 1.87 225,520 81,110 29,468 9,302 106.50 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 0-1 44.35 847,938 1.80 236,012 81,279 25,866 7,631 130.04 Telfair County 4-A Division II 1-0 43.39 973,328 1.70 165,291 57,059 17,272 4,809 206.94 Dooly County 4-A Division II 0-2 42.75 969,494 1.65 149,166 49,565 14,294 3,773 264.04 Warren County 8-A Division II 0-1 42.54 813,871 1.30 134,840 42,414 11,768 3,009 331.34 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-2 41.17 958,478 1.46 128,979 38,502 9,689 2,251 443.25 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 2-0 40.37 1,000,000 1.46 108,000 29,246 6,932 1,476 676.51 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 1-1 35.79 878,333 1.17 42,521 8,636 1,427 219 4,565.21 Lanier County 2-A Division II 1-1 36.07 721,717 0.98 53,060 10,470 1,599 203 4,925.11 Terrell County 1-A Division II 0-1 34.34 833,705 1.00 30,861 5,374 787 86 11,626.91 Hancock Central 5-A Division II 1-1 33.70 996,036 1.25 34,763 4,884 616 71 14,083.51 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 1-1 32.58 700,444 0.88 25,081 3,439 427 43 23,254.81 Greene County 8-A Division II 1-1 32.62 285,911 0.35 9,685 1,434 153 12 83,332.33 Taylor County 6-A Division II 1-1 32.30 217,756 0.31 11,550 1,513 157 11 90,908.09 Miller County 1-A Division II 1-1 29.50 620,795 0.68 7,640 821 78 6 166,665.67 Atkinson County 2-A Division II 0-2 28.47 317,843 0.36 5,957 583 45 6 166,665.67 Portal 3-A Division II 2-0 26.33 360,186 0.41 4,250 310 26 3 333,332.33 Seminole County 1-A Division II 1-1 27.77 523,506 0.56 4,442 423 30 1 999,999.00 Marion County 6-A Division II 0-2 27.87 94,657 0.12 2,371 209 16 - - Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 0-1 21.47 940,463 0.99 2,502 122 6 - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 0-2 20.81 931,618 0.97 2,089 103 5 - - Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 0-2 21.07 169,898 0.18 459 33 1 - - Towns County 8-A Division II 1-1 20.13 28,322 0.03 70 4 - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 0-1 14.46 63,554 0.06 33 1 - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 0-2 17.64 8,191 0.01 20 - - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-2 8.45 14,203 0.01 4 - - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 0-1 0.42 92,828 0.09 1 - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-1 -4.07 39,163 0.04 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-1 -2.00 14 0.00 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 0-2 -21.32 9 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 2-0 2.86 - - - - - - - GSIC 8-A Division II 0-2 -55.16 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.