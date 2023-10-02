Mary Person running back Duke Watson simply outclassed Prince Avenue

Mary Persons running back Duke Watson is a problem. A big problem.

And Class A Division I No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian just could not solve it.

Mary Persons climbed from No. 5 to No. 4 in the Class 3A AJC rankings after beating Aaron Philo-led Prince Avenue 45-28. And Watson, who committed to Louisville, led the way. The 6-foot, 180-pound senior back scored on runs of 10, 10, 65, 24 and 84 yards to overwhelm Prince’s lower-classification defense.

The Bulldogs led 14-0 after the first quarter and 35-21 at the half before holding Philo and the Wolverines to one touchdown in the second half.

Watson opened the scoring for Mary Persons on a 10-yard run and added another 10-yard run to extend the lead. His 65-yard run early in the second quarter extended the lead to 21-7, and his 24-yard run expanded the margin with five minutes left in the first half. With less than a minute remaining in the first half, Watson scored on an 84-yard run to give the home team a 35-14 lead.

Watson rushed for 315 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries.

Oconee County (2-4) entered the Top-10 this week after defeating Hebron Christian 29-21. Mac Ricks had a hand in each of the Warriors’ four touchdowns. Ricks also made an impact on the defensive side, forcing a fumble and a recovery to keep Hebron at bay. Oconee County led 28-14 entering the fourth quarter.

No. 10 Carver-Atlanta lost to Peach County, 36-19, and then-No. 4 Sandy Creek fell to No. 8 after a 28-19 loss to Harris County.

Class 3A results

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-4) did no play.

2. (2) Calvary Day (6-0) beat Johnson-Savannah 56-0.

3. (3) Stephens County (6-0) beat Monroe Area 38-7.

4. (5) Mary Persons (5-1) beat Class A Division I No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian 45-28.

5. (6) Savannah Christian (4-2) beat Long County 42-32.

6. (7) Thomasville (3-3) beat Monroe 34-14.

7. (9) Lumpkin County (6-0) beat Wesleyan 30-21.

8. (4) Sandy Creek (5-2) lost to Harris County 28-19.

9. (8) Morgan County (5-1) beat Richmond Academy 56-7.

10. (NR) Oconee County (2-4) beat Hebron Christian 29-21.