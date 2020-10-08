List: Top scoring defenses in each classification

These are the top 10 scoring defenses in each classification based on points allowed per game (minimum two games played).
Class 7A
5.0 - Newton
9.2 - North Forsyth
10.7 - Milton
11.3 - Roswell
12.0 - Grayson
12.2 - North Gwinnett
12.3 - Colquitt County
12.8 - Newnan
13.0 - Norcross
13.6 - Cherokee
Class 6A
3.5 - North Atlanta
7.3 - Creekview
7.7 - Allatoona
8.3 - Douglas County
9.0 - Hughes
9.4 - Evans
10.4 - Lovejoy
11.0 - Lee County
11.0 - Riverwood
11.3 - Buford
Class 5A
2.7 - Tri-Cities
4.7 - Jonesboro
6.8 - Veterans
8.7 - Woodland (Cartersville)
10.0 - Coffee
10.4 - Cartersville
10.5 - Starr’s Mill
11.3 - Greenbrier
11.3 - Warner Robins
11.8 - Dutchtown
Class 4A
1.0 - Marist
6.3 - Carver (Columbus)
10.8 - Fayette County
10.8 - Northwest Whitfield
11.8 - Jefferson
12.0 - Luella
12.3 - Cedartown
15.3 - Riverdale
15.3 - Hardaway
18.3 - Perry
Class 3A
3.5 - Cherokee Bluff
4.7 - Crisp County
5.8 - Pierce County
6.3 - Morgan County
7.0 - Appling County
7.0 - Oconee County
10.3 - Greater Atlanta Christian
10.8 - Franklin County
11.7 - Peach County
11.8 - Southeast Bulloch
Class 2A
4.0 - Putnam County
4.3 - Callaway
4.7 - Pace Academy
6.3 - Laney
6.8 - Haralson County
7.0 - Lovett
10.3 - Fitzgerald
10.3 - Butler
11.0 - East Laurens
11.0 - Fannin County
Class A Private
6.5 - King’s Ridge Christian
9.0 - Trinity Christian
9.5 - Tattnall Square
10.5 - Stratford Academy
10.8 - Athens Academy
12.0 - George Walton Academy
12.3 - Fellowship Christian
13.7 - Pacelli
13.8 - Strong Rock Christian
14.0 - Christian Heritage
Class A Public
2.3 - Washington-Wilkes
2.5 - Metter
5.0 - Hancock Central
7.0 - Lanier County
8.3 - Macon County
8.7 - Chattahoochee County
8.7 - Wheeler County
10.0 - Terrell County
10.3 - Johnson County
11.8 - Warren County
