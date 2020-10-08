X

List: Top scoring defenses in each classification

High schools
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 10 scoring defenses in each classification based on points allowed per game (minimum two games played).

Class 7A

5.0 - Newton

9.2 - North Forsyth

10.7 - Milton

11.3 - Roswell

12.0 - Grayson

12.2 - North Gwinnett

12.3 - Colquitt County

12.8 - Newnan

13.0 - Norcross

13.6 - Cherokee

Class 6A

3.5 - North Atlanta

7.3 - Creekview

7.7 - Allatoona

8.3 - Douglas County

9.0 - Hughes

9.4 - Evans

10.4 - Lovejoy

11.0 - Lee County

11.0 - Riverwood

11.3 - Buford

Class 5A

2.7 - Tri-Cities

4.7 - Jonesboro

6.8 - Veterans

8.7 - Woodland (Cartersville)

10.0 - Coffee

10.4 - Cartersville

10.5 - Starr’s Mill

11.3 - Greenbrier

11.3 - Warner Robins

11.8 - Dutchtown

Class 4A

1.0 - Marist

6.3 - Carver (Columbus)

10.8 - Fayette County

10.8 - Northwest Whitfield

11.8 - Jefferson

12.0 - Luella

12.3 - Cedartown

15.3 - Riverdale

15.3 - Hardaway

18.3 - Perry

Class 3A

3.5 - Cherokee Bluff

4.7 - Crisp County

5.8 - Pierce County

6.3 - Morgan County

7.0 - Appling County

7.0 - Oconee County

10.3 - Greater Atlanta Christian

10.8 - Franklin County

11.7 - Peach County

11.8 - Southeast Bulloch

Class 2A

4.0 - Putnam County

4.3 - Callaway

4.7 - Pace Academy

6.3 - Laney

6.8 - Haralson County

7.0 - Lovett

10.3 - Fitzgerald

10.3 - Butler

11.0 - East Laurens

11.0 - Fannin County

Class A Private

6.5 - King’s Ridge Christian

9.0 - Trinity Christian

9.5 - Tattnall Square

10.5 - Stratford Academy

10.8 - Athens Academy

12.0 - George Walton Academy

12.3 - Fellowship Christian

13.7 - Pacelli

13.8 - Strong Rock Christian

14.0 - Christian Heritage

Class A Public

2.3 - Washington-Wilkes

2.5 - Metter

5.0 - Hancock Central

7.0 - Lanier County

8.3 - Macon County

8.7 - Chattahoochee County

8.7 - Wheeler County

10.0 - Terrell County

10.3 - Johnson County

11.8 - Warren County

