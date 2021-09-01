ajc logo
List: Top-10 teams still seeking first No. 1 ranking

August 21, 2021 Atlanta - Walton's Sutton Smith (1) celebrates for his game-winning touchdown in overtime during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Walton won 34-28 over Lowndes in overtime. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
August 21, 2021 Atlanta - Walton's Sutton Smith (1) celebrates for his game-winning touchdown in overtime during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Walton won 34-28 over Lowndes in overtime. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
1 hour ago

Collins Hill is No. 1 in the AJC rankings for the first time. The Gwinnett County school opened in 1994, but the Eagles’ wait to ascend to the top isn’t as tardy as it sounds. According to the GHSFHA, 253 of the GHSA’s 425 football-playing schools have never been ranked No. 1 in AJC polls that date to 1952. That includes 152 schools that opened before Collins Hill. Here are 23 teams good enough to be in their their top 10 this week but still chasing their first No. 1 ranking.

Appling County

Baldwin

Bleckley County

Brunswick

Calvary Day

Cherokee

Coffee

Crisp County

Eastside

Fellowship Christian

Flowery Branch

Hughes

Jeff Davis

Mill Creek

Monroe Area

North Cobb Christian

Northeast

Pelham

River Ridge

Starr’s Mill

Walton

Westlake

Whitefield Academy

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
