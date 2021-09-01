List: Top-10 teams still seeking first No. 1 ranking

Collins Hill is No. 1 in the AJC rankings for the first time. The Gwinnett County school opened in 1994, but the Eagles’ wait to ascend to the top isn’t as tardy as it sounds. According to the GHSFHA, 253 of the GHSA’s 425 football-playing schools have never been ranked No. 1 in AJC polls that date to 1952. That includes 152 schools that opened before Collins Hill. Here are 23 teams good enough to be in their their top 10 this week but still chasing their first No. 1 ranking.