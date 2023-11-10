List: The new Class 6A, with enrollment numbers

Credit: Jenn Finch

Credit: Jenn Finch

High School Sports Blog
By
17 minutes ago
X

Class 6A will be the highest classification in 2024, and the enrollment difference from top to bottom will be stark. Brookwood, the largest school, has 3,880 students. Chapel Hill, the smallest, has 1,665. The current highest class, 7A, has 46 football teams, and only Buford, Carrollton and Kennesaw Mountain had fewer than 2,150 students in 2021. The new Class 6A will have 58 football-playing schools, so that widens the enrollment range. But the 3.0 multiplier widens it further. Three Douglas County schools – Douglas County, Alexander and Chapel Hill – will be in the highest class starting in 2024 despite fewer than2,000 students because of high out-of-zone numbers. Below are the raw enrollment numbers, not those used after the 3.0 multiplier was applied.

3,880 - Brookwood

3,480 - Grayson

3,304 - Peachtree Ridge

3,279 - Parkview

3,210 - Lowndes

3,201 - Lambert

3,108 - East Coweta

3,089 - Berkmar

3,073 - Archer

3,067 - North Gwinnett

3,052 - North Paulding

3,030 - Campbell

3,011 - Cherokee

2,776 - Camden County

2,773 - Osborne

2,745 - Mill Creek

2,730 - Discovery

2,685 - Walton

2,666 - Duluth

2,654 - Marietta

2,650 - Richmond Hill

2,640 - Meadowcreek

2,605 - Collins Hill

2,588 - South Gwinnett

2,586 - Colquitt County

2,574 - Pebblebrook

2,563 - Newton

2,534 - Dacula

2,521 - North Cobb

2,508 - South Forsyth

2,496 - Valdosta

2,490 - Denmark

2,464 - West Forsyth

2,449 - Etowah

2,444 - Central Gwinnett

2,395 - Norcross

2,391 - Rockdale County

2,387 - Forsyth Central

2,380 - Wheeler

2,332 - North Atlanta

2,300 - McEachern

2,290 - Hillgrove

2,285 - Mountain View

2,266 - Tift County

2,184 - Grovetown

2,170 - Harrison

2,156 - Westlake

2,146 - Effingham County

2,137 - South Cobb

2,116 - Paulding County

2,084 - Alpharetta

2,080 - North Forsyth

1,923 - Buford

1,907 - Douglas County

1,844 - Alexander

1,825 - Carrollton

1,803 - Heritage (Conyers)

1,665 - Chapel Hill

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Fearing loss of Medicaid, many search for answers and find frustration1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton school board extends superintendent’s contract to 2026
1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Worried Biden backers prepare for 2024 vote
52m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Worried Biden backers prepare for 2024 vote
52m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rivian closes 1,800-acre Georgia land deal for $5B EV factory
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar

National rankings: Mill Creek moves into top 10 in USA Today poll
1m ago
4 Questions with Pace Academy wide receiver/cornerback Terrence Kiel II
12m ago
Top stories to watch in the Class 6A first round
4h ago
Featured

Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas
22h ago
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top