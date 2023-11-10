List: The new Class 6A, with enrollment numbers

Class 6A will be the highest classification in 2024, and the enrollment difference from top to bottom will be stark. Brookwood, the largest school, has 3,880 students. Chapel Hill, the smallest, has 1,665. The current highest class, 7A, has 46 football teams, and only Buford, Carrollton and Kennesaw Mountain had fewer than 2,150 students in 2021. The new Class 6A will have 58 football-playing schools, so that widens the enrollment range. But the 3.0 multiplier widens it further. Three Douglas County schools – Douglas County, Alexander and Chapel Hill – will be in the highest class starting in 2024 despite fewer than2,000 students because of high out-of-zone numbers. Below are the raw enrollment numbers, not those used after the 3.0 multiplier was applied.