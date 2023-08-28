List: Teams with the longest active scoring streaks

Rabun County and Brooks County were shut out last week for the first time in more than 100 games. Wayne County shut out Brooks County 14-0, ending the Trojans’ 149-game scoring streak dating to 2011. Stephens County beat Rabun County 35-0, ending the Wildcats’ 119-game streak dating to 2014. Here are the longest active scoring streaks with the teams’ last shutout in parentheses. The state record is Fitzgerald’s 221-game streak from 2004 to 2021.

201 - Lowndes (2007)

199 - Colquitt County (2008)

180 - McEachern (2008)

178 - Camden County (2008)

159 - Blessed Trinity (2011)

156 - Cartersville (2011)

144 - Jefferson (2011)

143 - Kell (2011)

142 - Northwest Whitfield (2010)

130 - North Murray (2011)

129 - North Paulding (2011)

122 - Cedar Grove (2014)

119 - Cedartown (2012)

118 - Fellowship Christian (2013)

117 - Elbert County (2012)

117 - Union County (2012)

108 - Mary Persons (2014)

105 - Carrollton (2015)

104 - Bulloch Academy (2013)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.