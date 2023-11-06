List: Teams that overcame long preseason odds to reach playoffs

Thirty-six teams made the playoffs after the computer Maxwell Ratings gave them less than a 50% chance in preseason. East Forsyth, the longest shot of all, was among four first-time playoff makers with Osborne, Glascock County and Providence Christian.
0.8% - East Forsyth
2.6% - Osborne
2.8% - Randolph-Clay
8.5% - East Paulding
10.1% - Campbell
10.7% - Taylor County
11.1% - Glascock County
13.2% - Chapel Hill
13.5% - East Laurens
13.6% - Dunwoody
15.9% - Luella
19.0% - Therrell
19.1% - Portal
19.9% - Redan
20.5% - Providence Christian
21.0% - Monroe
22.7% - Duluth
24.6% - Wheeler
25.0% - Habersham Central
25.0% - Hawkinsville
26.2% - Gordon Lee
28.3% - Lumpkin County
28.5% - Gilmer
28.6% - Shaw
30.7% - Richmond Hill
36.0% - Long County
36.4% - Westside (Macon)
37.1% - Hiram
37.6% - Hebron Christian
39.5% - Greene County
44.7% - Jeff Davis
47.1% - Southwest
48.0% - Sprayberry
48.9% - North Hall
49.2% - River Ridge
49.4% - Mountain View
