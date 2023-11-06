List: Teams that overcame long preseason odds to reach playoffs

High School Sports Blog
Thirty-six teams made the playoffs after the computer Maxwell Ratings gave them less than a 50% chance in preseason. East Forsyth, the longest shot of all, was among four first-time playoff makers with Osborne, Glascock County and Providence Christian.

0.8% - East Forsyth

2.6% - Osborne

2.8% - Randolph-Clay

8.5% - East Paulding

10.1% - Campbell

10.7% - Taylor County

11.1% - Glascock County

13.2% - Chapel Hill

13.5% - East Laurens

13.6% - Dunwoody

15.9% - Luella

19.0% - Therrell

19.1% - Portal

19.9% - Redan

20.5% - Providence Christian

21.0% - Monroe

22.7% - Duluth

24.6% - Wheeler

25.0% - Habersham Central

25.0% - Hawkinsville

26.2% - Gordon Lee

28.3% - Lumpkin County

28.5% - Gilmer

28.6% - Shaw

30.7% - Richmond Hill

36.0% - Long County

36.4% - Westside (Macon)

37.1% - Hiram

37.6% - Hebron Christian

39.5% - Greene County

44.7% - Jeff Davis

47.1% - Southwest

48.0% - Sprayberry

48.9% - North Hall

49.2% - River Ridge

49.4% - Mountain View

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

TORPY: Sen. Ossoff whacks the complex, troubled pinata known as DFCS
45m ago

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP

