List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 12

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
6.9 - Buford
11.2 - Carrollton
12.5 - Milton
12.6 - Osborne
13.1 - Walton
13.5 - Peachtree Ridge
14.3 - Grayson
14.3 - Newton
14.5 - Mill Creek
14.7 - Harrison
Class 6A
7.7 - Rome
8.7 - Thomas County Central
9.5 - Marist
9.9 - Woodward Academy
10.3 - Gainesville
11.3 - North Atlanta
11.4 - Roswell
11.5 - Blessed Trinity
13.4 - Mundy’s Mill
13.5 - Douglas County
Class 5A
5.4 - Coffee
9.2 - Jefferson
11.9 - Cartersville
12.2 - Arabia Mountain
13.4 - Mays
14.2 - Harris County
14.3 - Chapel Hill
16.1 - Ola
17.3 - Northside (Columbus)
17.5 - Creekside
Class 4A
7.1 - North Oconee
11.2 - Troup
11.7 - Starr’s Mill
12.0 - Holy Innocents’
12.4 - Druid Hills
12.5 - LaGrange
13.8 - Stockbridge
14.4 - Spalding
14.6 - Benedictine
14.7 - Bainbridge
Class 3A
5.8 - Calvary Day
10.2 - Morgan County
11.4 - Upson-Lee
11.8 - Mary Persons
11.9 - Carver (Columbus)
12.7 - Stephens County
14.2 - Savannah Christian
14.9 - Bremen
16.1 - Hebron Christian
16.1 - Hephzibah
Class 2A
6.6 - Therrell
6.8 - Pierce County
8.7 - Toombs County
9.7 - Thomson
10.3 - North Cobb Christian
11.1 - Appling County
12.1 - Rockmart
12.7 - Columbia
13.4 - Callaway
13.8 - Northeast
Class A Division I
8.7 - Bryan County
10.1 - Swainsboro
11.1 - Trion
13.2 - Lamar County
14.1 - Dublin
14.6 - Commerce
15.0 - Prince Avenue Christian
17.8 - Metter
18.1 - Rabun County
18.6 - Bacon County
Class A Division II
7.8 - Greene County
8.6 - Manchester
13.5 - Schley County
13.6 - Johnson County
14.1 - Lincoln County
14.6 - Clinch County
14.7 - Telfair County
14.7 - Macon County
14.9 - Jenkins County
15.4 - Miller County
GIAA
5.0 - Flint River Academy
6.1 - Bethlehem Christian
9.3 - Bulloch Academy
9.9 - Edmund Burke Academy
11.7 - St. Anne-Pacelli
14.2 - Strong Rock Christian
14.6 - George Walton Academy
14.7 - Gatewood
15.4 - Central Fellowship Christian
15.4 – Valwood
