List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 12

Credit: Jamie Spaar

High School Sports Blog
By
18 minutes ago
Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

6.9 - Buford

11.2 - Carrollton

12.5 - Milton

12.6 - Osborne

13.1 - Walton

13.5 - Peachtree Ridge

14.3 - Grayson

14.3 - Newton

14.5 - Mill Creek

14.7 - Harrison

Class 6A

7.7 - Rome

8.7 - Thomas County Central

9.5 - Marist

9.9 - Woodward Academy

10.3 - Gainesville

11.3 - North Atlanta

11.4 - Roswell

11.5 - Blessed Trinity

13.4 - Mundy’s Mill

13.5 - Douglas County

Class 5A

5.4 - Coffee

9.2 - Jefferson

11.9 - Cartersville

12.2 - Arabia Mountain

13.4 - Mays

14.2 - Harris County

14.3 - Chapel Hill

16.1 - Ola

17.3 - Northside (Columbus)

17.5 - Creekside

Class 4A

7.1 - North Oconee

11.2 - Troup

11.7 - Starr’s Mill

12.0 - Holy Innocents’

12.4 - Druid Hills

12.5 - LaGrange

13.8 - Stockbridge

14.4 - Spalding

14.6 - Benedictine

14.7 - Bainbridge

Class 3A

5.8 - Calvary Day

10.2 - Morgan County

11.4 - Upson-Lee

11.8 - Mary Persons

11.9 - Carver (Columbus)

12.7 - Stephens County

14.2 - Savannah Christian

14.9 - Bremen

16.1 - Hebron Christian

16.1 - Hephzibah

Class 2A

6.6 - Therrell

6.8 - Pierce County

8.7 - Toombs County

9.7 - Thomson

10.3 - North Cobb Christian

11.1 - Appling County

12.1 - Rockmart

12.7 - Columbia

13.4 - Callaway

13.8 - Northeast

Class A Division I

8.7 - Bryan County

10.1 - Swainsboro

11.1 - Trion

13.2 - Lamar County

14.1 - Dublin

14.6 - Commerce

15.0 - Prince Avenue Christian

17.8 - Metter

18.1 - Rabun County

18.6 - Bacon County

Class A Division II

7.8 - Greene County

8.6 - Manchester

13.5 - Schley County

13.6 - Johnson County

14.1 - Lincoln County

14.6 - Clinch County

14.7 - Telfair County

14.7 - Macon County

14.9 - Jenkins County

15.4 - Miller County

GIAA

5.0 - Flint River Academy

6.1 - Bethlehem Christian

9.3 - Bulloch Academy

9.9 - Edmund Burke Academy

11.7 - St. Anne-Pacelli

14.2 - Strong Rock Christian

14.6 - George Walton Academy

14.7 - Gatewood

15.4 - Central Fellowship Christian

15.4 – Valwood

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

