List: Status of region championship races

Kell and Spencer clinched region titles on Thursday, bringing to nine the number of teams that have won region championships. Nineteen can clinch titles with wins tonight. Eight weekend games are winner-take-all matchups for region championships.
Clinched
Benedictine
Carver-Columbus
Cedar Grove
Early County
Kell
McEachern
North Cobb Christian
North Oconee
Spencer
Can clinch with a win
Bleckley County
Callaway
Calvary Day
Carrollton
Clinch County
Commerce
Creekside
Douglas County
Fitzgerald
Gainesville
Lumpkin County
Marist
Peachtree Ridge
Rome
Schley County
Stephens County
Stockbridge
Telfair County
Thomson
Winner is champion
Bremen at Adairsville
Dalton at Cartersville
Jones Co. at Warner Robins
Lee Co. at Thomas Co. Central
Mary Persons at Upson-Lee
Mundy’s Mill at Woodward Academy
Perry at Spalding
Valdosta at Colquitt Co.
