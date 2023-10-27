List: Status of region championship races

High School Sports Blog
By
8 hours ago
X

Kell and Spencer clinched region titles on Thursday, bringing to nine the number of teams that have won region championships. Nineteen can clinch titles with wins tonight. Eight weekend games are winner-take-all matchups for region championships.

Clinched

Benedictine

Carver-Columbus

Cedar Grove

Early County

Kell

McEachern

North Cobb Christian

North Oconee

Spencer

Can clinch with a win

Bleckley County

Callaway

Calvary Day

Carrollton

Clinch County

Commerce

Creekside

Douglas County

Fitzgerald

Gainesville

Lumpkin County

Marist

Peachtree Ridge

Rome

Schley County

Stephens County

Stockbridge

Telfair County

Thomson

Winner is champion

Bremen at Adairsville

Dalton at Cartersville

Jones Co. at Warner Robins

Lee Co. at Thomas Co. Central

Mary Persons at Upson-Lee

Mundy’s Mill at Woodward Academy

Perry at Spalding

Valdosta at Colquitt Co.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Federal judge sanctions Chatham DA for ‘utter nonsense’3h ago

In Fulton Trump probe, case unfolds as textbook RICO
9h ago

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Reading, writing and packing heat
1h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli military says its ground forces are expanding activity in Gaza
20m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli military says its ground forces are expanding activity in Gaza
20m ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

As climate warms, Georgia Power seeks to add more fossil fuels
4h ago
The Latest
Week 11 high school football scoreboard
27m ago
How GHSA’s NIL policy arrived at perfect time
3h ago
The Leaderboard: Philo reclaims top spot in passing yardage
8h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
23h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Día de los Muertos festivals, ONE...
Wild Georgia: Blue skies and fall colors beckon us outdoors
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top