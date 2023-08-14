List: Schools with most players in Georgia top 100

Buford, Hiram, Mill Creek and Walton lead the state with four top-100 Georgia senior players each in the 247Composite rankings. That’s far from the record of nine set by Stephenson in 2011 and Grayson in 2018 but plenty to make a team dangerous this season.

Nine

2018 Grayson

2011 Stephenson

Eight

2021 Buford

2016 Grayson

Six

2020 Grayson

2020 Westlake

2019 Marietta

2018 Buford

2016 Roswell

2011 Buford

2004 Douglass

Five

2022 Hughes, 2021 Cedar Grove, 2021 Lee County, 2021 Milton, 2021 North Cobb, 2021 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, 2015 Archer, 2013 Stephenson, 2012 Camden County, 2009 Carver (Columbus), 2009 Stephenson, 2005 Stephenson, 2003 Tucker, 2002 Harrison, 2002 Parkview

Four

2023 Buford, 2023 Hiram, 2023 Mill Creek, 2023 Walton, 2022 Eagle’s Landing Christian, 2022 North Cobb, 2020 Douglas County, 2019 Buford, 2017 South Gwinnett, 2017 Tucker, 2016 Cedar Grove, 2015 Mays, 2015 McEachern, 2014 Buford, 2014 Griffin, 2014 McEachern, 2014 Tucker, 2013 Norcross, 2013 North Gwinnett, 2013 Peachtree Ridge, 2013 Tucker, 2012 Alpharetta, 2011 Sandy Creek, 2010 Tucker, 2010 Carver (Columbus), 2008 Carver (Columbus), 2007 Roswell, 2006 Westlake, 2005 Lovejoy, 2005 Tucker, 2004 Marietta, 2003 Mays, 2002 LaGrange, 2002 Stephenson, 2001 Stephenson

Three (2023 only)

Grayson, Hughes, Mountain View, Pace Academy, Parkview, Woodward Academy

Two (2023 only)

Calvary Day, Carrollton, Colquitt County, Creekside, Dougherty, Holy Innocents’, Houston County, Kell, South Gwinnett, Troup, Valdosta