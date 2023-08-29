List: Most-lopsided games in GHSA history

Exclusive
Grayson’s 83-0 victory over Eagle’s Landing is tied for the 12th-biggest blowout in GHSA history and is the biggest since 2017, when North Springs beat Cross Keys 88-0. All things considered, the most profound recent blowout was Miller County’s 80-0 victory over Central of Talbotton last year. That game was called at halftime.

94

1964: Bradwell Institute d. Claxton 94-0

90

1976: Warner Robins d. Jordan 90-0

89

1948: Calhoun d. Acworth 89-0

1971: Mount de Sales d. East Fannin 89-0

88

2017: North Springs d. Cross Keys 88-0

87

1951: Winder d. Cumming 87-0

2013: Lowndes d. Windsor Forest 87-0

86

1965: Athens d. Jonesboro 86-0

1969: Savannah Country Day d. Wheeler Co. 92-6

85

1950: Metter d. Lyons 85-0

2013: Camden Co. d. Beach 91-6

83

2023: Grayson 83, Eagle’s Landing 0

1966: Commerce d. East Hall 83-0

82

2010: South Atlanta d. Cross Keys 95-13

2017: Peach Co. d. Kendrick 82-0

81

1985: Greenville d. Central (Talbotton) 81-0

2004: Pacelli d. Stewart-Quitman 81-0

80

1949: Greensboro d. Sparta 80-0

1950: Swainsboro d. Lyons 80-0

1951: Fort Valley d. Eatonton 80-0

1969: Georgia Industrial Institute d. East Fannin 80-0

1979: Wheeler Co. d. Wadley 82-2

1980: Dalton d. Fannin Co. 83-3

1983: Mitchell-Baker d. Randolph-Clay 80-0

2013: Mitchell Co. d. Stewart Co. 80-0

2018: Cedar Grove d. Towers 80-0

2022: Miller Co. d. Central (Talbotton) 80-0

