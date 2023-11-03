List: Maxwell Ratings’ top-10 rankings based on 2024 classes

These are the computer Maxwell Ratings of teams when placed in tentative 2024-25 classifications that the GHSA announced this week. Schools may appeal to play down or petition to play up into next week.
Class 6A
1. Mill Creek
2. Walton
3. Carrollton
4. Douglas County
5. Buford
6. Colquitt County
7. Grayson
8. Norcross
9. Westlake
10. Parkview
Class 5A
1. Thomas County Central
2. Hughes
3. Gainesville
4. Coffee
5. Milton
6. Rome
7. Lee County
8. Roswell
9. Woodward Academy
10. Warner Robins
Class 4A
1. Marist
2. North Oconee
3. Stockbridge
4. Cartersville
5. Creekside
6. Troup
7. Ware County
8. Hiram
9. Perry
10. Kell
Class 3A-A private
1. Benedictine
2. Calvary Day
3. Prince Avenue Christian
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. Westminster
6. Holy Innocents’
7. Savannah Christian
8. Trinity Christian
9. Fellowship Christian
10. Hebron Christian
Class 3A
1. Spalding
2. Bainbridge
3. Jefferson
4. Mary Persons
5. Cairo
6. Calhoun
7. LaGrange
8. Stephenson
9. Lumpkin County
10. Sandy Creek
Class 2A
1. Cedar Grove
2. Stephens County
3. Pierce County
4. Appling County
5. Burke County
6. Callaway
7. Carver (Columbus)
8. Toombs County
9. Cook
10. Rockmart
Class A Division I
1. Commerce
2. Northeast
3. Fitzgerald
4. Thomasville
5. Swainsboro
6. Rabun County
7. Bleckley County
8. Brooks County
9. Bryan County
10. Dublin
Class A Division II
1. Schley County
2. Clinch County
3. Trion
4. Bowdon
5. Manchester
6. Greene County
7. Macon County
8. Jenkins County
9. Telfair County
10. Irwin County
