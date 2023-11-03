List: Maxwell Ratings’ top-10 rankings based on 2024 classes

34 minutes ago
These are the computer Maxwell Ratings of teams when placed in tentative 2024-25 classifications that the GHSA announced this week. Schools may appeal to play down or petition to play up into next week.

Class 6A

1. Mill Creek

2. Walton

3. Carrollton

4. Douglas County

5. Buford

6. Colquitt County

7. Grayson

8. Norcross

9. Westlake

10. Parkview

Class 5A

1. Thomas County Central

2. Hughes

3. Gainesville

4. Coffee

5. Milton

6. Rome

7. Lee County

8. Roswell

9. Woodward Academy

10. Warner Robins

Class 4A

1. Marist

2. North Oconee

3. Stockbridge

4. Cartersville

5. Creekside

6. Troup

7. Ware County

8. Hiram

9. Perry

10. Kell

Class 3A-A private

1. Benedictine

2. Calvary Day

3. Prince Avenue Christian

4. Greater Atlanta Christian

5. Westminster

6. Holy Innocents’

7. Savannah Christian

8. Trinity Christian

9. Fellowship Christian

10. Hebron Christian

Class 3A

1. Spalding

2. Bainbridge

3. Jefferson

4. Mary Persons

5. Cairo

6. Calhoun

7. LaGrange

8. Stephenson

9. Lumpkin County

10. Sandy Creek

Class 2A

1. Cedar Grove

2. Stephens County

3. Pierce County

4. Appling County

5. Burke County

6. Callaway

7. Carver (Columbus)

8. Toombs County

9. Cook

10. Rockmart

Class A Division I

1. Commerce

2. Northeast

3. Fitzgerald

4. Thomasville

5. Swainsboro

6. Rabun County

7. Bleckley County

8. Brooks County

9. Bryan County

10. Dublin

Class A Division II

1. Schley County

2. Clinch County

3. Trion

4. Bowdon

5. Manchester

6. Greene County

7. Macon County

8. Jenkins County

9. Telfair County

10. Irwin County

The Jolt: Another new city? Gwinnett lawmakers to pitch 'City of Mill Creek'
