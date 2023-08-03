List: Longest-tenured coaches in Class 5A

Eric Williams of Atlanta’s Jackson High is the longest-tenured coach in Class 5A. He’s led the Jaguars to the playoffs seven of the past nine seasons. The school was known as Southside High when he got the job in 2004. Williams is the first Atlanta Public Schools football coach with 20 years at the same school since Charlie Brannon of Douglass (1970-89).

20 - Eric Williams, Jackson (Atlanta)

12 - Craig Bennett, Cambridge

12 - Tim Hardy, GAC

9 - Tony Kramer, Greenbrier

8 - David Perno, Clarke Central

7 - Maurice Dixon, Creekside

6 - Pete Fominaya, Hiram

6 - Mike McDonald, Northgate

5 - Clay Stephenson, Calhoun

5 - Conor Foster, Cartersville

5 - Steve Robinson, Drew

5 - Mike Chastain, Jones County

5 - Corey Jarvis, Lithia Springs

5 - Jason Strickland, Ware County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.