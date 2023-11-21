List: Longest active streaks of quarterfinal appearances

Irwin County extended its streak of reaching the quarterfinals to a state-best 11 seasons. The only thing unusual about it is that the Indians started this season 3-5 and entered the playoffs as an unranked team. They defeated No. 5 Bleckley County 31-0 in the second round. The longest ended streaks were those of Metter and Thomasville, who had made it four straight times.

