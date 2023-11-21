List: Longest active streaks of quarterfinal appearances

Irwin County extended its streak of reaching the quarterfinals to a state-best 11 seasons. The only thing unusual about it is that the Indians started this season 3-5 and entered the playoffs as an unranked team. They defeated No. 5 Bleckley County 31-0 in the second round. The longest ended streaks were those of Metter and Thomasville, who had made it four straight times.
11
Irwin County
9
Cedar Grove
Rabun County
8
Callaway
Carrollton
7
Marist
Warner Robins
6
Fellowship Christian
Grayson
4
Benedictine
Calvary Day
Carver (Columbus)
Fitzgerald
Milton
Pierce County
Prince Avenue Christian
3
Creekside
Mill Creek
North Oconee
Roswell
Swainsboro
Walton
2
Bowdon, Cartersville, Clinch County, Coffee, Colquitt County, Dooly County, Early County, Gainesville, Rockmart, Rome, Savannah Christian, Schley County, Stockbridge, Thomas County Central, Woodward Academy
1
Brooks County, Bryan County, Buford, Camden County, Cass, Central (Carrollton), Columbia, Commerce, Cook, Douglas County, Elbert County, Harris County, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lee County, Lumpkin County, Macon County, Manchester, Mary Persons, Monroe Area, Perry, Spalding, Starr’s Mill, Stephenson, Telfair County, Toombs County, Wesleyan
