List: Longest active streaks of quarterfinal appearances

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

High School Sports Blog
By
1 hour ago
Irwin County extended its streak of reaching the quarterfinals to a state-best 11 seasons. The only thing unusual about it is that the Indians started this season 3-5 and entered the playoffs as an unranked team. They defeated No. 5 Bleckley County 31-0 in the second round. The longest ended streaks were those of Metter and Thomasville, who had made it four straight times.

11

Irwin County

9

Cedar Grove

Rabun County

8

Callaway

Carrollton

7

Marist

Warner Robins

6

Fellowship Christian

Grayson

4

Benedictine

Calvary Day

Carver (Columbus)

Fitzgerald

Milton

Pierce County

Prince Avenue Christian

3

Creekside

Mill Creek

North Oconee

Roswell

Swainsboro

Walton

2

Bowdon, Cartersville, Clinch County, Coffee, Colquitt County, Dooly County, Early County, Gainesville, Rockmart, Rome, Savannah Christian, Schley County, Stockbridge, Thomas County Central, Woodward Academy

1

Brooks County, Bryan County, Buford, Camden County, Cass, Central (Carrollton), Columbia, Commerce, Cook, Douglas County, Elbert County, Harris County, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lee County, Lumpkin County, Macon County, Manchester, Mary Persons, Monroe Area, Perry, Spalding, Starr’s Mill, Stephenson, Telfair County, Toombs County, Wesleyan

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

