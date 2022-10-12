List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 8

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
46.50 - Mill Creek
45.50 - North Paulding
44.86 - Carrollton
43.67 - Kennesaw Mountain
41.83 - Osborne
38.50 - Lambert
37.33 - Colquitt County
36.00 - Parkview
35.17 - Meadowcreek
35.17 - Walton
Class 6A
52.57 - Hughes
42.29 - Thomas County Central
42.00 - Houston County
39.29 - Lee County
38.86 - South Paulding
38.33 - Alpharetta
37.86 - Rome
37.83 - Gainesville
37.57 - Brunswick
36.57 - Roswell
Class 5A
44.67 - Coffee
39.29 - Cartersville
39.29 - Hiram
38.00 - Kell
37.50 - Chamblee
36.57 - Cambridge
34.43 - Cass
33.86 - Northside (Columbus)
33.71 - Dalton
33.63 - Loganville
Class 4A
44.00 - Perry
43.86 - Troup
40.33 - North Oconee
40.29 - LaGrange
36.83 - New Hampstead
36.29 - Cedartown
35.67 - Westside (Macon)
35.29 - Northwest Whitfield
34.29 - Heritage (Ringgold)
34.29 - Whitewater
Class 3A
44.71 - Savannah Christian
42.57 - Adairsville
41.71 - Hebron Christian
41.60 - Calvary Day
36.71 - Morgan County
35.86 - Lumpkin County
35.29 - Sandy Creek
33.86 - Dougherty
33.71 - Long County
33.14 - Monroe Area
Class 2A
47.33 - Thomson
45.50 - South Atlanta
44.86 - ACE Charter
43.29 - North Murray
40.83 - Pierce County
39.29 - Northeast
37.50 - Rockmart
34.67 - Athens Academy
33.50 - Union County
33.29 - Berrien
Class A Division I
39.17 - Prince Avenue Christian
39.17 - Swainsboro
38.43 - Darlington
37.83 - Trion
36.80 - Brooks County
35.71 - Bleckley County
35.00 - Irwin County
34.71 - Rabun County
34.50 - Athens Christian
34.14 - Oglethorpe County
Class A Division II
37.67 - Johnson County
37.29 - Wilcox County
36.71 - Bowdon
36.57 - Telfair County
36.50 - Dooly County
36.50 - Manchester
34.43 - Clinch County
33.67 - Aquinas
31.67 - Pataula Charter
30.29 - Early County
GIAA
55.00 - Heritage (Newnan)
52.00 - John Milledge Academy
39.17 - Central Fellowship Christ.
37.29 - Westfield
36.71 - Fullington Academy
36.57 - Tattnall Square
34.57 - Robert Toombs Academy
34.29 - Stratford Academy
33.33 - Bulloch Academy
33.14 - St. Anne-Pacelli
