List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 8

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

46.50 - Mill Creek

45.50 - North Paulding

44.86 - Carrollton

43.67 - Kennesaw Mountain

41.83 - Osborne

38.50 - Lambert

37.33 - Colquitt County

36.00 - Parkview

35.17 - Meadowcreek

35.17 - Walton

Class 6A

52.57 - Hughes

42.29 - Thomas County Central

42.00 - Houston County

39.29 - Lee County

38.86 - South Paulding

38.33 - Alpharetta

37.86 - Rome

37.83 - Gainesville

37.57 - Brunswick

36.57 - Roswell

Class 5A

44.67 - Coffee

39.29 - Cartersville

39.29 - Hiram

38.00 - Kell

37.50 - Chamblee

36.57 - Cambridge

34.43 - Cass

33.86 - Northside (Columbus)

33.71 - Dalton

33.63 - Loganville

Class 4A

44.00 - Perry

43.86 - Troup

40.33 - North Oconee

40.29 - LaGrange

36.83 - New Hampstead

36.29 - Cedartown

35.67 - Westside (Macon)

35.29 - Northwest Whitfield

34.29 - Heritage (Ringgold)

34.29 - Whitewater

Class 3A

44.71 - Savannah Christian

42.57 - Adairsville

41.71 - Hebron Christian

41.60 - Calvary Day

36.71 - Morgan County

35.86 - Lumpkin County

35.29 - Sandy Creek

33.86 - Dougherty

33.71 - Long County

33.14 - Monroe Area

Class 2A

47.33 - Thomson

45.50 - South Atlanta

44.86 - ACE Charter

43.29 - North Murray

40.83 - Pierce County

39.29 - Northeast

37.50 - Rockmart

34.67 - Athens Academy

33.50 - Union County

33.29 - Berrien

Class A Division I

39.17 - Prince Avenue Christian

39.17 - Swainsboro

38.43 - Darlington

37.83 - Trion

36.80 - Brooks County

35.71 - Bleckley County

35.00 - Irwin County

34.71 - Rabun County

34.50 - Athens Christian

34.14 - Oglethorpe County

Class A Division II

37.67 - Johnson County

37.29 - Wilcox County

36.71 - Bowdon

36.57 - Telfair County

36.50 - Dooly County

36.50 - Manchester

34.43 - Clinch County

33.67 - Aquinas

31.67 - Pataula Charter

30.29 - Early County

GIAA

55.00 - Heritage (Newnan)

52.00 - John Milledge Academy

39.17 - Central Fellowship Christ.

37.29 - Westfield

36.71 - Fullington Academy

36.57 - Tattnall Square

34.57 - Robert Toombs Academy

34.29 - Stratford Academy

33.33 - Bulloch Academy

33.14 - St. Anne-Pacelli

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

