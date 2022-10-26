List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 10

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
45.0 - Mill Creek
42.7 - Carrollton
41.6 - Norcross
39.4 - Colquitt County
38.5 - North Paulding
36.9 - Kennesaw Mountain
36.8 - Walton
36.3 - Lambert
36.3 - Osborne
35.6 - Buford
Class 6A
51.1 - Hughes
42.6 - Alpharetta
42.3 - Thomas County Central
41.0 - South Paulding
40.1 - Roswell
40.0 - Rome
39.4 - Houston County
38.9 - Woodward Academy
38.1 - Brunswick
36.9 - Gainesville
36.9 - Lee County
Class 5A
43.1 - Coffee
38.9 - Cartersville
38.8 - Cambridge
38.1 - Chamblee
35.8 - Hiram
35.0 - Kell
34.3 - Northside (Columbus)
33.0 - Ware County
32.8 - Cass
32.5 - Mays
Class 4A
44.5 - Troup
42.9 - Perry
41.8 - North Oconee
38.3 - LaGrange
38.0 - Whitewater
37.8 - Cedartown
35.5 - Central (Carrollton)
35.4 - Northwest Whitfield
35.0 - New Hampstead
35.0 - Heritage (Ringgold)
Class 3A
45.3 - Savannah Christian
43.7 - Calvary Day
43.5 - Hebron Christian
42.5 - Adairsville
38.4 - Lumpkin County
38.3 - Morgan County
34.9 - Cedar Grove
33.7 - Sandy Creek
33.6 - Dougherty
33.5 - Long County
Class 2A
44.8 - ACE Charter
44.1 - South Atlanta
42.2 - North Murray
42.1 - Rockmart
40.8 - Thomson
40.6 - Pierce County
36.6 - Fannin County
36.0 - Northeast
35.5 - Athens Academy
35.0 - Worth County
Class A Division I
41.6 - Prince Avenue Christian
40.4 - Swainsboro
38.9 - Trion
38.7 - Darlington
37.3 - Rabun County
36.2 - Bleckley County
34.7 - Irwin County
34.4 - Lamar County
34.4 - Mount Pisgah Christian
32.4 - Elbert County
Class A Division II
40.0 - Johnson County
39.3 - Wilcox County
37.4 - Bowdon
36.7 - Clinch County
36.4 - Telfair County
33.3 - Manchester
31.8 - Pataula Charter
31.5 - Aquinas
30.8 - Dooly County
30.0 - Schley County
30.0 - Hawkinsville
GIAA
48.6 - John Milledge Academy
45.0 - Heritage (Newnan)
39.9 - Central Fellowship
37.1 - Tattnall Square
35.9 - Thomas Jefferson
35.8 - Fullington Academy
35.5 - Brookwood
35.0 - Robert Toombs Academy
34.8 - Westfield
34.0 - St. Anne-Pacelli
