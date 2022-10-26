ajc logo
List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 10

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

45.0 - Mill Creek

42.7 - Carrollton

41.6 - Norcross

39.4 - Colquitt County

38.5 - North Paulding

36.9 - Kennesaw Mountain

36.8 - Walton

36.3 - Lambert

36.3 - Osborne

35.6 - Buford

Class 6A

51.1 - Hughes

42.6 - Alpharetta

42.3 - Thomas County Central

41.0 - South Paulding

40.1 - Roswell

40.0 - Rome

39.4 - Houston County

38.9 - Woodward Academy

38.1 - Brunswick

36.9 - Gainesville

36.9 - Lee County

Class 5A

43.1 - Coffee

38.9 - Cartersville

38.8 - Cambridge

38.1 - Chamblee

35.8 - Hiram

35.0 - Kell

34.3 - Northside (Columbus)

33.0 - Ware County

32.8 - Cass

32.5 - Mays

Class 4A

44.5 - Troup

42.9 - Perry

41.8 - North Oconee

38.3 - LaGrange

38.0 - Whitewater

37.8 - Cedartown

35.5 - Central (Carrollton)

35.4 - Northwest Whitfield

35.0 - New Hampstead

35.0 - Heritage (Ringgold)

Class 3A

45.3 - Savannah Christian

43.7 - Calvary Day

43.5 - Hebron Christian

42.5 - Adairsville

38.4 - Lumpkin County

38.3 - Morgan County

34.9 - Cedar Grove

33.7 - Sandy Creek

33.6 - Dougherty

33.5 - Long County

Class 2A

44.8 - ACE Charter

44.1 - South Atlanta

42.2 - North Murray

42.1 - Rockmart

40.8 - Thomson

40.6 - Pierce County

36.6 - Fannin County

36.0 - Northeast

35.5 - Athens Academy

35.0 - Worth County

Class A Division I

41.6 - Prince Avenue Christian

40.4 - Swainsboro

38.9 - Trion

38.7 - Darlington

37.3 - Rabun County

36.2 - Bleckley County

34.7 - Irwin County

34.4 - Lamar County

34.4 - Mount Pisgah Christian

32.4 - Elbert County

Class A Division II

40.0 - Johnson County

39.3 - Wilcox County

37.4 - Bowdon

36.7 - Clinch County

36.4 - Telfair County

33.3 - Manchester

31.8 - Pataula Charter

31.5 - Aquinas

30.8 - Dooly County

30.0 - Schley County

30.0 - Hawkinsville

GIAA

48.6 - John Milledge Academy

45.0 - Heritage (Newnan)

39.9 - Central Fellowship

37.1 - Tattnall Square

35.9 - Thomas Jefferson

35.8 - Fullington Academy

35.5 - Brookwood

35.0 - Robert Toombs Academy

34.8 - Westfield

34.0 - St. Anne-Pacelli

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily

It's not yet Desmond Ridder's time for Falcons
