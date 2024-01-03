Lewis wins Gatorade state football player-of-year award

Carrollton quarterback Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis is the Gatorade state football player of the year in Georgia, the company announced Wednesday.

Lewis, the consensus No. 1 sophomore football prospect nationally, passed for 3,094 yards and 48 touchdowns with only two interceptions for an 11-2 team that reached the Class 7A quarterfinals.

This is the fourth major Georgia state player-of-the-year award and the fourth different winner.