Lambert girls repeat as National High School Invitational champions

Lambert High School repeated its National High School Golf Association’s National Invitational championship, taking a 12-shot win over a team from Texas in a 54-hole event conducted at three of the courses at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.
Lambert finished 24-over 880. The Longhorns shot a 292 on Pinehurst No. 6, a 287 on Pinehurst No. 1 and a 301 on Pinehurst No. 9. Texas finished at 36-over 892. Lambert won by 28 shots in 2021. The Longhorns have won three straight GHSA Class 7A titles and eight of the last nine.
Walton High School finished seventh at plus 97. The Raiders shot 321 on Pinehurst No. 6, 307 on Pinehurst No. 1 and 325 on Pinehurst No. 9.
Lambert’s Sara Im tied for sixth overall after shooting rounds of 74-71-72 to finish at 3-over 217. Averi Cline climbed nine spots the last day to finish 17th at 8-over 222, shooting rounds of 72-78-72. Emerson Elm and Zoe Duval tied for 24th at 11 over and Athena Yoo tied for 43rd at 17 over.
Walton’s top finishers was Annika Gomeyac, who tied for 38th at 16 over 230. Saanvi Venkatesh and Tatum Thompson tied for 64th at 23 over and Kat Euston tied for 106th at 35 over. Olivia Packer also competed for the Raiders.
Mahima Vurupatur of Alpharetta competed as an individual and tied for 18th at 9-over 223. Trisha Shivaiah of Milton tied for 38th at 16 over. Abby Bryant of Elbert County tied for 120th at 39 over.
There were 28 teams and 221 individuals from around the country in the field.
