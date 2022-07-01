Lambert girls repeat as National High School Invitational champions

Lambert finished 24-over 880. The Longhorns shot a 292 on Pinehurst No. 6, a 287 on Pinehurst No. 1 and a 301 on Pinehurst No. 9. Texas finished at 36-over 892. Lambert won by 28 shots in 2021. The Longhorns have won three straight GHSA Class 7A titles and eight of the last nine.

Walton High School finished seventh at plus 97. The Raiders shot 321 on Pinehurst No. 6, 307 on Pinehurst No. 1 and 325 on Pinehurst No. 9.