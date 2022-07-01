ajc logo
X

Lambert girls repeat as National High School Invitational champions

The Lambert girls golf team defended their title at the 2022 National High School Invitational at Pinehurst.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Lambert girls golf team defended their title at the 2022 National High School Invitational at Pinehurst.

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Lambert High School repeated its National High School Golf Association’s National Invitational championship, taking a 12-shot win over a team from Texas in a 54-hole event conducted at three of the courses at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

Lambert finished 24-over 880. The Longhorns shot a 292 on Pinehurst No. 6, a 287 on Pinehurst No. 1 and a 301 on Pinehurst No. 9. Texas finished at 36-over 892. Lambert won by 28 shots in 2021. The Longhorns have won three straight GHSA Class 7A titles and eight of the last nine.

Walton High School finished seventh at plus 97. The Raiders shot 321 on Pinehurst No. 6, 307 on Pinehurst No. 1 and 325 on Pinehurst No. 9.

Lambert’s Sara Im tied for sixth overall after shooting rounds of 74-71-72 to finish at 3-over 217. Averi Cline climbed nine spots the last day to finish 17th at 8-over 222, shooting rounds of 72-78-72. Emerson Elm and Zoe Duval tied for 24th at 11 over and Athena Yoo tied for 43rd at 17 over.

Walton’s top finishers was Annika Gomeyac, who tied for 38th at 16 over 230. Saanvi Venkatesh and Tatum Thompson tied for 64th at 23 over and Kat Euston tied for 106th at 35 over. Olivia Packer also competed for the Raiders.

Mahima Vurupatur of Alpharetta competed as an individual and tied for 18th at 9-over 223. Trisha Shivaiah of Milton tied for 38th at 16 over. Abby Bryant of Elbert County tied for 120th at 39 over.

There were 28 teams and 221 individuals from around the country in the field.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks
Braves public address announcer Casey Motter dies20h ago
Freddie Freeman’s agent accuses Braves of fostering ‘false’ narrative
18h ago
Phillies shell Ian Anderson, but Braves finish successful June in good position
13h ago
Hawks announce acquisition of Dejounte Murray
18h ago
Hawks announce acquisition of Dejounte Murray
18h ago
Will Braves’ Ronald Acuña return to the lineup Friday?
17h ago
The Latest
Blessed Trinity sophomore named national girls soccer player of year
18h ago
Former UGA player Warner dies; high school coach of LeCounte, McMillan
Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame announces 100-player ballot
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top