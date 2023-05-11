Lacrosse State Championship Preview

All-Americans & All-State Players Competing At State

West Forsyth has two All-Americans on its squad, midfielder Greyson Brockman (Mercer-commit) and attacker Will Zylstra (Mercer-commit). All-State players include midfielder Ryder Stewart, defender Brady Gillis, and midfielder Bryson Rodgers. Lambert’s all-state players are Brooks Wehman, Chris Harper, Dylan Ferrer, and Cooper Brannon.Roswell’s all-state players include defenders Carter Dowdy and Stone Smith, goalie Blake Jeska, and midfielder Luke Hicks. Midfielder Ezra Moore, attacker Hill Plunkett, attacker Alex Lobel, face off specialist Myles Quandt, and Stone Smith were all named USA All-Americans. Allatoona’s all-state players include attacker Brayden Fountain and midfielder Morgan Maddish.

The Rematch

All of the state championship matchups will include a rematch from the regular season in each class. In the state’s highest classification, West Forsyth will face Lambert on the boys side. This is the second time this season these area foes have met with West Forsyth winning the first matchup 10-9 and beating Lambert for the first time in program history. On the girls side, Milton will face its region opponent West Forsyth. Milton claimed the victory in the earlier matchup, 12-5. In Class 5A-6A, Roswell will face Allatoona on the boys side. Roswell and Allatoona squared off earlier this season with the Hornets winning 13-7. On the girls side, Blessed Trinity will face off against Roswell for the second time this year. Blessed Trinity won 16-3 in the previous matchup. In Class A-4A, Westminster will seek revenge against Lovett after losing an earlier matchup this season 9-8, and the state final last year 14-7. On the girls side, Wesleyan will face Pace Academy. Wesleyan won the high-scoring matchup 18-15 back in April.