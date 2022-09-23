Falcons look to expand girls flag football to Montana

SEATTLE – The Falcons have been at the forefront of expanding girls flag football in Georgia and have taken their efforts to Montana.
Butte High School, Flathead High School and Glacier High School all are piloting girls flag football this fall with the hopes of it becoming a sanctioned sport in Montana, where Falcons owner Arthur Blank has owned the Mountain Sky Guest Ranch since 2001.
The girls played games in Kalispell, Montana, on Thursday and were bused to Seattle by the Falcons afterward.
The players will be at the Falcons’ walk-through Saturday and will play games. They’ll attend the Stanford at Washington game Saturday night and the Falcons game against the Seahawks on Sunday.
The Falcons started a pilot program for girls flag football in Gwinnett County in Georgia with 19 high schools in 2018.
The Georgia High School Association officially sanctioned girls flag football as a high school sport in the state in 2019.
Currently more than 240 schools offer girls flag football as a high school sport in Georgia.
The Montana High School Association does not currently sanction girls football.
