Jackson football coach resigns after incident with male student

Jackson football and track-and-field coach Chris Henderson has resigned following an unspecified incident last week between between himself and a male student, the Jackson Progress-Argus reported Monday.
Video of the Jan. 23 incident has been shown on social media and gotten divided reaction, with some supporting the coach over what appeared to be a disciplinary matter, the newspaper said.
The Butts County Board of Education continues to investigate and released this statement:
“The District is aware of and shocked by the incident that occurred at Jackson High School on Jan. 23, 2024, involving a staff member and a student. While the District cannot comment on confidential personnel matters or any ongoing investigation, the District is committed to ensuring that all students have a safe environment where they can learn. The safety of our students and staff is and always will be our first priority.”
Henderson, a Cairo native and former Albany State star player, was an assistant on Jackson’s staff from 2016 through 2019 and was Spalding’s defensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022. He returned to Jackson as head coach in March of 2023.
Jackson, a school about halfway between Atlanta and Macon, finished 2-9 in Henderson’s first season.
