How the new top 10 teams in Week 1

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (1-0)

Last week: Beat St. Frances Academy, Md., 18-0. Dylan Raiola was 14-of-26 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns, and Buford beat the consensus No. 4 team in the country. Buford, the consensus No. 7 team, had five sacks, blocked a punt (Devin Williams) and a blocked field-goal attempt (Tyshun White and Bryce Perry-Wright) and forced turnovers on a fumble and interception and recovered a dropped punt. St. Frances QB Van Buren, who is committed to Oregon, was limited to 88 yards passing. Buford is the first team to shut out St. Frances since 2016 (IMG Academy). St. Frances’ record since then had been 51-3 against national competition. Next: Friday at Mallard Creek, N.C. (1-0)

2. (3) Colquitt County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Dutch Fork, S.C., 48-17. Colquitt County took a 28-0 halftime lead and dominated South Carolina’s reigning Class 5A champion. Dutch Fork scored its points in the final 16 minutes. Ny Carr had seven receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Neko Fann was 18-of-27 passing for 240 yards and four touchdowns. Colquitt County had 248 yards rushing and 240 passing. Next: Friday vs. Stockbridge (0-1)

3. (4) Mill Creek (1-0)

Last week: Beat North Gwinnett 49-14. Cam Robinson rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Shane Throgmartin was 11-of-17 passing for 143 yards and three touchdowns, two to Trajen Greco. Demarko Lawler returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown in the final minute. D.Q. Forkpa had 2.5 tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Norcross (1-0)

4. (5) Walton (1-0)

Last week: Beat Grayson 49-27. Hayden Halpaus’ 21-yard fumble return gave Walton a 35-0 lead in the final minute of the first half. Jeremy Hecklinski was 16-of-24 passing for 289 yards and four touchdowns to four receivers. Wendell Gregory had three tackles for losses and two sacks. Walton had five sacks. Next: Friday vs. Brookwood (1-0)

5. (2) Carrollton (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Hughes 39-34. Carrollton had first and goal at the Hughes 2-yard line with 11 seconds left but failed on three tries, the final one a 2-yard pass from Ju Ju Lewis to Jordan White, who was stopped at the 1 when the game ended. A touchdown would’ve won the game and given the Trojans three touchdowns on their three second-half drives. Carrollton took a 22-6 lead in the first quarter on A.J. McNeil’s 81-yard kickoff return. Lewis was 20-of-30 passing for 186 yards and a touchdown. All-state RB Bryce Hicks suffered a broken leg on the game’s first drive and is not expected to return this season. Next: Friday vs. South Paulding (0-1)

6. (6) Milton (1-0)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 27-13. Milton led 13-7 entering the fourth quarter and took control with two quick touchdowns, one on Dylan Lewis’ 26-yard interception return. Collins Hill scored on the final play of the game. Luke Nickel was 10-of-22 passing for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Milton held Collins Hill to 179 total yards, with 74 coming on a final drive when the game was decided. Next: Thursday at Western, Fla. (0-0)

7. (7) Parkview (1-0)

Last week: Beat Kell 43-24. Parkview led 36-7 in the second quarter and weathered a late Kell run. Jaiden Jenkins was 8-of-17 passing for 181 yards and touchdowns to Carson Wilson and Jay Crawford. Parkview had six sacks (two by Mysean Nesbitt) and 15 tackles for losses (four by Antonio White and 3.5 by Jeremy Johnson). White also returned a kickoff 69 yards for a touchdown. Ira Singleton returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Shiloh (0-1)

8. (8) Westlake (1-0)

Last week: Beat North Cobb 52-28. Travis Smith Jr. caught five passes for 174 yards and had TD receptions of 82 and 60 yards from Sean Smith, who was 9-for-15 passing for 230 yards and four touchdowns. Christian Peterson ran for 63 yards on seven carries and caught two touchdown passes. Naeem Odeniyi rushed for three touchdowns and 79 yards on 13 carries. Westlake finished with 406 total yards. Westlake avenged its 2022 opening loss. Next: Friday at Crisp County (1-0)

9. (10) Norcross (1-0)

Last week: Beat Marietta 45-23. Norcross scored touchdowns on six of its first seven possessions and led 45-9 in the third quarter. A.J. Watkins was 7-of-8 for 95 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 107 yards on eight carries and had five receptions for 33 yards. He scored on a 73-yard run. Dillon Mohammed was 10-of-11 passing for 91 yards and scored on two short runs. Jamari Harrold had five receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Mill Creek (1-0)

10. (NR) Brookwood (1-0)

Last week: Beat McEachern 21-20. Braden Tyson scored the winning touchdown on a 9-yard run with 6:16 left. McEachern was in Brookwood territory on its next two drives but never got inside the 40. Tyson and Cam French each rushed for 93 yards, and Lee Niles had 104 receiving. Next: Friday at Walton (1-0)

Out: No. 9 Grayson (0-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (1-0)

Last week: Beat Carrollton 39-34. Air Noland threw a 24-yard TD pass to Jovanni McGee for the winning touchdowns with 1:11 left at the end of a 14-play, 65-yard drive. Carrollton had first and goal at the Hughes 2 with 11 seconds left but failed on three tries, with Hughes’ Torey Arnold making a tackle on Jordan White at the 1-yard line as the game ended. Noland was 13-of-21 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Justus Savage rushed for 135 yards. Dorian Page rushed for 105. Both scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. McEachern (0-1)

2. (2) Gainesville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Marist 34-26. Gainesville broke open a close game in the final minute of the first half with Trevian Watson’s 4-yard run for a 21-18 lead followed by Zarion Harvey’s 20-yard fumble return for a score on the ensuing kickoff. Harvey took the ball from the Marist’s returner’s arms. Preseason all-state RB Gavin Hall rushed for 204 yards on 20 carries. Baxter Wright was 21-of-28 passing for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Mountain View (1-0)

3. (3) Woodward Academy (1-0)

Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 45-8. Woodward held Trinity to 111 total yards, 70 on a fourth-quarter play with the game decided. Griffin Marshall was 14-of-16 passing for 235 yards and four touchdowns. Ben Grice had three receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. McCallie, Tenn. (1-0)

4. (4) Houston County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Sumter County 56-12. A.J. Hill was 16-of-16 passing for 287 yards and four touchdowns, all in one half. He also scored a touchdown. Ricky Johnson had four receptions for 146 yards. Next: Friday at Perry (0-0)

5. (5) Lee County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Warner Robins 26-19. Lee County rallied from a 16-7 halftime deficit. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns. His 36-yard run gave Lee a 20-19 lead with 9:25 left. He scored on a 25-yarder with 1:39 left. Lee County has administered three of Warner Robins’ eight defeats since 2020. Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (0-1)

6. (6) Roswell (1-0)

Last week: Beat Denmark 41-0. Nykahi Davenport rushed 85 yards and three touchdowns, and Roswell scored two touchdowns on blocked punts. Hiram Zamora and Wills Campbell blocked the punts, and Jackson Schall and Nytrevain Davenport recovered them for scores. Nytrevain Davenport also intercepted two passes. Next: Friday at Centennial (0-1)

7. (7) Rome (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cass 34-0. Reece Fountain was 17-of-22 passing for 211 yards and touchdowns to three receivers. Chance Arthur rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown. Rome had 220 yards rushing, 202 passing, and held Cass to eight first downs. Joe Wilkinson had an interception and a fumble recovery. Justin Terrell had two tackles for losses. Antwion Carey forced two fumbles. Next: Friday vs. Lithonia (0-1)

8. (8) Thomas County Central (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cairo 38-0. Jaylen Johnson was 16-of-27 passing for 213 yards and two touchdowns and scored on two short runs. Trey Benton rushed for 115 yards on 20 carries. Next: Friday vs. Thomasville (1-0)

9. (10) Northside-Warner Robins (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jones County 33-21. Northside outscored Jones County 16-0 after getting down 21-17. Damien Dee was 9-of-16 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns, both to Keron Milton, who had five receptions for 108 yards. E.J. Riley rushed for 71 yards. Ricardo Jones intercepted passes on Jones County’s final two possessions. Next: Friday vs. Peach County (0-1)

10. (9) Marist (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Gainesville 34-26. Marist took an 18-14 lead on Joseph Pizzo’s 42-yard run with 6:23 left in the second quarter but surrendered the game’s next three touchdowns, one on a Gainesville fumble return on a kickoff. Pizzo had 133 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday vs. Pike Road, Ala. (0-0)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Appling County 20-17. R.J. Boyd rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Appling County scored a touchdown in the final two minutes to get within three points but didn’t get the ball back. Ware was held to 221 yards. Next: Friday at Richmond Hill (1-0)

2. (2) Creekside (1-0)

Last week: Beat Kennesaw Mountain 35-23. Travis Terrell rushed for 160 yards on 18 carries, and Roderick McCrary rushed for 100 on 16. Shane Kelly had five receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Kevon Gray had five tackles, broke up three passes and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Saturday vs. St. Peter’s Prep, N.J. (0-0)

3. (3) Warner Robins (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Lee County 26-19. Chase Reese was 24-of-40 passing for 287 yards and two touchdowns, and Isiah Canion had eight receptions for 161 yards, but Warner Robins let leads of 16-7 and 19-14 get away. Next: Sept. 1 vs. Northside-Warner Robins (1-0)

4. (5) Coffee (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tift County 38-13. Fred Brown rushed for 234 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Maurice Hansley was 11-of-15 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Mykevius Smith had five tackles for losses, and Anthony Paulk blocked two field-goal attempts. Next: Friday vs. Bainbridge (1-0)

5. (6) Cartersville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee 27-14. Sophomore Nate Russell, a new starter, was 12-of-16 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Jonesboro (1-0)

6. (NR) Jefferson (1-0)

Last week: Beat Alpharetta 34-24. Sammy Brown rushed for 90 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns, three in the third quarter after Jefferson trailed 17-7 at halftime. Jefferson allowed two second-quarter touchdowns after muffing a punt and fumbling a kickoff. Next: Friday at Wren, S.C. (0-0)

7. (7) Jones County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Northside-Warner Robins 33-21. Jones County led 21-17 in the second half but lost momentum. Tyler Stewart had three receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Dacula (0-1)

8. (10) Hiram (1-0)

Last week: Beat Paulding County 45-0. Dashaun Williams rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Next: Friday vs. Woodstock (0-1)

9. (4) Calhoun (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 17-7. Calhoun was held to negative rushing yards against a Class 6A team. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta (1-0)

10. (NR) Clarke Central (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 28-7. Corey Watkins scored two touchdowns, and his 70-yard run put Clarke ahead 21-7 lead with 9:43 left. Chase Berrong threw a 5-yard TD pass to Jamarion Davis. Kendrick Curry scored Clarke’s other touchdown on a 3-yard run for a 14-7 lead midway in the second quarter. Clarke beat its crosstown rival for the fifth consecutive time. Next: Friday vs. Oconee County (0-1)

Out: No. 8 Kell (0-1), No. 9 Cass (0-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jenkins 42-0. Benedictine led 35-0 at halftime in a game that ended in the third quarter after multiple disruptive events in the Jenkins stands reportedly precipitated by a Tik-Tok challenge. The 2022 Benedictine-Jenkins game also ended early because of fan behavior. Luke Kromenhoek was 5-of-10 passing for 70 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Gadsden County, Fla. (0-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (1-0)

Last week: Beat Oconee County 29-12. Max Wilson was 7-of-10 passing for 83 yards and rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Tate Titshaw rushed for 111 yards on 21 carries. WR Landon Roldan had 108 yards from scrimmage. Next: Sept 1 vs. South Forsyth (0-1)

3. (3) Troup (1-0)

Last week: Beat Harris County 31-7. Noah Dixon had four receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns, and Taeo Todd scored two touchdowns on short runs. Qua Birdsong had eight solo tackles. Next: Friday vs. Hardaway (0-1)

4. (4) Bainbridge (1-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 55-3. Keenan Phillips rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. It was ELCA’s worst loss since losing to Augusta Christian 56-0 in 2002. Next: Friday at Coffee (1-0)

5. (5) Perry (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (1-0)

6. (6) Wayne County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bradwell Institute 49-20. Matthew Fuller rushed for 291 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Quez Shaw rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Jah Ross had nine tackles. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (0-1)

7. (9) Holy Innocents’ (1-0)

Last week: Beat Pace Academy 24-14. Jacobi Murray, better known as a defensive lineman, rushed for 186 yards on 26 carries, and his two short TD runs in the third quarter gave Holy Innocents’ a 24-7 lead. Zach Jackson scored on a 51-yard run in the first half. It was Holy Innocents’ first victory over Pace since 2013. Next: Friday at Riverwood (0-1)

8. (NR) Burke County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Thomson 14-12. LB Brandon Lively made a tackle on Thomson QB Jahkiaus Jones to stop a potential tying two-point conversion with 1:53 left. Burke County was held to less than 200 total yards but scored on a 68-yard pass from Sean Vandiver to Ronderius Gray and later on a short run after blocking a punt. Next: Saturday vs. Effingham County (0-1)

9. (7) Cedartown (1-0)

Last week: Beat Rockmart 13-12. Cedartown survived when Rockmart missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt in the final seconds. Drew Ledbetter was 5-of-8 passing for 97 yards and a touchdown. Cedartown finished with 213 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Callaway (0-0)

10. (NR) Westminster (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lovett 41-15. Lovett scored the game’s first touchdown, then didn’t cross its 40-yard line until the final drive, when the game was decided. Westminster’s leading rushers were Fain Burton (80 yards) and Wade Penn (79). Westminster completed only four passes, but they went for 50 (Jeff Hartley), 47 (Mason Theis) and 40 yards (Armstrong Jones). Next: Friday vs. Northgate (1-0)

Out: No. 8 Stockbridge (0-1), No. 10 LaGrange (0-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (1-0)

Last week: Beat Dutchtown 34-33. Cedar Grove forced Dutchtown to throw incomplete with a strong rush on a two-point try, preserving the victory. Boden Walker scored two rushing touchdowns and one receiving, and QB E.J. Colson scored two touchdowns. Next: Thursday at Coconut Creek, Fla. (0-0)

2. (2) Calvary Day (1-0)

Last week: Beat Islands 49-8. Jake Merklinger was 9-of-16 passing for 199 yards and four touchdowns. Thomas Blackshear had five receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Anderson had 3.5 tackles for losses, two sacks and a forced fumble, and Quentin Morris had four tackles for losses and a forced fumble. Next: Sept. 1 vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian (0-1)

3. (3) Carver, Atlanta (1-0)

Last week: Beat LaGrange 28-12. Calik Hill returned a fumble 97 yards for a touchdown, and Josh Stone ran an interception 50 yards for a score. Jamontez Hines had five tackles for losses and five sacks. Adam Sheely was 13-of-19 passing for 175 yards and scored a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Calhoun (0-1)

4. (4) Thomasville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 42-20. Lavonte Cole scored on a 58-yard run for a 28-13 lead with three minutes left in the third quarter, and Thomasville didn’t let Brooks County back in the game. Cole rushed for a team-leading 87 yards. Another sophomore, Cam Hill, was 16-of-21 passing for 266 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (1-0)

5. (6) Sandy Creek (1-0)

Last week: Beat Newnan 38-10. Amari Latimer rushed for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Sandy Creek had 502 yards rushing as a team. Next: Friday vs. Greenwood, S.C. (1-0)

6. (8) Savannah Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Hilton Head Christian, S.C., 49-0. Sophomore Blaise Thomas was 12-of-21 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns, both to David Bucey. Zo Smalls rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries and had 45 receiving yards on two catches. Freshman Ladamion Guyton had 4.5 tackles for losses and 3.5 sacks. Next: Thursday vs. Islands (0-1)

7. (5) Stephens County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Habersham Central 31-29. Sophomore Luke Waters kicked a 31-yard field goal with five seconds left as Stephens County overcame a 29-13 deficit. Waters also executed an onside kick to set up his winning field goal. Tripp Underwood was 12-of-26 passing for 160 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jasec Smith, who had four receptions for 101 yards. Javin Gordon rushed for 122 yards, had 209 all-purpose yards and recovered the onside kick. Next: Friday vs. Rabun County (1-0)

8. (9) Monroe Area (1-0)

Last week: Beat Loganville 10-0. Darion Manual rushed for 117 yards on 25 carries and scored Monroe Area’s touchdown. Truck Durham had nine solo tackles. It was Monroe Area’s first shutout of its county rival since 2001. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Shoals (0-1)

9. (10) Carver-Columbus (1-0)

Last week: Beat Hardaway 47-6. Matthew Mungin was 9-of-12 passing for 276 yards and a touchdown, which covered 74 yards to Tristan Givens. Deonte Childs rushed for 91 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries. Jakorey West and Zaythan Billingsley returned interceptions for touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Spencer (1-0)

10. (NR) Dougherty (1-0)

Last week: Beat Westover 32-15. Kam Davis was 10-of-16 passing for 117 yards, and Cornelius Walker rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Dougherty went up 26-2 midway in the third quarter. It was the first game for coach Uyl Joyner, who got the job four days earlier after previous coach Johnny Gilbert took on a new position in the school district. Next: Friday at Randolph-Clay (0-0)

Out: No. 7 Oconee County (0-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (1-0)

Last week: Beat Irwin County 28-0. Fitzgerald held Irwin County to three first downs, none in the second half, and got its first shutout in the series since 2012. Tyler Williams rushed for 79 yards. Next: Friday at Turner County (1-0)

2. (2) Appling County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Ware County 20-17. Appling County scored on a short run in the final two minutes but didn’t get the ball back. Appling outgained Ware 256-182 but lost four turnovers. Next: Friday vs. Aiken, S.C. (0-1)

3. (3) Thomson (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Burke County 14-12. Thomson missed an extra point and was stopped on a two-point try in the fourth quarter and lost to Burke County, as it did in 2022 when Thomson won the state title. Jahkiaus Jones had 59 yards passing, 74 rushing and 55 receiving. He and Noah Story were 13-of-26 passing for 120 yards. Anthony Jeffery rushed for 85 yards on 15 carries. Next: Friday at Jefferson County (0-1)

4. (4) Callaway (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cedartown (1-0)

5. (5) Fellowship Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Pisgah Christian 38-3. Sophomore RB C.J. Givers rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Jonathan Granby, who is replacing current Houston freshman Caleb McMickle as Fellowship’s quarterback, was 5-of-9 passing for 83 yards and rushed for 34 yards on two carries. Next: Friday at Trinity Christian (0-1)

6. (6) Pierce County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jeff Davis (1-0)

7. (9) Cook (1-0)

Last week: Beat Pelham 28-0. Keshun McKever rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Drew Folsom was 10-of-14 passing for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (0-1)

8. (8) Rockmart (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Cedartown 13-12. Rockmart missed a 44-yard field goal on third down in the final seconds. J.D. Davis threw a 25-yard pass to Jake Bailey to convert a fourth-and-18 on the final drive. Rockmart also missed an extra point because of trouble with the snap. Davis was 7-of-14 passing for 62 yards and rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries. Rockmart led in total yards 239-213. Next: Friday vs. Cass (0-1)

9. (NR) Athens Academy (1-0)

Last week: Beat Dade County 42-7. Hampton Johnson passed for 367 yards and three touchdowns and scored a touchdown. K.J. Whitehead had five receptions for 119 yards and intercepted a pass. Freshman Keon Sandifer had 95 yards receiving. Jamari Welch rushed for 115 yards on six carries. Next: Friday at Mobile Christian, Ala. (0-0)

10. (NR) Putnam County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Baldwin (1-0)

Out: No. 7 Eagle’s Landing Christian (0-1), No. 10 Northeast (0-1)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Hammond, S.C., 42-13. Aaron Philo was 16-of-26 passing for 233 yards with touchdowns to four receivers. Connor Causby rushed for 90 yards. Prince Avenue broke Hammond’s 29-game home winning streak. Next: Friday vs. Nashville Christian, Tenn. (0-1)

2. (2) Swainsboro (1-0)

Last week: Beat Metter 39-7. Jordon Williams rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns. Demello Jones rushed for 166 yards and one touchdown. Jerrod Steward returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Washington County (0-0)

3. (4) Rabun County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Haralson County 45-21. Sophomore Ty Truelove was 15-of-20 passing for 220 yards and four touchdowns and scored a touchdown. RB Reid Giles finished with 117 yards receiving and had touchdowns rushing and receiving. Next: Friday at Stephens County (1-0)

4. (8) Elbert County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Hart County 24-14. Jacari Barnett rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, and his 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter gave Elbert a 24-7 lead. Jayvyn Hickman passed for 80 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 75 yards. Next: Friday vs. Madison County (1-0)

5. (3) Irwin County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Fitzgerald 28-0. Irwin County was held to 81 total yards, and the game got away when Fitzgerald scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Next: Friday at Dooly County (0-1)

6. (7) Bleckley County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 10-7. Ford Childers kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime. Cam Beck scored Bleckley’s touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard run that tied the game 7-7. Bleckley was outgained 208-151. Next: Friday vs. Wilcox County (0-1)

7. (5) Brooks County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Thomasville 42-20. New starting QB Ja’Ven Watts threw TD passes to Jordan MacCann and George Lamons and scored the Trojans’ third touchdown, but Brooks County couldn’t keep pace. Next: Friday at Wayne County (1-0)

8. (9) Lamar County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Wilcox County 47-12. Jordan Glover returned a punt 36 yards for a touchdown for a 27-12 lead late in the third quarter, and Lamar County piled on three more scores in the fourth. Kemarion Harden intercepted two passes. QB Ty Head rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns and attempted only two passes, one a 47-yard touchdown to Glover. Next: Friday vs. Upson-Lee (1-0)

9. (10) Trion (1-0)

Last week: Beat Gordon Lee 56-14. Kade Smith was 12-of-15 passing for 276 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 83 yards on six carries. Toby Maddux rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries and had two receptions for 52 yards. Ethan Willingham had four receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Lucas Stoker had 10 solo tackles. Next: Friday vs. LaFayette (1-0)

10. (NR) Dublin (1-0)

Last week: Beat Wilkinson County 64-0. Dublin led 57-0 at halftime and scored touchdowns on seven of their 27 offensive plays. Next: Sept. 1 vs. Lamar County (1-0)

Out: No. 6 Metter (0-1)

Class A Division II

1. (2) Schley County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tattnall Square 61-20. Jay Kanazawa was 19-of-30 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Jalewis Solomon had 136 yards receiving and a touchdown on six catches. Jeremiah Rogers rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Sam Forehand had four tackles for losses. Carson Westbrook intercepted two passes. Zayden Walker scored three touchdowns, two on fumble returns. Next: Sept. 1 vs. Early County (1-0)

2. (5) Manchester (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bowdon 21-20. Deelan Walker scored on a 94-yard run on Manchester’s first possession of the second half for a 21-14 lead, and Manchester stopped Bowdon’s two-point attempt with 2:15 left. Whitaker rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. C.J. Favors rushed for 59 yards and threw a 34-yard pass, Manchester’s only completion, and he intercepted a pass at the Manchester 20 to clinch the victory. Next: Aug. 31 vs. Columbus (0-1)

3. (1) Bowdon (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Manchester 21-20. Bowdon went for two after a late third-quarter touchdown and came up short. Kyler McGrinn rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries and was 9-of-13 passing for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan McGrinn had eight solo tackles. Next: Friday at Central-Carrollton (1-0)

4. (3) Clinch County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Berrien 35-14. All-state WR Jeremy Bell, playing running back, rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and scored a fourth TD on a 62-yard punt return. Aaron Bryant rushed for 100 yards on 15 carries. Next: Friday at Macon County (1-0)

5. (6) Early County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Miller County 29-15. Kendarrious Boyd rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Charles Williams rushed for 78 yards, scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion and had four solo tackles. B’Anthony Wade had seven solo tackles and 1.5 sacks. Next: Friday vs. Seminole County (1-0)

6. (7) Johnson County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jenkins County (1-0)

7. (8) McIntosh County Academy (1-0)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Savannah 26-0. Earnest McIntosh rushed for 116 yards on 17 carries. MCA scored on two safeties in the first quarter. Next: Friday vs. Glynn Academy (1-0)

8. (NR) Aquinas (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 49-20. Clark Jackson had 155 yards from scrimmage on nine touches. QB Christian Kates rushed for 108 yards. Jim Franklin had 72 yards passing and 44 rushing. Next: Friday at Westside, Augusta (0-1)

9. (NR) Macon County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 28-0. Brian Harris was 11-of-13 passing for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Felder rushed for 96 yards and had 59 yards receiving. Next: Friday vs. Clinch County (1-0)

10. (NR) Telfair County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lanier County (1-0)

Out: No. 4 Lincoln County (0-1), No. 9 Charlton County (0-1), No. 10 Wilcox County (0-1)

