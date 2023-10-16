How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 9

1. (2) Mill Creek (7-0)

Last week: Beat Buford 31-24. Shane Throgmartin threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Justin Content with 1:20 left to break a 24-24 tie, and Buford passed incomplete into the end zone on fourth down in the final seconds. Cam Robinson rushed for 98 yards on 28 carries. Throgmartin was 15-of-30 passing 235 yards and two touchdowns. Trajen Greco had seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Collins Hill (2-5)

2. (3) Walton (7-0)

Last week: Beat Kennesaw Mountain 49-0. Walton led 35-0 at halftime. Jeremi Hecklinski was 8-of-14 passing for 202 yards and a touchdown. Bam Bridge had 104 yards receiving. Next: Friday at Cherokee (1-6)

3. (4) Colquitt County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Camden County 37-16. Neko Fann was 13-of-15 passing for 223 yards and four touchdowns, two to Ny Carr. Camden County scored 31 consecutive points after going down 7-6. Next: Friday at Lowndes (4-3)

4. (1) Buford (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Mill Creek 31-24. Dylan Raiola was 18-of-46 passing for 293 yards and two touchdowns, but Buford dropped several passes, was held to 10 yards rushing and was stopped from the 1-yard line on a Mill Creek stand in the third quarter. Next: Friday at Dacula (1-6)

5. (5) Newton (7-0)

Last week: Beat Brookwood 44-17. Ephraim Wright returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half for a 27-3 lead. Zion Johnson rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Next: Friday vs. Parkview (5-2)

6. (6) Carrollton (7-1)

Last week: Beat Pebblebrook 64-8. Carrollton led 57-0 at halftime. Ju Ju Lewis was 13-of-18 passing for 345 yards and five touchdowns. Kiyun Cofer had four receptions for 119 yards. Next: Friday vs. Westlake (6-1)

7. (8) Grayson (5-2)

Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 28-6. Grayson led 7-6 late in the third quarter and scored three unanswered touchdowns. Jeff Davis was 15-of-25 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Atkinson had 10 solo tackles and four tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Brookwood (3-4)

8. (9) Westlake (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Carrollton (7-1)

9. (10) North Cobb (4-3)

Last week: Beat Wheeler 63-27. Jamauri Major, filling in for 1,000-yard rusher David Eziomume, rushed for 122 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries and caught a 33-yard TD pass. North Cobb also played without starting QB Nick Grimstead and went with sophomore QB Kaleb Narcisse and relied on the run game. Next: Friday vs. Kennesaw Mountain (1-6)

10. (NR) Norcross (6-1)

Last week: Beat Berkmar 41-0. Kevin Maven rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. A.J. Watkins passed for 53 yards and rushed for 70. Next: Friday at Meadowcreek (1-6)

Out: No. 7 Parkview (5-2)

Class 6A

1. (1) Gainesville (7-0)

Last week: Beat Habersham Central 49-7. Gainesville led 21-0 after three minutes. Baxter Wright was 8-of-11 passing for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Gavin Hall rushed for 100 yards on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Shiloh (2-5)

2. (2) Thomas County Central (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday at Houston County (6-1)

3. (3) Douglas County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. East Paulding (4-3)

4. (4) Lee County (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (3-4)

5. (5) Hughes (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Newnan (3-4)

6. (6) Houston County (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Thomas County Central (7-0)

7. (7) Rome (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. River Ridge (3-4)

8. (8) Marist (6-1)

Last week: Beat South Cobb 49-0. Marist used 13 ball carriers to rush for 262 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries. Jack Euart passed for two touchdowns and ran for one. Joseph Pizzo returned a punt 44 yards for a touchdown. Next: Thursday at North Atlanta (7-0)

9. (9) Roswell (7-1)

Last week: Beat Pope 70-14. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 118 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries. Synkwan Smith rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on five carries and returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown. K.J. Smith was 11-of-17 passing for 197 yards and a touchdown. Next: Thursday at Sprayberry (4-3)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (5-2)

Last week: Beat Rockdale County 38-0. Landon Walker rushed for 129 yards, and Lucas Farrington ran for 100, each on 10 carries. Andrew Hines and Jay Hood intercepted passes. Next: Friday at Jonesboro (5-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Coffee (7-0)

Last week: Beat Statesboro 51-0. Fred Brown rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Anthony Paulk had 152 all-purpose yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Jenkins (2-5)

2. (2) Creekside (6-1)

Last week: Beat Jackson-Atlanta 66-6. Creekside led 52-6 at halftime. Vinson Berry was 12-of-15 passing for 213 yards and five touchdowns, two to Eric Paul Jr. Roderick McCrary rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and scored on a 40-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Villa Rica (4-3)

3. (3) Jefferson (7-0)

Last week: Beat Flowery Branch 41-13. Sammy Brown rushed for 228 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Gavin Markey threw three TD passes, two to Talan Childress. Next: Friday at Loganville (4-4)

4. (4) Cartersville (8-0)

Last week: Beat Hiram 35-34. Khristian Lando rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. His 4-yard run in the final three minutes provided the final margin after Hiram led 34-28. Nate Russell passed for 183 yards. Jamauri Brice had 105 receiving yards. Next: Friday at Woodland-Cartersville (2-6)

5. (5) Ware County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Bradwell Institute 52-20. Luke Hooks was 9-of-13 passing for 168 yards and four touchdowns, two to Cole Cox. Next: Friday at Greenbrier (0-7)

6. (6) Calhoun (6-2)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 48-13. Trey Townsend was 13-of-22 passing for 201 yards and four touchdowns. Caden Williams rushed for 140 yards, and Hunter White rushed for 82. Emaree Winston had four receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Alec Upshaw had five tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Dalton (6-2)

7. (7) Greater Atlanta Christian (7-0)

Last week: Beat North Springs 55-14. Greater Atlanta Christian led 55-6 at halftime. GL Tiberia rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Jack Stanton was 7-of-11 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Xavier Daisy had three receptions for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Kell (6-1)

8. (8) Hiram (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Cartersville 35-34. Kendarious Brown rushed for 187 yards, and Kaden Hamilton ran for 115. Hiram had 352 yards rushing as a team and took a 34-28 lead on a passing touchdown midway in the fourth quarter before Cartersville’s winning drive. Next: Friday vs. Cass (4-4)

9. (9) Warner Robins (4-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Eagle’s Landing (3-5)

10. (10) Kell (6-1)

Last week: Beat Cambridge 47-21. Kell trailed 21-13 in the second quarter and 21-20 at halftime but scored the game’s final 34 points. Tyriq Green rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Bryce Clavon was 10-of-19 passing for 220 yards. Next: Friday vs. Greater Atlanta Christian (7-0)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (8-0)

Last week: Beat Southeast Bulloch 28-7. Luke Kromenhoek was 10-of-17 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 50 yards. Areyion Guyton had six tackles for losses. Benedictine allowed 82 total yards. Next: Friday at Wayne County (6-2)

2. (2) North Oconee (7-0)

Last week: Beat East Forsyth 44-19. Max Wilson was 6-of-8 passing for 88 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Tate Titshaw had 89 yards rushing, Damoni Taylor had 89 yards receiving, and both scored a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Walnut Grove (3-4)

3. (3) Bainbridge (6-2)

Last week: Beat Shaw 49-7. Keenan Phillips rushed for 115 yards. Bainbridge led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Oct. 27 at Hardaway (0-8)

4. (4) Perry (7-1)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 33-16. Perry trailed 14-9 at halftime but scored the final 24 points. Ahmad Gordon rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Next: Oct. 27 at Spalding (8-0)

5. (5) Spalding (8-0)

Last week: Beat West Laurens 43-6. Curt Clark rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns on six carries and was 5-of-10 passing for 113 yards. Robert Henderson rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Next: Friday at Westside-Macon (6-1)

6. (6) Central-Carrollton (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Southeast Whitfield (1-6)

7. (7) Burke County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Islands 49-14. Burke County led 43-0 at halftime and put up 382 total yards on 37 plays. A’merre Williams and Jeremy Richardson each scored three touchdowns on four touches apiece. Next: Oct. 26 at New Hampstead (3-4)

8. (8) Stockbridge (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Woodland-Stockbridge (0-7)

9. (9) Cairo (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Westover (4-4)

10. (10) Wayne County (6-2)

Last week: Beat New Hampstead 21-16. Matthew Fuller rushed for 272 yards on 26 carries and accounted for all but 69 of Wayne County’s total yards. His 4-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter gave Wayne County a 21-3 lead. Wayne intercepted a pass in its territory in the final minute to clinch the victory. Next: Friday vs. Benedictine (8-0)

Class 3A

1. (1) Calvary Day (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Savannah Country Day (5-2)

2. (2) Stephens County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hart County (4-3)

3. (3) Cedar Grove (3-5)

Last week: Beat Douglass 41-0. E.J. Colson was 11-of-17 passing for 150 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 65 yards. Colson had been injured and sat out Cedar Grove’s previous game, a loss to Carver of Montgomery, Ala. Boden Walker, who committed to Georgia last week, rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns and had two receptions for 38 yards. Malachi Miller had two TD receptions. Javon Beckford forced two fumbles. Next: Friday vs. Sandy Creek (6-2)

4. (4) Mary Persons (7-1)

Last week: Beat Peach County 13-7. Duke Watson rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. His 8-yard TD run in the fourth quarter gave Mary Persons a 13-0 lead, and Peach County never got inside Mary Persons’ 40-yard line after cutting the lead to 13-7. Mary Persons held Peach County to 29 yards rushing. Next: Oct. 27 at Upson-Lee (7-1)

5. (5) Savannah Christian (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Beach (1-6)

6. (6) Lumpkin County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. White County (4-3)

7. (7) Sandy Creek (6-2)

Last week: Beat Carver-Atlanta 20-15. Amari Latimer rushed for 100 yards on 24 carries and scored on a 2-yard run in the final minute when Sandy Creek trailed 15-14. Carver then drove inside Sandy Creek’s 25-yard line but was turned away. Next: Friday at Cedar Grove (3-5)

8. (8) Morgan County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Hephzibah 35-6. Jaydon Dorsey rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Next: Oct. 27 vs. Cross Creek (3-4)

9. (9) Carver-Columbus (5-3)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 24-7. De’Ante Childs rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Freshman Zion Mabry rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Jakorey West intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Monroe (5-2)

10. (10) Monroe Area (4-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Oconee County (2-5)

Class 2A

1. (1) Thomson (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Putnam County (5-2)

2. (2) Northeast (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Spencer (5-2)

3. (4) Appling County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Windsor Forest 61-0. Appling County ran just 31 plays and rushed and passed for 197 yards each while holding Windsor Forest to 91 total yards. Dayson Griffis was 7-of-10 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns, and Collin Ewaldson threw a TD pass in reserve. Next: Friday at Vidalia (5-2)

4. (5) Pierce County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Toombs County 17-14. Pierce County led 17-7 at halftime, gave up an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter and held Toombs County in the red zone in the final minute to clinch the victory. Caden McGatha rushed for 204 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries and was 5-of-13 passing for 119 yards. Next: Friday at Windsor Forest (2-6)

5. (3) Toombs County (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Pierce County 17-14. T.J. Stanley was 8-of-18 passing for 159 yards, and Lagonza Hayward returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown, but Toombs County was held to 13 rushing yards. . Next: Oct. 27 vs. Windsor Forest (2-6)

6. (6) Callaway (4-2)

Last week: Beat Towers 47-12. Tyrone Fitten returned a fumble 11 yards for a touchdown, and Johnathon Freeman ran an interception 30 yards for a score 22 seconds later for a 34-0 first-quarter lead. Blake Harrington was 4-of-5 passing for 96 yards and two TDs. Next: Friday at Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-5)

7. (7) Fitzgerald (5-2)

Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 48-0. Antwan Doctor rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Kingston Smith returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Sumter County (4-3)

8. (8) Rockmart (5-2)

Last week: Beat Murray County 57-0. Rockmart led 44-0 at halftime and had 332 total yards on 36 snaps. Tristan Anderson returned a free kick 60 yards for a touchdown. J.D. Davis rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Next: Friday at Gordon Central (0-7)

9. (9) Fellowship Christian (5-2)

Last week: Beat Athens Academy 52-28. C.J. Givers rushed for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. Al Thompson rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Milhollin returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown and had a team-leading eight solo tackles. Next: Friday vs. Providence Christian (6-1)

10. (10) Athens Academy (4-3)

Last week: Lost to Fellowship Christian 52-28. Athens Academy had 625 yards in total offense but committed four turnovers, one a fumble into the end zone, another one a pick six. Jamari Welch rushed for 200 yards and had 275 all-purpose yards. Jeremiah Wingfield rushed for 120 yards. Hampton Johnson was 17-of-28 passing for 284 yards. Keyon Standifer had five receptions for 116 yards. Next: Friday at Banks County (4-3)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Oglethorpe County (3-4)

2. (2) Swainsboro (8-0)

Last week: Beat East Laurens 63-0. Six players scored touchdowns, including Jerrod Steward with the opening kickoff, and Swainsboro led 44-0 at halftime. Demello Jones ran for a touchdown, passed for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown. Qin Brown rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Jordon Williams rushed for 91 yards. Next: Oct. 27 at Bleckley County (6-2)

3. (3) Trion (7-0)

Last week: Beat Chattooga 52-17. Toby Maddux rushed for 309 yards and five touchdowns on 11 carries. Trion rushed for 422 yards as a team. Next: Friday vs. Pepperell (4-3)

4. (5) Elbert County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Rabun County 21-9. Elbert County took a 21-3 lead midway in the fourth quarter after cashing a fumbled punt into the Blue Devils’ third touchdown. Jacari Barnett rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Jayvun Hickman was 10-of-20 passing for 100 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 81 yards. Next: Friday vs. Commerce (7-1)

5. (4) Rabun County (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Elbert County 21-9. Rabun County’s 50-game winning streak in region games ended with the Wildcats’ first loss since 2013 (vs. Washington-Wilkes). Ty Truelove was 22-of-37 passing for 249 yards and a touchdown. Willie Goodwyn had seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Athens Christian (0-7)

6. (6) Bleckley County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 42-2. Bleckley County led 35-0 at halftime. Joshua Stanley rushed for 90 yards on six carries. Kam’Ryn Everett threw two TD passes. Next: Friday at East Laurens (2-5)

7. (7) Commerce (7-1)

Last week: Beat Athens Christian 39-0. With 1,000-yard rushers Jaiden Daniels and Tysean Wiggins sitting out, their backups, Jace Lyle (111) and Terrance Burtch (122), each had more than 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Ty Sorrels intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Elbert County (7-1)

8. (8) Lamar County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Temple 23-0. ZyQuavius Hughley rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, and Kaden Carter rushed for 118 yards on five carries. Lamar County held Temple to 102 total yards. Next: Oct. 27 at Crawford County (1-7)

9. (9) Mount Vernon (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mount Pisgah Christian (3-4)

10. (10) Bryan County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Screven County 34-13. Jacari Carney, subbing for injured 1,000-yard rusher Austin Clemons, rushed for 207 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries. His 7-yard run in the fourth quarter broke open what had been a 21-13 game. Next: Oct. 27 at Savannah (0-8)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Taylor County 45-6. Kabreon Aldridge rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Jack Clark had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Manchester (6-1)

2. (2) Greene County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lincoln County (4-3)

3. (3) Manchester (6-1)

Last week: Beat Greenville 42-0. Zyterrius Gray had three sacks. Darrius Favors ran for 64 yards and a touchdown. Manchester led 28-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Schley County (7-0)

4. (4) Macon County (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Chattahoochee County (0-7)

5. (5) Clinch County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Turner County 49-21. Clinch County led 49-7 at halftime. Aaron Bryant rushed for 149 yards on 10 carries. Next: Friday at Atkinson County (0-7)

6. (6) Bowdon (7-2)

Last week: Beat Christian Heritage 48-17. Kyler McGrinn rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns. Bowdon led 42-10 at halftime. Next: Nov. 3 at Mount Zion-Carroll (3-4)

7. (7) Jenkins County (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Montgomery County (0-8)

8. (9) Aquinas (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Washington-Wilkes (4-3)

9. (10) Telfair County (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Wheeler County (3-4)

10. (8) Early County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Terrell County 45-22, lost to Brooks County 14-6. Early County became the first team to clinch a region title with its Tuesday victory over Terrell County and lost a non-region game when held to less than 200 yards total offense against Brooks County on Friday. Next: Oct. 27 vs. Irwin County (3-4)

