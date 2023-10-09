How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 8

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Mill Creek (6-0)

2. (2) Mill Creek (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Buford (6-0)

3. (3) Walton (6-0)

Last week: Beat North Cobb 35-27. Walton trailed 21-0, but Jeremy Hecklinksi threw four touchdown passes, three to Cameron Loyd covering 75, 73 and 30 yards, over a 7:02 span to give Walton the lead for good at 28-21 with 1:08 left in the first half. Hecklinski completed just nine of 27 passes but for 283 yards, 265 in the first half. Loyd finished with 196 yards on four receptions, and Austin Williams rushed for 133 yards on 18 carries. Next: Friday vs. Kennesaw Mountain (1-5)

4. (4) Colquitt County (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Camden County (6-1)

5. (5) Newton (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Brookwood (3-3)

6. (6) Carrollton (6-1)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 56-24. Montreze Smith returned a fumble 28 yards for Carrollton’s fifth touchdown of the second quarter. Ju Ju Lewis was 19-of-29 passing for 455 yards and six touchdowns, four longer than 50 yards. Kimauri Farmer rushed for 127 yards. Ryan Mosley had 128 yards receiving. Kiyun Cofer had 110 yards receiving. Next: Friday vs. Pebblebrook (2-5)

7. (7) Parkview (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Archer (3-3)

8. (8) Grayson (4-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. South Gwinnett (4-2)

9. (9) Westlake (6-1)

Last week: Beat Pebblebrook 47-7. Westlake held Pebblebrook to minus-3 yards rushing and 66 yards passing. Sean Smith passed for 95 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Antwan Smith returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 20 at Carrollton (6-1)

10. (10) North Cobb (3-3)

Last week: Lost to Walton 35-27. North Cobb failed to hold a 21-0 first-half lead. David Eziomume rushed for 114 yards on 22 carries. Nick Grimstead was 16-of-25 passing for 203 yards. Next: Friday at Wheeler (5-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Gainesville (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Habersham Central (3-3)

2. (2) Thomas County Central (7-0)

Last week: Beat Tift County 56-0. Thomas Central led 42-0 at halftime. Jaylen Johnson was 7-of-7 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown and scored a touchdown. Trey Brenton rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 17-yard TD pass. Next: Oct. 21 at Houston County (6-1)

3. (3) Douglas County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Paulding County 27-2. Rah’Keith Kelly rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Sire Hardaway was 10-of-14 passing for 207 yards and a touchdown. Brandon Ellison had 102 receiving yards. Douglas County led 24-0 at halftime. Next: Oct. 20 vs. East Paulding (4-3)

4. (4) Lee County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Veterans 55-16. Seven players scored Lee County touchdowns. Weston Bryan threw three TD passes and ran for another. Ousmane Kromah rushed for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns. Jase Angry blocked a punt that Tion Garmon returned for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 20 at Northside-Warner Robins (3-4)

5. (5) Hughes (5-2)

Last week: Beat East Paulding 54-29. Hughes led 27-21 at halftime before pulling away. Air Noland was 14-of-22 passing for 273 yards and two touchdowns. Dorian Page rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Dazjohn Gibson had five receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown. Next: Oct. 20 at Newnan (3-4)

6. (6) Houston County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 42-14. Houston County scored three third-quarter touchdowns to break open a game that was 14-14 at halftime. A.J. Hill was 23-of-36 passing for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Ricky Johnson had seven receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown. Amir Thomas rushed for 98 yards. Next: Oct. 21 vs. Thomas County Central (7-0)

7. (7) Rome (6-1)

Last week: Beat Sequoyah 56-3. Javarius McDearmont rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Reece Fountain was 11-of-14 passing for 129 yards. Rome outgained Sequoyah 458-112. Next: Oct. 20 vs. River Ridge (3-4)

8. (8) Marist (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at South Cobb (0-6)

9. (9) Roswell (6-1)

Last week: Beat Lassiter 84-6. Synkwan Smith returned two punts for touchdowns. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Roswell’s 84 points broke the school record set in August when Roswell beat Centennial 71-7. Next: Friday vs. Pope (0-6)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (4-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Rockdale County (2-4)

Class 5A

1. (1) Coffee (6-0)

Last week: Beat Bradwell Institute 62-6. Fred Brown rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Maurice Hansley was 7-of-9 passing for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Statesboro (2-4)

2. (2) Creekside (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Jackson-Atlanta (3-4)

3. (3) Jefferson (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Flowery Branch (4-3)

4. (4) Cartersville (7-0)

Last week: Beat Cass 21-14. Nate Russell was 9-of-21 passing for 129 yards and two touchdowns, both to A’Darrian Taylor-Wilson, one in overtime for the lead. Reed Ezell intercepted a Cass pass to clinch the victory. Next: Friday vs. Hiram (6-1)

5. (6) Ware County (4-2)

Last week: Beat Jenkins 56-0. Luke Hooks was 15-of-19 passing for 243 yards and four touchdowns. Quintin Orange had five receptions for 115 yards. Dae’jeaun Dennis rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Next: Friday vs. Bradwell Institute (2-4)

6. (8) Calhoun (5-2)

Last week: Beat Hiram 56-35. Caden Williams rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and caught a 75-yard TD pass. Trey Townsend was 19-of-30 passing for 292 yards and four touchdowns, three to Emaree Winston, who had six receptions for 125 yards. Carlos Lopez had five touchbacks and two field goals. Next: Friday vs. Woodland-Cartersville (2-5)

7. (7) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at North Springs (2-4)

8. (5) Hiram (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Calhoun 56-35. Hiram put up 557 total yards but couldn’t keep pace. Kaden Hamilton rushed for 114 yards on nine carries and had 216 all-purpose yards. Ryan Strickland passed for 247 yards. Chase Tyler had six receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Cartersville (7-0)

9. (9) Warner Robins (4-3)

Last week: Beat Union Grove 27-14. Judd Anderson was 11-of-16 passing for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Isiah Canion had five receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. Next: Oct. 20 at Eagle’s Landing (3-4)

10. (NR) Kell (5-1)

Last week: Beat Northview 59-0. Bryce Clavon was 10-of-14 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Peyton Zachary had six receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Cambridge (4-3)

Out: No. 10 Ola (4-2)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (7-0)

Last week: Beat Burke County 38-30. Benedictine led 31-7 at halftime, sweated out Burke County’s 23-point fourth quarter and made a fourth-down stop in the red zone to secure the victory. Luke Kromenhoek was 11-of-20 passing for 237 yards and two touchdowns. La’Don Bryant had three receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Southeast Bulloch (4-3)

2. (2) North Oconee (6-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 56-0. Harrison Faulkner was 7-of-7 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and Max Wilson was 5-of-8 passing for 79 yards and rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson also had a 35-yard reception from Faulkner. Next: Friday at East Forsyth (5-1)

3. (3) Bainbridge (5-2)

Last week: Beat Westover 41-14. Bainbridge led 41-0 in the third quarter. Keenan Phillips rushed for 125 yards. Cam Sanders was 7-of-9 passing for 118 yards and three touchdowns, two to Antavious Murphy. Next: Friday vs. Shaw (3-4)

4. (4) Perry (6-1)

Last week: Beat Griffin 41-7. Ahmad Gordon rushed for 75 yards and three touchdowns. Colter Ginn was 13-of-18 passing for 122 yards. Next: Friday vs. Baldwin (4-2)

5. (6) Spalding (7-0)

Last week: Beat Howard 42-34. Spalding led 35-7 at halftime, and Howard got within eight points twice but no closer in the second half. Robert Henderson rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Curt Clark was 9-of-16 passing for 137 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns Next: Friday vs. West Laurens (2-4)

6. (7) Central-Carrollton (7-0)

Last week: Beat Sonoraville 45-35. Central led 31-7 in the third quarter but didn’t clinch the game until, when leading 38-35, the Lions recovered Sonoraville’s onside kick in the final two minutes. Jonaz Walton scored moments later on a 51-yard run. Walton rushed for 184 yards. J.R. Harris passed for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Nate Horsey had nine tackles, an interception and a tip that caused an interception. Next: Oct. 20 vs. Southeast Whitfield (1-6)

7. (5) Burke County (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Benedictine 38-30. Burke County scored 23 points in the fourth quarter but never caught up after trailing 31-7 at halftime. Sean Vandiver was 9-of-18 passing for 227 yards and three touchdowns. A’Merre Williams rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown and had two receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. Ronderius Gray had four receptions for 107 yards. Next: Friday at Islands (0-7)

8. (9) Stockbridge (5-2)

Last week: Beat Lovett 48-0. Jayden “Duke” Scott rushed for 203 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries, and Stockbridge ran for 396 yards as a team. Cobey Thompkins ran for 78 yards and passed for 56. Next: Oct. 20 at Woodland-Stockbridge (0-7)

9. (8) Cairo (7-1)

Last week: Beat Hardaway 49-6. Juderick Gee-Simmons was 10-of-11 passing for 189 yards and four touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Keshan Spence rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Cairo led 49-0 at halftime, and Hardaway’s points came on a fumble return against backups in the fourth quarter. Next: Oct. 20 at Westover (3-4)

10. (10) Wayne County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Islands 56-10. Matthew Fuller rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Jeb Craven threw for 93 yards and three touchdowns on five attempts. Perry Simpson returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Next: Friday at New Hampstead (3-3)

Class 3A

1. (2) Calvary Day (7-0)

Last week: Beat Groves 60-0. Jake Merklinger was 6-of-7 passing for 175 yards and five touchdowns. Calvary Day is No. 1 for the first time in history. Next: Oct. 20 at Savannah Country Day (5-2)

2. (3) Stephens County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Franklin County 52-7. Javin Gordon rushed for 201 yards and six touchdowns on 12 carries and and 239 all-purpose yards. Next: Oct. 20 at Hart County (4-3)

3. (1) Cedar Grove (2-5)

Last week: Lost to Carver-Montgomery, Ala., 13-9. Cedar Grove led 9-0 at halftime and fell behind on a short touchdown pass in the final minute. It was Carver’s fifth loss but first to an unranked opponent. Carver is 5-2 in Alabama’s Class 5A. Next: Friday at Douglass (5-2)

4. (4) Mary Persons (6-1)

Last week: Beat Jackson 49-0. Duke Watson rushed for 208 yards and six touchdowns on 20 carries. Mac Nelson was 12-of-14 passing for 146 yards. Gavin Martin had seven catches for 99 yards. Jakobi Jones had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Peach County (2-4)

5. (5) Savannah Christian (5-2)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Savannah 42-6. Zo Smalls rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Kenry Walls had 114 yards from scrimmage. Elijah Griffin had four tackles for losses. Next: Oct. 20 at Beach (1-6)

6. (7) Lumpkin County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Gilmer 56-3. Mason Sullens rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Cal Faulkner was 22-of-25 passing for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Preston Cox had three tackles for losses. Next: Oct. 20 vs. White County (3-3)

7. (8) Sandy Creek (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta (2-4)

8. (9) Morgan County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Salem 48-0. Jayden Dorsey rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns and caught an 18-yard TD pass. Next: Friday at Hephzibah (5-2)

9. (NR) Carver-Columbus (4-3)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 28-14. De’Ante Childs rushed for 191 yards, caught two passes for 101 yards and scored three touchdowns, one an 80-yard screen pass, another a 62-yard run. Carver led 22-0 at halftime and allowed 120 total yards. Next: Friday at Crisp County (4-3)

10. (NR) Monroe Area (4-3)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 17-14. Ricky Valdovinos kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Monroe Area made a fourth-and-1 stop at the 6-yard line on Hebron Christian’s OT possession. Blake Raffield rushed for 130 yards on 14 carries and intercepted a pass. Next: Oct. 20 at Oconee County (2-5)

Out: No. 6 Thomasville (3-4), No. 10 Oconee County (2-5)

Class 2A

1. (1) Thomson (6-1)

Last week: Beat Butler 62-6. Thomson led 56-0 at halftime. Anthony Jeffery scored four touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards on eight carries. Jahkiaus Jones was 10-of-13 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 20 at Putnam County (5-2)

2. (3) Northeast (6-1)

Last week: Beat Kendrick 42-6. Kavon Concaurio and Lewis Cheney each had two TD receptions. Reginald Glover and Cheney each passed for two. Amari White had two tackles for losses and a forced fumble. All-state RB Nick Woodford did not play. Next: Oct. 20 vs. Spencer (5-2)

3. (8) Toombs County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Appling County 31-28. Toombs County trailed 28-20 in the final two minutes, scored on T.J. Stanley’s 16-yard pass to Gavin Fletcher, recovered fumbled kickoff and won on Braylen Dietrich’s 32-yard field goal. Stanley was 10-of-19 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Lagonza Hayward had three receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Pierce County (5-1)

4. (2) Appling County (4-2)

Last week: Lost to Toombs County 31-28. Appling County rushed for 340 yards, more than 200 of it from Jamarion Williams, who scored on a 64-yard run for a 28-20 lead with about three minutes left, but Toombs County won with a fourth-down TD pass, a recovered kickoff and a field goal. Next: Friday vs. Windsor Forest (2-5)

5. (4) Pierce County (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Toombs County (7-0)

6. (5) Callaway (4-2)

Last week: Did not play. Next: Thursday at Towers (0-6)

7. (6) Fitzgerald (4-2)

Last week: Beat Worth County 42-20. Calvin Tilman threw an 88-yard TD pass on the first play from scrimmage, and Fitzgerald iced the game on Diondre Paschal’s 10-yard run for a 36-20 lead early in the fourth quarter. Paschal rushed for 83 yards. Antwan Doctor rushed for 85. Next: Friday at Jeff Davis (4-3)

8. (7) Rockmart (4-2)

Last week: Beat Haralson County 48-6. Calliyon Thompson was 15-of-17 passing for 233 yards and one touchdown. Jake Bailey had five receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. Jake Davis rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Murray County (1-5)

9. (9) Fellowship Christian (4-2)

Last week: Beat East Jackson 55-21. Al Thompson rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Athens Academy (4-2)

10. (10) Athens Academy (4-2)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 51-19. Hampton Johnson was 13-of-18 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremiah Wingfield rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Jamari Welch rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and blocked two extra points. Keyon Standifer returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown and caught a 49-yard TD pass. Next: Friday vs. Fellowship Christian (4-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 20 at Oglethorpe County (3-4)

2. (2) Swainsboro (7-0)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 54-7. Demello Jones rushed 114 yards, pnce scoring on a 94-yard run, and Swainsboro had 403 total yards on 30 plays. Next: Friday vs. East Laurens (2-4)

3. (3) Trion (6-0)

Last week: Beat Coosa 49-6. Kade Smith was 13-of-18 passing for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Toby Maddux rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Ethan Willingham had five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Chattooga (1-6)

4. (4) Rabun County (6-1)

Last week: Beat St. Francis 49-13. Reid Giles rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Elbert County (6-1)

5. (5) Elbert County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 34-16. Elbert County trailed 16-7 in the second quarter but scored the final 28 points. Jacari Barnett rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. Braydon Scarborough was 11-of-21 passing for 131 yards. Javyn Hickman passed for 130 yards and rushed for 64. Next: Friday at Rabun County (6-1)

6. (6) Bleckley County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Dublin 42-28. Joshua Stanley rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Kam’Ryn Everett was 10-of-13 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson County (0-7)

7. (7) Commerce (6-1)

Last week: Beat Social Circle 34-0. Commerce rushed for 421 yards and attempted only one pass. Jaiden Daniels rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Tysean Wiggins rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown. Each went over 1,000 yards for the season. Next: Friday vs. Athens Christian (0-6)

8. (8) Lamar County (5-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Temple (4-3)

9. (10) Mount Vernon (5-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Zion-Carroll 42-17. Sam Nazarian was 7-of-8 passing for 204 yards and four touchdowns. Walker Warshaw rushed for 114 yards. Bristan Derocher had 101 yards receiving. Next: Oct. 20 vs. Mount Pisgah Christian (3-4)

10. (NR) Bryan County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Metter 21-20. Metter missed a tying extra point in the final minute. Austin Clemons rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Next: Friday vs. Screven County (2-4)

Out: No. 9 Dublin (4-2)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (6-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Taylor County (5-1)

2. (2) Greene County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Warren County 34-6. Amari Durham rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns. B.J. Mullen scored on a reception and an interception return. Next: Oct. 19 vs. Lincoln County (4-3)

3. (3) Manchester (5-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Greenville (1-5)

4. (4) Macon County (5-2)

Last week: Beat Central-Talbotton 42-6. Macon County led 35-0 in the first quarter. Hikeem Perkins scored two touchdowns, one on a 55-yard interception return, and had two sacks and three forced fumbles. Next: Oct. 20 at Chattahoochee County (0-6)

5. (5) Clinch County (6-1)

Last week: Beat Lanier County 35-16. Aaron Bryant rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, and Jeremy Bell rushed for 111 and a touchdown on 15. Bell’s 65-yard TD run with 4:12 left gave Clinch County a 28-16 lead. Clinch was intercepted on both of its passing attempts. Next: Friday vs. Turner County (2-5)

6. (6) Bowdon (6-2)

Last week: Beat Forest Park 63-14. Kyler McGrinn was 10-of-13 passing for 134 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Jordan Beasley had 147 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches. Zander Langley had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Christian Heritage (2-4)

7. (8) Jenkins County (7-0)

Last week: Beat McIntosh County Academy 47-0. Robtravius Coney rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Wilson rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown. Jenkins County allowed four first downs and 64 total yards and forced five turnovers. Next: Oct. 20 at Montgomery County (0-7)

8. (7) Early County (5-1)

Last week: Beat Randolph-Clay 29-14. Ty Stovall rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and scored a two-point conversion. Early County held Randolph-Clay to 145 total yards. Next: Friday at Brooks County (1-5)

9. (9) Aquinas (6-1)

Last week: Beat Towns County 40-6. Jim Franklin was 8-of-8 passing for 237 yards and four touchdowns. Jack Rhodes had four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Next: Oct. 20 at Washington-Wilkes (4-3)

10. (10) Telfair County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Wilcox County 29-15. Bradyn Cook rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns, one on a 50-yarder in the final two minutes with Telfair County leading 22-15. Next: Oct. 20 at Wheeler County (3-4)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.