How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 11

1. (1) Mill Creek (9-0)

Last week: Beat Dacula 41-0. Mill Creek led only 3-0 at halftime but went on to clinch Region 8. Cam Robinson rushed for 173 yards on 19 carries. Brady Lane made field goals of 44 and 30 yards and dropped three punts inside the 20-yard line. Next: Friday vs. Mountain View (4-5)

2. (2) Walton (9-0)

Last week: Beat Osborne 35-0. Walton held Osborne to minus-11 rushing yards and 77 total yards. Ashton Woods had two tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks and an interception. Jeremy Hecklinski was 14-of-23 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns, both to Hunter Teal, covering 60 and 57 yards. Next: Friday at Wheeler (7-2)

3. (3) Colquitt County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Valdosta 44-28. Ny Carr had seven receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Neko Fann passed for 209 yards. Ry’Sheed Fuller returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown. Ty Lamar returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score. Colquitt County clinched Region 1. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Hill (5-4)

4. (4) Buford (8-1)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 51-0. Buford led 51-0 at halftime. Dylan Raiola threw four TD passes, two to K.J. Bolden. Jordan Allen returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Central Gwinnett (3-6)

5. (5) Carrollton (9-1)

Last week: Beat Campbell 63-7. Carrollton led 49-7 at halftime. Ju Ju Lewis was 12-of-15 passing for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Brodie Bradburn returned a fumble two yards for a touchdown. Next: Playoffs

6. (6) Norcross (8-1)

Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge 35-17. Norcross took sole possession of first place in Region 7. Kevin Maven rushed for 234 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries. A.J. Watkins had 53 yards rushing, 93 yards passing and 37 yards receiving while scoring two touchdowns. Norcross never punted. Next: Friday at North Gwinnett (6-3)

7. (9) Parkview (7-2)

Last week: Beat Brookwood 43-24. Jaiden Jenkins rushed for 86 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and was 8-of-17 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown. Parkview scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away from a 29-24 game. Next: Friday vs. Grayson (7-2)

8. (10) Grayson (7-2)

Last week: Beat Archer 41-14. Grayson beat the previous first-place team and put itself in position to clinch Region 4 with a victory this week. Jeff Davis was 15-of-20 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Dylan Elder rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Next: Friday at Parkview (7-2)

9. (8) Westlake (7-2)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 28-7. Westlake held East Coweta to less than 100 total yards. Next: Friday at Campbell (3-6)

10. (7) Newton (7-2)

Last week: Lost to South Gwinnett 31-28. South Gwinnett’s Miguel Ramos made a 26-yard field goal on the final play. Newton led 28-21 earlier in the fourth quarter. Deron Benson was 14-of-19 passing for 241 yards and three touchdowns, all to Marcus Calwise, who had six receptions for 191 yards. Next: Friday at Archer (5-4)

Class 6A

1. (1) Gainesville (9-0)

Last week: Beat North Forsyth 41-14. Gavin Hall rushed for 308 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Baxter Wright was 14-of-23 passing for 152 yards. Gainesville clinched Region 8. Next: Friday at Jackson County (4-5)

2. (2) Thomas County Central (9-0)

Last week: Beat Lee County 31-24. Thomas County Central won the Region 1 championship. Jaylen Johnson threw a 25-yard TD pass to Tre’von Pringle for a 31-24 lead with 6:03 left, and Caleb Anderson and Jamarion Fye made an open-field tackle inside the Thomas Central 3-yard line on the final competitive play. [See today’s video Play of the Day.] Johnson was 9-of-12 passing for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Trey Brenton rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Next: Friday vs. Northside-Warner Robins (4-5)

3. (3) Douglas County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Newnan 41-7. Douglas County had 759 total yards in a Region 5-clinching victory. Zamarcus Lindley rushed for 142 yards on six carries. Daryus Jackson rushed for 140 on eight. Sire Hardaway passed for 244 yards and rushed for 75. Next: Friday at South Paulding (3-6)

4. (5) Hughes (7-2)

Last week: Beat South Paulding 42-10. Air Noland was 13-of-17 passing for 210 yards and three touchdowns Justus Savage rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns Next: Friday at Paulding County (2-7)

5. (4) Lee County (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 31-24. Lee County QB Weston Bryan was stopped inside the 3-yard line on fourth down with a minute left after the Trojans had a potential tying touchdown called back on a penalty. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 183 yards, had four receptions for 54 yards and scored two touchdowns. Lee County led in total yards 373-293. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (2-7)

6. (6) Rome (8-1)

Last week: Beat Creekview 55-19. Rome led 49-6 at halftime. Reece Fountain was 16-of-20 passing for 181 yards and four touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Javarius McDearmont rushed for 112 yards on six carries. Toot Stallings returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown. Rome clinched Region 6. Next: Friday vs. Etowah (4-5)

7. (7) Marist (8-1)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 17-0. Jack Euart rushed for 115 yards, and Marist held St. Pius to 126 total yards. Whit Blackburn had nine of Marist’s 40 solo tackles. Marist clinched Region 4 while allowing only one touchdown in four region games. Next: Friday vs. Riverwood (3-6)

8. (8) Roswell (8-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Alpharetta (5-4)

9. (9) Houston County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Tift County 26-14. Ryan Taleb rushed for 111 yards. A.J. Hill was 23-of-35 passing for 179 yards and a touchdown. Houston County wasn’t in the clear until his 15-yard TD run with about four minutes left. Next: Friday vs. Veterans (3-6)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (7-2)

Last week: Beat Mundy’s Mill 38-8. In a game for the Region 3 title, Woodward led only 10-8 at halftime but dominated from there. Lucas Farrington scored two touchdowns. Hudson Hanges kicked a 46-yard field goal. Next: Friday vs. Forest Park (0-9)

Class 5A

1. (1) Coffee (9-0)

Last week: Beat Greenbrier 56-7. Fred Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Tyrese Hansley rushed for 103 yards. Maurice Hansley was 10-of-11 passing for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Coffee led 28-0 in the first quarter. Next: Friday at Ware County (7-2)

2. (2) Creekside (8-1)

Last week: Beat Tri-Cities 64-6. Gary Walker rushed for 97 yards, and Vinson Berry threw three TD passes. Ricky McCrary returned a blocked kick for a touchdown, and Sean Williams returned an interception for a score. Creekside clinched Region 5. Next: Friday at Banneker (4-5)

3. (3) Jefferson (9-0)

Last week: Beat Heritage-Conyers 42-0. Sammy Brown rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns and caught a TD pass. Gavin Markey passed for 100 yards. Jefferson led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Thursday at Eastside (7-2)

4. (4) Cartersville (10-0)

Last week: Beat Dalton 42-21. Cartersville trailed 21-7 but scored the game’s final five touchdowns and clinched Region 7. Khristian Lando rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns. Turner Abernathy returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Playoffs

5. (5) Ware County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Statesboro 50-0. Luke Hooks passed for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Ware County led 36-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Coffee (9-0)

6. (6) Kell (8-1)

Last week: Beat North Springs 57-24. Bryce Clavon was 11-of-14 passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Peyton Zachary had five receptions for 123 yards. Tyriq Green rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Kell clinched Region 6. Next: Friday at Chattahoochee (3-6)

7. (7) Hiram (8-2)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 27-0. Ryan Strickland passed for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Kaden Hamilton had 142 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 12 touches. Next: Playoffs

8. (8) Greater Atlanta Christian (8-1)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee 41-38. Gianlucca Tiberia rushed for 152 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Jack Stanton was 14-of-17 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns. GAC never trailed, and Chattahoochee scored the game’s final touchdown with 45 seconds left. Next: Friday vs. Centennial (3-6)

9. (9) Warner Robins (6-3)

Last week: Beat Jones County 43-28. Warner Robins got up 43-14 in the third quarter and won a game that was for the Region 2 title. Judd Anderson, playing against his former teammates, was 24-of-35 passing for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Rasean Dinkins rushed for 161 yards. Cam Flowers had seven receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Locust Grove (1-8)

10. (NR) Harris County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Drew 32-0. Harris County clinched its first region title since 2014. Bishop Adams, Holden Hajek and Joshua Jones each had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. McIntosh (6-3)

Out: No. 10 Calhoun (6-4)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (10-0)

Last week: Beat Islands 57-0. Benedictine led 50-0 at halftime. Luke Kromenhoek was 9-of-9 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns in less than a half. Stephen Cannon was 6-of-10 passing for 138 yards and three touchdowns off the bench. Next: Playoffs

2. (2) North Oconee (9-0)

Last week: Beat East Hall 70-15. Harrison Faulkner was 9-of-11 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and Max Wilson was 5-of-6 passing for 86 yards and two touchdowns. J.T. Doster scored on runs of 74 and 57 yards on his only carries. Next: Friday vs. Cherokee Bluff (4-5)

3. (3) Bainbridge (7-2)

Last week: Beat Hardaway 42-0. Keenan Phillips returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown and rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Cairo (8-1)

4. (5) Spalding (10-0)

Last week: Beat Perry 31-22. Spalding clinched its first region title since 2003. Dwight Terrell scored on a 4-yard run and a 25-22 lead in the final two minutes, and Zykeim Barham returned an interception 41 yards for the finishing touchdown. Curt Clark passed for 245 yards and rushed for 141. Next: Playoffs

5. (6) Central-Carrollton (9-0)

Last week: Beat Northwest Whitfield 42-20. Zyleigh Person returned two punts for touchdowns. Jonaz Walton rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. J.R. Harris passed for 104 yards and rushed for 73. Next: Friday at Heritage-Ringgold (6-3)

6. (8) Stockbridge (7-2)

Last week: Beat Pace Academy 31-7. Jayden Scott rushed for 242 yards on 22 carries. It was Scott’s third 200-yard effort in the past five games. Next: Friday vs. McDonough (6-3)

7. (4) Perry (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Spalding 31-22. Ahmad Gordon rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. Cullen McDaniel passed for 131 yards but was intercepted three times, one returned for a touchdown in the final seconds. Perry gave up the winning touchdown in the final two minutes. Next: Friday vs. West Laurens (2-7)

8. (9) Cairo (8-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (7-2)

9. (10) Troup (8-1)

Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 28-14. Noah Dixon returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead, and Troup remained ahead from there. Dixon had 174 all-purpose yards. Logan Sinkfield was 10-of-17 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at LaGrange (7-2)

10. (NR) Starr’s Mill (6-3)

Last week: Beat North Clayton 41-6. Starr’s Mill led 41-0 at halftime. Twelve players got rushing carries. Anderson Cardoza rushed for a team-leading 61 yards on three carries. Next: Friday at Whitewater (5-4)

Out: No. 7 Burke County (7-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Calvary Day (9-0)

Last week: Beat Long County 35-0. Calvary Day held Long County to 81 total yards and 0-for-10 passing. Cutter Powell had three tackles for losses and a blocked punt. Jake Merklinger was 13-of-19 passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns, two to Michael Smith, who had four receptions for 130 yards. Next: Friday vs. Beach (1-8)

2. (2) Stephens County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Oconee County 17-14. Stephens County clinched Region 8. Tripp Underwood hit Davon Swanton with a 34-yard touchdown pass with 1:15 left. Stephens was held to 37 rushing yards, but Underwood was 15-of-28 passing for 219 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Hebron Christian (5-4)

3. (3) Cedar Grove (4-5)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta (2-6)

4. (4) Mary Persons (8-1)

Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 15-0. Duke Watson rushed for 100 yards and both touchdowns on 22 carries. Mary Persons held Upson-Lee to 168 yards and intercepted two passes in a game that decided the Region 2 title. Next: Friday at Pike County (0-9)

5. (5) Savannah Christian (7-2)

Last week: Beat Groves 56-0. Savannah Christian led 49-0 at halftime. Elijah Griffin had six tackles for losses and four sacks. Blaise Thomas was 7-of-9 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Zo Smalls had 138 yards from scrimmage. Next: Friday at Liberty County (3-6)

6. (6) Lumpkin County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Dawson County 34-23. Lumpkin County clinched its first region title since the program’s inception in 1961, ended an eight-game losing streak to Dawson County and won in Dawsonville for the first time since 1998. Cal Faulkner was 10-of-15 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards. Mason Sullens rushed for 122 yards. Luke Evans had 117 yards receiving. Next: Friday at West Hall (1-8)

7. (7) Morgan County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Cross Creek 51-6. Jay Dorsey rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Drew Ainslie had two receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown. Landon Vickers returned a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown. Morgan County also scored on a kickoff return and a blocked punt. Next: Friday at Harlem (7-2)

8. (8) Sandy Creek (6-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Douglass (6-3)

9. (9) Carver-Columbus (7-3)

Last week: Beat Dougherty 30-0. Tristian Givens had four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown and three sacks, one for a safety. Tyquis Brown had three tackles for losses. Freshman Zion Mabry rushed for 86 yards. De’Ante Childs ran for 70. Next: Playoffs

10. (NR) Crisp County (6-4)

Last week: Beat Thomasville 61-22. Crisp County put up 511 total yards. Kevon Merrell rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns, and Hagan Slimp passed for 190. Deshaun Fedd had seven receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. C.J. Jones had 184 all-purpose yards and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score. Next: Playoffs

Out: No. 10 Thomasville (5-5)

Class 2A

1. (1) Thomson (8-1)

Last week: Beat Glenn Hills 62-8. Thomson led 48-0 at halftime. Jamarion Barnes returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Jordan Lane had 205 all-purpose yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Jahkiaus Jones was 8-of-14 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Thomson clinched Region 4. Next: Thursday at Westside-Augusta (4-5)

2. (2) Appling County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 31-0. Appling County held Tattnall to 69 total yards. Jamarion Williams rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. Jailyn Bennett had 2.5 tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Brantley County (5-4)

3. (3) Pierce County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 35-7. Next: Cadan McGatha was 16-of-20 passing for 278 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 112 yards. Joe Drew had 124 yards receiving. Nigel Brown had two TD receptions. Dabvn Wadley ran for a touchdown and returned a fumble for a score. Friday vs. Tattnall County (2-7)

4. (4) Toombs County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Windsor Forest 48-0. Toombs County led 45-0 at halftime. T.J. Stanley passed for 123 yards and a touchdown and scored two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Vidalia (5-4)

5. (5) Callaway (6-2)

Last week: Beat McNair 51-12. Callaway rushed for 390 yards on 30 carries. The leading rusher was Deshun Coleman with 128 yards on three carries. Next: Thursday vs. Landmark Christian (0-9)

6. (8) Rockmart (7-2)

Last week: Beat Fannin County 48-14. Calliyon Thompson was 14-of-17 passing for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Tristan Anderson had six receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. North Murray (7-2)

7. (6) Northeast (7-2)

Last week: Beat Jordan 49-0. Reginald Glover passed for 75 yards, rushed for 81, threw two TD passes and scored one. Orinate Curry returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown. Northeast led 42-0 at halftime and held Jordan to negative rushing yards. Next: Friday vs. Rutland (4-5)

8. (9) Fellowship Christian (7-2)

Last week: Beat Banks County 21-10. Jonathan Granby was 11-of-16 passing for 181 yards and a touchdown, and his 43-yard TD pass to Evan Haynes late in the fourth quarter broke open a close game. C.J. Givers rushed for 73 yards on 16 carries. Next: Thursday vs. Union County (7-2)

9. (NR) Cook (7-2)

Last week: Beat Fitzgerald 14-7. Drew Folsom was 7-of-11 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns, both to Chavious Hobbs, and they hooked up on a 67-yard TD pass on third-and-22 with 6:17 left for the game-winner. Cook clinched Region 1 pending the outcome of an injunction preventing the GHSA from forcing Cook to forfeit five games over an ineligible player. Next: Friday at Worth County (5-4)

10. (7) Fitzgerald (6-3)

Last week: Lost to Cook 14-7. Fitzgerald led 345-193 in total yards but suffered stalled drives and gave up a 67-yard TD pass to break a 7-7 tie midway in the fourth quarter. Bill Boone rushed for 122 yards. Next: Friday vs. Berrien (2-6)

Out: No. 10 Athens Academy (5-4)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (8-1)

Last week: Beat Jasper County 56-13. Aaron Philo was 19-of-28 passing for 250 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. Thornton Hester and Nick Hurley had two TD receptions apiece. Next: Friday vs. Social Circle (4-5)

2. (3) Trion (9-0)

Last week: Beat Armuchee 55-7. Kade Smith was 9-of-11 passing for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Toby Maddux rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Ethan Willingham had 108 receiving yards. Next: Friday vs. Darlington (6-3)

3. (4) Commerce (9-1)

Last week: Beat Rabun County 23-17. Jaiden Daniels scored on a 5-yard run in overtime, then recovered a fumble on Rabun County’s overtime possession. Jacarri Huff forced the fumble. Daniels rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Tysean Wiggins rushed for 125 yards on 25 carries. Commerce clinched the Region 8 title. Next: Playoffs

4. (5) Elbert County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Athens Christian 42-0. Elbert County held Athens Christian to 118 total yards. Jesean Jenkins rushed for 77 yards. Eli Harris returned a punt for a touchdown. Elbert County attempted only three passes, but two went for touchdowns of 71 and 36 yards. Next: Playoffs

5. (7) Bleckley County (8-2)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 21-20. With Bleckley County trailing 20-14, QB Kam’Ryn Everett scored on a 5-yard run with 19 seconds left. The victory gave Bleckley County the Region 2 title. Everett was 9-of-14 passing for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Joshua Stanley rushed for 159 yards on 21 carries. Next: Playoffs

6. (2) Swainsboro (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Bleckley County 21-20. Demello Jones ran for for 177 of Swainsboro’s 297 rushing yards and threw a 77-yard TD pass to Jordon Williams (Swainsboro’s only completion), but the Tigers failed to hold leads of 14-0 and 20-14 and surrendered the winning TD in the final minute. Next: Friday vs. Dublin (7-2)

7. (6) Rabun County (7-3)

Last week: Lost to Commerce 23-17. Rabun County lost a fumble on its overtime possession when a touchdown would’ve won the game, but Rabun needed to win by 13 points or more to continue its streak of nine region championships. Next: Playoffs

8. (8) Lamar County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Crawford County 43-0. Zyquavius Hughley rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown. Markiviyon Dugger intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Heard County (4-5)

9. (10) Bryan County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Savannah 66-8. Bleckley County used 10 ball carriers to rush for 312 yards. Next: Friday vs. Claxton (2-7)

10. (NR) Brooks County (4-5)

Last week: Beat Bacon County 35-7. Chris Cole rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, and Junior Burrus was 14-of-20 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Pelham (4-5)

Out: No. 9 Mount Vernon (6-3)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Marion County 36-0. Schley County passed for 295 yards, 145 from starter Jay Kanazawa, 106 from Blake Weldon and 44 on one pass from Jake Little. Next: Friday at Greenville (2-6)

2. (3) Manchester (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at Taylor County (6-3)

3. (4) Macon County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Taylor County 42-14. Brian Harris was 10-of-12 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Joshua Fulks returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Thursday at Marion County (4-5)

4. (5) Clinch County (9-1)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 31-6. Aaron Bryant rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and was 3-of-4 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown. Next: Playoffs

5. (6) Bowdon (7-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Mount Zion-Carroll (3-6)

6. (7) Jenkins County (9-0)

Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute 28-7. Christian Wilson rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Robtravious Coney rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Jenkins County scored a touchdown on a blocked kick and was 0-for-1 passing. Next: Friday at Portal (6-3)

7. (2) Greene County (8-1)

Last week: Lost to Aquinas 14-10. Greene County held its opponent to 14 points or less for the ninth time but mustered only Steve Miller’s TD run and Christian Reyes’ 35-yard field goal. Next: Friday vs. Washington-Wilkes (6-3)

8. (10) Aquinas (7-2)

Last week: Beat Greene County 14-10. Jim Franklin was 13-of-20 passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Rhodes had five receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Wesley Michaelson made a tackle on a fourth-and-1 at Greene County’s 29-yard line, and Aquinas ran out the final 1:45. Next: Friday at Warren County (3-6)

9. (NR) Dooly County (5-4)

Last week: Beat Telfair County 21-16. Antwan Clayton threw a 50-yard TD pass to Jalen Hall midway in the fourth quarter for a 21-16 lead, then made a goal-line stand inside the 5-yard line in the final minute. Next: Friday at Hawkinsville (6-3)

10. (8) Telfair County (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Dooly County 21-16. Telfair County was stopped inside Dooly County’s 5-yard line in the final minute and missed out on its first region title since 1993. Next: Friday vs. Treutlen (2-7)

Out: No. 9 Early County (6-3)

