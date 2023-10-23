How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 10

1. (1) Mill Creek (8-0)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 24-18. Jaiden Patterson intercepted a pass in the end zone with 1:47 left after Collins Hill had a first-and-goal from the 7. Patterson also blocked a kick. Shane Throgmartin was 19-of-27 passing for 171 yards and three touchdowns, two to Trajen Greco. Next: Friday at Dacula (1-7)

2. (2) Walton (8-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee 48-7. Jeremy Hecklinski threw an 80-yard TD pass to Cameron Loyd on the first play from scrimmage, and Walton led 35-0 at halftime. Hecklinski was 12-of-15 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Loyd had five receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Lota Ugokwe had three sacks. Next: Friday vs. Osborne (7-1)

3. (3) Colquitt County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Lowndes 52-34. In a game of more than 1,100 yards of total offense and a seven-touchdown second quarter, Colquitt County led 42-34 through three quarters but dominated the fourth. Colquitt County had 654 yards of total offense. Neko Fann passed for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (7-2)

4. (4) Buford (7-1)

Last week: Beat Dacula 66-0. Dylan Raiola was 12-of-18 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns. K.J. Bolden scored touchdowns on a run, a pass reception, an interception return and the opening kickoff. Next: Friday vs. Mountain View (4-4)

5. (6) Carrollton (8-1)

Last week: Beat Westlake 31-7. Kimauri Farmer rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Ju Ju Lewis was 10-of-20 passing for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Levy had three tackles for losses. Carrollton led 10-0 at halftime and scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half. Next: Friday at Campbell (3-5)

6. (10) Norcross (7-1)

Last week: Beat Meadowcreek 48-0. A.J. Watkins rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on four carries, passed for 63 yards and had two receptions for 27 yards. Andre Thompson returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Peachtree Ridge (8-0)

7. (5) Newton (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Parkview 28-21. Zion Johnson rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Deron Benson was 16-of-23 passing for 192 yards and a touchdown. Newton never led and didn’t get the ball back after getting within 28-21 with 4:43 left. Next: Thursday vs. South Gwinnett (4-4)

8. (8) Westlake (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Carrollton 31-7. Sean Smith was 23-of-32 passing for 190 yards but was intercepted twice, and Westlake had only 47 rushing yards. Next: Friday vs. East Coweta (6-2)

9. (NR) Parkview (6-2)

Last week: Beat Newton 28-21. Parkview led 21-14 after the first quarter, took a 28-14 lead early in the fourth and ran out the final 4:43 after Newton got within 28-21. Jaiden Daniels was 18-of-22 passing for 275 yards and passed for two touchdowns and ran for two. Mike Matthews had four receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Brookwood (3-5)

10. (7) Grayson (6-2)

Last week: Beat Brookwood 57-10. Jeff Davis was 11-for-14 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Atkinson returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown. Dre Fuller had three tackles for losses. Aaron Fennen, Jaylon Williams and London Goggans intercepted passes. Next: Friday at Archer (5-3)

Out: No. 9 North Cobb (5-3)

Class 6A

1. (1) Gainesville (8-0)

Last week: Beat Shiloh 55-0. Gavin Hall had 157 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 17 touches. Baxter Wright passed for 210 yards and three touchdowns. Zion Ferguson returned an interception 93 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at North Forsyth (4-4)

2. (2) Thomas County Central (8-0)

Last week: Beat Houston County 27-0. Trey Brenton rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Jaylen Johnson passed for 144 yards and two touchdowns, one a 69-yarder that gave Thomas County Central a 13-0 lead in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. Lee County (7-1)

3. (3) Douglas County (8-0)

Last week: Beat East Paulding 48-14. Zamarcus Lindley rushed for 110 yards on 11 carries. Sire Hardaway was 7-of-11 passing for 222 yards and three touchdowns, two to Marcus Carter. James Johnson had 128 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. Next: Friday vs. Newnan (3-5)

4. (4) Lee County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 56-7. Braxton Honer returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, and Lee County led 41-0 at halftime. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 60 yards on six carries and caught a 75-yard TD pass. Weston Bryan scored two touchdowns and passed for one. Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (8-0)

5. (5) Hughes (6-2)

Last week: Beat Newnan 47-14. Air Noland was 14-of-24 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Justus Savage rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Next: Friday vs. South Paulding (3-5)

6. (7) Rome (7-1)

Last week: Beat River Ridge 55-0. Reece Fountain was 16-of-22 passing for 311 yards and five touchdowns. D.K. Daniel had four receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Javarius McDearmont scored on a 25-yard reception and a 13-yard run. Next: Friday at Creekview (7-2)

7. (8) Marist (7-1)

Last week: Beat North Atlanta 16-3. Leading 10-3 late in the fourth quarter, Marist punted to the North Atlanta 8-yard line, then blocked a punt recovered at the 1, where Jackson Hughes scored the clinching touchdown. Hughes rushed for 72 yards. Jack Euart ran for 73 and passed for 53. Next: Friday vs. St. Pius (2-6)

8. (9) Roswell (8-1)

Last week: Beat Sprayberry 49-7. Nykahi Davenport rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. K.J. Smith was 13-of-17 passing for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Ryder Duffy and Tyler Harrison had three tackles for losses apiece. Next: Nov. 3 vs. Alpharetta (5-3)

9. (6) Houston County (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 27-0. Antwan Hill, who committed to Colorado last week, was limited to 10-of-19 passing for 63 yards. Next: Friday at Tift County (2-6)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (6-2)

Last week: Beat Jonesboro 29-6. Lucas Farrington rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Jonesboro’s touchdown came on a kickoff return. Next: Friday vs. Mundy’s Mill (7-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Coffee (8-0)

Last week: Beat Jenkins 34-0. Fred Brown rushed for 167 yards on 19 carries and caught a 69-yard TD pass. Maurice Hansley passed for 220 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Greenbrier (0-8)

2. (2) Creekside (7-1)

Last week: Beat Villa Rica 35-17. Creekside got up 21-0 early. Vinson Berry was 16-of-29 passing for 265 yards and four touchdowns, two to Eric Paul Jr. (four catches, 84 yards) and one to Shane Kelley (5-113). Roderick McCrary rushed for 142 yards on 13 carries. Zarian Jones had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Tri-Cities (2-6)

3. (3) Jefferson (8-0)

Last week: Beat Loganville 56-20. Gavin Markey was 5-of-5 passing for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Sammy Brown rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Jefferson led 49-7 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Heritage-Conyers (3-5)

4. (4) Cartersville (9-0)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Cartersville 43-0. Cartersville rushed for 297 yards and six touchdowns. Khristian Lando rushed for 100 yards on five carries. Next: Friday vs. Dalton (7-2)

5. (5) Ware County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Greenbrier 64-20. Ware County led 50-13 at halftime. Ware had 316 total yards on 28 plays. Dae’jeaun Dennis and R.J. Boyd each rushed for 75 yards. Next: Friday vs. Statesboro (2-6)

6. (10) Kell (7-1)

Last week: Beat Greater Atlanta Christian 42-32. Bryce Clavon passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown. Kyla Vaka had four receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Washington had four tackles for losses and returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown and a 42-26 lead in the fourth quarter. Next: Thursday at North Springs (2-6)

7. (8) Hiram (7-2)

Last week: Beat Cass 50-20. Kendarious Brown rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries, and Da’Shaun Williams rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Hiram had 401 rushing yards. Next: Friday at Woodland-Cartersville (2-7)

8. (7) Greater Atlanta Christian (7-1)

Last week: Lost to Kell 42-32. Jack Stanton was 17-of-29 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Gianlucca Tiberia rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and had 280 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday vs. Chattahoochee (3-5)

9. (9) Warner Robins (5-3)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing 35-7. Judd Anderson was 18-of-25 passing for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Isiah Canion had eight receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Jones County (6-2)

10. (6) Calhoun (6-3)

Last week: Lost to Dalton 28-21. The game was tied 21-21 at halftime, but Calhoun was shut out in the second half. Trey Townsend was 19-of-31 passing for 215 yards. Caden Williams rushed for 110 yards. Calhoun’s 23-season streak of making the playoffs is almost certainly facing a must-win road game this week. Next: Friday at Cass (4-5)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (9-0)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 38-21. Na’Seir Samuel rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Luke Kromenhoek was 8-of-15 passing for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Kromenhoek played safety in the second half, when Benedictine pulled away from a 21-21 halftime score. Wayne County’s Matthew Fuller, who entered as the state’s leading rusher, finished with 153 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Next: Thursday vs. Islands (0-9)

2. (2) North Oconee (8-0)

Last week: Beat Walnut Grove 49-0. Justin Curtis rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Landon Roldan had two catches that went for touchdowns of 66 and 51 yards and scored a rushing touchdown. Max Wilson passed for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at East Hall (2-6)

3. (3) Bainbridge (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hardaway (0-9)

4. (4) Perry (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Spalding (9-0)

5. (5) Spalding (9-0)

Last week: Beat Westside-Macon 48-21. Robert Henderson rushed for 92 yards on nine carries, had four receptions for 108 yards and scored two touchdowns. Curt Clark was 6-of-9 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Ronald Moore Jr. returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Dwight Terrell returned a fumble for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Perry (7-1)

6. (6) Central-Carrollton (8-0)

Last week: Beat Southeast Whitfield 61-0. Jayelen White returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown on the game’s first series, and Central led 41-0 at halftime, scoring two touchdowns after Southeast dropped punt snaps. Central finished with 289 total yards on 21 plays. Next: Friday at Northwest Whitfield (6-2)

7. (7) Burke County (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at New Hampstead (4-4)

8. (8) Stockbridge (6-2)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Stockbridge 49-0. Jayden Scott rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Stockbridge led 42-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Pace Academy (4-4)

9. (9) Cairo (8-1)

Last week: Beat Westover 55-12. K.J. Spence rushed for 288 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries and returned a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown. He finished with 411 all-purpose yards. Next: Nov. 3 at Bainbridge (6-2)

10. (NR) Troup (7-1)

Last week: Beat Fayette County 56-0. Troup rushed for 367 yards on 14 carries. Ashton Williams scored on runs of 85 and 52 yards in his only carries and caught a 28-yard pass. Logan Sinkfield rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns on his four carries. Troup . Next: Friday at Trinity Christian (5-3)

Out: No. 10 Wayne County (6-3)

Class 3A

1. (1) Calvary Day (8-0)

Last week: Beat Savannah Country Day 49-0. Jake Merklinger was 13-of-14 passing for 289 yards and two touchdowns, both to Caden Arnold, who had eight receptions for 177 yards. Next: Friday at Long County (5-3)

2. (2) Stephens County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Hart County 35-0. Javin Gibson rushed for 98 yards on 22 carries. Davon Swinton returned an interception for a touchdown. Stephens County led 28-0 at halftime and held Hart County to 94 total yards and six first downs. Next: Friday vs. Oconee County (3-5)

3. (3) Cedar Grove (4-5)

Last week: Beat Sandy Creek 31-7. Boden Walker rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. E.J. Colson was 12-of-19 passing for 232 yards and a touchdown. Devin Carter had five receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. Lakhi Roland intercepted two passes. Next: Nov. 3 at Carver-Atlanta (2-6)

4. (4) Mary Persons (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Upson-Lee (8-1)

5. (5) Savannah Christian (6-2)

Last week: Beat Beach 55-6. Kenry Wall had 222 all-purpose yards and scored five touchdowns – two receiving, two rushing and one returning a punt. Blaise Thomas was 8-of-8 passing for 161 yards and four touchdowns. Zo Smalls rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Groves (1-7)

6. (6) Lumpkin County (8-0)

Last week: Beat White County 61-55. In the fourth overtime, Cal Faulkner intercepted a pass, and Mason Sullens ran three straight times, the last one for a touchdown to win it. Sullens rushed for 268 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries. Faulkner, also the quarterback, rushed for 139 yards and five touchdowns and passed for 48 yards. He had another interception at the 2-yard line in the fourth quarter that preceded a 98-yard TD drive that tied the game 35-35. Next: Friday at Dawson County (2-7)

7. (8) Morgan County (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Cross Creek (3-4)

8. (7) Sandy Creek (6-3)

Last week: Lost to Cedar Grove 31-7. Sandy Creek trailed 28-0 in the first half of a rematch of its 2022 Class 3A championship victory and was held to less than 200 total yards. Next: Nov. 3 vs. Douglass (6-3)

9. (9) Carver-Columbus (6-3)

Last week: Beat Monroe 28-17. De’Ante Childs rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Kourtney Kelly and Tristian Givens had two sacks apiece. Jeremiah Branscomb made a clinching interception in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Dougherty (4-5)

10. (NR) Thomasville (5-4)

Last week: Beat Dougherty 41-12. Leeland Chapman rushed for 113 yards. Thomasville rushed for 303 yards as a team. Cole Shaw had TD receptions of 68 and 48 yards in his only receptions. Next: Friday at Crisp County (5-4)

Out: No. 10 Monroe Area (4-4)

Class 2A

1. (1) Thomson (7-1)

Last week: Beat Putnam County 56-6. Anthony Jeffery rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown. Jahkiaus Jones passed for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Kasai Jones had five receptions for 130 yards. Thomson led 36-6 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Glenn Hills (1-7)

2. (3) Appling County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 33-6. Jamarion Williams rushed for 116 yards. Darion Smith had two tackles for losses. The defeat was the first in region play for Vidalia and put Region 3 in a four-way tie of 3-1 teams that include Pierce County and Toombs County. Next: Friday at Tattnall County (2-6)

3. (4) Pierce County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Windsor Forest 44-0. Marquez Leggett rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Caden McGatha passed for 141 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 69 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Vidalia (5-3)

4. (5) Toombs County (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Windsor Forest (2-7)

5. (6) Callaway (5-2)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 37-22. D’Arcy Harris and Johnathon Freeman each intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown. Deshun Coleman passed for 139 yards. Tyren Buggs rushed for 87 yards. Next: Friday vs. McNair (4-4)

6. (2) Northeast (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Spencer 35-34. Northeast let a 25-0 first-half lead get away and lost in overtime on a missed extra point. Sophomore QB Reginald Glover rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 40 yards and a touchdown and caught an 18-yard pass. All-state RB Nick Woodford missed the game with an injury. Next: Friday vs. Jordan (0-8)

7. (7) Fitzgerald (6-2)

Last week: Beat Sumter County 33-24. Fitzgerald got a safety for a 26-24 lead with 7:58 left after driving 70 yards on 15 plays to the 1-yard line. Wilson Davis’s 7-yard TD pass to Calvin Tillman with 3:23 left made it 33-24. Bill Boone rushed for 116 yards on 24 carries, and Diondre Paschall ran for 109 on 19. Next: Friday at Cook (1-7)

8. (8) Rockmart (6-2)

Last week: Beat Gordon Central 43-7. Tristan Anderson had all four of his team’s receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Brent Washington rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Next: Friday vs. Fannin County (4-4)

9. (9) Fellowship Christian (6-2)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 73-39. C.J. Givers returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and rushed for 117 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Jonathan Granby passed for 211 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Milhollin had 73 yards rushing and a touchdown and six receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. Providence put up 672 yards in defeat with Quinton Slaughter rushing for 271 and Ben Klassen passing for 329. Next: Friday at Banks County (4-4)

10. (10) Athens Academy (5-3)

Last week: Beat Banks County 56-27. Noah Prior had a TD reception and a TD run and made eight tackles. Jeremiah Wingfield rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns and had nine tackles. Hampton Johnson was 11-of-17 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Union County (6-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (7-1)

Last week: Beat Oglethorpe County 49-0. Aaron Philo was 24-of-35 passing for 388 yards and five touchdowns, both to Hudson Hill, who had seven receptions for 109 yards. Kyler Giddens had five tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Jasper County (5-3)

2. (2) Swainsboro (8-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Bleckley County (7-2)

3. (3) Trion (8-0)

Last week: Beat Pepperell 35-14. Toby Maddux rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns and had three receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Kade Smith passed for 183 yards and rushed for 119. Next: Friday at Armuchee (4-4)

4. (7) Commerce (8-1)

Last week: Beat Elbert County 49-21. Jaiden Daniels rushed for 293 yards and four touchdowns as part of a 535-yard rushing game. He also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score. Jacari Huff rushed for 126 yards, and Tysean Wiggins ran for 91. Commerce led 35-7 at halftime and took sole possession of first place in Region 8. Next: Friday vs. Rabun County (7-2)

5. (4) Elbert County (7-2)

Last week: Lost to Commerce 49-21. Elbert County surrendered three TD runs of more than 75 yards in the first half, one after a fumble at the Commerce 6, and never got back in the game. Next: Friday vs. Athens Christian (0-8)

6. (5) Rabun County (7-2)

Last week: Beat Athens Christian 38-0. Kane Justice rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Rabun County held Athens Christian to negative total yards. Next: Friday at Commerce (8-1)

7. (6) Bleckley County (7-2)

Last week: Beat East Laurens 42-13. Kam’Ryn Everett passed for 104 yards and rushed for 55. Cam Beck scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns after East Laurens had gotten within 27-13. Next: Friday vs. Swainsboro (8-0)

8. (8) Lamar County (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Crawford County (1-7)

9. (9) Mount Vernon (6-2)

Last week: Beat Mount Pisgah Christian 49-7. Walker Warshaw rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Next: Friday at Whitefield Academy (3-5)

10. (10) Bryan County (7-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Savannah (0-9)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Manchester 27-7. Jay Kanazawa was 18-of-25 passing for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Zayden Walker rushed for 80 yards and two tackles for losses. Jalewis Solomon had 11 receptions for 110 yards. Next: Friday at Marion County (4-4)

2. (2) Greene County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Lincoln County 28-3. Amari Durham rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and Steve Miller threw a TD pass and intercepted a pass. Greene County ended a four-game losing streak in the series. Next: Friday at Aquinas (6-2)

3. (3) Manchester (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Schley County 27-7. Manchester lost what probably was the Region 6-A Division II championship game. Next: Nov. 2 vs. Taylor County (6-2)

4. (4) Macon County (6-2)

Last week: Beat Chattahoochee County 48-0. Macon County rushed for 457 yards and seven touchdowns on 47 carries. Amar’e Shelley rushed for 120 yards on five carries. Six players scored touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Taylor County (6-2)

5. (5) Clinch County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Atkinson County 42-7. Aaron Bryant rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Jeremy Bell had 89 yards from scrimmage and scored three rushing touchdowns on eight touches. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (2-6)

6. (6) Bowdon (7-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Nov. 3 at Mount Zion-Carroll (3-5)

7. (7) Jenkins County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Montgomery County 55-19. Jenkins County put up 529 rushing yards. Robtravius Coney rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries and had six solo tackles and an interception. Next: Friday vs. Emanuel County Institute (4-4)

8. (9) Telfair County (7-0)

Last week: Beat Wheeler County 33-29. Telfair County trailed 29-13 with five minutes left and scored three touchdowns, the last at the end of a 94-yard drive that started with 1:30 left. Jabari Zanders had more than 300 yards of total offense and scored the game-winner on an 8-yard run with 35 seconds left. Telfair County recovered an onside kick after getting within 29-19 but failed to recover another one after getting to 29-26 and started its winning drive from the 6. Next: Friday at Dooly County (4-4)

9. (10) Early County (6-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Irwin County (3-5)

10. (8) Aquinas (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Washington-Wilkes 31-27. Aquinas scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to get close. Next: Friday vs. Greene County (8-0)

