How the new top 10 teams fared in Week 1

3. (5) Colquitt County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Marietta 28-25. Colquitt County trailed 12-0 in the first quarter and 18-7 in the third, but the game turned on Rick Yates’ fumble return from inside Marietta’s 20 that tied the game. Colquitt then blocked a punt, and Qway McCoy recovered in the end zone for a 25-18 lead with 2:57 left in the third quarter. Charlie Pace rushed for 127 yards on 29 carries, and sophomore quarterback Neko Fann, making his first start, was 8-of-16 passing for 99 yards. Next: Friday vs. Westlake (1-0)

4. (9) Walton (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lowndes 34-28. Sutton Smith scored on a first-and-goal run from the 3-yard line in overtime after Lowndes’ OT possession ended with a missed 30-yard field goal. Lowndes had scored two touchdowns and recovered an onside kick in the final two minutes of regulation after trailing 28-14. Smith finished with 85 yards rushing. Zak Rozsman was 6-of-7 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns, one a 31-yarder to Smith. Next: Friday at Pope (1-0)

5. (NR) Mill Creek (1-0)

Last week: Beat Parkview 43-10. Hayden Clark was 14-of-24 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns, and his two TD strikes early in the second half blew open a game that Mill Creek had led 26-7 at halftime. Mill Creek held Parkview to minus-20 yards rushing. Kevin Mitchell and Nic Denick had two tackles for losses each worth minus-34 yards. The game was the first between these Gwinnett County rivals and ended Parkview’s streak of seven season-opening victories. Next: Friday vs. Norcross (1-0)

6. (3) North Cobb (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Buford 35-27. Malachi Singleton was 19-of-30 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown, but North Cobb’s 14-0 lead was surrendered over a six-minute stretch in the third quarter. Reggie Givhan had 11 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Marquis Groves-Killebrew scored on a 79-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Milton (1-0)

7. (NR) Norcross (1-0)

Last week: Beat Hillgrove 42-30. Christian Williams rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Javan Brown was 11-of-21 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Coach Keith Maloof got his 200th victory. Next: Friday at Mill Creek (1-0)

8. (6) Lowndes (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Walton 34-28. Jacurri Brown rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown and was 10-of-19 passing for 164 yards and three touchdowns, all to Chase Belcher, two in the final two minutes of regulation to bring about a 28-28 tie. Lowndes lost in overtime after missing a 30-yard field-goal attempt. Lowndes led in total yards 394-286. Next: Friday vs. Griffin (1-0)

9. (NR) Cherokee (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mays 52-6. A.J. Swann threw four TD passes in the second quarter, and Cherokee led 38-6 at halftime. Swann was 14-of-18 passing for 247 yards. Aiden Moore had two of the TD receptions. Javon Hobson had two sacks. Next: Friday at Sequoyah (1-0)

10. (8) Marietta (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 28-25. Tyler Hughes was 17-of-35 passing for 302 yards and four touchdowns, the first two to Kamryn Perry and Camden Overton, giving Marietta a 12-0 lead in the first quarter. Hughes’ 24-yard TD pass to Christian Mathis gave Marietta an 18-7 lead in the third quarter, but Colquitt rallied for the win. Next: Sept. 3 vs. McEachern (1-0)

Out: No. 4 Grayson (0-1), No. 7 Parkview (0-1), No. 10 North Gwinnett (0-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Buford (1-0)

Last week: Beat North Cobb 35-27. Trailing 14-0 midway in the third quarter, and having punted on its previous five drives, Buford scored on five consecutive possessions. Two were on one-play drives. The biggest plays were Ashton Daniels’ 36-yard TD pass to Malik Spencer and C.J. Clinkscales’ 66-yard run. The victory avenged Buford’s lone 2020 loss. Next: Friday at Clarke Central (0-0)

2. (2) Lee County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Carver-Columbus 25-22. Chris Martin threw an 8-yard TD pass to Tyrus Washington for a 23-22 lead with about nine minutes left, and Carver never crossed midfield again. Julius McClennan rushed for 119 yards. Lee County had six sacks and held Carver to five yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Jackson-Atlanta (0-0)

3. (4) Westlake (1-0)

Last week: Beat Archer 29-14. R.J. Johnson was 12-of-22 passing for 126 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Jai’Den Thomas rushed for 129 yards and had two sacks and another tackle for a loss. Gannon Weathersby also had two of Westlake’s seven sacks. Westlake allowed a cosmetic touchdown with 1:02 left. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (1-0)

4. (5) Carrollton (1-0)

Last week: Beat New Manchester 49-13. Terrell Carmichael caught TD passes of 71 and 69 yards. Bryce Hicks returned a missed field goal 70 yards for a touchdown and caught a 19-yard TD pass. Donovan McCoy returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score. Justice Ricks had two tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Newnan (0-1)

5. (8) River Ridge (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lassiter 35-16. River Ridge trailed 10-7 in the third quarter but scored the next 35 points, two touchdowns set up with blocked punts. Amehre Morrison rushed for 117 yards and scored on a 68-yard run. Jake Ruth had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Woodstock (0-1)

6. (9) Rome (1-0)

Last week: Beat Rockmart 23-7. Reece Fountain passed for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and didn’t return in the second after being shaken up. Martel Hight had four receptions for 126 yards. Next: Sept. 3 vs. Cherokee (1-0)

7. (10) Dacula (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tucker 32-7. Dacula held Tucker to minus-88 yards rushing, negative yardage on six of Tucker’s first 10 drives, and to one yard on two other drives. William Green returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown. Dacula led 32-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Brookwood (0-1)

8. (3) Hughes (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Newton 7-6. A scoreless game went to overtime, and Hughes missed an extra point after its first possession. Georgia Power 100 RB Antonio Martin rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Next: Friday at Allatoona (0-1)

9. (7) Valdosta (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Warner Robins 48-20. Camren Bailey returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead, but Valdosta surrendered four straight touchdowns before half and never got back in the game. Next: Friday vs. Madison County, Fla. (0-0)

10. (NR) Brunswick (1-0)

Last week: Beat Pierce County 20-13. Leon Charlton’s 62-yard TD run early in the third quarter gave Brunswick a 20-0 lead, and Pierce County scored late touchdowns and never had the ball with a chance to take the lead in the second half. Next: Friday at McIntosh County Academy (0-0-1)

Out: No. 6 Allatoona (0-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (1-0)

Last week: Beat Woodland-Stockbridge 34-6. Justice Haynes rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Blessed Trinity allowed 330 total yards but forced three turnovers, none bigger than the fumble Kieran Davis returned 57 yards for a 21-6 lead in the third quarter. Next: Friday vs. Marist (0-0)

2. (2) Warner Robins (1-0)

Last week: Beat Valdosta 48-20. Christon Lane was 15-of-25 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns, and Malcolm Brown rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries. Daveon Walker had five receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. Jay Carter had three tackles for losses. Warner Robins led 493-233 in total yards. Next: Friday at Archer (0-1)

3. (3) Ware County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cook 52-7. Thomas Castellanos was 12-of-18 passing for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and Cartevious Norton rushed for 117 yards on nine carries. Jarvis Hayes had four receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian (0-1)

4. (4) Coffee (0-0)

Last week: Game with Drew canceled by Drew over COVID-19 protocols. Next: Friday vs. Bainbridge (0-0)

5. (5) Cartersville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Morrow 55-0. Malachi Jeffries rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Next: Friday at West Forsyth (1-0)

6. (10) Creekside (1-0)

Last week: Beat Grayson 19-14. Nyqua Lett threw two touchdowns passes, including a 12-yarder to Derrick White on fourth-and-4 with 1:47 left. Javeon Miller had recovered a Grayson fumble at the 16-yard line to set up the short scoring drive. Another turning point came when Grayson fumbled into the end zone and Daiquan White returned it for a touchdown with 8:32 left. Lett was 12-of-18 passing for 105 yards. Next: Sept. 3 vs. Westlake (1-0)

7. (6) Calhoun (1-0)

Last week: Beat Dalton 42-35. Trailing 21-14 at halftime, Calhoun scored three unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to take control. Gage Leonard rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Caden Williams rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Speer caught a 21-yard TD pass and returned an interception 45 yards to set up another touchdown. Next: Friday vs. McCallie, Tenn. (1-0)

8. (NR) Starr’s Mill (1-0)

Last week: Beat Newnan 28-14. Brandon Mathis had 165 of Starr’s Mill’s 376 rushing yards. Starr’s Mill attempted only three passes. Next: Friday vs. Mount Zion-Jonesboro (0-0)

9. (9) Eastside (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Winder-Barrow (1-0)

10. (NR) Woodward Academy (1-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 17-14. Damari Alston scored on a five-yard run with 4:34 left for the winning touchdown. Alston rushed for 156 yards on 24 carries and added 47 yards on two receptions. Christian Harrison intercepted two passes, and A.J. Hoffler had two sacks. Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (0-1)

Out: No. 7 Jones County (0-1), No. 8 St. Pius (0-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Jefferson (1-0)

Last week: Beat Rabun County 22-13. Sammy Brown, making his Jefferson debut, rushed for 157 yards on 13 carries and scored on a 78-yard run. Malaki Starks rushed for 74 yards on 14 carries, and his 13-yard TD run with nine seconds left in the first half gave Jefferson a 22-7 lead. Jefferson attempted only one pass (incomplete) but had 350 yards rushing. Next: Friday at Central Gwinnett (1-0)

2. (2) Benedictine (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Christopher Columbus, Fla. (0-0)

3. (3) Marist (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Blessed Trinity (1-0)

4. (5) Perry (1-0)

Last week: Beat Houston County 36-13. Armar Gordon was 18-of-28 passing for 304 yards and three touchdowns. Daequan Wright had four receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 32 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Perry’s No. 4 ranking is its highest since 1967. Next: Friday at Harris County (0-1)

5. (4) Carver, Columbus (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Lee County 25-22. Carver led 22-15 late in the third quarter when Lee County made a fourth-down stop after Carver had driven into the red zone, and Lee controlled the final quarter. Carver’s Devin Riles passed for 226 yards. DL Cameron Crowell and DB Michael Merriweather, both Division I recruits, forced fumbles in the third quarter and had 25 tackles between them. Next: Friday vs. Spencer (1-0)

6. (6) Cedartown (1-0)

Last week: Beat Denmark 7-3. Patrick Gardner rushed for 78 yards on 15 carries and scored Cedartown’s touchdown early in the third quarter for a 7-0 lead. C.J. Washington rushed for 63 yards on 14 carries. Next: Friday vs. Rockmart (0-1)

7. (8) Flowery Branch (1-0)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 21-14. Flowery Branch came from 14-0 down to win, taking the lead on a 7-yard run by QB David Renard with 11:54 left. Renard rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and was 7-of-16 passing for 133 yards. Flowery Branch held St. Pius to 202 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Dawson County (0-1)

8. (9) Bainbridge (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Coffee (0-0)

9. (10) Baldwin (1-0)

Last week: Beat Liberty County 42-6. QB Derrick Lewis and RB Jeramiyah Scott scored two touchdowns each as Baldwin scored its 42 points in the first half. Next: Friday at Washington County (0-0)

10. (NR) Cairo (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (0-1)

Out: No. 7 Hapeville Charter (0-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Tucker (0-1)

2. (3) Oconee County (1-0)

Last week: Beat North Oconee 35-28. Darius Johnson had TD receptions of 76 and 70 yards and threw a 24-yard TD pass to Dylan Manders for a 35-21 lead in the fourth quarter, and North Oconee never had the ball with a chance to tie again. Jacob Wright was 8-of-12 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Jake Johnson had five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. Whit Weeks had 112 returns yards and 13 tackles. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Shoals (0-0)

3. (2) Peach County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Central-Phenix City, Ala. 42-23. Peach had 407 total yards but surrendered more than 500 to Alabama’s No. 5 team in Class 7A. Christian Martin and E.J. Colson together were 18-of-25 passing for 210 yards. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (1-0)

4. (4) Pierce County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Brunswick 20-13. The defending 3A champions elected to play the second half with a running clock while trailing 14-0 after injuries knocked out two defensive starters. All-state RB D.J. Bell didn’t play because of injury. Next: Friday at Wayne County (0-1)

5. (8) Westminster (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lovett 17-7. Westminster got eight tackles for losses from eight players and held Lovett to 132 yards of total offense and six first downs. Quinton Ezzard rushed for 66 yards. John Collier was 14-of-23 passing for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. St. Pius (0-1)

6. (7) Crisp County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Houston County (0-1)

7. (9) Appling County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Monroe 42-6. Patrick Crosby threw three TD passes, and Dayson Griffis, a freshman, threw one. Darris Smith, Darion Smith and Jarvis Mims had two sacks each. Darris Smith, a Georgia commit, had a 75-yard TD reception. Next: Friday vs. Clinch County (0-1)

8. (NR) Sandy Creek (1-0)

Last week: Beat Northgate 24-3. Geimere Latimer was 15-of-26 passing for 226 yards and rushed for 79 yards. John Hopson had six receptions for 101 yards. Dorian Graham rushed for 74 yards and scored two touchdowns. Next: Sept. 3 at Newnan (0-1)

9. (NR) Thomson (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jefferson County 35-6. Tay Martin rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns and had 187 total yards and three touchdowns. Noah Story was 4-for-4 passing for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Grovetown (0-0)

10. (NR) Monroe Area (1-0)

Last week: Beat Loganville 28-7. Selation Straughter was 9-of-14 passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 171 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and averaged 45 yards on two punts. DE Bernard Manga had two sacks, nine tackles and 10 QB hurries. Next: Friday vs. Walnut Grove (0-1)

Out: No. 5 Greater Atlanta Christian (0-1), No. 6 Carver-Atlanta (0-1), No. 10 Rockmart (0-1)

Class 2A

1. (3) Callaway (1-0)

Last week: Beat Opelika, Ala. 30-21. Blake Eubanks kicked a 42-yard field goal with seven seconds left to break a 21-21 tie, and Callaway scored a final touchdown returning a loose ball as Opelika tried to lateral on the ensuing kickoff. Deshun Coleman was 15-of-24 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Opelika was the No. 4 team in Alabama’s Class 6A. Next: Friday vs. Troup (1-0)

2. (1) Rabun County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Jefferson 22-13. Gunner Stockton was 10-of-19 passing for 136 yards and rushed for 59 yards on 10 carries. Knox McKinney had five tackles for losses. Next: Saturday vs. Pace Academy (0-0)

3. (2) Fitzgerald (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Irwin County (0-0)

4. (4) Thomasville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Brooks County 42-34. Shannen White’s 31-yard touchdown with 5:49 left gave Thomasville a 42-21 lead. Malik Harper rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Ricky Fulton had 103 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches. Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (0-1)

5. (8) Northeast (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jones County 33-28. Kalik Evans scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with less than four minutes left, and Marquis Hughes clinched the win with a tackle for a loss on Jones County’s next possession. Travion Solomon was 10-of-14 passing for 187 yards and rushed for 63 yards. Tyler Terry rushed for 93 yards. Zion Odoms had three catches for 98 yards. Northeast’s No. 5 ranking is the program’s highest in history. Next: Friday vs. Central-Macon (0-1)

6. (6) Bleckley County (1-0)

Last week: Beat West Laurens 21-14. Bleckley County held West Laurens to 102 total yards and forced three turnovers. Jahvon Butler rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. T.J. Mays broke a 14-14 tie with a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Wilcox County (0-0)

7. (9) Haralson County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Pepperell 43-24. Haralson County put up 465 total yards, 414 rushing. Clay Hyatt rushed for 188 yards on 17 carries, was 2-for-4 passing, both completions for touchdowns, and made 16 tackles. Caden Hughes (118) and Wesley Cole (108) also went over 100 yards rushing. Next: Friday at Manchester (0-0)

8. (5) Lovett (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Westminster 17-7. Lovett held Westminster to 157 yards of total offense but mustered only 132 of its own. Preston Lusnik was 6-of-11 passing for 98 yards but was sacked three times. Stevie Bracie had eight solo tackles. Christian Bell had two tackles for 18 yards in losses. Next: Friday vs. Greater Atlanta Christian (0-1)

9. (NR) Dodge County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Toombs County 39-0. The Dodge County starters played only three quarters, allowing two first downs. Freshman QB Duke Johnson threw TD passes of 26 and 30 yards to Jaylon Jaynes. It was the first game for new coach Ray Hardin. Dodge lost to Toombs 26-20 in 2020. This was Dodge’s first opening-game shutout since 2013 (38-0 over Southwest). Next: Friday at Dublin (0-0)

10. (7) Bremen (1-0)

Last week: Beat Landmark Christian 14-12. Blake Matthews had 65 receiving yards and 11 tackles and had a sack on Landmark’s two-point conversion attempt for the tie with seven minutes left. Dillon McCoy rushed for 101 yards on 16 carries. Christian Burks threw for 125 yards and ran for 125. Brody Derringer averaged 51 yards on six punts. Next: Friday at Bowdon (1-0)

Out: No. 10 Jefferson County (0-1)

Class A Private

1. (2) Trinity Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Athens Academy 59-7. David Dallas was 12-of-15 passing (after an 0-3 start) for 182 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards on 10 carries. Dominick Cosper rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and caught three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. Athens Academy completed only one pass, and it went for minus-5 yards. Trinity is ranked No. 1 in a GHSA poll for the first time. Next: Friday at Mount Vernon (0-1)

2. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Woodward Academy 17-14. ELCA failed to convert a fourth-and-1 on a dropped pass that might’ve scored from the Woodward 39. Charlie Gilliam was 12-of-24 passing for 181 yards. Next: Friday at Ware Co. (1-0)

3. (5) Wesleyan (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Pisgah Christian 31-0. Jett Miller was 18-of-22 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Will Tucker had 125 yards rushing on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns, one on a reception. Thomas Cook had four receptions for 98 yards. Next: Friday at Decatur (1-0)

4. (7) Fellowship Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Christian Heritage 31-21. Josh Cole rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries and had four solo tackles, one for a loss. Caleb McMickle was 10-of-15 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown. Fellowship led only 342-322 in total yards but never trailed in Tim McFarlin’s first game as Fellowship’s coach. Next: Sept. 3 at Trinity Christian (1-0)

5. (NR) Calvary Day (1-0)

Last week: Beat Prince Avenue Christian 21-13. Sophomore Jake Merklinger was 15-of-26 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 75 yards, and freshman Donovan Johnson rushed for 75 yards and a score on 11 carries. Johnson also had 56 yards receiving. Sophomore Antonio Butts Jr. had seven solo tackles and intercepted a pass at the goal line with 15 seconds left. It was Calvary’s fourth interception. Next: Friday at Bulloch Academy (0-1)

6. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Calvary Day 21-13. Playing without graduated Brock Vandagriff, defending champ Prince Avenue committed four interceptions, one at the goal line with 15 seconds left. Prince Avenue was held to minus-9 yards rushing, according to the Savannah Morning News. Aaron Philo was 26-of-45 passing for 270 yards but was intercepted four times. Bailey Stockton had 11 receptions for 118 yards. Next: Friday vs. Christian Academy, Tenn. (1-0)

7. (8) Darlington (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lakeview Academy (0-1)

8. (9) Holy Innocents’ (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Christ School, N.C. (0-1)

9. (NR) Whitefield Academy (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon 13-0. Howard Allen scored on a 71-yard run, and Ian Weihe scored on a 54-yard reception. Caleb LaVallee had three sacks and clinched the win with a forced fumble. Next: Friday at Elbert County (0-1)

10. (10) North Cobb Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat St. Francis 24-14. Trey Priester rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Jaden Coates rushed for 51, scored a touchdown and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday at Hebron Christian (0-0)

Out: No. 4 Athens Academy (0-1), No. 6 Savannah Christian (0-1)

Class A Public

1. (2) Irwin County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (0-0)

2. (1) Brooks County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Thomasville 42-34. His team trailing 42-21, Brooks QB Shannen White threw a 57-yard TD pass to Wisdom Harris and a 99-yarder to Willie Brown, but Brooks failed to recover an onside kick in the final minute. Next: Friday at Cairo (0-0)

3. (6) Macon County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Clinch County 26-0. Marlon Mitchell rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Ferlandrez Duggar scored on a 48-yard reception and 65-yard punt return. Macon County surprisingly is 7-0 all-time vs. Clinch County. Next: Saturday vs. Dooly County (1-0)

4. (4) Dublin (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Dodge County (1-0)

5. (7) Commerce (1-0)

Last week: Beat Banks County 10-0. Ivy Tolbert became the first Commerce girl to score points in a game with an extra point after Dreylan Martin’s 64-yard TD run. She later made a 25-yard field goal. Next: Friday at Union County (0-1)

6. (8) Metter (1-0)

Last week: Beat Swainsboro 31-20. Antwan Coney rushed for 136 yards on 10 carries, and his 62-yard run in the fourth quarter put Metter up 31-20. Josh Kelly rushed for 97 yards. Metter trailed 20-9 shortly after losing a fumble on the second-half kickoff. Danny Cheley returned a Swainsboro fumble 44 yards for a touchdown in the comeback. Next: Friday vs. South Effingham (0-0)

7. (10) Wilcox County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Bleckley County (1-0)

8. (NR) Pelham (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mitchell County 26-12. Zane Touchton, a transfer from Colquitt County, was 19-of-32 passing for 270 yards and a touchdown. Down 12-7 at halftime, Pelham took the lead for good midway in the third quarter on Jaden Parker’s 2-yard run. It was Pelham’s third straight win over its archrival. The game was the first as coach for Pelham’s Lamar Landing. Mitchell County’s coach, Dondrial Pinkins, was Pelham’s coach the previous six seasons. Next: Friday vs. Early County (1-0)

9. (3) Clinch County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Macon County 26-0. Clinch was shut out in an opening game for the first time since 2009 (Charlton County). Next: Friday at Appling County (1-0)

10. (NR) Bowdon (1-0)

Last week: Beat Temple 34-14. Robert McNeal was 8-of-13 passing for 236 yards and rushed for 76 yards with two touchdowns. Tanner Langley had three receptions for 142 yards and scored a touchdown rushing and receiving. He also had four tackles. Isaiah Lay had a team-leading eight tackles. Next: Friday vs. Bremen (1-0)

Out: No. 5 Washington-Wilkes (0-1), No. 9 Turner County (0-1)

