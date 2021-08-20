ajc logo
Westlake 29, Archer 14

High School Sports Blog
By Adam Krohn
1 hour ago
6A’s No. 4 Lions win on 2nd night of Kell Classic

If the Westlake Lions want to build off last season’s semifinals run, they’re off to a good start after a 29-14 win over Archer on Thursday at Dacula High’s Barron Field in the second night of the 30th annual Kell Classic.

The Lions (1-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, were led on offense by preseason all-state quarterback R.J. Johnson, who completed 11 of his 20 passes for 120 yards and accounted for all four of his team’s touchdowns — two in the air and two on the ground.

“This is the start to a marathon,” said Johnson, a senior. “We’re going to party in the locker room, then it’s onto next week. I thought we played great for our first game, but there’s much room to improve. Everybody is stepping up to a greater goal.”

Johnson’s touchdown runs were from 1 and 4 yards out, and he threw a 26-yard score to Jakari Christian and another for 11 yards to T.J. Booker.

The Lions went 11-2 last year to reach the semifinals for just the second time in a program that began in 1988. They reached the semis in 2016, and their 11 wins tied the 1999 season for a program-high.

The Tigers (0-1), unranked in 7A, were limited by a Westlake defense that had seven sacks. Tigers receiver and Georgia Tech commit D.J. Moore led the team with four catches for 87 yards an a touchdown, and running back Chase Sellers rushed 17 times for 61 yards and a score.

The Tigers went 7-5 last year and advanced in the playoffs for a third consecutive year, though their loss in the second round ended a streak of three consecutive trips to at least the quarterfinals — they reached the semis in 2018. The Tigers have seen a drop-off in wins four consecutive seasons.

Next week, Westlake plays at 7A’s No. 5 Colquitt County, and Archer host’s 5A’s No. 2 Warner Robins.

Lightning storms delayed the originally scheduled 5:30 p.m. kickoff by one hour. It was the second night in a row the Kell Classic got off to a late start after Mays showed up minutes before the scheduled kickoff in their 52-6 loss to Cherokee.

The Kell Classic continues with games on Friday and Saturday.

Official stats for the Lions-Tigers game can be found here.

