Westlake 29, Archer 14

The Tigers (0-1), unranked in 7A, were limited by a Westlake defense that had seven sacks. Tigers receiver and Georgia Tech commit D.J. Moore led the team with four catches for 87 yards an a touchdown, and running back Chase Sellers rushed 17 times for 61 yards and a score.

The Tigers went 7-5 last year and advanced in the playoffs for a third consecutive year, though their loss in the second round ended a streak of three consecutive trips to at least the quarterfinals — they reached the semis in 2018. The Tigers have seen a drop-off in wins four consecutive seasons.

Next week, Westlake plays at 7A’s No. 5 Colquitt County, and Archer host’s 5A’s No. 2 Warner Robins.

Lightning storms delayed the originally scheduled 5:30 p.m. kickoff by one hour. It was the second night in a row the Kell Classic got off to a late start after Mays showed up minutes before the scheduled kickoff in their 52-6 loss to Cherokee.

The Kell Classic continues with games on Friday and Saturday.

Official stats for the Lions-Tigers game can be found here.