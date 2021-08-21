Milton 45, Hapeville Charter 0

Milton has depth, and backup tailback Moskowitz stepped up big for McDonald, rushing for three touchdowns.

It was an efficient night passing for Farrell, the Virginia Tech commit who completed 15 of his 20 attempts.

Milton’s defense didn’t allow a third-down conversion and forced two turnovers, one a 91-yard interception returned for a touchdown by Bryce Thornton.

Hapeville, ranked No. 7 in 4A, did amass 211 total yards, but it was wasted on failed fourth downs or turnovers. Quarterback Sedrick Hll threw for 122 yards.

Milton has a touch stretch of games coming up, one against No. 3 North Cobb next week, then games against national programs St. Joseph’s Prep of Philadelphia and Life Christian Academy of Virginia.

“I hope we don’t have a hard time getting their attention because we have monsters ahead of us,’’ Clack said. “The whole goal of the non-region is to prepare you for the region and hopefully an eventual state run. The goal of this stretch is to simulate what a quarterfinal, semifinal or state championship run has to feel like,”

Hapeville Charter 0-0-0-0 -0

Milton 9-22-14-0 - 45

M - Safety

M - Brooks Bortle 28 pass from Jordan McDonald (Felipe Mota kick)

M - Scott Moskowitz 4 run (Devin Farrell run)

M - Debron Gatling 12 pass from Farrell (Mota kick)

M - Moskowitz 3 run (Mota kick)

M - Moskowitz 8 run (Mota kick)

M - Bryce Thornton 91 interception return (Mota kick)