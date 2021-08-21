Creekside 19, Grayson 14

Lett had thrown a 14-yard touchdown pass to William Edwards III in the first half. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 105 yards and one interception.

Creekside was in big trouble midway in the fourth quarter. Grayson had a 14-6 lead and was driving for an insurance touchdown that would have given the Rams a two-score lead. But when Joseph Taylor Jr. was trying to give an extra effort to punch it in from the 2, the ball popped loose and Creekside’s Daiquan White picked it up in the end zone and returned the fumble 100 yards for a touchdown with 8:32 left.

“The ball was on the ground and I just picked it up and didn’t want to lose my opportunity to score and change the game,” White said. “I thought they were going to call it back, so I was jogging at first then I realized I might be able to score.”

Grayson had three other chances on offense in the final eight minutes but never got anything going.

The Rams failed to take advantage of two turnovers in the first half. Grayson recovered a punt when the ball accidentally hit Trey Edwards while he was moving away from it, but went three-and-out. On the second play after kicking it away, Jaylen Bell made a nice interception at midfield. The Rams picked up a first down before a personal foul penalty and a big loss on a reception put them in no-man’s land.

Grayson made some changes on offense to start the second half and scored on its first possession to take a 7-6 lead. Derrell Farrar, lined up in the Wildcat, powered in from the 2.

The Rams took the lead after forcing Creekside to punt on the ensuing possession. A.J. Lopez fielded a bouncing punt and burst past the defense and down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown. Jimmy Gonzalez was good again on the extra point and Grayson led 14-6 with 6:53 left in the third.

“Our kids were not prepared and that’s on me,” Grayson coach Adam Carter said. “We were not as physical as they were. We were not as mentally sharp as they were. We made the same mistakes at times, but that’s going to happen with a young team. That just goes back to me getting the kids ready and getting our coaches ready.

“(Creekside) is a really good football team. I told our guys they were really good. They’re big up front and they’re fast on defense. We didn’t have an answer all night.”