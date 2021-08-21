Mill Creek 43, Parkview 10

“Our defense carried us a little bit as our offense settled in,’’ Lovelady said. “I can’t be any more happier than I am about our defense. They played fast. We probably got about 18 or 19 kids rolling in there (rotation), and we are not really big, but we play fast.’’

Mill Creek kicker Trace Butcher scored a memorable 56-yard field goal that hit the crossbar and went in. Butcher finished two-for-two, also making a 31-yarder.

Parkview was 2-of-11 on third down. The Panthers’ first possession of the game was a safety as the offensive line was driven back and Mitchell sacked Colin Houck for a 7-yard loss.

Houck was a bright spot as he threw for 247 yards and kept some plays alive with his legs, and wide receiver Zion Taylor pitched in 154 yards receiving. Khyair Spain had three tackles for losses and scored Parkview’s only touchdown, a 41-yard run.

This game was the first between these Gwinnett County rivals and ended Parkview’s streak of seven season-opening victories.

Mill Creek has a home game next Friday against Norcross while Parkview goes on the road to Mountain View.

Mill Creek 16-10-17-0 - 43

Parkview 0-7-0-3 - 10

M - Safety

M -Donovan Journey 10 run (Trace Butcher kick)

M - Caleb Downs 13 pass from Clark (Butcher kick)

M - Butcher 56 yard FG

P - Kyhair Spain 41 run (Carlos Munoz kick)

M - Journey 2 run (Butcher kick)

M - Brandon Jenkins 79 pass from Clark (Butcher kick)

M- Trejen Greco 23 pass from Clark (Butcher kick)

M - Butcher 31 FG

P - Munoz 26 FG