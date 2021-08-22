ajc logo
Football rankings: Callaway, Irwin, Trinity move up to No. 1; Grayson out

August 21, 2021 Atlanta - Walton's Sutton Smith (1) makes a touchdown pass during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Walton won 34-28 over Lowndes in overtime. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
August 21, 2021 Atlanta - Walton's Sutton Smith (1) makes a touchdown pass during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Walton won 34-28 over Lowndes in overtime. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
21 minutes ago

Two defending state football champions reclaimed No. 1 rankings this week while a state runner-up became No. 1 for the first time.

Callaway of Class 2A and Irwin of Class A Public are back on top after the preseason No. 1 teams, Rabun County and Brooks County, were beaten Friday in opening games.

Callaway replaced Rabun County after the Cavaliers won 30-21 against defeated Opelika, the No. 4 team in Alabama’s Class 6A. Rabun lost 22-13 to No. 1-ranked Jefferson of 4A and fell to No. 2.

Irwin County, the two-time A Public champion, was idle Friday and opens this week against No. 3 Fitzgerald of 2A.

The preseason No. 1, Brooks County, lost to then-No. 4 Thomasville of 2A 35-21 on Friday. Brooks had beaten Thomasville in 2020.

No. 1 for the first time is Trinity Christian, the Class A Private runner-up in 2020. Trinity, a Sharpsburg school that joined the GHSA in 2018, defeated then No. 4 Athens Academy 59-7. Preseason No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian lost 17-14 to Woodward Academy, the new No. 10 team in 5A.

Out of the rankings this week is Grayson, the defending Class 7A champion, beaten Friday by Creekside 19-14. Creekside moved up to No. 6 in the 5A rankings.

Class 7A

1. (1) Milton (1-0)

2. (2) Collins Hill (1-0)

3. (5) Colquitt County (1-0)

4. (9) Walton (1-0)

5. (NR) Mill Creek (1-0)

6. (3) North Cobb (0-1)

7. (NR) Norcross (1-0)

8. (6) Lowndes (0-1)

9. (NR) Cherokee (1-0)

10. (8) Marietta (0-1)

Out: No. 4 Grayson, No. 7 Parkview, No. 10 North Gwinnett

Class 6A

1. (1) Buford (1-0)

2. (2) Lee County (1-0)

3. (4) Westlake (1-0)

4. (5) Carrollton (1-0)

5. (8) River Ridge (1-0)

6. (9) Rome (1-0)

7. (10) Dacula (1-0)

8. (3) Hughes (0-1)

9. (7) Valdosta (0-1)

10. (NR) Brunswick (1-0)

Out: No. 6 Allatoona

Class 5A

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (1-0)

2. (2) Warner Robins (1-0)

3. (3) Ware County (1-0)

4. (4) Coffee (0-0)

5. (5) Cartersville (1-0)

6. (10) Creekside (1-0)

7. (6) Calhoun (1-0)

8. (NR) Starr’s Mill (1-0)

9. (9) Eastside (0-0)

10. (NR) Woodward Academy (1-0)

Out: No. 7 Jones County, No. 8 St. Pius

Class 4A

1. (1) Jefferson (1-0)

2. (2) Benedictine (0-0)

3. (3) Marist (0-0)

4. (5) Perry (1-0)

5. (4) Carver-Columbus (0-1)

6. (6) Cedartown (1-0)

7. (8) Flowery Branch (1-0)

8. (9) Bainbridge (0-0)

9. (10) Baldwin (1-0)

10. (NR) Cairo (0-0)

Out: No. 7 Hapeville Charter

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)

2. (3) Oconee County (1-0)

3. (2) Peach County (0-1)

4. (4) Pierce County (0-1)

5. (8) Westminster (1-0)

6. (7) Crisp County (0-0)

7. (9) Appling County (1-0)

8. (NR) Sandy Creek (1-0)

9. (NR) Thomson (1-0)

10. (NR) Monroe Area (1-0)

Class 2A

1. (3) Callaway (1-0)

2. (1) Rabun County (0-1)

3. (2) Fitzgerald (0-0)

4. (4) Thomasville (1-0)

5. (8) Northeast (1-0)

6. (6) Bleckley County (1-0)

7. (9) Haralson County (1-0)

8. (5) Lovett (0-1)

9. (NR) Dodge County (1-0)

10. (7) Bremen (1-0)

Out: No. 10 Jefferson County

Class 1A Private

1. (2) Trinity Christian (1-0)

2. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (0-1)

3. (5) Wesleyan (1-0)

4. (7) Fellowship Christian (1-0)

5. (NR) Calvary Day (1-0)

6. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (0-1)

7. (8) Darlington (0-0)

8. (NR) Holy Innocents’ (0-0)

9. (NR) Whitefield Academy (1-0)

10. (10) North Cobb Christian (1-0)

Out: No. 4 Athens Academy, No. 6 Savannah Christian

Class 1A Public

1. (2) Irwin County (0-0)

2. (1) Brooks County (0-1)

3. (6) Macon County (1-0)

4. (4) Dublin (0-0)

5. (7) Commerce (1-0)

6. (8) Metter (1-0)

7. (10) Wilcox County (0-0)

8. (NR) Pelham (1-0)

9. (3) Clinch County (0-1)

10. (NR) Bowdon (1-0)

Out: No. 5 Washington-Wilkes, No. 9 Turner County

