Cherokee 52, Mays 6

Mays (0-1) would respond its next drive with a Quintavious Johnson 17-yard pass to Saulamon Evans to make it 17-6.

The Warriors quickly responded with an Aidan Moore 36-yard touchdown reception from Swann, and would close the half with two more unanswered touchdown passes from Swann — a 24-yarder to Moore and a 15-yarder to Utah-commit Adarrius Harsaw.

For good measure, the Warriors tacked on two more unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter, with Zi Johnson scoring on a 2-yard run and Moore completing a 26-yard pass to Pops Jameson.

The unranked Warriors, who compete in Region 5 of Class 7A, went 8-3 last season to reach the playoffs for a third consecutive year. Led by Josh Shaw, who is in his 10th season, the Warriors will look to advance past the second round for the first time since 2004, when they reached the 5A quarterfinals.

In addition to Swann and the offense, the Warriors were led on defense by Javon Hobson’s two sacks.

The unranked Raiders of 6-4A appear as though they’re continuing a downward trend that began last season when they finished 3-7 — their first losing season since 2002. When they finished 10-2 in 2019, that marked the last of five seasons of at least 10 wins in a six-year span. Should they again miss the postseason, it will be the first time since 2000, 2001 they failed to qualify in consecutive seasons.

The team buses for Mays arrived minutes before the scheduled kickoff of 5:30 p.m., causing a 30-minute delay.

Wednesday’s game marked the first in the 30th installment of the Kell Classic, with games continuing every night through Saturday.

They were led by Johnson’s 67 yards on 11 carries. He was also 11 of 27 passing for 162 yards, a touchdown and interception.

