Hoover coach downplays Georgia rivalry ahead of North Gwinnett game

Hoover has an outstanding quarterback, Bennett Meredith, transferred from rival Spain Park after passing for more than 3,000 yards last season.

“I think offensively we go as Benny Meredith goes,’’ Nesbitt said. “We’re excited about him.’’

Niblett also pointed to running back Ahamari Williams, tight ends Sky Niblett and Jamari Gains and receiver Cotton Peters as weapons on offense.

“Defensively we have some good players coming back,’’ Niblett said. “Dell Miller plays corner for us, and is probably a top corner in the state of Alabama for a junior. Linebackers Caleb Powell and Marcus Clark, Terrell Jones and Corey Warren up front give us a chance to control that box.’’

North Gwinnett finished 8-4 last season and is 44-10 under the tenure of Bill Stewart with three region titles and a state title in 2017.

“We’ve played Georgia High School football teams,’’ Niblett said. “They are always going to have great players, and they are going to be well-coached. They take a lot of pride in their communities of their high school football. We understand that going in. We have to make sure we make it about us and be locked in on what we’re doing.’’

The last few seasons Hoover has fallen short to Thompson in the class 7A semifinals the past three seasons. Hoover has made the semifinals or better each season since Niblett became head coach.

“Our strengths are our guys feeling like they have to prove something every day and working there tails off,’’ Niblett said. “Focus on our culture and us playing to our culture. I think our biggest thing is we’ve just got to focus. Our thing is we never played in a place like Mercedes-Benz. We’ve got to handle that well and stay focused on what we are doing.’’