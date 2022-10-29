High school football scores from Week 11

Wednesday
Burke County 37, New Hampstead 27
Thursday
Brunswick 28, Evans 7
Carver-Columbus 27, Dougherty 0
Clarkston 8, Johnson-Gainesville 6
Hapeville Charter 30, Miller Grove 7
Howard 31, West Laurens 7
Jenkins County 31, Emanuel County Institute 24
LaGrange 1, Fayette County 0
Miller County 1, Baconton Charter 0
Model 56, Gordon Central 13
Monroe 40, Columbus 7
Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 6
Trion 41, Armuchee 0
Wayne County 35, Southeast Bulloch 7
Woodland-Stockbridge 38, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6
Friday
Academy For Classical Education 62, Southwest 28
Adairsville 14, Bremen 7
Alcovy 16, Jonesboro 12
Allatoona 10, Sequoyah 0
Alpharetta 28, Blessed Trinity 14
Appling County 28, Tattnall County 14
Aquinas 28, Greene County 27
Arabia Mountain 27, M. L. King 0
Athens Academy 38, Union County 7
Bainbridge 42, Hardaway 0
Benedictine 49, Islands 3
Berkmar 13, Seckinger 0
Berrien 35, Dodge County 29 OT
Brooks County 49, Bacon County 0
Brookwood 41, Parkview 33
Bryan County 41, Savannah 0
Buford 56, Mountain View 7
Burke County 37, New Hampstead 27
Calhoun 30, Cass 16
Callaway 49, McNair 6
Calvary Day 48, Long County 0
Carrollton 52, Campbell 7
Cartersville 39, Dalton 14
Cedar Shoals 28, North Hall 14
Cedartown 48, Southeast Whitfield 14
Centennial 42, Northview 6
Central-Carroll 35, Northwest Whitfield 17
Charlton County 33, Clinch County 28
Chattahoochee County 28, Greenville 12
Chattooga 33, Coosa 12
Chestatee 32, East Forsyth 28
Coahulla Creek 28, LaFayette 3
Coffee 48, Greenbrier 0
Colquitt County 24, Valdosta 6
Creekside 77, Tri-Cities 0
Dawson County 38, Lumpkin County 10
Decatur 40, Chamblee 38
Douglas County 35, Newnan 23
Dublin 70, East Laurens 0
Dutchtown 63, Eagle’s Landing 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 82, Towers 0
East Jackson 41, Providence Christian 34
East Paulding 53, New Manchester 20
Eastside 30, Winder-Barrow 14
Effingham County 27, Lakeside-Evans 7
Elbert County 40, Athens Christian 13
Fellowship Christian 42, Banks County 7
Fitzgerald 36, Cook 14
Gainesville 34, North Forsyth 21
Gordon Lee 49, Ridgeland 13
Grayson 41, Archer 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 28, Chattahoochee 22
Habersham Central 28, Apalachee 14
Haralson County 45, Murray County 7
Harlem 42, Salem 7
Harris County 35, Drew 6
Hart County 48, Hebron Christian 27
Heard County 28, Temple 14
Hephzibah 32, Richmond Academy 17
Heritage-Catoosa 35, Sonoraville 34
Hiram 52, Woodland-Cartersville 41
Holy Innocents’ 42, Stephenson 14
Houston County 66, Tift County 7
Irwin County 42, Early County 18
Jackson-Atlanta 34, Villa Rica 23
Jefferson 49, Heritage-Conyers 6
Jenkins 24, Bradwell Institute 14
Johns Creek 47, Pope 15
Johnson County 61, Twiggs County 7
Kell 42, North Springs 0
Kennesaw Mountain 38, Wheeler 35
Lakeside-DeKalb 24, Druid Hills 0
Lamar County 36, Crawford County 14
Lambert 31, South Forsyth 13
Landmark Christian 45, Redan 12
Langston Hughes 68, South Paulding 14
Lanier County 35, Atkinson County 7
Liberty County 39, Beach 7
Lincoln County 35, Warren County 0
Lithia Springs 32, Chapel Hill 6
Loganville 31, Flowery Branch 22
Lovejoy 49, Forest Park 13
Lovett 42, Hampton 20
Lowndes 35, Richmond Hill 3
Macon County 35, Taylor County 20
Marietta 31, Harrison 7
Marist 30, St. Pius X 27
Mary Persons 33, Upson-Lee 0
Mays 48, Banneker 0
McDonough 25, Luella 0
McIntosh County Academy 33, Portal 6
Meadowcreek 49, Duluth 7
Mill Creek 45, Dacula 0
Milton 21, Denmark 14
Mitchell County 28, Randolph-Clay 0
Monroe Area 55, Franklin County 0
Morgan County 49, Cross Creek 6
Mt. Zion, Carroll 33, Christian Heritage 10
Newton 24, South Gwinnett 14
Norcross 50, Peachtree Ridge 13
North Atlanta 51, South Cobb 7
North Cobb 47, Cherokee 17
North Cobb Christian 21, B.E.S.T. Academy 2
North Gwinnett 45, Discovery 8
North Oconee 83, East Hall 0
North Paulding 26, Hillgrove 10
Northeast-Macon 66, Jordan 0
Northside-Columbus 57, McIntosh 14
Northside-Warner Robins 58, Veterans 7
Pataula Charter 47, Franklin FL 7
Paulding County 14, Alexander 7
Peach County 63, Pike County 7
Pepperell 20, Dade County 7
Perry 40, Spalding 7
Pickens 48, White County 28
Pierce County 42, Vidalia 12
Prince Avenue 62, Jasper County 6
Putnam County 27, Laney 26
Rabun County 27, Commerce 22
Ringgold 49, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7
River Ridge 39, Etowah 21
Riverwood 40, Dunwoody 33
Rockmart 21, Fannin County 7
Rome 30, Creekview 0
Rutland 39, Kendrick 14
Savannah Christian 48, Groves 8
Savannah Country Day 29, Johnson-Savannah 6
Schley County 56, Marion County 0
Screven County 34, Claxton 6
Seminole County 34, Terrell County 0
Shiloh 28, Lanier 22
Social Circle 41, Oglethorpe County 12
South Effingham 19, Grovetown 14
Spencer 33, Central-Macon 14
Sprayberry 63, Lassiter 10
St. Francis 35, Mt. Pisgah Christian 18
Starr’s Mill 47, North Clayton 6
Stephens County 28, Oconee County 27
Stockbridge 40, Pace Academy 20
Stone Mountain 22, Midtown 0
Swainsboro 28, Bleckley County 21
Telfair County 32, Dooly County 17
Thomas County Central 39, Lee County 30
Thomasville 44, Crisp County 0
Thomson 61, Glenn Hills 0
Toombs County 41, Windsor Forest 0
Troup County 50, Trinity Christian 15
Tucker 44, Lithonia 12
Walnut Grove 25, Madison County 22
Walton 45, Osborne 0
Ware County 59, Statesboro 7
Warner Robins 54, Jones County 30
Washington County 36, Josey 6
Washington-Wilkes 29, Towns County 6
Wesleyan 45, West Hall 0
West Forsyth 40, Forsyth Central 0
Westlake 48, East Coweta 27
Westminster 27, Southwest DeKalb 21
Westside-Augusta 13, Butler 6
Westside-Macon 41, Baldwin 20
Wheeler County 49, Treutlen 20
Whitefield Academy 59, Mt. Vernon 41
Whitewater 43, Riverdale 7
Wilcox County 46, Hawkinsville 6
Wilkinson County 12, Hancock Central 8
Woodward Academy 11, Mundy’s Mill 10
Worth County 46, Sumter County 26
About the Author