High school football scores from Week 11

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
58 minutes ago

Wednesday

Burke County 37, New Hampstead 27

Thursday

Brunswick 28, Evans 7

Carver-Columbus 27, Dougherty 0

Clarkston 8, Johnson-Gainesville 6

Hapeville Charter 30, Miller Grove 7

Howard 31, West Laurens 7

Jenkins County 31, Emanuel County Institute 24

LaGrange 1, Fayette County 0

Miller County 1, Baconton Charter 0

Model 56, Gordon Central 13

Monroe 40, Columbus 7

Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 6

Trion 41, Armuchee 0

Wayne County 35, Southeast Bulloch 7

Woodland-Stockbridge 38, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6

Friday

Academy For Classical Education 62, Southwest 28

Adairsville 14, Bremen 7

Alcovy 16, Jonesboro 12

Allatoona 10, Sequoyah 0

Alpharetta 28, Blessed Trinity 14

Appling County 28, Tattnall County 14

Aquinas 28, Greene County 27

Arabia Mountain 27, M. L. King 0

Athens Academy 38, Union County 7

Bainbridge 42, Hardaway 0

Benedictine 49, Islands 3

Berkmar 13, Seckinger 0

Berrien 35, Dodge County 29 OT

Brooks County 49, Bacon County 0

Brookwood 41, Parkview 33

Bryan County 41, Savannah 0

Buford 56, Mountain View 7

Calhoun 30, Cass 16

Callaway 49, McNair 6

Calvary Day 48, Long County 0

Carrollton 52, Campbell 7

Cartersville 39, Dalton 14

Cedar Shoals 28, North Hall 14

Cedartown 48, Southeast Whitfield 14

Centennial 42, Northview 6

Central-Carroll 35, Northwest Whitfield 17

Charlton County 33, Clinch County 28

Chattahoochee County 28, Greenville 12

Chattooga 33, Coosa 12

Chestatee 32, East Forsyth 28

Coahulla Creek 28, LaFayette 3

Coffee 48, Greenbrier 0

Colquitt County 24, Valdosta 6

Creekside 77, Tri-Cities 0

Dawson County 38, Lumpkin County 10

Decatur 40, Chamblee 38

Douglas County 35, Newnan 23

Dublin 70, East Laurens 0

Dutchtown 63, Eagle’s Landing 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 82, Towers 0

East Jackson 41, Providence Christian 34

East Paulding 53, New Manchester 20

Eastside 30, Winder-Barrow 14

Effingham County 27, Lakeside-Evans 7

Elbert County 40, Athens Christian 13

Fellowship Christian 42, Banks County 7

Fitzgerald 36, Cook 14

Gainesville 34, North Forsyth 21

Gordon Lee 49, Ridgeland 13

Grayson 41, Archer 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 28, Chattahoochee 22

Habersham Central 28, Apalachee 14

Haralson County 45, Murray County 7

Harlem 42, Salem 7

Harris County 35, Drew 6

Hart County 48, Hebron Christian 27

Heard County 28, Temple 14

Hephzibah 32, Richmond Academy 17

Heritage-Catoosa 35, Sonoraville 34

Hiram 52, Woodland-Cartersville 41

Holy Innocents’ 42, Stephenson 14

Houston County 66, Tift County 7

Irwin County 42, Early County 18

Jackson-Atlanta 34, Villa Rica 23

Jefferson 49, Heritage-Conyers 6

Jenkins 24, Bradwell Institute 14

Johns Creek 47, Pope 15

Johnson County 61, Twiggs County 7

Kell 42, North Springs 0

Kennesaw Mountain 38, Wheeler 35

Lakeside-DeKalb 24, Druid Hills 0

Lamar County 36, Crawford County 14

Lambert 31, South Forsyth 13

Landmark Christian 45, Redan 12

Langston Hughes 68, South Paulding 14

Lanier County 35, Atkinson County 7

Liberty County 39, Beach 7

Lincoln County 35, Warren County 0

Lithia Springs 32, Chapel Hill 6

Loganville 31, Flowery Branch 22

Lovejoy 49, Forest Park 13

Lovett 42, Hampton 20

Lowndes 35, Richmond Hill 3

Macon County 35, Taylor County 20

Marietta 31, Harrison 7

Marist 30, St. Pius X 27

Mary Persons 33, Upson-Lee 0

Mays 48, Banneker 0

McDonough 25, Luella 0

McIntosh County Academy 33, Portal 6

Meadowcreek 49, Duluth 7

Mill Creek 45, Dacula 0

Milton 21, Denmark 14

Mitchell County 28, Randolph-Clay 0

Monroe Area 55, Franklin County 0

Morgan County 49, Cross Creek 6

Mt. Zion, Carroll 33, Christian Heritage 10

Newton 24, South Gwinnett 14

Norcross 50, Peachtree Ridge 13

North Atlanta 51, South Cobb 7

North Cobb 47, Cherokee 17

North Cobb Christian 21, B.E.S.T. Academy 2

North Gwinnett 45, Discovery 8

North Oconee 83, East Hall 0

North Paulding 26, Hillgrove 10

Northeast-Macon 66, Jordan 0

Northside-Columbus 57, McIntosh 14

Northside-Warner Robins 58, Veterans 7

Pataula Charter 47, Franklin FL 7

Paulding County 14, Alexander 7

Peach County 63, Pike County 7

Pepperell 20, Dade County 7

Perry 40, Spalding 7

Pickens 48, White County 28

Pierce County 42, Vidalia 12

Prince Avenue 62, Jasper County 6

Putnam County 27, Laney 26

Rabun County 27, Commerce 22

Ringgold 49, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7

River Ridge 39, Etowah 21

Riverwood 40, Dunwoody 33

Rockmart 21, Fannin County 7

Rome 30, Creekview 0

Rutland 39, Kendrick 14

Savannah Christian 48, Groves 8

Savannah Country Day 29, Johnson-Savannah 6

Schley County 56, Marion County 0

Screven County 34, Claxton 6

Seminole County 34, Terrell County 0

Shiloh 28, Lanier 22

Social Circle 41, Oglethorpe County 12

South Effingham 19, Grovetown 14

Spencer 33, Central-Macon 14

Sprayberry 63, Lassiter 10

St. Francis 35, Mt. Pisgah Christian 18

Starr’s Mill 47, North Clayton 6

Stephens County 28, Oconee County 27

Stockbridge 40, Pace Academy 20

Stone Mountain 22, Midtown 0

Swainsboro 28, Bleckley County 21

Telfair County 32, Dooly County 17

Thomas County Central 39, Lee County 30

Thomasville 44, Crisp County 0

Thomson 61, Glenn Hills 0

Toombs County 41, Windsor Forest 0

Troup County 50, Trinity Christian 15

Tucker 44, Lithonia 12

Walnut Grove 25, Madison County 22

Walton 45, Osborne 0

Ware County 59, Statesboro 7

Warner Robins 54, Jones County 30

Washington County 36, Josey 6

Washington-Wilkes 29, Towns County 6

Wesleyan 45, West Hall 0

West Forsyth 40, Forsyth Central 0

Westlake 48, East Coweta 27

Westminster 27, Southwest DeKalb 21

Westside-Augusta 13, Butler 6

Westside-Macon 41, Baldwin 20

Wheeler County 49, Treutlen 20

Whitefield Academy 59, Mt. Vernon 41

Whitewater 43, Riverdale 7

Wilcox County 46, Hawkinsville 6

Wilkinson County 12, Hancock Central 8

Woodward Academy 11, Mundy’s Mill 10

Worth County 46, Sumter County 26

