High school football scores from Friday

Credit: @PaFootballNews

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
29 minutes ago

Thursday

Jonesboro 35, Eagle’s Landing 7

Monroe 36, Shaw 0

Ringgold 35, Gilmer 15

Windsor Forest 20, Islands 9

Friday

Adairsville 29, Cass 28 OT

Appling County 33, Clinch County 6

Aquinas 43, Cross Creek 0

Arabia Mountain 21, M. L. King 0

Armuchee 31, Towns County 14

Athens Academy 33, Charlotte Country Day, NC 9

Athens Christian 23, St. Francis 22

Augusta Christian 20, Richmond Academy 18

B.E.S.T. Academy 12, North Clayton 7

Beaufort, S.C. 24, Effingham County 3

Bethlehem Christian 3, Loganville Christian 0

Bleckley County 21, Wilcox County 19

Blountstown F.L. 39, Seminole County 0

Bowdon 32, Bremen 28

Brookstone 40, Walker 0

Brookwood 44, Dacula 7

Brunswick 42, McIntosh County Academy 0

Buford 16, Clarke Central 3

Callaway 28, Troup County 7

Calvary Day 28, Bulloch Academy 14

Camden County 46, Glynn Academy 21

Campbell 28, East Paulding 21

Carrollton 41, Johns Creek 28

Cartersville 38, West Forsyth 31

Carver-Columbus 34, Spencer 8

Cedar Grove 52, Tucker 10

Central-Carroll 21, Chapel Hill 7

Chamblee 54, Lumpkin County 7

Chattahoochee County 54, McNair 0

Cherokee 26, Sequoyah 25

Cherokee Bluff 60, Chestatee 21

Christopher Columbus, FL. 42, Benedictine 27

Clarkston 20, Berkmar 19

Coahulla Creek 38, Southeast Whitfield 7

Coffee 35, Bainbridge 21

Collins Hill 1, Sprayberry 0

Dade County 51, North Sand Mtn, AL 0

Dalton 49, Ridgeland 0

Decatur 13, Wesleyan 6

Deerfield-Windsor 16, Miller County 12

Denmark 20, Banneker 14

Dodge County 27, Dublin 7

Dougherty 41, Kendrick 6

Douglas County 31, Stockbridge 20

Dunwoody 19, North Springs 6

East Coweta 48, New Manchester 0

Eastside 20, Winder-Barrow 8

Evans 27, Hephzibah 6

Fitzgerald 18, Irwin County 15 OT

Flowery Branch 31, Dawson County 7

Forest Park 36, Morrow 15

Gainesville 44, Chattahoochee 0

Georgia Military 50, Central-Talbotton 8

Gordon Lee 21, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Grayson 21, McEachern 7

Greenville 38, Strong Rock Christian 20

Habersham Central 27, Apalachee 7

Hardaway 40, Sumter County 14

Harlem 29, Greenbrier 25

Harrison 19, North Forsyth 6

Hart County 49, White County 13

Heard County 26, Pepperell 10

Hoover, AL 35, Alpharetta 7

Houston County 27, Crisp County 24

Howard 35, Southwest 0

Jackson 24, Laney 14

Jackson County 26, East Jackson 0

Jeff Davis 1, Atkinson County 0

Jefferson 42, Central Gwinnett 7

Johnson County 7, East Laurens 0

Jones County 34, North Gwinnett 28

Kell 20, Hillgrove 16

Kennesaw Mountain 41, Discovery 12

King’s Ridge 27, Greene County 15

LaGrange 57, McIntosh 14

Lamar County 49, Crawford County 7

Lambert 54, Lassiter 21

Landmark Christian 27, Christian Heritage 18

Lee County 64, Jackson-Atlanta 0

Lincoln County 22, Bryan County 0

Long County 44, Bacon County 29

Lovett 16, Greater Atlanta Christian 12

Lowndes 44, Griffin 34

Manchester 18, Haralson County 15

Marist 28, Blessed Trinity 13

Mary Persons 42, McDonough 28

McCallie, TN 38, Calhoun 20

Meadowcreek 14, Heritage-Conyers 0

Metter 62, South Effingham 31

Mill Creek 41, Norcross 13

Mitchell County 22, Worth County 21

Model 10, LaFayette 6

Montgomery County 56, Portal 15

Mt. Paran Christian 38, Mt. Pisgah Christian 28

Mt. Zion, Carroll 42, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 6

New Hampstead 50, Johnson-Savannah 6

North Atlanta 34, Therrell 6

North Cobb 40, Milton 14

North Cobb Christian 24, Hebron Christian 14

North Oconee 31, Ola 20

North Paulding 37, South Paulding 14

Northeast 43, Central-Macon 0

Northgate 21, Locust Grove 7

Northside-Warner Robins 28, Peach County 14

Northwest Whitfield 44, Gordon Central 7

Oconee County 27, Cedar Shoals 19

Osborne 12, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Parkview 37, Mountain View 24

Paulding County 27, Hiram 7

Pelham 26, Early County 21

Pickens 37, Commerce 8

Pierce County 25, Wayne County 0

Pinecrest Academy 41, Lake Oconee Academy 7

Prince Avenue 59, Christian Academy, TN. 18

Putnam County 37, Morgan County 0

Rabun Gap 45, East Forsyth 7

Randolph-Clay 14, Jordan 0

Redan 40, Druid Hills 0

River Ridge 49, Woodstock 14

Riverwood 40, Wheeler 0

Roswell 40, Centennial 14

Salem 42, Rockdale County 20

Savannah Country Day 22, Emanuel County Institute 20

Smith Station, AL 50, Columbus 0

Social Circle 21, Providence Christian 0

South Gwinnett 20, Lithonia 8

Southeast Bulloch 28, Brantley County 0

Spalding 35, Union Grove 28

St. Pius X 21, Westminster 14

Starr’s Mill 53, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Stephens County 42, North Hall 0

Stephenson 22, Southwest DeKalb 13

Stone Mountain 22, Tri-Cities 20

Stratford Academy 47, George Walton Academy 7

Swainsboro 7, Jefferson County 0

Tattnall Square 28, Hawkinsville 0

Terrell County 12, Marion County 0

Thomasville 23, Thomas County Central 14

Thomson 40, Grovetown 0

Tift County 23, Dutchtown 7

Trinity Christian 54, Mount Vernon, GA 3

Trion 48, Coosa 13

Valdosta 52, Madison, FL 0

Walton 34, Pope 7

Ware County 52, Eagle’s Landing Christian 28

Warner Robins 50, Archer 34

West Hall 48, East Hall 21

Westlake 31, Colquitt County 24

Westside-Augusta 17, Warren County 8

Wheeler County 33, Lanier County 14

Whitefield Academy 14, Darlington 13

Whitewater 30, Fayette County 13

Wilkinson County 30, Twiggs County 0

Woodland-Stockbridge 14, Luella 3

Woodward Academy 27, Hapeville 0

Saturday

American Collegiate Academy, FL. at Westover

Dooly County at Macon County

Pace Academy at Rabun County

Riverdale at Mays

Rockmart at Villa Rica

