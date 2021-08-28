High school football scores from Friday

Thursday
Jonesboro 35, Eagle’s Landing 7
Monroe 36, Shaw 0
Ringgold 35, Gilmer 15
Windsor Forest 20, Islands 9
Friday
Adairsville 29, Cass 28 OT
Appling County 33, Clinch County 6
Aquinas 43, Cross Creek 0
Arabia Mountain 21, M. L. King 0
Armuchee 31, Towns County 14
Athens Academy 33, Charlotte Country Day, NC 9
Athens Christian 23, St. Francis 22
Augusta Christian 20, Richmond Academy 18
B.E.S.T. Academy 12, North Clayton 7
Beaufort, S.C. 24, Effingham County 3
Bethlehem Christian 3, Loganville Christian 0
Bleckley County 21, Wilcox County 19
Blountstown F.L. 39, Seminole County 0
Bowdon 32, Bremen 28
Brookstone 40, Walker 0
Brookwood 44, Dacula 7
Brunswick 42, McIntosh County Academy 0
Buford 16, Clarke Central 3
Callaway 28, Troup County 7
Calvary Day 28, Bulloch Academy 14
Camden County 46, Glynn Academy 21
Campbell 28, East Paulding 21
Carrollton 41, Johns Creek 28
Cartersville 38, West Forsyth 31
Carver-Columbus 34, Spencer 8
Cedar Grove 52, Tucker 10
Central-Carroll 21, Chapel Hill 7
Chamblee 54, Lumpkin County 7
Chattahoochee County 54, McNair 0
Cherokee 26, Sequoyah 25
Cherokee Bluff 60, Chestatee 21
Christopher Columbus, FL. 42, Benedictine 27
Clarkston 20, Berkmar 19
Coahulla Creek 38, Southeast Whitfield 7
Coffee 35, Bainbridge 21
Collins Hill 1, Sprayberry 0
Dade County 51, North Sand Mtn, AL 0
Dalton 49, Ridgeland 0
Decatur 13, Wesleyan 6
Deerfield-Windsor 16, Miller County 12
Denmark 20, Banneker 14
Dodge County 27, Dublin 7
Dougherty 41, Kendrick 6
Douglas County 31, Stockbridge 20
Dunwoody 19, North Springs 6
East Coweta 48, New Manchester 0
Eastside 20, Winder-Barrow 8
Evans 27, Hephzibah 6
Fitzgerald 18, Irwin County 15 OT
Flowery Branch 31, Dawson County 7
Forest Park 36, Morrow 15
Gainesville 44, Chattahoochee 0
Georgia Military 50, Central-Talbotton 8
Gordon Lee 21, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Grayson 21, McEachern 7
Greenville 38, Strong Rock Christian 20
Habersham Central 27, Apalachee 7
Hardaway 40, Sumter County 14
Harlem 29, Greenbrier 25
Harrison 19, North Forsyth 6
Hart County 49, White County 13
Heard County 26, Pepperell 10
Hoover, AL 35, Alpharetta 7
Houston County 27, Crisp County 24
Howard 35, Southwest 0
Jackson 24, Laney 14
Jackson County 26, East Jackson 0
Jeff Davis 1, Atkinson County 0
Jefferson 42, Central Gwinnett 7
Johnson County 7, East Laurens 0
Jones County 34, North Gwinnett 28
Kell 20, Hillgrove 16
Kennesaw Mountain 41, Discovery 12
King’s Ridge 27, Greene County 15
LaGrange 57, McIntosh 14
Lamar County 49, Crawford County 7
Lambert 54, Lassiter 21
Landmark Christian 27, Christian Heritage 18
Lee County 64, Jackson-Atlanta 0
Lincoln County 22, Bryan County 0
Long County 44, Bacon County 29
Lovett 16, Greater Atlanta Christian 12
Lowndes 44, Griffin 34
Manchester 18, Haralson County 15
Marist 28, Blessed Trinity 13
Mary Persons 42, McDonough 28
McCallie, TN 38, Calhoun 20
Meadowcreek 14, Heritage-Conyers 0
Metter 62, South Effingham 31
Mill Creek 41, Norcross 13
Mitchell County 22, Worth County 21
Model 10, LaFayette 6
Montgomery County 56, Portal 15
Mt. Paran Christian 38, Mt. Pisgah Christian 28
Mt. Zion, Carroll 42, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 6
New Hampstead 50, Johnson-Savannah 6
North Atlanta 34, Therrell 6
North Cobb 40, Milton 14
North Cobb Christian 24, Hebron Christian 14
North Oconee 31, Ola 20
North Paulding 37, South Paulding 14
Northeast 43, Central-Macon 0
Northgate 21, Locust Grove 7
Northside-Warner Robins 28, Peach County 14
Northwest Whitfield 44, Gordon Central 7
Oconee County 27, Cedar Shoals 19
Osborne 12, Woodland-Cartersville 0
Parkview 37, Mountain View 24
Paulding County 27, Hiram 7
Pelham 26, Early County 21
Pickens 37, Commerce 8
Pierce County 25, Wayne County 0
Pinecrest Academy 41, Lake Oconee Academy 7
Prince Avenue 59, Christian Academy, TN. 18
Putnam County 37, Morgan County 0
Rabun Gap 45, East Forsyth 7
Randolph-Clay 14, Jordan 0
Redan 40, Druid Hills 0
River Ridge 49, Woodstock 14
Riverwood 40, Wheeler 0
Roswell 40, Centennial 14
Salem 42, Rockdale County 20
Savannah Country Day 22, Emanuel County Institute 20
Smith Station, AL 50, Columbus 0
Social Circle 21, Providence Christian 0
South Gwinnett 20, Lithonia 8
Southeast Bulloch 28, Brantley County 0
Spalding 35, Union Grove 28
St. Pius X 21, Westminster 14
Starr’s Mill 53, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Stephens County 42, North Hall 0
Stephenson 22, Southwest DeKalb 13
Stone Mountain 22, Tri-Cities 20
Stratford Academy 47, George Walton Academy 7
Swainsboro 7, Jefferson County 0
Tattnall Square 28, Hawkinsville 0
Terrell County 12, Marion County 0
Thomasville 23, Thomas County Central 14
Thomson 40, Grovetown 0
Tift County 23, Dutchtown 7
Trinity Christian 54, Mount Vernon, GA 3
Trion 48, Coosa 13
Valdosta 52, Madison, FL 0
Walton 34, Pope 7
Ware County 52, Eagle’s Landing Christian 28
Warner Robins 50, Archer 34
West Hall 48, East Hall 21
Westlake 31, Colquitt County 24
Westside-Augusta 17, Warren County 8
Wheeler County 33, Lanier County 14
Whitefield Academy 14, Darlington 13
Whitewater 30, Fayette County 13
Wilkinson County 30, Twiggs County 0
Woodland-Stockbridge 14, Luella 3
Woodward Academy 27, Hapeville 0
Saturday
American Collegiate Academy, FL. at Westover
Dooly County at Macon County
Pace Academy at Rabun County
Riverdale at Mays
Rockmart at Villa Rica
