High school football schedule from Week 6

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
14 minutes ago
X

Thursday’s games

Brookwood at South Forsyth

Central-Macon at Kendrick

Dacula at Denmark

Drew at Stone Mtn.

Harvester Christian at Cross Keys

Locust Grove at Arabia Mtn.

Northeast at Southwest

Westover at Northside-Columbus

Whitewater at LaGrange

Friday’s games

Adairsville at Ringgold

Alcovy at Woodward Academy

Apalachee at Jackson County

Aquinas at Greenbrier

Atlantic Coast, Fla. at Camden County

Baldwin at Spalding

Banks County at Commerce

Banneker at Villa Rica

Beach at Groves

Berkmar at North Gwinnett

Blessed Trinity at Sprayberry

Bremen at Ridgeland

Brunswick at Glynn Academy

Bryan County at Telfair County

Bulloch Academy at Hart County

Callaway at Redan

Calvary Day at Savannah Christian

Cambridge at Chattahoochee

Carrollton at Hillgrove

Cedar Grove at Colquitt County

Cedar Shoals at East Hall

Cedartown at Dalton

Centennial at Kell

Central-Talbotton at Taylor County

Chattahoochee County at Manchester

Chattooga at Pepperell

Chestatee at North Oconee

Christian Heritage at St. Francis

Clarke Central at Jefferson

Clarkston at Heard County

Coffee at Richmond Hill

Collins Hill at Westlake

Columbia at McNair

Coosa at Armuchee

Creekside at Chapel Hill

Dade County at Darlington

Dawson County at West Hall

Dooly County at Turner County

Douglas County at Hughes

Druid Hills at Southeast Whitfield

Duluth at Discovery

Dunwoody at Lakeside-DeKalb

East Coweta at Lambert

East Forsyth at Walnut Grove

East Jackson at Johnson-Gainesville

Eastside at Flowery Branch

Effingham County at South Effingham

Evans at Grovetown

First Presbyterian at Mt. Pisgah Christian

Fitzgerald at Dodge County

Frederica Academy at Clinch County

Gadsden County, Fla. at Tift County

Gilmer at Wesleyan

Glascock County at Augusta Prep

Glenn Hills at Westside-Augusta

Godby, Fla. at Thomas County Central

Gordon Central at Fannin County

Gordon Lee at LaFayette

Griffin at West Laurens

GSIC at Fox Creek, S.C.

Habersham Central at Lanier

Hancock Central at Washington-Wilkes

Hardaway at Peach County

Harrison at Pebblebrook

Hephzibah at Southeast Bulloch

Heritage-Conyers at Loganville

Heritage-Ringgold at Bradley Central, Tenn.

Houston County at Warner Robins

Irwin County at Metter

Jackson at Sandy Creek

Jeff Davis at Cook

Jefferson County at Elbert County

Jenkins at Wayne County

Jenkins County at Claxton

Johnson County at Emanuel County Institute

Johnson-Savannah at Liberty County

Jonesboro at Rockdale County

Jordan at Shaw

King’s Ridge at Bethlehem Christian

KIPP Atl. Collegiate at B.E.S.T. Academy

Lake Oconee Acad. at Loganville Christian

Lakeview-Ft. Ogle. at Coahulla Creek

Landmark Christian at Eagle’s Landing Christian

Laney at Butler

Lithia Springs at Jackson-Atlanta

Long County at Savannah Country Day

Lovett at Fellowship Christian

Lowndes at Grayson

Lumpkin County at Pickens

M.L. King at Cass

Macon County at Schley County

Marietta at Buford

Marion County at Greenville

Mary Persons at Columbus

McIntosh County Acad. at Bradwell Institute

Meadowcreek at Peachtree Ridge

Mill Creek at Parkview

Mitchell County at Early County

Model at Murray County

Montgomery County at Treutlen

Mount Vernon at Athens Academy

Mt. Zion-Carroll at Jasper County

Mundy’s Mill at Forest Park

New Manchester at Alexander

North Clayton at Trinity Christian

North Cobb at Milton

North Forsyth at Shiloh

North Hall at Cherokee Bluff

North Murray at Haralson County

Northgate at Veterans

Northside-Warner Robins at Crisp County

Northview at Greater Atlanta Christian

Osborne at Woodland-Cartersville

Pelham at Bleckley County

Perry at Howard

Pierce County at Brantley County

Pope at Alpharetta

Portal at Wilkinson County

Prince Avenue Christian at Pensacola Christian, Fla.

Putnam County at Josey

Rabun County at Whitefield Academy

Randolph-Clay at Baconton

Richmond Academy at Lincoln County

Riverdale at Fayette County

Riverside Military at Oglethorpe County

Riverwood at Westminster

Rome at Allatoona

Roswell at Johns Creek

Salem at Cairo

Seckinger at Forsyth Central

Seminole County at Atkinson County

Sneads, Fla. at Miller County

Social Circle at Lamar County

South Cobb at Kennesaw Mountain

South Gwinnett at Norcross

South Paulding at Newnan

Spencer at Rutland

Starr’s Mill at Troup

Statesboro at Burke County

Temple at Bowdon

Terrell County at Wilcox County

Therrell at South Atlanta

Thomson at Washington County

Toombs County at Tattnall County

Tucker at Stephenson

Twiggs County at Crawford County

Upson-Lee at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Valdosta at McEachern

Vidalia at Windsor Forest

Walker at Skipstone Academy

Ware County at Bainbridge

Warren County at Screven County

Washington at North Cobb Christian

Wheeler at Campbell

Worth County at Berrien

Saturday’s games

Hapeville Charter at Carver-Columbus

Lithonia at Douglass

