High school basketball scores from Tuesday

March 12, 2022 Macon - Harrison's Alisha Foster (14) tries to steal from Norcross' Jania Akins (23) during the 2022 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Girls Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Norcross won 41-37 over Harrison. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By Score Atlanta
19 minutes ago

Boys

Adairsville 75, Ridgeland 52

Athens Christian 62, Commerce 56

Atlanta Jewish Academy 30, Cross Keys 28

Bainbridge 56, Thomas County Central 47

Baldwin 86, Spalding 32

Benedictine 79, Islands 51

Brunswick 62, South Effingham 48

Buford 66, Mountain View 50

Calhoun 52, Dalton 47

Central Gwinnett 58, Mill Creek 48

Central-Carroll 66, Heritage-Catoosa 54

Christian Heritage 82, Southwest Atlanta Christian 55

Coahulla Creek 58, Ringgold 45

Columbia 57, Lowndes 44

Drew Charter 67, South Atlanta 60

Dunwoody 53, Lakeside-DeKalb 41

Eagle’s Landing 68, Jones County 56

East Laurens 84, Jefferson County 46

Effingham County 59, Lakeside-Evans 55

Elite Scholars Academy 83, McNair 48

Fayette County 78, Whitewater 66

Galloway School 68, Atlanta International 37

Gordon Central 50, Haralson County 41

Griffin 70, Perry 31

Habersham Central 61, Shiloh 57

Hancock Central 43, Twiggs County 41

Hebron Christian 68, Stephens County 57

Impact 64, Camden County 51

Jeff Davis 70, Berrien 42

Johnson-Savannah 69, Savannah Christian 43

King’s Academy, GA 64, Excel Christian 38

Laney 77, Glenn Hills 41

Lumpkin County 63, West Hall 39

Mays 80, Creekside 57

McEachern 71, Harrison 57

North Gwinnett 67, Berkmar 65

North Oconee 79, Madison County 51

Northside-Warner Robins 63, Howard 59

Pace Academy 59, Hampton 24

Paulding County 64, East Paulding 56

Peachtree Ridge 55, Discovery 45

Pope 53, Johns Creek 28

Portal 75, Montgomery County 40

Richmond Academy 59, Morgan County 52

Richmond Hill 50, Jenkins 48

Riverwood 85, St. Pius X 72

Schley County 79, Central-Talbotton 58

Sonoraville 87, Southeast Whitfield 49

Sprayberry 83, Blessed Trinity 75

Walker 60, Washington 53

Walton 68, Osborne 49

Ware County 62, Bradwell Institute 55

Washington County 55, Josey 50

Westlake 61, Pebblebrook 60

Woodward Academy 80, Forest Park 39

Girls

Arabia Mountain 62, Tucker 27

Archer 74, South Gwinnett 34

Brantley County 42, Toombs County 39

Brunswick 59, South Effingham 45

Buford 72, Mountain View 20

Butler 52, Putnam County 44

Calhoun 52, Dalton 44

Campbell 61, East Coweta 36

Central-Macon 67, Rutland 20

Cherokee Bluff 55, East Hall 27

Coahulla Creek 59, Ringgold 50

Colquitt County 59, Valdosta 52

Discovery 45, Peachtree Ridge 39

Drew 52, South Atlanta 37

Eagle’s Landing Christian 56, Redan 40

Echols County 60, Charlton County 51

Etowah 42, Creekview 36

Fayette County 83, Whitewater 16

Greenforest 72, Bowdon 16

Griffin 60, Perry 34

Hart County 59, Franklin County 32

Jackson County 45, Apalachee 44

Jackson-Atlanta 63, Banneker 43

LaFayette 57, Gordon Lee 49

Lakeside-DeKalb 62, Dunwoody 18

Luella 59, Woodland-Cartersville 43

Macon County 56, Webster County 9

Mary Persons 50, Peach County 45

North Gwinnett 69, Berkmar 35

Northgate 61, Drew 26

Northview 45, Chattahoochee 8

Paulding County 54, East Paulding 33

Richmond Hill 42, Jenkins 26

Sonoraville 55, Southeast Whitfield 19

Spencer 68, Kendrick 16

Taylor County 54, Marion County 27

Temple 56, Lamar County 53

Therrell 44, Coretta Scott King 35

Thomas County Central 47, Bainbridge 28

Trinity Christian 72, LaGrange 24

Union Grove 82, Locust Grove 9

Veterans 61, Lee County 24

Walton 68, Osborne 31

Ware County 43, Bradwell Institute 31

Wayne County 48, Burke County 39

Westlake 59, Pebblebrook 14

Woodward Academy 71, Forest Park 7

