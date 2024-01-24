High school basketball scores from Tuesday

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

March 12, 2022 Macon - Harrison's Alisha Foster (14) tries to steal from Norcross' Jania Akins (23) during the 2022 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Girls Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Norcross won 41-37 over Harrison. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)