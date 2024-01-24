High school basketball scores from Tuesday

Boys
Adairsville 75, Ridgeland 52
Athens Christian 62, Commerce 56
Atlanta Jewish Academy 30, Cross Keys 28
Bainbridge 56, Thomas County Central 47
Baldwin 86, Spalding 32
Benedictine 79, Islands 51
Brunswick 62, South Effingham 48
Buford 66, Mountain View 50
Calhoun 52, Dalton 47
Central Gwinnett 58, Mill Creek 48
Central-Carroll 66, Heritage-Catoosa 54
Christian Heritage 82, Southwest Atlanta Christian 55
Coahulla Creek 58, Ringgold 45
Columbia 57, Lowndes 44
Drew Charter 67, South Atlanta 60
Dunwoody 53, Lakeside-DeKalb 41
Eagle’s Landing 68, Jones County 56
East Laurens 84, Jefferson County 46
Effingham County 59, Lakeside-Evans 55
Elite Scholars Academy 83, McNair 48
Fayette County 78, Whitewater 66
Galloway School 68, Atlanta International 37
Gordon Central 50, Haralson County 41
Griffin 70, Perry 31
Habersham Central 61, Shiloh 57
Hancock Central 43, Twiggs County 41
Hebron Christian 68, Stephens County 57
Impact 64, Camden County 51
Jeff Davis 70, Berrien 42
Johnson-Savannah 69, Savannah Christian 43
King’s Academy, GA 64, Excel Christian 38
Laney 77, Glenn Hills 41
Lumpkin County 63, West Hall 39
Mays 80, Creekside 57
McEachern 71, Harrison 57
North Gwinnett 67, Berkmar 65
North Oconee 79, Madison County 51
Northside-Warner Robins 63, Howard 59
Pace Academy 59, Hampton 24
Paulding County 64, East Paulding 56
Peachtree Ridge 55, Discovery 45
Pope 53, Johns Creek 28
Portal 75, Montgomery County 40
Richmond Academy 59, Morgan County 52
Richmond Hill 50, Jenkins 48
Riverwood 85, St. Pius X 72
Schley County 79, Central-Talbotton 58
Sonoraville 87, Southeast Whitfield 49
Sprayberry 83, Blessed Trinity 75
Walker 60, Washington 53
Walton 68, Osborne 49
Ware County 62, Bradwell Institute 55
Washington County 55, Josey 50
Westlake 61, Pebblebrook 60
Woodward Academy 80, Forest Park 39
Girls
Arabia Mountain 62, Tucker 27
Archer 74, South Gwinnett 34
Brantley County 42, Toombs County 39
Brunswick 59, South Effingham 45
Buford 72, Mountain View 20
Butler 52, Putnam County 44
Calhoun 52, Dalton 44
Campbell 61, East Coweta 36
Central-Macon 67, Rutland 20
Cherokee Bluff 55, East Hall 27
Coahulla Creek 59, Ringgold 50
Colquitt County 59, Valdosta 52
Discovery 45, Peachtree Ridge 39
Drew 52, South Atlanta 37
Eagle’s Landing Christian 56, Redan 40
Echols County 60, Charlton County 51
Etowah 42, Creekview 36
Fayette County 83, Whitewater 16
Greenforest 72, Bowdon 16
Griffin 60, Perry 34
Hart County 59, Franklin County 32
Jackson County 45, Apalachee 44
Jackson-Atlanta 63, Banneker 43
LaFayette 57, Gordon Lee 49
Lakeside-DeKalb 62, Dunwoody 18
Luella 59, Woodland-Cartersville 43
Macon County 56, Webster County 9
Mary Persons 50, Peach County 45
North Gwinnett 69, Berkmar 35
Northgate 61, Drew 26
Northview 45, Chattahoochee 8
Paulding County 54, East Paulding 33
Richmond Hill 42, Jenkins 26
Sonoraville 55, Southeast Whitfield 19
Spencer 68, Kendrick 16
Taylor County 54, Marion County 27
Temple 56, Lamar County 53
Therrell 44, Coretta Scott King 35
Thomas County Central 47, Bainbridge 28
Trinity Christian 72, LaGrange 24
Union Grove 82, Locust Grove 9
Veterans 61, Lee County 24
Walton 68, Osborne 31
Ware County 43, Bradwell Institute 31
Wayne County 48, Burke County 39
Westlake 59, Pebblebrook 14
Woodward Academy 71, Forest Park 7
