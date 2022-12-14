ajc logo
X

High school basketball scores from Tuesday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
17 minutes ago

Boys

Atkinson County 54, Echols County 40

Butler 80, Glenn Hills 24

Callaway 73, McNair 44

Callaway 73, McNair 44

Camden County 60, First Coast 59

Cherokee 67, Marietta 59

Columbia 89, Eagle’s Landing Christian 46

Columbus 47, Shaw 44

Commerce 44, Riverside Military 40

Darlington 69, Chattooga 53

Dawson County 77, Pickens 61

Evans 41, South Aiken, SC 39

Gadsden County 61, Cairo 53

Glynn Academy 56, Richmond Hill 54

Harrison 69, Sprayberry 50

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 76, Ringgold 71

Lee County 65, Crisp County 44

Long County 80, Savannah Christian 39

Lovejoy 66, Forest Park 50

Lowndes 39, Brunswick 33

Milton 73, St. Mary’s 49

Mitchell County 72, Early County 42

Newnan 62, Douglas County 44

Norcross 62, Berkmar 44

North Gwinnett 65, Discovery 48

Paulding County 69, East Paulding 63

Pierce County 62, Brantley County 54

Portal 76, Screven County 42

Putnam County 83, Laney 27

Riverdale 61, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 56

Rockmart 68, Excel Christian 56

Seckinger 72, East Hall 50

Spencer 83, Kendrick 43

Telfair County 90, Hawkinsville 63

Troup County 57, Harris County 41

Weber 87, Atlanta Classical Academy 58

Woodville-Tompkins 65, Metter 26

Woodward Academy 68, Rockdale County 54

Girls

Alcovy 51, Morrow 42

Armuchee 56, Coosa 35

Bacon County 62, Charlton County 50

Berrien 47, Irwin County 40

Brantley County 46, Pierce County 38

Bremen 53, LaFayette 43

Brunswick 54, Lowndes 44

Buford 58, Rabun Gap 54

Butler 69, Glenn Hills 9

Calhoun 56, Notre Dame Academy 52

Camden County 60, South Effingham 56

Cass 55, Southeast Whitfield 25

Central-Macon 76, Rutland 13

Cherokee 68, Marietta 36

Cherokee Bluff 61, Forsyth Central 34

Colquitt County 55, Bainbridge 39

Columbia 62, Eagle’s Landing Christian 16

Creekview 46, Etowah 38

Dalton 68, Heritage-Catoosa 40

Darlington 59, Chattooga 44

Decatur 74, Chamblee 47

Fannin County 64, North Murray 36

Forest Park 58, Lovejoy 56

George Walton Academy 50, Prince Avenue 29

Harris County 60, Troup County 49

Heard County 49, LaGrange 32

Jefferson 51, Flowery Branch 48

Jenkins County 42, Jefferson County 34

Lakeside-DeKalb 67, Dunwoody 24

Lakeside-Evans 43, Hephzibah 32

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 70, Ringgold 39

Lamar County 37, Trinity Christian 32

Lee County 64, Crisp County 28

Long County 58, Savannah Christian 23

Lumpkin County 66, Gilmer 28

Montgomery County 61, Jeff Davis 19

New Hampstead 47, Johnson-Savannah 36

Norcross 84, Berkmar 15

North Atlanta 61, South Cobb 15

North Gwinnett 57, Discovery 32

Northeast-Macon 72, Academy For Classical Education 42

Pickens 62, Dawson County 46

Richmond Hill 57, Glynn Academy 46

Rockmart 67, Excel Christian 9

Rome 70, Cedartown 19

Screven County 52, Portal 16

Shaw 62, Columbus 32

Sonoraville 66, Cartersville 42

Stephenson 54, Hapeville Charter 40

Stockbridge 61, Drew 22

Swainsboro 40, Southeast Bulloch 27

Taylor County 68, Chattahoochee County 59

Telfair County 45, Hawkinsville 44

Tift County 37, Westover 31

Union Grove 59, Locust Grove 31

Valdosta 42, Coffee 19

Walnut Grove 62, Chestatee 57

Warner Robins 60, Dutchtown 39

West Forsyth 48, Alpharetta 16

Woodward Academy 78, Rockdale County 72

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

GHSA expected to announce finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech reels in Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane from transfer portal
12h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Social media reacts to death of Mike Leach at 61
5h ago

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
5h ago

Credit: Lila Perry

The incredible quest to make ‘Kirby’s Junkyard Dawgs’
5h ago

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Opinion: Class 3A blog - GHSA shouldn’t consider instant replay; make the move
2h ago
Week 5 Boys Basketball Rankings
3h ago
GHSA expected to announce finals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
14h ago
Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dies at 61
5h ago
Braves Report podcast: Breaking down the Sean Murphy-William Contreras trade
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top