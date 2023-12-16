High school basketball scores from Friday

Wheeler's Isaiah Collier (4) reacts after scoring during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Wheeler's Isaiah Collier (4) reacts after scoring during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Macon, GA. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
16 minutes ago

Boys

Athens Academy 72, Westminster Christian Academy 28

Baldwin 106, Spalding 85

Banks County 71, Commerce 34

Brunswick 63, Hilton Head Christian 44

Calhoun 73, Coosa 43

Camden County 74, South Effingham 17

Carver-Columbus 78, Shaw 54

Central-Talbotton 74, Webster County 27

Chattahoochee County 55, Schley County 46

Clinch County 65, Ware County 57

Creekside 53, SW Atlanta Christian 49

Eagle’s Landing Christian 87, Redan 71

East Laurens 65, Johnson County 61

Fayette County 50, McIntosh 36

Fellowship Christian 61, Pinecrest Academy 48

Furtah Prep 82, Centennial 58

Gordon Central 67, Haralson County 53

Greater Atlanta Christian 68, Brookwood 64

Griffin 72, Perry 47

Hardaway 84, Harris County 43

Hillgrove 64, Woodward Academy 56

Islands 57, Memorial Day 40

Jasper County 75, Georgia Military 44

Jenkins County 60, Screven County 40

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 52, Heritage-Catoosa 40

Landmark Christian 68, Callaway 57

Loganville 78, Heritage-Conyers 66

Long County 65, Wayne County 44

M. L. King 57, Apalachee 47

McDonough 56, Lancaster 45

Mill Creek 72, Creekview 60

Monroe Area 59, Morgan County 57

North Oconee 79, Madison County 45

Pickens 81, Lumpkin County 50

Portal 51, Bryan County 50

Ringgold 80, Southeast Whitfield 37

South Atlanta 66, Mt. Paran Christian 55

South Forsyth 57, St. Andrews 43

Spencer 66, Rutland 46

Sprayberry 73, Woodstock 54

St. Anne Pacelli 65, Douglas County 51

St. Pius X 89, Dunwoody 59

Swainsboro 59, Dublin 51

Upson-Lee 52, Taylor County 49

Veterans 81, Central-Macon 53

Vidalia 74, Pierce County 33

Walker 59, Drew Charter 50

Westside-Macon 71, West Laurens 58

Windsor Forest 63, Savannah 61

Woodland-Stockbridge 73, Arabia Mountain 70

Girls

Athens Christian 67, Oconee County 35

Atkinson County 62, Berrien 43

Brantley County 51, Toombs County 9

Buford 85, Denmark 30

Butler 57, Putnam County 40

Calhoun 56, Pepperell 16

Callaway 57, Landmark Christian 39

Central Gwinnett 56, Peachtree Ridge 23

Central-Carroll 54, East Paulding 20

Coosa 52, Woodland-Cartersville 45

Cross Keys 33, The Cottage School 26

Darlington 53, Unity 38

East Laurens 66, Johnson County 36

Eastside 48, Clarke Central 25

Etowah 53, Cambridge 22

Greenbrier 38, Southeast Whitfield 32

Griffin 80, Perry 28

Harrison 60, Paulding County 30

Hoover, AL 60, Galloway School 30

Jefferson 75, Winder-Barrow 18

Jordan 57, Academy For Classical Education 55

Laney 69, Glenn Hills 50

Marietta 67, Campbell 54

Metter 65, Emanuel County Institute 26

Montgomery County 63, Wheeler County 27

Newton 64, Hampton 8

North Augusta, SC 36, Lakeside-Evans 26

North Oconee 65, Madison County 43

Northgate 50, Mundy’s Mill 23

Pickens 63, Lumpkin County 38

Pierce County 41, Vidalia 39

Pike County 34, Strong Rock Christian 19

Ringgold 61, Southeast Whitfield 23

River Ridge 51, Norcross 43

Screven County 46, Jenkins County 42

Sequoyah 64, Hiram 38

St. Anne Pacelli 64, Douglas County 33

Swainsboro 55, Dublin 44

Taylor County 58, Upson-Lee 55

Thomas County Central 65, Cairo 32

Trion 44, Gordon Lee 35

Union Grove 45, Dutchtown 23

Veterans 77, Central-Macon 65

Ware County 62, Clinch County 38

Warren County 67, Lincoln County 44

West Oak 49, Stephens County 32

Woodstock 66, Pebblebrook 19

Woodward Academy 74, Tri-Cities 43

About the Author

Score Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top