High school basketball playoffs schedule/scores

BOYS
Class 7A
R4 #3 Brookwood at R1 #2 Valdosta
R3 #4 Marietta at R2 #1 Campbell
R7 #3 Berkmar at R6 #2 Lambert
R8 #4 Collins Hill at R5 #1 Wheeler
R1 #3 Lowndes at R4 #2 Newton
R2 #4 Westlake at R3 #1 McEachern
R6 #3 West Forsyth at R7 #2 Norcross
R5 #4 Osborne at R8 #1 Buford
R5 #3 Cherokee at R8 #2 Mountain View
R6 #4 South Forsyth at R7 #1 Peachtree Ridge
R2 #3 Carrollton at R3 #2 Hillgrove
R1 #4 Colquitt County at R4 #1 Grayson
R8 #3 Dacula at R5 #2 Walton
R7 #4 North Gwinnett at R6 #1 Milton
R3 #3 Harrison at R2 #2 Pebblebrook
R4 #4 Archer at R1 #1 Camden County
Class 6A
R4 #3 North Atlanta at R1 #2 Houston County
R3 #4 Rockdale County at R2 #1 Grovetown
R7 #3 Alpharetta at R6 #2 Etowah
R8 #4 Gainesville at R5 #1 Alexander
R1 #3 Tift County at R4 #2 Marist (
R2 #4 Brunswick at R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R6 #3 Sequoyah at R7 #2 Pope
R5 #4 Douglas County at R8 #1 Shiloh
R5 #3 Langston Hughes at R8 #2 Habersham Central
R6 #4 Allatoona at R7 #1 Sprayberry
R2 #3 Glynn Academy at R3 #2 Jonesboro
R1 #4 Veterans at R4 #1 St. Pius X
R8 #3 Lanier at R5 #2 South Paulding
R7 #4 Blessed Trinity at R6 #1 Woodstock
R3 #3 Mundy’s Mill at R2 #2 Evans
R4 #4 Riverwood at R1 #1 Lee County
Class 5A
R4 #3 Lithonia at R1 #2 Bradwell Institute
R3 #4 Northside-Columbus at R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing
R7 #3 Hiram at R6 #2 Chattahoochee
R8 #4 Heritage-Conyers at R5 #1 Tri-Cities
R1 #3 Ware County at R4 #2 Tucker
R2 #4 Jones County at R3 #1 McIntosh
R6 #3 Greater Atlanta Christian at R7 #2 Calhoun
R5 #4 Jackson-Atlanta at R8 #1 Clarke Central
R5 #3 Mays at R8 #2 Winder-Barrow
R6 #4 North Springs at R7 #1 Cartersville
R2 #3 Warner Robins at R3 #2 Northgate
R1 #4 Greenbrier at R4 #1 Decatur
R8 #3 Eastside at R5 #2 Chapel Hill
R7 #4 Dalton at R6 #1 Kell
R3 #3 Harris County at R2 #2 Dutchtown
R4 #4 ML King at R1 #1 Statesboro
Class 4A
R4 #3 Riverdale at R1 #2 Hardaway
R3 #4 Southeast Bulloch at R2 #1 Baldwin
R7 #3 Heritage-Catoosa at R6 #2 Westminster
R8 #4 North Hall at R5 #1 McDonough
R1 #3 Cairo at R4 #2 Troup County
R2 #4 Westside-Macon at R3 #1 New Hampstead
R6 #3 Southwest DeKalb at R7 #2 Central-Carrollton
R5 #4 Lovett at R8 #1 North Oconee
R5 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge at R8 #2 Seckinger
R6 #4 Hapeville Charter at R7 #1 Sonoraville
R2 #3 Griffin at R3 #2 Benedictine
R1 #4 Westover at R4 #1 Fayette County
R8 #3 Walnut Grove at R5 #2 Pace Academy
R7 #4 Cedartown at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’
R3 #3 Burke County at R2 #2 Spalding
R4 #4 Whitewater at R1 #1 Bainbridge
Class 3A
R4 #3 Harlem at R1 #2 Monroe
R3 #4 Calvary Day at R2 #1 Peach County
R7 #3 Lumpkin County at R6 #2 Ridgeland
R8 #4 Stephens County at R5 #1 Sandy Creek
R1 #3 Carver-Columbus at R4 #2 Richmond Academy
R2 #4 Mary Persons at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day
R6 #3 Coahulla Creek at R7 #2 Pickens
R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R8 #1 Hart County
R5 #3 Cedar Grove at R8 #2 Hebron Christian
R6 #4 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at R7 #1 Gilmer
R2 #3 Jackson at R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah
R1 #4 Columbus at R4 #1 Cross Creek
R8 #3 Monroe Area at R5 #2 Douglass
R7 #4 Dawson County at R6 #1 Adairsville
R3 #3 Long County at R2 #2 Upson-Lee
R4 #4 Salem at R1 #1 Dougherty
Class 2A
R4 #3 Butler at R1 #2 Dodge County
R3 #4 Windsor Forest at R2 #1 Spencer
R7 #3 Fannin County at R6 #2 South Atlanta
R8 #4 East Jackson at R5 #1 Callaway
R1 #3 Fitzgerald at R4 #2 Thomson
R2 #4 Central-Macon at R3 #1 Toombs County
R6 #3 Walker at R7 #2 Rockmart
R5 #4 Towers at R8 #1 Athens Academy
R5 #3 ELCA at R8 #2 Union County
R6 #4 Drew Charter at R7 #1 Model
R2 #3 Rutland at R3 #2 Vidalia
R1 #4 Cook at R4 #1 Westside-Augusta
R8 #3 Providence Christian at R5 #2 Columbia
R7 #4 North Murray at R6 #1 North Cobb Christian
R3 #3 Brantley County at R2 #2 Southwest-Macon
R4 #4 Laney at R1 #1 Sumter County
Class A Division I
R4 #3 Lamar County at R1 #2 Pelham
R3 #4 Screven County at R2 #1 Swainsboro
R7 #3 Chattooga at R6 #2 Paideia
R8 #4 Tallulah Falls at R5 #1 Jasper County
R1 #3 Brooks County at R4 #2 Heard County
R2 #4 Dublin at R3 #1 Savannah
R6 #3 St. Francis at R7 #2 Darlington
R5 #4 Social Circle at R8 #1 Athens Christian
R5 #3 Prince Avenue at R8 #2 Rabun County
R6 #4 Mt. Pisgah at R7 #1 Trion
R2 #3 Bleckley County at R3 #2 Woodville-Tompkins
R1 #4 Bacon County at R4 #1 Temple
R8 #3 Elbert County at R5 #2 Oglethorpe County
R7 #4 Coosa at R6 #1 Mt. Vernon
R3 #3 Bryan County at R2 #2 East Laurens
R4 #4 Crawford County at R1 #1 Irwin County
Class A Division II
R4 #3 Wheeler County at R1 #2 Calhoun County
R3 #4 Montgomery County at R2 #1 Lanier County
R7 #3 Mt. Zion-Carrollton (at R6 #2 Manchester
R8 #4 Towns County at R5 #1 Twiggs County
R1 #3 Early County at R4 #2 Wilcox County
R2 #4 Charlton County at R3 #1 Portal
R6 #3 Taylor County at R7 #2 Christian Heritage
R5 #4 Wilkinson County at R8 #1 Warren County
R5 #3 Johnson County at R8 #2 Greene County
R6 #4 Chattahoochee County at R7 #1 Greenforest
R2 #3 Turner County at R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy
R1 #4 Randolph-Clay at R4 #1 Treutlen
R8 #3 Lincoln County at R5 #2 Hancock Central
R7 #4 Atlanta Classical at R6 #1 Macon County
R3 #3 Jenkins County at R2 #2 Clinch County
R4 #4 Dooly County at R1 #1 Mitchell County
GIRLS
Class 7A
R4 #3 Archer at R1 #2 Colquitt County
R3 #4 Marietta at R2 #1 Campbell
R7 #3 Duluth at R6 #2 Lambert
R8 #4 Central Gwinnett at R5 #1 Cherokee
R1 #3 Camden County at R4 #2 Newton
R2 #4 East Coweta at R3 #1 North Paulding
R6 #3 West Forsyth at R7 #2 North Gwinnett
R5 #4 Wheeler at R8 #1 Buford
R5 #3 North Cobb at R8 #2 Mill Creek
R6 #4 South Forsyth at R7 #1 Norcross
R2 #3 Westlake at R3 #2 McEachern
R1 #4 Richmond Hill at R4 #1 Grayson
R8 #3 Dacula at R5 #2 Walton
R7 #4 Discovery at R6 #1 Milton
R3 #3 Hillgrove at R2 #2 Carrollton
R4 #4 Brookwood at R1 #1 Lowndes
Class 6A
R4 #3 Lakeside-DeKalb at R1 #2 Veterans
R3 #4 Mundy’s Mill at R2 #1 Brunswick
R7 #3 Sprayberry at R6 #2 Rome
R8 #4 Gainesville at R5 #1 Langston Hughes
R1 #3 Thomas County Central at R4 #2 St. Pius X
R2 #4 South Effingham at R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R6 #3 Sequoyah at R7 #2 Lassiter
R5 #4 Alexander at R8 #1 North Forsyth
R5 #3 South Paulding at R8 #2 Habersham Central
R6 #4 Etowah at R7 #1 Pope
R2 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R3 #2 Rockdale County
R1 #4 Houston County at R4 #1 Marist
R8 #3 Lanier at R5 #2 New Manchester
R7 #4 Blessed Trinity at R6 #1 River Ridge
R3 #3 Morrow at R2 #2 Glynn Academy
R4 #4 Riverwood at R1 #1 Tift County
Class 5A
R4 #3 Chamblee at R1 #2 Statesboro
R3 #4 Northgate at R2 #1 Union Grove
R7 #3 Hiram at R6 #2 Kell
R8 #4 Flowery Branch at R5 #1 Maynard Jackson
R1 #3 Bradwell Institute at R4 #2 Decatur
R2 #4 Warner Robins at R3 #1 Harris County
R6 #3 Cambridge at R7 #2 Cartersville
R5 #4 Tri-Cities at R8 #1 Jefferson
R5 #3 Creekside at R8 #2 Eastside
R6 #4 Northview at R7 #1 Dalton
R2 #3 Eagle’s Landing at R3 #2 Northside-Columbus
R1 #4 Jenkins at R4 #1 Arabia Mountain
R8 #3 Loganville at R5 #2 Midtown
R7 #4 Calhoun at R6 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian
R3 #3 McIntosh at R2 #2 Jones County
R4 #4 Lithonia at R1 #1 Ware County
Class 4A
R4 #3 Trinity Christian at R1 #2 Bainbridge
R3 #4 Southeast Bulloch at R2 #1 Baldwin
R7 #3 Northwest Whitfield at R6 #2 Southwest DeKalb
R8 #4 Cherokee Bluff at R5 #1 Stockbridge
R1 #3 Shaw at R4 #2 Fayette County
R2 #4 West Laurens at R3 #1 Burke County
R6 #3 Stephenson at R7 #2 Heritage-Catoosa
R5 #4 Woodland-Stockbridge at R8 #1 Chestatee
R5 #3 Pace Academy at R8 #2 North Oconee
R6 #4 Westminster at R7 #1 Sonoraville
R2 #3 Spalding at R3 #2 Wayne County
R1 #4 Westover at R4 #1 Starr’s Mill
R8 #3 Walnut Grove at R5 #2 Luella
R7 #4 Cedartown at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’
R3 #3 New Hampstead at R2 #2 Griffin
R4 #4 Troup County at R1 #1 Hardaway
Class 3A
R4 #3 Richmond Academy at R1 #2 Monroe
R3 #4 Liberty County at R2 #1 Mary Persons
R7 #3 White County at R6 #2 Ringgold
R8 #4 Franklin County at R5 #1 Carver-Atlanta
R1 #3 Dougherty at R4 #2 Morgan County
R2 #4 Pike County at R3 #1 Calvary Day
R6 #3 Coahulla Creek at R7 #2 Pickens
R5 #4 Cedar Grove at R8 #1 Hebron Christian
R5 #3 Sandy Creek at R8 #2 Oconee County
R6 #4 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at R7 #1 Wesleyan
R2 #3 Upson-Lee at R3 #2 Savannah Country Day
R1 #4 Thomasville at R4 #1 Cross Creek
R8 #3 Hart County at R5 #2 Douglass
R7 #4 Dawson County at R6 #1 Adairsville
R3 #3 Beach at R2 #2 Peach County
R4 #4 Harlem at R1 #1 Carver-Columbus
Class 2A
R4 #3 Thomson at R1 #2 Sumter County
R3 #4 Toombs County at R2 #1 Central-Macon
R7 #3 Fannin County at R6 #2 North Cobb Christian
R8 #4 Providence Christian at R5 #1 Columbia
R1 #3 Worth County at R4 #2 Josey
R2 #4 Jordan at R3 #1 Brantley County
R6 #3 Therrell at R7 #2 Model
R5 #4 McNair at R8 #1 Banks County
R5 #3 Landmark Christian at R8 #2 Union County
R6 #4 Washington at R7 #1 Murray County
R2 #3 Southwest-Macon at R3 #2 Tattnall County
R1 #4 Fitzgerald at R4 #1 Butler
R8 #3 Athens Academy at R5 #2 Callaway
R7 #4 Rockmart at R6 #1 Mt. Paran
R3 #3 Vidalia at R2 #2 Spencer
R4 #4 Washington County at R1 #1 Dodge County
Class A Division I
R4 #3 Temple at R1 #2 Brooks County
R3 #4 Savannah at R2 #1 Swainsboro
R7 #3 Armuchee at R6 #2 Galloway
R8 #4 Elbert County at R5 #1 Oglethorpe County
R1 #3 Bacon County at R4 #2 Heard County
R2 #4 Bleckley County at R3 #1 Bryan County
R6 #3 Mt. Pisgah at R7 #2 Darlington
R5 #4 Jasper County at R8 #1 Rabun County
R5 #3 Social Circle at R8 #2 Athens Christian
R6 #4 Paideia at R7 #1 Trion
R2 #3 Dublin at R3 #2 Metter
R1 #4 Irwin County at R4 #1 Lamar County
R8 #3 Commerce at R5 #2 Prince Avenue
R7 #4 Dade County at R6 #1 St. Francis
R3 #3 Screven County at R2 #2 East Laurens
R4 #4 Crawford County at R1 #1 Pelham
Class A Division II
R4 #3 Telfair County at R1 #2 Randolph-Clay
R3 #4 Emanuel County Institute at R2 #1 Clinch County
R7 #3 Bowdon at R6 #2 Chattahoochee County
R8 #4 Towns County at R5 #1 Johnson County
R1 #3 Early County at R4 #2 Treutlen
R2 #4 Charlton County at R3 #1 Montgomery County
R6 #3 Macon County at R7 #2 Christian Heritage
R5 #4 Twiggs County at R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy
R5 #3 Wilkinson County at R8 #2 Warren County
R6 #4 Schley County at R7 #1 Greenforest
R2 #3 Turner County at R3 #2 Portal
R1 #4 Terrell County at R4 #1 Wilcox County
R8 #3 Greene County at R5 #2 Glascock County
R7 #4 Mt. Zion-Carroll at R6 #1 Taylor County
R3 #3 Jenkins County at R2 #2 Atkinson County
R4 #4 Hawkinsville at R1 #1 Seminole County
About the Author