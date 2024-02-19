High school basketball playoffs schedule/scores

High School Sports Blog

Cedar Grove's Darius Reynolds (15) shoots against Sandy Creek's Kani Rashied-Henry (21) during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 3A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Macon, GA. Sandy Creek won 66-38 over Cedar Grove. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Cedar Grove's Darius Reynolds (15) shoots against Sandy Creek's Kani Rashied-Henry (21) during 2023 GHSA Basketball Class 3A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Macon, GA. Sandy Creek won 66-38 over Cedar Grove. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
BOYS

Class 7A

R4 #3 Brookwood at R1 #2 Valdosta

R3 #4 Marietta at R2 #1 Campbell

R7 #3 Berkmar at R6 #2 Lambert

R8 #4 Collins Hill at R5 #1 Wheeler

R1 #3 Lowndes at R4 #2 Newton

R2 #4 Westlake at R3 #1 McEachern

R6 #3 West Forsyth at R7 #2 Norcross

R5 #4 Osborne at R8 #1 Buford

R5 #3 Cherokee at R8 #2 Mountain View

R6 #4 South Forsyth at R7 #1 Peachtree Ridge

R2 #3 Carrollton at R3 #2 Hillgrove

R1 #4 Colquitt County at R4 #1 Grayson

R8 #3 Dacula at R5 #2 Walton

R7 #4 North Gwinnett at R6 #1 Milton

R3 #3 Harrison at R2 #2 Pebblebrook

R4 #4 Archer at R1 #1 Camden County

Class 6A

R4 #3 North Atlanta at R1 #2 Houston County

R3 #4 Rockdale County at R2 #1 Grovetown

R7 #3 Alpharetta at R6 #2 Etowah

R8 #4 Gainesville at R5 #1 Alexander

R1 #3 Tift County at R4 #2 Marist (

R2 #4 Brunswick at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R6 #3 Sequoyah at R7 #2 Pope

R5 #4 Douglas County at R8 #1 Shiloh

R5 #3 Langston Hughes at R8 #2 Habersham Central

R6 #4 Allatoona at R7 #1 Sprayberry

R2 #3 Glynn Academy at R3 #2 Jonesboro

R1 #4 Veterans at R4 #1 St. Pius X

R8 #3 Lanier at R5 #2 South Paulding

R7 #4 Blessed Trinity at R6 #1 Woodstock

R3 #3 Mundy’s Mill at R2 #2 Evans

R4 #4 Riverwood at R1 #1 Lee County

Class 5A

R4 #3 Lithonia at R1 #2 Bradwell Institute

R3 #4 Northside-Columbus at R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing

R7 #3 Hiram at R6 #2 Chattahoochee

R8 #4 Heritage-Conyers at R5 #1 Tri-Cities

R1 #3 Ware County at R4 #2 Tucker

R2 #4 Jones County at R3 #1 McIntosh

R6 #3 Greater Atlanta Christian at R7 #2 Calhoun

R5 #4 Jackson-Atlanta at R8 #1 Clarke Central

R5 #3 Mays at R8 #2 Winder-Barrow

R6 #4 North Springs at R7 #1 Cartersville

R2 #3 Warner Robins at R3 #2 Northgate

R1 #4 Greenbrier at R4 #1 Decatur

R8 #3 Eastside at R5 #2 Chapel Hill

R7 #4 Dalton at R6 #1 Kell

R3 #3 Harris County at R2 #2 Dutchtown

R4 #4 ML King at R1 #1 Statesboro

Class 4A

R4 #3 Riverdale at R1 #2 Hardaway

R3 #4 Southeast Bulloch at R2 #1 Baldwin

R7 #3 Heritage-Catoosa at R6 #2 Westminster

R8 #4 North Hall at R5 #1 McDonough

R1 #3 Cairo at R4 #2 Troup County

R2 #4 Westside-Macon at R3 #1 New Hampstead

R6 #3 Southwest DeKalb at R7 #2 Central-Carrollton

R5 #4 Lovett at R8 #1 North Oconee

R5 #3 Woodland-Stockbridge at R8 #2 Seckinger

R6 #4 Hapeville Charter at R7 #1 Sonoraville

R2 #3 Griffin at R3 #2 Benedictine

R1 #4 Westover at R4 #1 Fayette County

R8 #3 Walnut Grove at R5 #2 Pace Academy

R7 #4 Cedartown at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’

R3 #3 Burke County at R2 #2 Spalding

R4 #4 Whitewater at R1 #1 Bainbridge

Class 3A

R4 #3 Harlem at R1 #2 Monroe

R3 #4 Calvary Day at R2 #1 Peach County

R7 #3 Lumpkin County at R6 #2 Ridgeland

R8 #4 Stephens County at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R1 #3 Carver-Columbus at R4 #2 Richmond Academy

R2 #4 Mary Persons at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day

R6 #3 Coahulla Creek at R7 #2 Pickens

R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R8 #1 Hart County

R5 #3 Cedar Grove at R8 #2 Hebron Christian

R6 #4 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at R7 #1 Gilmer

R2 #3 Jackson at R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah

R1 #4 Columbus at R4 #1 Cross Creek

R8 #3 Monroe Area at R5 #2 Douglass

R7 #4 Dawson County at R6 #1 Adairsville

R3 #3 Long County at R2 #2 Upson-Lee

R4 #4 Salem at R1 #1 Dougherty

Class 2A

R4 #3 Butler at R1 #2 Dodge County

R3 #4 Windsor Forest at R2 #1 Spencer

R7 #3 Fannin County at R6 #2 South Atlanta

R8 #4 East Jackson at R5 #1 Callaway

R1 #3 Fitzgerald at R4 #2 Thomson

R2 #4 Central-Macon at R3 #1 Toombs County

R6 #3 Walker at R7 #2 Rockmart

R5 #4 Towers at R8 #1 Athens Academy

R5 #3 ELCA at R8 #2 Union County

R6 #4 Drew Charter at R7 #1 Model

R2 #3 Rutland at R3 #2 Vidalia

R1 #4 Cook at R4 #1 Westside-Augusta

R8 #3 Providence Christian at R5 #2 Columbia

R7 #4 North Murray at R6 #1 North Cobb Christian

R3 #3 Brantley County at R2 #2 Southwest-Macon

R4 #4 Laney at R1 #1 Sumter County

Class A Division I

R4 #3 Lamar County at R1 #2 Pelham

R3 #4 Screven County at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R7 #3 Chattooga at R6 #2 Paideia

R8 #4 Tallulah Falls at R5 #1 Jasper County

R1 #3 Brooks County at R4 #2 Heard County

R2 #4 Dublin at R3 #1 Savannah

R6 #3 St. Francis at R7 #2 Darlington

R5 #4 Social Circle at R8 #1 Athens Christian

R5 #3 Prince Avenue at R8 #2 Rabun County

R6 #4 Mt. Pisgah at R7 #1 Trion

R2 #3 Bleckley County at R3 #2 Woodville-Tompkins

R1 #4 Bacon County at R4 #1 Temple

R8 #3 Elbert County at R5 #2 Oglethorpe County

R7 #4 Coosa at R6 #1 Mt. Vernon

R3 #3 Bryan County at R2 #2 East Laurens

R4 #4 Crawford County at R1 #1 Irwin County

Class A Division II

R4 #3 Wheeler County at R1 #2 Calhoun County

R3 #4 Montgomery County at R2 #1 Lanier County

R7 #3 Mt. Zion-Carrollton (at R6 #2 Manchester

R8 #4 Towns County at R5 #1 Twiggs County

R1 #3 Early County at R4 #2 Wilcox County

R2 #4 Charlton County at R3 #1 Portal

R6 #3 Taylor County at R7 #2 Christian Heritage

R5 #4 Wilkinson County at R8 #1 Warren County

R5 #3 Johnson County at R8 #2 Greene County

R6 #4 Chattahoochee County at R7 #1 Greenforest

R2 #3 Turner County at R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy

R1 #4 Randolph-Clay at R4 #1 Treutlen

R8 #3 Lincoln County at R5 #2 Hancock Central

R7 #4 Atlanta Classical at R6 #1 Macon County

R3 #3 Jenkins County at R2 #2 Clinch County

R4 #4 Dooly County at R1 #1 Mitchell County

GIRLS

Class 7A

R4 #3 Archer at R1 #2 Colquitt County

R3 #4 Marietta at R2 #1 Campbell

R7 #3 Duluth at R6 #2 Lambert

R8 #4 Central Gwinnett at R5 #1 Cherokee

R1 #3 Camden County at R4 #2 Newton

R2 #4 East Coweta at R3 #1 North Paulding

R6 #3 West Forsyth at R7 #2 North Gwinnett

R5 #4 Wheeler at R8 #1 Buford

R5 #3 North Cobb at R8 #2 Mill Creek

R6 #4 South Forsyth at R7 #1 Norcross

R2 #3 Westlake at R3 #2 McEachern

R1 #4 Richmond Hill at R4 #1 Grayson

R8 #3 Dacula at R5 #2 Walton

R7 #4 Discovery at R6 #1 Milton

R3 #3 Hillgrove at R2 #2 Carrollton

R4 #4 Brookwood at R1 #1 Lowndes

Class 6A

R4 #3 Lakeside-DeKalb at R1 #2 Veterans

R3 #4 Mundy’s Mill at R2 #1 Brunswick

R7 #3 Sprayberry at R6 #2 Rome

R8 #4 Gainesville at R5 #1 Langston Hughes

R1 #3 Thomas County Central at R4 #2 St. Pius X

R2 #4 South Effingham at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R6 #3 Sequoyah at R7 #2 Lassiter

R5 #4 Alexander at R8 #1 North Forsyth

R5 #3 South Paulding at R8 #2 Habersham Central

R6 #4 Etowah at R7 #1 Pope

R2 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R3 #2 Rockdale County

R1 #4 Houston County at R4 #1 Marist

R8 #3 Lanier at R5 #2 New Manchester

R7 #4 Blessed Trinity at R6 #1 River Ridge

R3 #3 Morrow at R2 #2 Glynn Academy

R4 #4 Riverwood at R1 #1 Tift County

Class 5A

R4 #3 Chamblee at R1 #2 Statesboro

R3 #4 Northgate at R2 #1 Union Grove

R7 #3 Hiram at R6 #2 Kell

R8 #4 Flowery Branch at R5 #1 Maynard Jackson

R1 #3 Bradwell Institute at R4 #2 Decatur

R2 #4 Warner Robins at R3 #1 Harris County

R6 #3 Cambridge at R7 #2 Cartersville

R5 #4 Tri-Cities at R8 #1 Jefferson

R5 #3 Creekside at R8 #2 Eastside

R6 #4 Northview at R7 #1 Dalton

R2 #3 Eagle’s Landing at R3 #2 Northside-Columbus

R1 #4 Jenkins at R4 #1 Arabia Mountain

R8 #3 Loganville at R5 #2 Midtown

R7 #4 Calhoun at R6 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian

R3 #3 McIntosh at R2 #2 Jones County

R4 #4 Lithonia at R1 #1 Ware County

Class 4A

R4 #3 Trinity Christian at R1 #2 Bainbridge

R3 #4 Southeast Bulloch at R2 #1 Baldwin

R7 #3 Northwest Whitfield at R6 #2 Southwest DeKalb

R8 #4 Cherokee Bluff at R5 #1 Stockbridge

R1 #3 Shaw at R4 #2 Fayette County

R2 #4 West Laurens at R3 #1 Burke County

R6 #3 Stephenson at R7 #2 Heritage-Catoosa

R5 #4 Woodland-Stockbridge at R8 #1 Chestatee

R5 #3 Pace Academy at R8 #2 North Oconee

R6 #4 Westminster at R7 #1 Sonoraville

R2 #3 Spalding at R3 #2 Wayne County

R1 #4 Westover at R4 #1 Starr’s Mill

R8 #3 Walnut Grove at R5 #2 Luella

R7 #4 Cedartown at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’

R3 #3 New Hampstead at R2 #2 Griffin

R4 #4 Troup County at R1 #1 Hardaway

Class 3A

R4 #3 Richmond Academy at R1 #2 Monroe

R3 #4 Liberty County at R2 #1 Mary Persons

R7 #3 White County at R6 #2 Ringgold

R8 #4 Franklin County at R5 #1 Carver-Atlanta

R1 #3 Dougherty at R4 #2 Morgan County

R2 #4 Pike County at R3 #1 Calvary Day

R6 #3 Coahulla Creek at R7 #2 Pickens

R5 #4 Cedar Grove at R8 #1 Hebron Christian

R5 #3 Sandy Creek at R8 #2 Oconee County

R6 #4 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at R7 #1 Wesleyan

R2 #3 Upson-Lee at R3 #2 Savannah Country Day

R1 #4 Thomasville at R4 #1 Cross Creek

R8 #3 Hart County at R5 #2 Douglass

R7 #4 Dawson County at R6 #1 Adairsville

R3 #3 Beach at R2 #2 Peach County

R4 #4 Harlem at R1 #1 Carver-Columbus

Class 2A

R4 #3 Thomson at R1 #2 Sumter County

R3 #4 Toombs County at R2 #1 Central-Macon

R7 #3 Fannin County at R6 #2 North Cobb Christian

R8 #4 Providence Christian at R5 #1 Columbia

R1 #3 Worth County at R4 #2 Josey

R2 #4 Jordan at R3 #1 Brantley County

R6 #3 Therrell at R7 #2 Model

R5 #4 McNair at R8 #1 Banks County

R5 #3 Landmark Christian at R8 #2 Union County

R6 #4 Washington at R7 #1 Murray County

R2 #3 Southwest-Macon at R3 #2 Tattnall County

R1 #4 Fitzgerald at R4 #1 Butler

R8 #3 Athens Academy at R5 #2 Callaway

R7 #4 Rockmart at R6 #1 Mt. Paran

R3 #3 Vidalia at R2 #2 Spencer

R4 #4 Washington County at R1 #1 Dodge County

Class A Division I

R4 #3 Temple at R1 #2 Brooks County

R3 #4 Savannah at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R7 #3 Armuchee at R6 #2 Galloway

R8 #4 Elbert County at R5 #1 Oglethorpe County

R1 #3 Bacon County at R4 #2 Heard County

R2 #4 Bleckley County at R3 #1 Bryan County

R6 #3 Mt. Pisgah at R7 #2 Darlington

R5 #4 Jasper County at R8 #1 Rabun County

R5 #3 Social Circle at R8 #2 Athens Christian

R6 #4 Paideia at R7 #1 Trion

R2 #3 Dublin at R3 #2 Metter

R1 #4 Irwin County at R4 #1 Lamar County

R8 #3 Commerce at R5 #2 Prince Avenue

R7 #4 Dade County at R6 #1 St. Francis

R3 #3 Screven County at R2 #2 East Laurens

R4 #4 Crawford County at R1 #1 Pelham

Class A Division II

R4 #3 Telfair County at R1 #2 Randolph-Clay

R3 #4 Emanuel County Institute at R2 #1 Clinch County

R7 #3 Bowdon at R6 #2 Chattahoochee County

R8 #4 Towns County at R5 #1 Johnson County

R1 #3 Early County at R4 #2 Treutlen

R2 #4 Charlton County at R3 #1 Montgomery County

R6 #3 Macon County at R7 #2 Christian Heritage

R5 #4 Twiggs County at R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy

R5 #3 Wilkinson County at R8 #2 Warren County

R6 #4 Schley County at R7 #1 Greenforest

R2 #3 Turner County at R3 #2 Portal

R1 #4 Terrell County at R4 #1 Wilcox County

R8 #3 Greene County at R5 #2 Glascock County

R7 #4 Mt. Zion-Carroll at R6 #1 Taylor County

R3 #3 Jenkins County at R2 #2 Atkinson County

R4 #4 Hawkinsville at R1 #1 Seminole County

