The second round of the high school state basketball tournament will be held Friday and Saturday. Here are the schedules for girls games on Friday and boys games on Saturday:
One note of importance -- if you are planning to watch your favorite team this weekend, please confirm day and time with the host school before going to the game.
GIRLS
(Games scheduled for Friday, but subject to change)
Class 7A
R1 #2 Colquitt County at R2 #1 Campbell
R6 #2 Lambert at R5 #1 Cherokee
R4 #2 Newton at R3 #1 North Paulding
R7 #2 North Gwinnett at R8 #1 Buford
R5 #3 North Cobb at R7 #1 Norcross
R3 #2 McEachern at R4 #1 Grayson
R5 #2 Walton at R6 #1 Milton
R2 #2 Carrollton at R1 #1 Lowndes
Class 6A
R1 #2 Veterans at R2 #1 Brunswick
R6 #2 Rome at R5 #1 Langston Hughes
R4 #2 St. Pius X at R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R6 #3 Sequoyah at R8 #1 North Forsyth
R5 #3 South Paulding at R7 #1 Pope
R2 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R4 #1 Marist
R5 #2 New Manchester at R6 #1 River Ridge
R2 #2 Glynn Academy at R1 #1 Tift County
Class 5A
R1 #2 Statesboro at R2 #1 Union Grove
R6 #2 Kell at R5 #1 Maynard Jackson
R1 #3 Bradwell Institute at R3 #1 Harris County
R7 #2 Cartersville at R8 #1 Jefferson
R3 #3 Creekside at R7 #1 Dalton
R2 #3 Eagle’s Landing at R4 #1 Arabia Mountain
R5 #2 Midtown at R6 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian
R2 #2 Jones County at R1 #1 Ware County
Class 4A
R4 #3 Trinity Christian at R2 #1 Baldwin
R6 #2 Southwest DeKalb at R5 #1 Stockbridge
R4 #2 Fayette County at R3 #1 Burke County
R7 #2 Heritage-Catoosa at R8 #1 Chestatee
R8 #2 North Oconee at R7 #1 Sonoraville
R4 #1 Starr’s Mill Forfeit victory, advances
R5 #2 Luella at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’
R2 #2 Griffin at R1 #1 Hardaway
Class 3A
R1 #2 Monroe at R2 #1 Mary Persons
R8 #4 Franklin County at R7 #3 White County
R4 #2 Morgan County at R3 #1 Calvary Day
R7 #2 Pickens at R8 #1 Hebron Christian
R8 #2 Oconee County at R7 #1 Wesleyan
R3 #2 Savannah Country Day at R4 #1 Cross Creek
R7 #4 Dawson County at R8 #3 Hart County
R2 #2 Peach County at R1 #1 Carver-Columbus
Class 2A
R1 #2 Sumter County at R2 #1 Central-Macon
R7 #3 Fannin County at R5 #1 Columbia
R4 #2 Josey at R3 #1 Brantley County
R7 #2 Model at R8 #1 Banks County
R8 #2 Union County at R7 #1 Murray County
R3 #2 Tattnall County at R4 #1 Butler
R8 #3 Athens Academy at R6 #1 Mt. Paran
R2 #2 Spencer at R1 #1 Dodge County
Class A Division I
R4 #3 Temple at R2 #1 Swainsboro
R8 #4 Elbert County at R6 #2 Galloway
R4 #2 Heard County at R3 #1 Bryan County
R6 #3 Mt. Pisgah at R8 #1 Rabun County
R8 #2 Athens Christian at R7 #1 Trion
R2 #3 Dublin at R4 #1 Lamar County
R8 #3 Commerce at R6 #1 St. Francis
R2 #2 East Laurens at R1 #1 Pelham
Class A Division II
R1 #2 Randolph-Clay at R2 #1 Clinch County
R6 #2 Chattahoochee County at R5 #1 Johnson County
R1 #3 Early County at R3 #1 Montgomery County
R7 #2 Christian Heritage at R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy
R8 #2 Warren County at R7 #1 Greenforest
R3 #2 Portal at R4 #1 Wilcox County
R8 #3 Greene County at R6 #1 Taylor County
R2 #2 Atkinson County at R1 #1 Seminole County
Boys
(Games scheduled for Saturday, but subject to change)
Class 7A
R1 #2 Valdosta at R2 #1 Campbell
R7 #3 Berkmar at R5 #1 Wheeler
R4 #2 Newton at R3 #1 McEachern
R7 #2 Norcross at R8 #1 Buford
R8 #2 Mountain View at R7 #1 Peachtree Ridge
R2 #3 Carrollton at R4 #1 Grayson
R5 #2 Walton at R6 #1 Milton
R4 #4 Archer at R2 #2 Pebblebrook
Class 6A
R4 #3 North Atlanta at R2 #1 Grovetown
R7 #2 Alpharetta at R5 #1 Alexander
R4 #2 Marist at R3 #1 Woodward Academy
R5 #4 Douglas County at R7 #2 Pope
R5 #3 Langston Hughes at R7 #1 Sprayberry
R3 #2 Jonesboro at R4 #1 St. Pius X
R5 #2 South Paulding at R6 #1 Woodstock
R4 #4 Riverwood at R2 #2 Evans
Class 5A
R1 #2 Bradwell Institute at R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing
R7 #3 Hiram at R5 #1 Tri-Cities
R2 #4 Jones County at R4 #2 Tucker
R5 #4 Maynard Jackson at R6 #3 Greater Atlanta Christian
R6 #4 North Springs at R8 #2 Winder-Barrow
R2 #3 Warner Robins at R4 #1 Decatur
R5 #2 Chapel Hill at R6 #1 Kell
R2 #2 Dutchtown at R1 #1 Statesboro
Class 4A
R4 #3 Riverdale at R2 #1 Baldwin
R6 #2 Westminster at R5 #1 McDonough
R1 #3 Cairo at R3 #1 New Hampstead
R7 #2 Central-Carroll at R8 #1 North Oconee
R8 #2 Seckinger at R7 #1 Sonoraville
R1 #4 Westover at R3 #2 Benedictine
R5 #2 Pace Academy at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’
R4 #4 Whitewater at R2 #2 Spalding
Class 3A
R3 #4 Calvary Day at R1 #2 Monroe
R7 #3 Lumpkin County at R5 #1 Sandy Creek
R1 #2 Carver-Columbus at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day
R7 #2 Pickens at R8 #1 Hart County
R8 #2 Hebron Christian at R7 #1 Gilmer
R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah at R4 #1 Cross Creek
R7 #4 Dawson County at R5 #2 Douglass
R2 #2 Upson-Lee at R1 #1 Dougherty
Class 2A
R4 #3 Butler at R2 #1 Spencer
R6 #2 South Atlanta at R5 #1 Callaway
R4 #2 Thomson at R3 #1 Toombs County
R6 #3 Walker at R8 #1 Athens Academy
R5 #3 Eagle’s Landing Christian at R7 #1 Model
R3 #2 Vidalia at R4 #1 Westside-Augusta
R5 #2 Columbia at R6 #1 North Cobb Christian
R2 #2 Southwest-Macon at R1 #1 Sumter County
Class A Division I
R3 #4 Screven County at R1 #2 Pelham
R6 #2 Paideia at R5 #1 Jasper County
R4 #2 Heard County at R3 #1 Savannah
R7 #2 Darlington at R8 #1 Athens Christian
R6 #4 Mt. Pisgah at R8 #2 Rabun County
R2 #3 Bleckley County at R4 #1 Temple
R5 #2 Oglethorpe County at R6 #1 Mt. Vernon
R2 #2 East Laurens at R1 #1 Irwin County
Class A Division II
R1 #2 Calhoun County at R2 #1 Lanier County
R8 #4 Towns County at R6 #2 Manchester
R1 #3 Early County at R3 #1 Portal
R7 #2 Christian Heritage at R8 #1 Warren County
R8 #2 Greene County at R7 #1 Greenforest
R1 #4 Randolph-Clay at R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy
R5 #2 Hancock Central at R6 #1 Macon County
R2 #2 Clinch County at R1 #1 Mitchell County
