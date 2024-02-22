BreakingNews
Mill Creek forward Kayla Harper (20) and North Cobb forward Sonia Velez (23, top) fight for a loose ball during the first half of the first round of the girls’ Class 7A playoffs at Mill Creek High School, Tuesday, February 20, 2024, in Hoschton, Ga. North Cobb won 45-40. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

The second round of the high school state basketball tournament will be held Friday and Saturday. Here are the schedules for girls games on Friday and boys games on Saturday:

One note of importance -- if you are planning to watch your favorite team this weekend, please confirm day and time with the host school before going to the game.

GIRLS

(Games scheduled for Friday, but subject to change)

Class 7A

R1 #2 Colquitt County at R2 #1 Campbell

R6 #2 Lambert at R5 #1 Cherokee

R4 #2 Newton at R3 #1 North Paulding

R7 #2 North Gwinnett at R8 #1 Buford

R5 #3 North Cobb at R7 #1 Norcross

R3 #2 McEachern at R4 #1 Grayson

R5 #2 Walton at R6 #1 Milton

R2 #2 Carrollton at R1 #1 Lowndes

Class 6A

R1 #2 Veterans at R2 #1 Brunswick

R6 #2 Rome at R5 #1 Langston Hughes

R4 #2 St. Pius X at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R6 #3 Sequoyah at R8 #1 North Forsyth

R5 #3 South Paulding at R7 #1 Pope

R2 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R4 #1 Marist

R5 #2 New Manchester at R6 #1 River Ridge

R2 #2 Glynn Academy at R1 #1 Tift County

Class 5A

R1 #2 Statesboro at R2 #1 Union Grove

R6 #2 Kell at R5 #1 Maynard Jackson

R1 #3 Bradwell Institute at R3 #1 Harris County

R7 #2 Cartersville at R8 #1 Jefferson

R3 #3 Creekside at R7 #1 Dalton

R2 #3 Eagle’s Landing at R4 #1 Arabia Mountain

R5 #2 Midtown at R6 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian

R2 #2 Jones County at R1 #1 Ware County

Class 4A

R4 #3 Trinity Christian at R2 #1 Baldwin

R6 #2 Southwest DeKalb at R5 #1 Stockbridge

R4 #2 Fayette County at R3 #1 Burke County

R7 #2 Heritage-Catoosa at R8 #1 Chestatee

R8 #2 North Oconee at R7 #1 Sonoraville

R4 #1 Starr’s Mill Forfeit victory, advances

R5 #2 Luella at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’

R2 #2 Griffin at R1 #1 Hardaway

Class 3A

R1 #2 Monroe at R2 #1 Mary Persons

R8 #4 Franklin County at R7 #3 White County

R4 #2 Morgan County at R3 #1 Calvary Day

R7 #2 Pickens at R8 #1 Hebron Christian

R8 #2 Oconee County at R7 #1 Wesleyan

R3 #2 Savannah Country Day at R4 #1 Cross Creek

R7 #4 Dawson County at R8 #3 Hart County

R2 #2 Peach County at R1 #1 Carver-Columbus

Class 2A

R1 #2 Sumter County at R2 #1 Central-Macon

R7 #3 Fannin County at R5 #1 Columbia

R4 #2 Josey at R3 #1 Brantley County

R7 #2 Model at R8 #1 Banks County

R8 #2 Union County at R7 #1 Murray County

R3 #2 Tattnall County at R4 #1 Butler

R8 #3 Athens Academy at R6 #1 Mt. Paran

R2 #2 Spencer at R1 #1 Dodge County

Class A Division I

R4 #3 Temple at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R8 #4 Elbert County at R6 #2 Galloway

R4 #2 Heard County at R3 #1 Bryan County

R6 #3 Mt. Pisgah at R8 #1 Rabun County

R8 #2 Athens Christian at R7 #1 Trion

R2 #3 Dublin at R4 #1 Lamar County

R8 #3 Commerce at R6 #1 St. Francis

R2 #2 East Laurens at R1 #1 Pelham

Class A Division II

R1 #2 Randolph-Clay at R2 #1 Clinch County

R6 #2 Chattahoochee County at R5 #1 Johnson County

R1 #3 Early County at R3 #1 Montgomery County

R7 #2 Christian Heritage at R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy

R8 #2 Warren County at R7 #1 Greenforest

R3 #2 Portal at R4 #1 Wilcox County

R8 #3 Greene County at R6 #1 Taylor County

R2 #2 Atkinson County at R1 #1 Seminole County

Boys

(Games scheduled for Saturday, but subject to change)

Class 7A

R1 #2 Valdosta at R2 #1 Campbell

R7 #3 Berkmar at R5 #1 Wheeler

R4 #2 Newton at R3 #1 McEachern

R7 #2 Norcross at R8 #1 Buford

R8 #2 Mountain View at R7 #1 Peachtree Ridge

R2 #3 Carrollton at R4 #1 Grayson

R5 #2 Walton at R6 #1 Milton

R4 #4 Archer at R2 #2 Pebblebrook

Class 6A

R4 #3 North Atlanta at R2 #1 Grovetown

R7 #2 Alpharetta at R5 #1 Alexander

R4 #2 Marist at R3 #1 Woodward Academy

R5 #4 Douglas County at R7 #2 Pope

R5 #3 Langston Hughes at R7 #1 Sprayberry

R3 #2 Jonesboro at R4 #1 St. Pius X

R5 #2 South Paulding at R6 #1 Woodstock

R4 #4 Riverwood at R2 #2 Evans

Class 5A

R1 #2 Bradwell Institute at R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing

R7 #3 Hiram at R5 #1 Tri-Cities

R2 #4 Jones County at R4 #2 Tucker

R5 #4 Maynard Jackson at R6 #3 Greater Atlanta Christian

R6 #4 North Springs at R8 #2 Winder-Barrow

R2 #3 Warner Robins at R4 #1 Decatur

R5 #2 Chapel Hill at R6 #1 Kell

R2 #2 Dutchtown at R1 #1 Statesboro

Class 4A

R4 #3 Riverdale at R2 #1 Baldwin

R6 #2 Westminster at R5 #1 McDonough

R1 #3 Cairo at R3 #1 New Hampstead

R7 #2 Central-Carroll at R8 #1 North Oconee

R8 #2 Seckinger at R7 #1 Sonoraville

R1 #4 Westover at R3 #2 Benedictine

R5 #2 Pace Academy at R6 #1 Holy Innocents’

R4 #4 Whitewater at R2 #2 Spalding

Class 3A

R3 #4 Calvary Day at R1 #2 Monroe

R7 #3 Lumpkin County at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R1 #2 Carver-Columbus at R3 #1 Savannah Country Day

R7 #2 Pickens at R8 #1 Hart County

R8 #2 Hebron Christian at R7 #1 Gilmer

R3 #2 Johnson-Savannah at R4 #1 Cross Creek

R7 #4 Dawson County at R5 #2 Douglass

R2 #2 Upson-Lee at R1 #1 Dougherty

Class 2A

R4 #3 Butler at R2 #1 Spencer

R6 #2 South Atlanta at R5 #1 Callaway

R4 #2 Thomson at R3 #1 Toombs County

R6 #3 Walker at R8 #1 Athens Academy

R5 #3 Eagle’s Landing Christian at R7 #1 Model

R3 #2 Vidalia at R4 #1 Westside-Augusta

R5 #2 Columbia at R6 #1 North Cobb Christian

R2 #2 Southwest-Macon at R1 #1 Sumter County

Class A Division I

R3 #4 Screven County at R1 #2 Pelham

R6 #2 Paideia at R5 #1 Jasper County

R4 #2 Heard County at R3 #1 Savannah

R7 #2 Darlington at R8 #1 Athens Christian

R6 #4 Mt. Pisgah at R8 #2 Rabun County

R2 #3 Bleckley County at R4 #1 Temple

R5 #2 Oglethorpe County at R6 #1 Mt. Vernon

R2 #2 East Laurens at R1 #1 Irwin County

Class A Division II

R1 #2 Calhoun County at R2 #1 Lanier County

R8 #4 Towns County at R6 #2 Manchester

R1 #3 Early County at R3 #1 Portal

R7 #2 Christian Heritage at R8 #1 Warren County

R8 #2 Greene County at R7 #1 Greenforest

R1 #4 Randolph-Clay at R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy

R5 #2 Hancock Central at R6 #1 Macon County

R2 #2 Clinch County at R1 #1 Mitchell County

