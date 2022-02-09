Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

High school basketball and Spring sports scores from Tuesday

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
42 minutes ago

Boys Basketball

Berkmar 86, Discovery 45

Butler 66, Jefferson County 31

Calhoun 87, Cartersville 49

Cedartown 60, Ridgeland 54

Central-Carroll 46, Heritage-Catoosa 43

Chattahoochee 70, Creekview 46

Chattooga 81, Coosa 66

Christian Heritage 74, North Cobb Christian 58

Creekside 58, Woodward Academy 53

Dacula 74, Shiloh 53

Darlington 59, Walker 58

Denmark 79, West Forsyth 64

Drew Charter 71, Fulton Leadership Academy 50

Dublin 73, Hawkinsville 50

Greater Atlanta Christian 69, Westminster 44

Hampton 53, Riverdale 44

Harris County 48, Whitewater 42

Hart County 53, Oconee County 47

Johnson County 62, Montgomery County 61

LaFayette 66, Coahulla Creek 47

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 75, Adairsville 49

Loganville 51, Apalachee 40

M. L. King 63, Clarkston 51

Mays 71, Druid Hills 56

Mitchell County 63, Colquitt County 50

Model 61, Pepperell 28

Murray County 76, Sonoraville 72

Norcross 67, Duluth 66

Paideia 59, Landmark Christian 44

Pickens 65, Southeast Whitfield 60

Rockmart 57, North Murray 44

Seminole County 69, Pelham 59

Sequoyah 78, Johns Creek 52

Social Circle 87, Lake Oconee Academy 33

St. Francis 71, Brandon Hall 32

St. Pius X 69, Stone Mountain 25

Statesboro 70, Brunswick 60

Treutlen 76, Telfair County 61

Union County 65, Riverside Military 37

W.D. Mohammed 62, Southwest Atlanta Christian 56

Walnut Grove 62, Greenbrier 38

Washington County 73, Lamar County 37

Girls Basketball

Arabia Mountain 65, Miller Grove 33

Blessed Trinity 55, Cass 50

Bradwell Institute 48, South Effingham 30

Brunswick 51, Statesboro 41

Buford 69, Winder-Barrow 27

Butler 54, Jefferson County 52

Calhoun 63, Cartersville 35

Cambridge 60, Riverwood 50

Charlton County 53, Brantley County 46

Chattooga 57, Coosa 29

Cherokee Bluff 50, Gilmer 36

Coahulla Creek 55, LaFayette 41

Colquitt County 82, Mitchell County 11

Columbia 57, Elite Scholars Academy 9

Creekview 58, Chattahoochee 23

Cross Creek 80, Richmond Academy 13

Dalton 42, Northwest Whitfield 38

Darlington 52, Walker 14

Deerfield-Windsor 58, First Presbyterian 31

Discovery 79, Berkmar 43

Druid Hills 45, Mays 40

Dublin 42, Hawkinsville 16

East Hall 56, Madison County 30

Forest Park 64, Tri-Cities 31

Franklin County 53, East Jackson 47

Greenbrier 58, Walnut Grove 42

Greene County 58, Cross Keys 12

Grovetown 69, Lakeside-Evans 49

Hart County 49, Oconee County 35

Hephzibah 66, Harlem 36

Heritage-Catoosa 54, Central-Carroll 33

Heritage-Conyers 64, Alcovy 58

Hillgrove 65, North Cobb 37

Jefferson 56, North Oconee 32

Jonesboro 71, Drew 31

King’s Ridge 49, Pinecrest Academy 46

Lake Oconee Academy 45, Social Circle 24

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 54, Adairsville 47

Landmark Christian 52, Paideia 46

Loganville 66, Apalachee 21

Long County 67, Appling County 33

Lovejoy 90, Tucker 11

M. L. King 43, Clarkston 35

Mary Persons 45, Crisp County 43

McEachern 55, Campbell 29

Montgomery County 92, Johnson County 51

New Manchester 45, Lithia Springs 35

Norcross 53, Duluth 23

North Atlanta 53, Lakeside-DeKalb 42

North Cobb Christian 65, Christian Heritage 34

North Forsyth 50, South Forsyth 48

North Murray 58, Rockmart 48

North Paulding 47, Marietta 32

Osborne 61, Lassiter 38

Osborne 61, Lassiter 38

Peach County 51, Jackson 36

Pebblebrook 72, Newnan 35

Pickens 59, Southeast Whitfield 7

Pope 57, Allatoona 20

Rabun Gap 57, Union County 41

Redan 55, Sandy Creek 42

Richmond Hill 48, Effingham County 12

Ridgeland 58, Cedartown 34

River Ridge 72, Centennial 40

Screven County 50, Claxton 47

Sequoyah 58, Johns Creek 30

Shaw 65, Kendrick 63

Sonoraville 50, Murray County 49

Sprayberry 77, South Cobb 18

St. Pius X 74, Stone Mountain 47

Telfair County 65, Treutlen 24

Twiggs County 42, Georgia Military 41

West Forsyth 60, Denmark 40

Woodward Academy 79, Creekside 26

Girls Lacrosse

Blessed Trinity 21, Northview 8

Collins Hill 7, Riverwood 6

Harrison 14, McEachern 7

Boys Lacrosse

Brookwood 14, Norcross 11

Buford 7, West Forsyth 6

East Paulding 17, Kell 8

Fellowship Christian 12, River Ridge 2

King’s Ridge 9, Pace Academy 7

Lassiter 13, Wheeler 2

South Forsyth 8, Greater Atlanta Christian 4

Wesleyan 17, Mt. Pisgah Christian 4

Whitewater 25, Fayette County 1

Boys Soccer

Academy For Classical Education 4, Jones County 0

Alexander 2, Northgate 1

Appling County 1, Toombs County 1

Athens Christian 10, Lincoln County 0

Atlanta International 10, King’s Academy, GA 0

Bradwell Institute 4, Windsor Forest 3

Brunswick 3, Wayne County 0

Chattahoochee County 3, Crawford County 0

Christian Heritage 5, Ridgeland 1

Collins Hill 3, Dacula 1

Dalton Academy 10, Chattooga 0

Dawson County 2, Sonoraville 0

Douglas County 5, Villa Rica 4

Dunwoody 1, Cambridge 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 4, Whitefield Academy 0

Fitzgerald 7, Cook 3

Georgia Military 2, Putnam County 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 9, Cedar Grove 0

Jackson-Atlanta 3, Central-Carroll 2

Jefferson 6, Stephens County 0

Johns Creek 2, Roswell 2

Lake Oconee Academy 8, Washington-Wilkes 0

Landmark Christian 7, Langston Hughes 0

Lanier 1, North Gwinnett 0

Loganville 3, Grayson 2

Lovejoy 6, Fayette County 0

North Atlanta 2, Holy Innocents’ 0

North Cobb 3, Wheeler 2

North Cobb Christian 4, Weber 0

North Forsyth 2, Chestatee 1

Oconee County 2, Morgan County 0

Paulding County 8, Westlake 2

Peachtree Ridge 3, Parkview 0

Portal 10, McIntosh County Academy 0

Riverwood 3, Marietta 0

Rockdale County 1, Ola 1

Southeast Bulloch 12, East Laurens 2

Stockbridge 6, Morrow 1

Tattnall County 3, Vidalia 0

Towers 4, Lithonia 4

Tri-Cities 9, Banneker 0

Valdosta 5, Lanier County 0

Walton 2, River Ridge 0

Westminster 10, Carver-Atlanta 0

Winder-Barrow 3, East Hall 0

Woodville-Tompkins 9, New Hampstead 0

Girls Soccer

Adairsville 7, Haralson County 0

Allatoona 2, Dalton 0

Bleckley County 5, Warner Robins 1

Blessed Trinity 3, Alpharetta 1

Brookwood 6, Norcross 1

Chattahoochee 2, Northview 0

Clarkston 10, Newton 0

Collins Hill 8, Dacula 0

Crawford County 3, Chattahoochee County 1

Decatur 1, Paideia 0

Denmark 10, Carrollton 1

Duluth 6, Central Gwinnett 1

East Coweta 5, Whitewater 0

Fannin County 5, Coosa 0

Fitzgerald 10, Cook 0

Forest Park 4, Woodland-Cartersville 2

Franklin County 4, Cedar Shoals 1

George Walton Academy 9, Piedmont Academy 0

Glynn Academy 3, Calvary Day 0

Harlem 10, Jefferson County 0

Holy Innocents’ 2, North Atlanta 2

Jefferson 9, Stephens County 1

Johns Creek 0, Roswell 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 10, Southwest DeKalb 0

Lambert 1, Pace Academy 0

Lincoln County 6, Athens Christian 2

Loganville 5, Grayson 0

Lumpkin County 6, Union County 1

Marietta 2, Woodstock 1

McIntosh County Academy 5, Portal 2

Meadowcreek 5, Hebron Christian 2

Montgomery County 9, Groves 0

Mt. de Sales 5, Peach County 0

Mt. Paran Christian 11, St. Francis 0

Mt. Vernon 7, King’s Ridge 1

North Cobb Christian 6, Weber 0

North Oconee 1, Mill Creek 0

Oconee County 4, Morgan County 1

Ola 10, Rockdale County 0

Pebblebrook 3, Lithia Springs 2

Putnam County 1, Georgia Military 0

Ridgeland 9, Christian Heritage 0

Screven County 7, Metter 0

Shiloh 5, South Gwinnett 0

South Cobb 0, New Manchester 0

Southeast Bulloch 5, East Laurens 0

Southeast Whitfield 10, North Murray 1

St. Pius X 3, Starr’s Mill 1

Toombs County 4, Appling County 1

Union Grove 4, Heritage-Conyers 3

Veterans 4, Tift County 1

Villa Rica 1, Douglas County 0

Walton 5, River Ridge 1

Whitefield Academy 6, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Class 4A: Region tournament scores and schedules
6h ago
GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship Preview
7h ago
Class 3A: Region tournament scores and schedules
9h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top