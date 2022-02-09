High school basketball and Spring sports scores from Tuesday

Boys Basketball
Berkmar 86, Discovery 45
Butler 66, Jefferson County 31
Calhoun 87, Cartersville 49
Cedartown 60, Ridgeland 54
Central-Carroll 46, Heritage-Catoosa 43
Chattahoochee 70, Creekview 46
Chattooga 81, Coosa 66
Christian Heritage 74, North Cobb Christian 58
Creekside 58, Woodward Academy 53
Dacula 74, Shiloh 53
Darlington 59, Walker 58
Denmark 79, West Forsyth 64
Drew Charter 71, Fulton Leadership Academy 50
Dublin 73, Hawkinsville 50
Greater Atlanta Christian 69, Westminster 44
Hampton 53, Riverdale 44
Harris County 48, Whitewater 42
Hart County 53, Oconee County 47
Johnson County 62, Montgomery County 61
LaFayette 66, Coahulla Creek 47
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 75, Adairsville 49
Loganville 51, Apalachee 40
M. L. King 63, Clarkston 51
Mays 71, Druid Hills 56
Mitchell County 63, Colquitt County 50
Model 61, Pepperell 28
Murray County 76, Sonoraville 72
Norcross 67, Duluth 66
Paideia 59, Landmark Christian 44
Pickens 65, Southeast Whitfield 60
Rockmart 57, North Murray 44
Seminole County 69, Pelham 59
Sequoyah 78, Johns Creek 52
Social Circle 87, Lake Oconee Academy 33
St. Francis 71, Brandon Hall 32
St. Pius X 69, Stone Mountain 25
Statesboro 70, Brunswick 60
Treutlen 76, Telfair County 61
Union County 65, Riverside Military 37
W.D. Mohammed 62, Southwest Atlanta Christian 56
Walnut Grove 62, Greenbrier 38
Washington County 73, Lamar County 37
Girls Basketball
Arabia Mountain 65, Miller Grove 33
Blessed Trinity 55, Cass 50
Bradwell Institute 48, South Effingham 30
Brunswick 51, Statesboro 41
Buford 69, Winder-Barrow 27
Butler 54, Jefferson County 52
Calhoun 63, Cartersville 35
Cambridge 60, Riverwood 50
Charlton County 53, Brantley County 46
Chattooga 57, Coosa 29
Cherokee Bluff 50, Gilmer 36
Coahulla Creek 55, LaFayette 41
Colquitt County 82, Mitchell County 11
Columbia 57, Elite Scholars Academy 9
Creekview 58, Chattahoochee 23
Cross Creek 80, Richmond Academy 13
Dalton 42, Northwest Whitfield 38
Darlington 52, Walker 14
Deerfield-Windsor 58, First Presbyterian 31
Discovery 79, Berkmar 43
Druid Hills 45, Mays 40
Dublin 42, Hawkinsville 16
East Hall 56, Madison County 30
Forest Park 64, Tri-Cities 31
Franklin County 53, East Jackson 47
Greenbrier 58, Walnut Grove 42
Greene County 58, Cross Keys 12
Grovetown 69, Lakeside-Evans 49
Hart County 49, Oconee County 35
Hephzibah 66, Harlem 36
Heritage-Catoosa 54, Central-Carroll 33
Heritage-Conyers 64, Alcovy 58
Hillgrove 65, North Cobb 37
Jefferson 56, North Oconee 32
Jonesboro 71, Drew 31
King’s Ridge 49, Pinecrest Academy 46
Lake Oconee Academy 45, Social Circle 24
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 54, Adairsville 47
Landmark Christian 52, Paideia 46
Loganville 66, Apalachee 21
Long County 67, Appling County 33
Lovejoy 90, Tucker 11
M. L. King 43, Clarkston 35
Mary Persons 45, Crisp County 43
McEachern 55, Campbell 29
Montgomery County 92, Johnson County 51
New Manchester 45, Lithia Springs 35
Norcross 53, Duluth 23
North Atlanta 53, Lakeside-DeKalb 42
North Cobb Christian 65, Christian Heritage 34
North Forsyth 50, South Forsyth 48
North Murray 58, Rockmart 48
North Paulding 47, Marietta 32
Osborne 61, Lassiter 38
Osborne 61, Lassiter 38
Peach County 51, Jackson 36
Pebblebrook 72, Newnan 35
Pickens 59, Southeast Whitfield 7
Pope 57, Allatoona 20
Rabun Gap 57, Union County 41
Redan 55, Sandy Creek 42
Richmond Hill 48, Effingham County 12
Ridgeland 58, Cedartown 34
River Ridge 72, Centennial 40
Screven County 50, Claxton 47
Sequoyah 58, Johns Creek 30
Shaw 65, Kendrick 63
Sonoraville 50, Murray County 49
Sprayberry 77, South Cobb 18
St. Pius X 74, Stone Mountain 47
Telfair County 65, Treutlen 24
Twiggs County 42, Georgia Military 41
West Forsyth 60, Denmark 40
Woodward Academy 79, Creekside 26
Girls Lacrosse
Blessed Trinity 21, Northview 8
Collins Hill 7, Riverwood 6
Harrison 14, McEachern 7
Boys Lacrosse
Brookwood 14, Norcross 11
Buford 7, West Forsyth 6
East Paulding 17, Kell 8
Fellowship Christian 12, River Ridge 2
King’s Ridge 9, Pace Academy 7
Lassiter 13, Wheeler 2
South Forsyth 8, Greater Atlanta Christian 4
Wesleyan 17, Mt. Pisgah Christian 4
Whitewater 25, Fayette County 1
Boys Soccer
Academy For Classical Education 4, Jones County 0
Alexander 2, Northgate 1
Appling County 1, Toombs County 1
Athens Christian 10, Lincoln County 0
Atlanta International 10, King’s Academy, GA 0
Bradwell Institute 4, Windsor Forest 3
Brunswick 3, Wayne County 0
Chattahoochee County 3, Crawford County 0
Christian Heritage 5, Ridgeland 1
Collins Hill 3, Dacula 1
Dalton Academy 10, Chattooga 0
Dawson County 2, Sonoraville 0
Douglas County 5, Villa Rica 4
Dunwoody 1, Cambridge 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 4, Whitefield Academy 0
Fitzgerald 7, Cook 3
Georgia Military 2, Putnam County 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 9, Cedar Grove 0
Jackson-Atlanta 3, Central-Carroll 2
Jefferson 6, Stephens County 0
Johns Creek 2, Roswell 2
Lake Oconee Academy 8, Washington-Wilkes 0
Landmark Christian 7, Langston Hughes 0
Lanier 1, North Gwinnett 0
Loganville 3, Grayson 2
Lovejoy 6, Fayette County 0
North Atlanta 2, Holy Innocents’ 0
North Cobb 3, Wheeler 2
North Cobb Christian 4, Weber 0
North Forsyth 2, Chestatee 1
Oconee County 2, Morgan County 0
Paulding County 8, Westlake 2
Peachtree Ridge 3, Parkview 0
Portal 10, McIntosh County Academy 0
Riverwood 3, Marietta 0
Rockdale County 1, Ola 1
Southeast Bulloch 12, East Laurens 2
Stockbridge 6, Morrow 1
Tattnall County 3, Vidalia 0
Towers 4, Lithonia 4
Tri-Cities 9, Banneker 0
Valdosta 5, Lanier County 0
Walton 2, River Ridge 0
Westminster 10, Carver-Atlanta 0
Winder-Barrow 3, East Hall 0
Woodville-Tompkins 9, New Hampstead 0
Girls Soccer
Adairsville 7, Haralson County 0
Allatoona 2, Dalton 0
Bleckley County 5, Warner Robins 1
Blessed Trinity 3, Alpharetta 1
Brookwood 6, Norcross 1
Chattahoochee 2, Northview 0
Clarkston 10, Newton 0
Collins Hill 8, Dacula 0
Crawford County 3, Chattahoochee County 1
Decatur 1, Paideia 0
Denmark 10, Carrollton 1
Duluth 6, Central Gwinnett 1
East Coweta 5, Whitewater 0
Fannin County 5, Coosa 0
Fitzgerald 10, Cook 0
Forest Park 4, Woodland-Cartersville 2
Franklin County 4, Cedar Shoals 1
George Walton Academy 9, Piedmont Academy 0
Glynn Academy 3, Calvary Day 0
Harlem 10, Jefferson County 0
Holy Innocents’ 2, North Atlanta 2
Jefferson 9, Stephens County 1
Johns Creek 0, Roswell 0
Lakeside-DeKalb 10, Southwest DeKalb 0
Lambert 1, Pace Academy 0
Lincoln County 6, Athens Christian 2
Loganville 5, Grayson 0
Lumpkin County 6, Union County 1
Marietta 2, Woodstock 1
McIntosh County Academy 5, Portal 2
Meadowcreek 5, Hebron Christian 2
Montgomery County 9, Groves 0
Mt. de Sales 5, Peach County 0
Mt. Paran Christian 11, St. Francis 0
Mt. Vernon 7, King’s Ridge 1
North Cobb Christian 6, Weber 0
North Oconee 1, Mill Creek 0
Oconee County 4, Morgan County 1
Ola 10, Rockdale County 0
Pebblebrook 3, Lithia Springs 2
Putnam County 1, Georgia Military 0
Ridgeland 9, Christian Heritage 0
Screven County 7, Metter 0
Shiloh 5, South Gwinnett 0
South Cobb 0, New Manchester 0
Southeast Bulloch 5, East Laurens 0
Southeast Whitfield 10, North Murray 1
St. Pius X 3, Starr’s Mill 1
Toombs County 4, Appling County 1
Union Grove 4, Heritage-Conyers 3
Veterans 4, Tift County 1
Villa Rica 1, Douglas County 0
Walton 5, River Ridge 1
Whitefield Academy 6, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0
About the Author