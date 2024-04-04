Hebron Christian’s boys eyeing a deep 3A playoff run

Carlson has 14 goals with eight assists and scored three goals each in victories against Athens Academy, George Walton Academy and Monroe Area. Kanclerz adds 12 goals and 12 assists and scored a season-high three goals against Franklin County.

Senior Luke Skogland has scored six goals with five assists, senior Mason Luke adds six goals with nine assists. In the goal, junior Cam Eblen has 38 saves and has allowed just nine goals in 12 matches with a third of those coming against Franklin County in a 9-3 victory.

Hebron tied with Class A Division I No. 3 Whitefield Academy 0-0 on Feb. 23 and lost to Class 7A West Forsyth 3-2 on March 12. Since the loss, the Lions beat Rockdale County 5-0, Class 3A No. 2 Oconee County 1-0, Monroe Area 7-0 and Stephens County 8-1 last week.

Against No. 2 Oconee County (8-3-3, 3-1), Gunji scored the game winner to give the Lions the top-spot in the Area 8 standings.

Hebron will enjoy a week of well-earned rest before traveling to Hart County (7-5, 1-2) to close Area 8-3A play on April 9. The team will close the regular season at home against Class 7A Dacula (2-7, 4-10) on April 11 before the playoffs begin April 17.

See this week’s boys rankings below.

Class 7A

1. Hillgrove

2. Discovery

3. Lambert

4. South Forsyth

5. Milton

6. Grayson

7. Archer

8. Peachtree Ridge

9. Collins Hill

10. Pebblebrook

Class 6A

1. River Ridge

2. Johns Creek

3. Sprayberry

4. Sequoyah

5. Lassiter

6. North Atlanta

7. North Forsyth

8. Veterans

9. Marist

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Clarke Central

3. Dalton

4. Cass

5. Centennial

6. Greenbrier

7. Kell

8. Calhoun

9. Chattahoochee

10. Decatur

Class 4A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Westminster

3. Starr’s Mill

4. Cedar Shoals

5. Whitewater

6. Druid Hills

7. Pace Academy

8. East Forsyth

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Clarkston

Class 3A

1. Hebron Christian

2. Oconee County

3. Savannah Country Day

4. Wesleyan

5. Columbus

6. Bremen

7. Coahulla Creek

8. Pike County

9. Richmond Academy

10. Thomasville

Class 2A

1. Model

2. Toombs County

3. Union County

4. Walker

5. Jeff Davis

6. East Jackson

7. Callaway

8. Tattnall County

9. Pierce County

10. Landmark Christian

Class A Division I

1. Atlanta International

2. Dalton Academy

3. Whitefield Academy

4. Tallulah Falls

5. Paideia

6. East Laurens

7. Woodville-Tompkins

8. Mount Vernon

9. Metter

10. Rabun County

Class A Division II

1. Georgia Military

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Aquinas

4. Christian Heritage

5. Atkinson County

6. Dooly County

7. Fugees

8. Towns County

9. Atlanta Classical

10. Wheeler County