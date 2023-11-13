Head coaches at Riverwood, Tattnall County, Turner County step down

Riverwood’s Michael Young was 5-16 over two seasons. Riverwood had won a region title in 2021 with Young as defensive coordinator.

Tattnall County’s Isaac Ferrell was 14-28 over four seasons. Tattnall has not had a winning season since 2011.

Turner County’s Ben Simmons was 5-17 in two seasons. Turner County lost to Portal in the Class A Division II first round Friday.

Other coaches who will not return next season are Tift County’s Noel Dean, Cherokee’s Joshua Shaw, Banks County’s Jay Reid and Midtown’s Delbert Ellerton.

