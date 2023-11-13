Head coaches at Riverwood, Tattnall County, Turner County step down

Coaches at Riverwood, Tattnall County and Turner County have stepped down, bringing to seven the number of reported openings.

Riverwood’s Michael Young was 5-16 over two seasons. Riverwood had won a region title in 2021 with Young as defensive coordinator.

Tattnall County’s Isaac Ferrell was 14-28 over four seasons. Tattnall has not had a winning season since 2011.

Turner County’s Ben Simmons was 5-17 in two seasons. Turner County lost to Portal in the Class A Division II first round Friday.

Other coaches who will not return next season are Tift County’s Noel Dean, Cherokee’s Joshua Shaw, Banks County’s Jay Reid and Midtown’s Delbert Ellerton.

Credit: AP

