Gymnastics Championship Recap: Buford, North Oconee defend titles

Buford was led by Marissa Ashton, who took the All-Around title and earned top finishes in the Bars, Beam and Floor—where she tied with teammate Lily Black with perfect 10.000 scores. In Class A-5A, Oconee County’s Hannah Aoki took the All-Around title with a 38.225 mark. Aoki took first in the Floor and Vault and second in the Bars. North Oconee’s McCall McMullen earned third in the All-Around behind Cambridge’s Anjali Roy and the Titans were able to build a 112.375 team score with depth. Sienna Zuccaro and Emily Gittemier took first in the Bars and Beam, respectively with scores of 9.600 and the Titans had eight total gymnastics place in the top four to second-place Oconee County’s five.

Class 6A-7A Team Scores