Gymnastics Championship Recap: Buford, North Oconee defend titles

By Score Atlanta
11 minutes ago

The GHSA Gymnastics State Championships saw Buford and North Oconee defend their state titles on Friday. Buford’s program captured three-straight titles from 2014-16 when the sport had one classification and defended last year’s championship with 114.825 total points to capture its fifth all-time state crown. North Oconee first made history in 2019 when the Class A-5A division was first implemented with its initial title and earned its fourth-straight championship on Friday to remain the only program in the state to ever hold a Class A-5A title.

Buford was led by Marissa Ashton, who took the All-Around title and earned top finishes in the Bars, Beam and Floor—where she tied with teammate Lily Black with perfect 10.000 scores. In Class A-5A, Oconee County’s Hannah Aoki took the All-Around title with a 38.225 mark. Aoki took first in the Floor and Vault and second in the Bars. North Oconee’s McCall McMullen earned third in the All-Around behind Cambridge’s Anjali Roy and the Titans were able to build a 112.375 team score with depth. Sienna Zuccaro and Emily Gittemier took first in the Bars and Beam, respectively with scores of 9.600 and the Titans had eight total gymnastics place in the top four to second-place Oconee County’s five.

Class 6A-7A Team Scores

1. Buford, 114.825

2. Carrollton, 111.700

3T. Forsyth Central, 111.100

3T. North Forsyth 111.100

Class 6A-7A

All-Around

1. Marissa Ashton, Buford, 39.575

2. Mani Fofana, West Forsyth, 38.850

3. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central, 38.575

4. Amber Lowe, Allatoona, 38.400

Bars

1. Marissa Ashton, Buford, 9.825

2. Logan Otteson, North Forsyth, 9.775

3. Amber Lowe, Allatoona, 9.525

4 Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central, 9.500

Beam

1. Marissa Ashton, Buford, 9.850

2. Mani Fofana, West Forsythm, 9.650

3. Alyssa Strain, Allatoona, 9.400

4. Amber Lowe, Allatoona, 9.300

Floor

1. Marissa Ashton, Buford, 10.00

2. Lily Black, Buford, 10.00

3. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central, 9.900

4. Amber Lowe, Allatoona, 9.575

Vault

1. Amber Lowe, Allatoona, 10.000

2. Logan Otteson, North Forsyth, 10.000

3. Mani Fofana, West Forsyth, 10.000

4. Katie Andrews, Forsyth Central, 9.925

Class A-5A Team Scores

1. North Oconee, 112.375

2. Oconee County, 109.825

3. Bremen, 108.050

4. Villa Rica, 103.300

All-Around

1. Hannah Aoki, Oconee County, 38.225

2. Anjali Roy, Cambridge, 37.075

3. McCall McMullen, North Oconee 36.925

4. Hannah Shultz, Bremen, 36.800

Bars

1. Sienna Zuccaro, North Oconee, 9.600

2. Hannah Aoki, Oconee County, 9.350

3. Emory Shepherd, North Oconee, 9.200

4 Elenor Pichetto, Oconee County, 9.050

Beam

1. Emily Gittemeier, North Oconee, 9.600

2. Anjali Roy, Cambridge, 9.575

3. Ella Thurman, Cambridge, 9.525

4. McCall McMullen, North Oconee, 9.400

Floor

1. Hannah Aoki, Oconee County, 9.950

2. Kate Stetter, North Oconee, 9.300

3. Nyla Loyd, Stephenson, 9.225

4. Chloe McDonald, North Oconee, 9.175

About the Author

Score Atlanta
